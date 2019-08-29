World Judo Championships: GB's Sally Conway wins bronze medal in Tokyo

GB's Sally Conway has now won a medal in every major judo championship

Sally Conway has won Great Britain's first medal at the World Judo Championships in Tokyo, claiming bronze in the -70kg category.

Having missed out on the final, the 32-year-old Scot went on to throw Austria's Michaela Polleres for ippon, to secure her first world medal.

"I just wanted to turn up today and give my best fight and performance," Conway said.

"I'm happy I was able to produce a medal at my eighth Worlds."

The bronze means Conway has now won a medal at all major championships, having already made Olympic, European and Commonwealth podiums.