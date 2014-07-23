Sportsday - As it happened
- Build up to the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony
- Jonathan Trott hits first century in first-class cricket since Ashes withdrawal
- Cardiff accept bids for striker Campbell
- Van Gaal critical of Man Utd pre-season schedule
Which player did you never expect your club to sign?
You can follow the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on BBC One from 20:00 (BST) and from 19:00 (BST) on BBC Radio 5 live and with us here on the BBC Sport website.
A stretch too far
Commonwealth Games
Scotland's heavyweight judoka Chris Sherrington decides he would join in the warm ups with the netball squad.
Team Scotland tweets: "That moment when the netball squad were stretching and Chris Sherrington had a go."
Dame Kelly: Commonwealths key for Rio
Commonwealth Games
Dame Kelly Holmes believes the Commonwealth Games is an important platform for athletes who are targeting Olympic success at Rio in 2016.
She says: "The Commonwealth Games is a really good platform for anyone who is looking to go to an Olympic Games.
"That two-week period of understanding what a multi-sport event is like as it's the only one outside of the Olympic Games is crucial. Integrating into the village and looking into the dining hall environment, it's a big learning curve."
Dressed to impress
Football
As we reported earlier, Spanish third tier side Cultural y Deportivo Leonesa have revealed their new kit for the forthcoming season - a black and white shirt designed to look like a tuxedo.
We now have footage of some of their players having a kickabout in it. And perhaps even more remarkably they are smiling while doing so.
Just wait until the season starts lads.
Walsh wants medal, and chocs
Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland boxer Michaela Walsh has her eyes firmly on a medal - and a few treats.
She says on Twitter: "All I want right now is a Commonwealth Gold medal around my neck along with a Nandos, Domino's pizza, tin of coke, sweets and chocolate."
Mayes not underestimating Wales
Commonwealth Games
England head coach Anna Mayes says her players will not take Wales lightly when the teams go head to head in the Commonwealth Games netball tournament.
Mayes' squad get their Pool B campaign at Glasgow 2014 under way against their home-nation rivals on Friday before a mouth-watering clash with world champions Australia on Saturday.
She says: "We are very fortunate to have played against a lot of the Welsh athletes within our domestic competition, the Superleague. We don't underestimate them at all."
Hutchison wants end to bronze age
Commonwealth Games
Lynne Hutchison wants to become the first rhythmic gymnast from England to win a medal other than bronze when she takes part in the individual event.
England have won eight bronze medals in the discipline at the Commonwealth Games but never a silver or gold.
She says: "We got bronze in Delhi but there are more teams fighting for the medals this year. I want to win a medal. I am going to aim high."
Austin wants to repay family support
Commonwealth Games
Scotland's Marc Austin wants to put on a show for his family as he gets the chance to repay them for supporting his Commonwealth Games triathlon dream.
He says: "It's the culmination of a seven-year journey because I do remember when I was 13 that I decided it was something I wanted to do, and it gave me an extra edge.
"I'll often just go away and race in foreign places and my family don't get to see me. So it's great family and friends can come down and see me race."
Rijeka deny Fofana racism
Football
Croatian club HNK Rijeka deny any of their players racially abused Manchester City's Seko Fofana in a friendly.
City's elite development squad coach Patrick Vieira took his team off the pitch when the 19-year-old French midfielder made the allegations after being sent off just before half-time.
A statement from the Croatian club says: "Rijeka clearly and unequivocally rejects any possibility that the players at the match against Manchester City participated in assaulting the rival players on racial, religious or ethnic grounds. "
Concussed cyclist out after freak collision
Commonwealth Games
After it emerged yesterday that Malaysian shooter Nur Ayuni Farhana Abdul Halim would not compete because of a missing jacket, another athlete has been ruled out of the Commonwealth Games amid bizarre circumstances.
Canada's Nic Hamilton will miss the track cycling events after crashing into an official in the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome. Hamilton suffered concussion, while the female official suffered a suspected broken collarbone in the accident.
The velodrome had to be closed for 30 minutes, delaying a visit from the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.
