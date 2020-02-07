Paris Grand Slam: See Great Britain's Tokyo Olympic hopefuls on the BBC

Sally Conway is ranked in the world's top 10

Paris Grand Slam Venue: Bercy Arena; Dates: 8-9 February; Coverage: Live streaming on the BBC Sport website and app and Connected TV from 16:00-18:30 GMT

The push for Olympic qualification continues as judo's first major event of the year takes place in Paris this weekend.

More than 120 nations will have competitors at the Paris Grand Slam, with numbers up from 570 last year to 772 this time around.

China have pulled out because of fears over the spread of coronavirus, but there will still be plenty of talented judokas present.

What is the state of play with Olympic qualifying?

Competitors have until the end of May to win points towards qualifying for Tokyo 2020, and with eight Grand Prix and Grand Slam events in that time, there are plenty of opportunities.

But it is a tough process, particularly as only one judoka from each country can compete in each weight category in Tokyo.

That means, for example, only one of Gemma Howell and Sally Conway - both in the world's top 20 - will make the British team.

Beyond that, competitors are looking to be among the top eight qualifiers as that guarantees a seeding and a potentially easier path to the Olympic quarter-finals.

Ashley McKenzie will be Britain's only male competitor in Paris

How are Britain's judokas shaping up?

Britain should have a team of about 10 judokas in Tokyo.

Conway and Howell are likely to do battle for the solitary place in the -70kg, while Nekoda Smythe-Davis - a double World Championship medallist - has strong claims in the -57kg. The latter will be training in camp but not competing in Paris as she recovers from concussion-type symptoms.

Chelsie Giles - the 2019 European Games bronze medallist - looks well set at -52kg, with Ashley McKenzie Britain's best men's hope - in the -60kg.

Conway won bronze in Rio four years ago, the most recent of 18 British Olympic medals in the sport.

McKenzie is Britain's only male judoka in Paris and will be seeded sixth in the -60kg.

He is joined by five women, with Conway the highest seeded - she is ranked second in the -70kg, which also features Howell, the 13th seed.

Lucy Renshall and Piovesana Lubjana are seeded 12th and 15th respectively in the -65kg.

Sarah Adlington is seeded 16th in the +78kg category.