Louise and Kimberley Renicks were medal winners at Glasgow 2014

Scottish judoka Louise Renicks says coming out of retirement is "a possibility".

Renicks, now 37, and sister Kimberley both won gold medals at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The elder Renicks sister retired the following year but competed in the European Veteran Championships in 2018.

"Maybe a wee lightbulb's gone off and I've questioned could I or couldn't I? I'm still pretty strong, I'm still fast," she told BBC Radio Scotland.

"I'd need to see if I can get back up to that level of fitness. It would maybe be a possibility. I've still been involved heavily in the sport and I've had a baby. During this lockdown, I've been back out doing fitness."

Renicks won gold in the women's 52kg at the Glasgow Games, with her younger sister winning in the 48kg.

"Nobody came forward in that first year after the Games to give us a sponsorship," Renicks told Sportsound. "I did stay on for another six months.

"Our parents have already sacrificed and given us a lot. We don't have wealthy parents but our dad was working extra shifts to helps us.

"I've been working. I'm working in a full-time job, I'm self-employed and I work with Active Schools so I've managed to save money up myself."

The sisters had been long-term training partners and, should Louise return to competition, Kimberley could once again be joining her on the mats to practise.

"When you've got a set training partner, it can push you to your limit," said Kimberley.

"If she did come out of retirement, it would be hard work, we both would need to get back into that flow that we had before but it could be achievable."