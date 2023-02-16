Last updated on .From the section Judo

Giles rose to world number one in the judo -52kg category last year

Britain's Chelsie Giles claimed her second career Grand Slam gold medal on the opening day of action in Tel Aviv.

Giles, the top seed, forced Spain's Ana Perez-Box to tap out in the final of the women's -52kg category.

The 26-year-old's victory came at the same venue where she clinched her first Grand Slam title in 2021.

It is Olympic bronze medallist Giles' second gold medal of the year, following her victory at the Portugal Grand Prix in January.

Giles beat Spain's Ariane Toro-Soler following an opening round bye, before overcoming Poland's Aleksandra Kaleta in the last eight and two-time Olympic medallist Odette Giuffrida of Italy in the semi-finals.

The Briton was crowned European champion last year and also won silver at the World Championships.