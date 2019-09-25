Jack Hatton: USA judoka dies aged 24

Jack Hatton (right) won a bronze medal at the 2019 Pan American Championships in Peru in April

USA Judo has announced the "unexpected passing" of national team member Jack Hatton at the age of 24.

The -81kg judoka won two Pan American Open events in 2017 and was hoping to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Originally from Massachusetts, he reached the second round at the World Championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

"Jack made an indelible mark on all who had the pleasure of knowing him and he will not be forgotten," read a statement on the USA Judo website.

"We grieve with the entire USA Judo and international judo community during this tough time.

"USA Judo is in the process of providing grief counselling services for those in need."

Marius Vizer, president of the International Judo Federation (IJF), added on Twitter: "I'm deeply moved by the sudden death of USA Judo international Jack Hatton. On behalf of the IJF, I send my sincere condolences and wishes to USA Judo and Jack's family and friends."