New York, new club
Football
Huge adverts in Spanish & English looming over Penn Plaza in New York promote New York City FC.
The Manchester City-backed franchise are expected to confirm Frank Lampard as their latest signing and could make the announcement about the England midfielder as early as tomorrow.
Matt Grange: "Chris Waddle to Torquay United. Back when Chris Evans was rumoured to be staging a takeover!"
Jon Ellis: "Exeter City signing ex-England international Lee Sharpe back in 2002."
Michael: "Jorg Albertz - Clyde, amazing player even at his age."
Are you a weightlifter? Or maybe a rhythmic gymnast?
Commonwealth Games
You're probably a little bit late for Glasgow 2014, but why not take our test to find out which of this year's Commonwealth Games sports you are made for.
Who knows, you might find yourself travelling to Australia's Gold Coast in four years' time...
Ryan can no longer shoulder burden
Rugby League
Wakefield's Australian back-row forward Matt Ryan is to have an operation on a shoulder that will cause him to miss the remainder of the season.
The 26-year-old, who signed from Parramatta last winter, is the only player to have appeared in all 22 matches this year.
"He's had it for a while and didn't want to know the full extent until I made him go and get a scan - he wanted to carry on playing," said coach James Webster.
Smart casuals
Football
Now then, would you be so keen to buy your club's replica jersey if it looked like this?
Spanish third tier side Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa have unveiled a shirt designed to look like a tuxedo, complete with a bow tie.
Something you can wear out on the town of a Saturday night after going to the game, perhaps?
Mourinho wants more of the same from Costa
Football
Spain striker Diego Costa insists manager Jose Mourinho has not asked him to adapt his game to suit Chelsea.
The £32m signing from Atletico Madrid told the club's website: "One of the main things he [Mourinho] said was that he doesn't want me to change," said Costa, who scored 64 goals in 134 appearances for Atletico.
"It was Jose's and the club's decision to buy me and the reason they signed me was because of the way I played at Atletico. I just have to improve fine details to become a better player."
Post update
Team Scotland table tennis player Gillian Edwards tweets: "Nails done, ready for opening ceremony."
Pearson poised to abandon sprint double plan
Commonwealth Games
Sally Pearson is set to pull out of the 100m at the Commonwealth Games as she recovers from a hamstring injury.
However, the Australian is still planning to defend her title in her main event, the 100m hurdles.
"I'm confident the injury won't come back, but I'm not at the stage where I can do two events," Pearson, 27, said.
Paul Britney Shears: Southampton signing Kevin Keegan. Out of this world.
Rob Meech: George Best to Bournemouth. Ok, he only played a handful of times, but we can still say he was a Cherries player!
Dnipro tie moved to Kiev
Football
Uefa has agreed to a request from FC Copenhagen to move the first leg of their Champions League qualifier against Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk away from the troubled eastern region of Ukraine.
The third qualifying round encounter will now be played in Kiev, in the centre of the country, on July 30.
Deila seeks common language
Football
Ronny Deila has talked the talk during his first few weeks as Celtic manager and there will be more conversations to come.
The Scottish champions beat KR Reykjavik 4-0 on Tuesday night to progress in the Champions League but their new Norwegian coach wants to keep communicating.
"It's the dialogue between the coach and the player which is important," he says. "A lot of the players are listening and are taking steps but it's only been four weeks and I can't do miracles. However, we are going in the right way."
Majka triumphs
Road Cycling
Rafal Majka wins the 17th stage of the Tour de France, a 124.5km trek through the mountains from St Gaudens to Saint-Lary Pla d'Adet. Italian Vincenzo Nibali retains the overall leader's yellow jersey.
You can get all the reaction on our live commentary page.
Snedeker finding groove
Golf
American golfer Brandt Snedeker feels his best form is returning following a switch to Tiger Woods' former coach Butch Harmon.
Snedeker, a six-time winner on the PGA Tour, will defend his Canadian Open title this week and feels good about his union with Harmon, who has also advised the likes of Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson.
