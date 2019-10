From the section

Smythe-Davis won silver at last year's World Championships in Baku

Great Britain's Nekoda Smythe-Davis won gold at the Brasilia Grand Slam on Sunday.

The 26-year-old beat home favourite Ketelyn Nascimento in the women's -57kg category.

Smythe-Davis won silver in last year's World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Londoner's previous gold medal came at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.