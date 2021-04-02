Last updated on .From the section Judo

Renshall had never won a Grand Slam event before

Lucy Renshall moved a step closer to representing Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics by winning her first Grand Slam gold medal at -63kg.

The 25-year-old entered the Antalya Grand Slam 200 points behind top seeded British Judo fighter, Amy Livesey, in the race for a single Tokyo spot.

But she built on fine recent form to reach the final, where she faced Venezuela's Anriquelis Barrios.

Renshall landed a win via golden score and earned 1,000 world ranking points.

"I am so happy to win my first Grand Slam gold medal today," she said.

"I didn't perform my best, but I knew I had to take it one fight at a time, dig deep and win."