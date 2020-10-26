Last updated on .From the section Judo

Sarah Adlington (right) won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Four Scottish judoka have been selected for the 18-strong British team for November's European Championships.

Edinburgh's Alexander Short makes his British debut and is joined in the team for Prague by Sarah Adlington, Stuart McWatt and Josie Steele.

The championships mark a return to competitive action following the Covid-19 pandemic.

But British Judo warns that it could withdraw the team if it feels the "risk is too great" to staff and players.

"British Judo is constantly monitoring the Covid-19 rate in Prague and remains in constant communication with the European Judo Union and event organisers," it said.

Several British fighters have decided against competing in Prague as they concentrate on preparations for next year's Tokyo Olympics and British Judo Performance director Nigel Donohue views it as an opportunity for those more realistically targeting Paris 2024.

As it stands, the event scheduled for 19-21 November will mark the British debut for 23-year-old Short in the -66kg category.

In contrast, Edinburgh-based colleague Adlington, a 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, will be making her eighth appearance at the European Championships in the +78kg category.

In the -57kg category, Josie Steele, from Highland Budokan, is looking to build on her fifth place at the Warsaw European Open after making her comeback from an injury that followed a gold medal at the Paks Junior European Cup and silver at the Berlin Junior European Cup last year.

Inverurie's McWatt, who is competing in the -81kg category, finished seventh at last year's European Games in Minsk in 2019.