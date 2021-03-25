Chelsie Giles: GB judoka wins silver in Tbilisi Grand Slam

Chelsie Giles won gold at the Tel Aviv Grand Slam in February

British judoka Chelsie Giles won silver in the Tbilisi Grand Slam in Georgia.

Competing at -52 kg, Giles came up short against Italy's Olympic silver medallist Odette Giuffrida in the final, missing out on gold after receiving her third shido penalty.

The Briton, 24, had reached the final comfortably, defeating Brazil's Larissa Pimenta in the semi-final.

Giles was seeded third after winning gold in her last outing at the Tel Aviv Grand Slam.

