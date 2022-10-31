Last updated on .From the section Judo

Giles won bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Great Britain's Chelsie Giles has become world number one in the judo -52kg category.

It is the first time in history that two British athletes have topped the world rankings in two judo weight categories, with Lucy Renshall world number one in the -63kg category.

Giles said: "It's great to see all the years of hard work paying off.

"I have to say a massive thanks to the support team around me, as I would not be here without them helping me."

By winning a world silver medal, the first Briton to do so since Nekoda Davis in 2018, Giles completed a set of major medals after she also won Olympic bronze at Tokyo 2020.

British Judo Performance Director Nigel Donohue said: "Chelsie never ceases to amaze. A European, World and Olympic medallist and now world number one.

"To be ranked world number one in your chosen sport is a fantastic achievement and we are all extremely proud of both Lucy and Chelsie for achieving this incredible milestone."