Howell had never previously won a silver medal at an IJF Grand Slam event

Gemma Howell won silver at the IJF Grand Slam event on a day where Great Britain also secured a bronze medal through Kelly Petersen-Pollard.

Howell, a three-time Grand Slam bronze medallist, won through four rounds to reach the -63kg final, where she lost to Japan's Megumi Horikawa after picking up three penalty shidos.

"I was disappointed with the final but will go back home and learn from it," said Howell, 31, at the Tel Aviv event.

Petersen-Pollard won bronze at -70kg.

The 22-year-old beat Shokhista Nazarova of Uzbekistan and Germany's Miriam Butkereit in golden score, but lost to World and Olympic bronze medallist Sanne van Dijke of the Netherlands.

In the bronze-medal contest she overcame Austria's Michaela Polleres to win the third Grand Slam bronze of her career.