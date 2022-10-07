Last updated on .From the section Judo

Chelsie Giles (left) is an Olympic, world and European medallist

Great Britain's Chelsie Giles completed a set of major medals as she claimed silver at the World Judo Championships.

European champion Giles, 25, is the first Briton to achieve a world silver medal since Nekoda Davis in 2018.

Giles, who also won Olympic bronze at Tokyo 2020, lost to Olympic champion Uta Abe in the final of the -52kg category in Uzbekistan.

"I am so happy to be a world medallist," said Giles, of Coventry Judo Club. "It feels like a dream."

She added: "I started the day a bit slow but as the competition progressed my confidence grew, and my performances got better and better.

"To face two Olympic champions along the way shows how strong the field was today. Thank you to my coaches and team - I couldn't have done it without them."

Abe registered a waza-ari inside the first two minutes of her fight with third seed Giles on her way to securing gold - and a third world title.