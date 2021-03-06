Last updated on .From the section Judo

Amy Livesey beat Mongolia's Gankhaich Bold to win bronze in Tashkent

Amy Livesey equalled her career-best finish at a Grand Slam event by winning bronze in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Three British judokas are competing for one spot in the women's -63kg category at this year's Tokyo Olympics.

Before this weekend, Lucy Renshall was just 80 world ranking points behind Livesey after she claimed a seventh-placed finish in Tel Aviv last month.

Despite losing to Andreja Leski, Livesey proceeded to the repechage and beat Gankhaich Bold in just 13 seconds.

Livesey's third-placed finish will add 500 ranking points to her total and should move her into the world's top 20.