"I feel like my game is finally back to where I know I can compete again and play again - not that it was ever that far off but I've got the confidence back and I know what I am doing," says the 33-year-old.
Suarez treated like a murderer
Football
Liverpool forward Iago Aspas says former team-mate Luis Suarez has been "treated like a murderer" following his bite on Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup.
Aspas, who has moved on loan to Spanish side Sevilla, will face Suarez in La Liga next season following the Uruguayan's move to Barcelona.
"There are murderers who pay less," Aspas tells a Spanish radio station. "Not to let him be presented [by Barcelona], to train or to enter the stadium is too much."
Lukaku at Anderlecht
Football
Extra pre-season work in a bid to prove himself or is Romelu Lukaku up to something? The Chelsea striker has been pictured training with his former club Anderlecht.
Lukaku is not expected back at Chelsea until the end of the month because of his involvement in the World Cup.
Pendleton understanding of Houvenaghel
Cycling
As you may have read earlier Olympic medallist Wendy Houvenaghel retired from cycling with a parting shot at how women are treated in the sport.
Responding to Houvenaghel's criticism of equality levels between sexes, former Team GB track cyclist Victoria Pendleton agreed with the notion women have a tougher deal.
"I definitely felt in my career that sometimes I wasn't necessarily as well catered for as a female and I had to act more like a man," says Pendleton. "People need different things. I must admit, I can probably understand that she could have done with a little bit of a different support maybe."
Road Cycling
Tour de France
The riders in today's Tour de France stage are approaching the finishing line as they tear up the final of four brutal climbs in the Pyrenees.
Republic of Ireland's Nicholas Roche of Team Tinkoff-Saxo is in the mix to claim what would be his first stage win at cycling's most prestigious race.
You can follow all the drama with our live commentary page.
Coleman misses Everton tour
Football
Everton full-back Seamus Coleman will miss the club's pre-season tour of Thailand with a hamstring problem.
The 25-year-old was withdrawn in Tuesday's 2-2 friendly draw with Tranmere and will remain on Merseyside as a precaution.
"Proper treatment" will "remove any chance of aggravating that feeling that he had," says Everton manager Roberto Martinez, who conceded the extent of the injury is not yet clear.
Media hand in Prior's England stand-down
Cricket
Media scrutiny played a major part in wicketkeeper Matt Prior's decision to stand down from England duty for the rest of the summer, according to Sussex manager Mark Robinson.
"The media have hunted him mercilessly and made his position and Alastair Cook's job difficult for any player," Robinson told BBC Radio Sussex.
Prior, 32, cited injury as the reason.
Galatasaray chase Medel
Football
Cardiff City defender Gary Medel is wanted by Galatasary.
The Chile international, who impressed in the World Cup, signed for the Bluebirds for £11m a year ago but is expected to leaving following the club's relegation.
Central defender Stephen Caulker has already left the South Wales club and they have accepted bids for striker Fraizer Campbell.
Scott Madden: Christophe Dugarry to Birmingham City, to my knowledge the only World Cup winner to play for the Blues.
George Wicks: Edgar Davids as player/manager to Barnet! Was never a dull moment!
Tweet us on #bbcsportsday.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games presenter Clare Balding tweets: "For all the planning in the world you can't control this but Glasgow is looking GLORIOUS!"
You can watch full coverage of the opening ceremony from 20:00 BST on BBC One tonight.
Commonwealth Games
Katarina Johnson-Thompson has had a go on our interactive feature which works out what Commonwealth Games discipline would suit you.
As in many other cases, the predictor is accurate, but the 21-year-old is not too familiar with Judo, which came out as her second-best fit.
She tweets: "Pretty much on the money for the first one....but judo? Really..."
Have a go of the predictor yourself and see if your height, aggression and personality suit a particular sport.
So with less than six hours to go until the opening ceremony, what aspect of the Commonwealth Games are you looking forward to the most?
Tweet us on #bbcsportsday.
Investigation into morphine tests underway
Horse Racing
A horse feed specialist says it is investigating how five horses - including the Queen's mare Estimate - tested positive for morphine.
