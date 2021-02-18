Last updated on .From the section Judo

Chelsie Giles' (left) previous Grand Slam best was silver, won in Antalya in 2018

British judoka Chelsie Giles won her first Grand Slam gold medal in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Competing at -52kg, the 24-year-old beat the host nation's Gili Cohen in the final, pinning her for 20 seconds to seal the victory.

Giles, the 2019 European Games bronze medallist, had pulled off a shock win over Kosovo's reigning Olympic champion Majlinda Kelmendi to reach the final.

British team-mate Ashley McKenzie placed fifth in the men's -60kg.