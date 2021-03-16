Last updated on .From the section Judo

British Judo is conducting an investigation into allegations of bullying, the BBC has learned.

With the Tokyo Games just months away, it is the latest high-profile sport in the UK to face athlete welfare issues.

The national governing bodies of swimming, para-archery, canoeing, cycling, bobsleigh and most recently gymnastics have all been rocked by bullying scandals in recent years.

In a statement, British Judo told the BBC it was "completing an investigation into allegations that have been raised, in accordance with internal procedures."

It said it would not comment further "due to it being an ongoing process".

A UK Sport spokesperson said it was "aware of the independent investigation being carried out by British Judo".

Last year, UK Sport chair Katherine Grainger pledged to "identify, confront and eradicate" bullying and abuse in the elite system.

In 2017, British Judo was awarded almost £5m in grassroots funding by Sport England for the 2017-2021 cycle. That followed an announcement by UK Sport in 2016 that the World-Class Performance Programme would receive just under £10m for the Tokyo 2020 cycle.

UK Sport published a damning review of British Judo in 2016, after it was stripped of hosting the 2015 European Judo Championships in Glasgow following a dispute with the European Judo Union over a controversial sponsorship deal.

British athletes have won 18 Olympic medals since judo was added to the 1964 Games. At the 2012 Paralympics, Sam Ingram won a silver medal and Ben Quilter picked up a bronze in their respective categories.