Dodson and Horrell, a Northamptonshire-based firm which holds a royal warrant, stopped short of admitting liability.
Buckingham Palace has indicated the positive test of Estimate, the 2013 Gold Cup winner and runner-up in the race last month, was caused by contaminated feed.
Vikings sign power prop-forward
Rugby League
Widnes Vikings sign powerful Bradford Bulls prop-forward Manase Manuokafoa on a two year deal from 2015.
The 29-year-old former South Sydney, Parramatta and North Queensland prop was keen to stay in Super League and has secured the option of a third season with Denis Betts' Vikings.
Shaw feels no Evra burden
Football
Luke Shaw has been speaking about the prospect of replacing Patrice Evra at Manchester United.
Evra, who called into the United team hotel in Los Angeles at the start of their pre-season tour of the United States on Tuesday, has joined Juventus after spending eight-and-a-half years at Old Trafford.
"I don't feel any pressure to come in for Evra," said Shaw, who joined United from Southampton. "He has been great for the club for the last 10 years and I hope I can carry that on."
Not in the highway code
Cycling
The Sri Lankan cycling team - spotted training on the side of the M47 by Alistair Brownlee - have prompted a police response for their use of a busy motorway for training.
Four athletes were using the Scottish roadside to train before police intervened near the exit for Motherwell and Hamilton.
A police spokeswoman said: "Police attended. Advice and assistance was given and the cyclists were advised to get off the road."
No siesta at the Potters
Football
Stoke City's Spanish influence. Defender Marc Muniesa welcomes new signing Bojan Krkic to the club.
Krkic is the record scorer in Barcelona's academy and joins on a four-year deal.
Commonwealth Games
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
"The Commonwealth games gets underway today. The excitement in Glasgow is tangible. Hope all goes wonderfully for everyone involved."
Low to stay on Germany high
Football
Germany World Cup-winning coach Joachim Low remains committed to leading the World Champions through to the European Championship in 2016, the 54-year-old said on Wednesday.
Low is contracted to the German football federation (DFB) until July 2016, but said he had needed to take some time following his side's 1-0 World Cup final victory over Argentina 10 days ago.
He says he remains as motivated as the day he took the job.
Celebratory mood
Cricket
He hit a century today - his first since withdrawing form the England squad touring Australia in 2013 - so Jonathan Trott knows how to celebrate, ice cream.
Good to see a couple of Flake sticks in there. Not enough sauce though.
Football
Motherwell's 30-year-old striker John Sutton says the disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Icelandic club Stjarnan can ultimately help them qualify for the next round of the Europa League.
"We felt pretty well-prepared for it and the performance wasn't too bad, but in the end we came away with a 2-2 draw, which wasn't ideal," said Sutton.
"But it was the first 90 minutes so hopefully we can do something even better out in Iceland. Certainly we have a squad of players who are capable of getting a result and hopefully we are still in Europe come Friday morning."
Charlie Benson: Mesut Ozil to Arsenal. Arsene Wenger had never spent that kind of money before and it was done so late that it was a total shock!
Andy O'Brien: Alex Sabella at Sheffield United - no-one had ever seen anything like it.
Chris Martin: Dean Windass signing for Aberdeen. Sensational signing, quality player and cracking personality.
The tough life of a footballer
Football
Meanwhile, it's been a busy morning for the Queens Park Rangers players, who have had a recovery session in a swimming pool after last night's 1-0 friendly win over German club Rot-Weiss Erfurt - their first match of pre-season.
Tour de France
Racing is well underway in today's stage of the Tour de France and the 125km-long run is the shortest of this year's route.
However, there is no chance of the peloton taking a breather as they tackle three brutal first-category climbs before a summit finish on the uncategorised Pla d'Adet.
You can follow all the action as it develops on our live commentary page.
Dudley: Ruud Gullit and Mark Hughes signing for Chelsea in 1995 to start the revolution under Glenn Hoddle. Not looked back since.
Andrew: Shaun Goater signing for Southend United for his final season in which we finished champions of League One. Cult Hero figure.
