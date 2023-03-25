Last updated on .From the section Judo

Lucy Renshall competed at her first Olympics at the Tokyo 2020 Games where she went out in the round of 32

Great Britain's Lucy Renshall won her sixth Grand Slam title with victory in the Tbilisi Grand Slam in Georgia.

In the -63kg category, the 27-year-old top seed clinched gold with a golden score victory over Laura Fazliu of Kosovo.

Victory was sealed when Fazliu was awarded a third penalty shido.

Renshall, who won bronze at the Tel Aviv Grand Slam last month, has now won six Grand Slam golds, three silvers and a bronze.

Britain's Gemma Howell finished fifth in the same category while compatriot Kelly Petersen-Pollard was also fifth in the -70kg competition.