#WorkoutWednesday with Team GB - Sally Conway

Olympic bronze medallist Sally Conway has announced her immediate retirement from judo, opting out of competing in the Tokyo Games later this year.

Conway, 34, is one of only two British female Judoka to win medals at the Olympics, World and European Championships, and Commonwealth Games.

She said she is "ready to stop" despite Tokyo being less than six months away.

"I think had Tokyo 2020 gone ahead as planned last year, I 100% would have competed," said Conway.

"The last year has given me a lot time to take a step back and reflect on the future and some may question the timing, but in my heart I feel like now is the right time to take that step back."

Born in Bristol, she competed for Scotland in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, winning bronze, and won bronze again in the Olympics in Rio, Brazil two years later.

She also took bronze at the World Championships in 2019 and gold at the 2018 Paris and 2019 Dusseldorf Grand Slams.

Conway added: "That is something that is testament to my career, I have never given up. I always try to better myself and be the best that I can be.

"These results never 'just happen' there has been a lot of hard work behind the scenes that has gone into achieving these performances.

"I have learnt so much from the low times that I was able to achieve the great performances later on and it made those successes all the sweeter knowing the journey I have been on."