Jeremy, Kent: Paul Ince to Wolves in 2002. The guv'nor was instrumental in helping us secure promotion to the Premier League in his first season.
Rugby Union
England fly-half Danny Cipriani says he is open to extending his contract with Sale.
The 26-year-old, who is into the final 12 months of a three-year deal with the Sharks, said last season he would like to agree new terms if the club continued to show ambition.
"That is still the case. I would be happy to stay," the former Wasps man told BBC Radio Manchester.
Commonwealth Games
Olympic silver medallist Wendy Houvenaghel announces her retirement from cycling after pulling out of the Northern Ireland team for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with a back injury.
The 39-year-old left with a parting shot over her treatment as a cyclist, saying she would return to dentistry, where "as a woman in my thirties, I will be treated as an equal".
Scott Boardman: Paul Gascoigne and Ian Wright at Burnley! Unbelievable.
Jonny: I can't believe Manchester United signed Marouane Fellaini!
Dan White: David James to Bristol City. England goalkeeper at the time... sadly didn't quite have the international class we hoped.
Commonwealth Games
Wrong turning for Sri Lanka's cycling team?
Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee on Twitter: "The Sri Lankan cycling team cruising down the M74, lovely spot for a bike ride."
Alistair and brother Jonathan Brownlee will compete in the Commonwealth Games triathlon event in Glasgow on Thursday.
Commonwealth Games
Team England cyclist Laura Trott has been keeping some important company at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.
The five-time world champion will compete in the individual pursuit and scratch race at the Commonwealth Games, with track events taking place between 24 and 27 July.
Tour de France
Australian champion Simon Gerrans does not start Wednesday's 17th stage of the Tour de France and withdraws from the race.
The 34-year-old Orica Green-Edge rider had been struggling since crashing with Mark Cavendish on the first stage in Harrogate.
"Obviously it's disappointing but with the injuries I have from stage one I think the best decision is actually to stop now and completely recover," said Gerrans, who won the Liege-Bastogne-Liege in April.
Trott dismissed after landmark century
Jonathan Trott is out for 106 off the final ball before lunch as Warwickshire reach 247-6 against Sussex, to trail by 166.
Reaching his first century since withdrawing from England's Ashes squad in 2013 with a stress-related condition, Trott faced 242 balls.
Commonwealth Games
Olympic bronze medallist Tom Daley on Twitter: "Back into training! #SeeYouInGlasgow and RIO."
Earlier, unsubstantiated reports had suggested Daley was planning to retire from diving after the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
The 20-year-old is due to compete in the 10m Platform event on 2 August.
Troubles spark more movement in Ukraine
Football
Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk announce that the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round tie against FC Copenhagen will be played in Kiev due to the ongoing troubles in eastern Ukraine.
Dnipro are to host Copenhagen on 30 July, but Uefa has ruled the match cannot take place at the Dnipro-Arena due to security concerns.
Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk have already announced they will be playing all their home games in the west Ukrainian city of Lviv for the foreseeable future.
A reminder, BBC Sport has crunched all the necessary data for you to find out which Commonwealth Games sport you are built for with just a few clicks.
Aggression levels, height, communication skills and even your pain threshold are accounted for in pin-pointing what sport you will excel at.
Have a go. What kind of athlete are you?
Clyde on the Clyde
Commonwealth Games
BBC Sport's Andy Cryer in Glasgow: "After a quiet first couple of days in Glasgow this week, the streets are bustling this morning with signs of the Commonwealth Games everywhere. There are models of the official mascot Clyde dotted around the city and people are making sure they get their photo with him."
Campbell set for Cardiff exit
Football
Cardiff accept bids from Leicester City and Crystal Palace for striker Fraizer Campbell.
The 26-year-old, who joined the Bluebirds in January 2013 and scored nine goals in all competitions last season, has a release clause of £900,000 in his contract.
Commonwealth Games
Saj Chowdhury
BBC Sport
Australia Commonwealth Games Association president Sam Coffa tells BBC Sport he will be unhappy if the nation does not finish top of the Glasgow 2014 medal table.
