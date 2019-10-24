Chelsie Giles wins -52kg bronze at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

Giles also won bronze at this year's European Games in Minsk

Britain's European Championship bronze medallist Chelsie Giles claimed the bronze medal in the -52kg category on day one of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam.

The 22-year-old from Coventry had a bye in round one before beating ex-World Cadet champion Diyora Keldiyorova.

She topped her Pool with wins over Urantsetseg Munkhbat and Luz Olvera.

In a tense semi-final she was edged out by Olympic and European champion Majlin Kelmendi but beat Tetiana Levytska-Shukvani of Georgia to take the bronze.

The experience of Kelmendi proved pivotal in the semi-final encounter as the 28-year-old Kosovan scored a waza-ari with a Ko-uchi-gari.

But Giles maintained a positive approach in the bronze medal match and scored waz-ari by countering her opponent's attack to match the bronze she won at the same event last year.

The points count towards Olympic qualifying for Tokyo next year.

After a bye in the opening round of the -60kg category, Ashley McKenzie defeated Issam Bassou before being narrowly defeated in the third round by Ariunbold Enkhataivan.