From the section Judo

Lucy Renshall competed at her first Olympics at the Tokyo 2020 Games

Great Britain's Lucy Renshall won her ninth Grand Slam medal with bronze on the second day of action in Tel Aviv.

The number two seed, who competed at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, defeated Katharine Haecker in the women's -63kg category to win her first medal of the year.

Renshall, 27, sealed victory by pinning her opponent in an Osaekomi hold for an Ippon score.

The bronze medal adds to her five Grand Slam golds and three silvers.

Last year, Renshall became Great Britain's first judo world number one in five years after moving to the top of the women's -63kg rankings.

Renshall's medal win follows success for Britain's Chelsie Giles on day one as the top seed won gold in the women's -52kg category.