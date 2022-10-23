Last updated on .From the section Judo

Natalie Powell equalled her best Grand Slam performance for three years as she claimed -78kg silver in Abu Dhabi.

The Welsh judoka was beaten in the final by China's Zhenzhao Ma in the United Arab Emirates.

The second seed was defeated after two minutes and 48 seconds of the final as Ma countered an attack and threw her for an ippon.

For Powell, it represents an improvement on the bronze she won in the same event in 2021.

The 32-year-old had earlier beaten Belgium's Sophie Berger and Anna-Monta Olek of Germany before defeating French judoka Audrey Tcheumeo in the semi-final.