Britain's Chelsie Giles and Nekoda Smythe-Davis win judo medals at Portugal Grand Prix

Chelsie Giles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Chelsie Giles won bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

British world number one Chelsie Giles made a winning start to the year by securing gold at the Portugal Grand Prix.

Giles, 26, beat Spain's Estrella Lopez Sheriff in the -57kg category.

Nekoda Smythe-Davis, competing in her first Grand Prix event since 2019 following the birth of her daughter in 2021, added further medal success for Britain by winning -57kg bronze.

She beat Nilufar Ermaganbetova in the third-place match.