The Aussies have won the most golds in each of the last six Commonwealth Games.
"Australia as a general rule is a a little bit better than body weight," said Coffa.
"We punch a little bit harder than others. We're only a small nation really. Our people love the Commonwealth Games. It brings the best out of Australia.
"We don't like to get beaten by England and, in fact, any other nation. I'll be a very stroppy president if we don't finish top this time."
Stuart Longley: Jurgen Klinsmann signing for Spurs in 1994. Found out on Ceefax! Doesn't get better than that!
Jun Ho: Luke Chadwick to Cambridge United. Was playing regular League One football, but came to us in the Conference! Legend!
Josh Bramwell: A Bolton team with Fernando Hierro, Ivan Campo, Youri Djorkaeff and Jay-Jay Okocha. Cumulative medals there?
Trott hits Warwickshire century
Cricket
England batsman Jonathan Trott hits his first century since leaving England's Ashes tour of Australia with a stress-related illness in 2013.
The 33-year-old's knock aided Warwickshire's chances of claiming victory over Sussexx at Horsham in County Championship Division One.
Trott did reach 100 for the county's second XI last month, but has not done so at first-class level.
Hull offer for youngster rejected
Football
Dundee United reject a bid worth in excess of £2m from Hull City for defender Andrew Robertson.
The left-back, 20, is said to also be on the radar of West Ham United after playing 46 times for the Scottish Premiership side last season.
Commonwealth Games
Olympic 100m hurdles champion Sally Pearson says she is "disappointed" by Australian Athletics' decision to fine her for turning up late to their pre-Commonwealth Games preparation camp.
Pearson, 27, the defending Commonwealth champion over 100m hurdles, suffered a hamstring tear seven weeks ago and was delayed when she competed at the Anniversary Games in London on Sunday - where she finished third - to test her fitness.
Post update
Tyson Fury tweets: Clash of the titans. Tyson too fast fury vs Alexander the great Ustinov. 6"9 vs 6"8. 18 stone 7 vs 20 stones. Whoop wooooop let's dance big man. I'm going to make everyone love me more than you already do.
Fury was scheduled to face Dereck Chisora on Saturday but now faces Ustinov instead after his fellow Briton fractured a hand.
Post update
Commonwealth Games
BBC Radio 5 live
Two-time Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington: "I'm so excited, everyone in Glasgow is buzzing and just cannot wait for the Games to get underway now.
"The swimming, which is up first, is what I've most been looking forward to because we've got some amazing swimmers coming through.
"At the Olympics in London we didn't have the best games we could have, so now the athletes want to turn that round. It will be nice over the next two weeks to learn something about the new guys and their personalities."
Nick: George Best to Fulham in 1976. We were averaging about 8,000 a game at the time but over 20,000 saw him score on his debut at the Cottage after just 71 seconds.
Tweet us on #bbcsportsday or text on 81111 with the one signing you never dreamed your club would pull off.
Fulham land Eisfeld from Arsenal
Football
Fulham sign Thomas Eisfeld from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee. The 21-year-old German midfielder has signed a two-year deal with an option for a further 12 months.
Eisfeld joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund's academy in January 2012, but only featured in two competitive matches for the first team.
Warriors go South African
Rugby Union
Glasgow Warriors will complete the signing of South African prop Rossouw de Klerk from Super 15 side the Cheetahs subject to a visa and medical.
The 24-year-old has agreed a two-year deal.
Commonwealth Games
Olympic medallist and Team England triathlete Jonathan Brownlee on Twitter: "Bike looking ready for tomorrow after one last ride on the course."
Brownlee and his brother Alistair, the Olympic triathlon champion, will compete in Thursday's Commonwealth Games triathlon event at 11:00 BST.
Commonwealth Games
Sir Chris Hoy expects the Glasgow Commonwealth Games to be the "biggest we've ever seen".
Hoy, a six-time Olympic champion and twice a gold medallist in the Commonwealth Games, feels the competition provides a platform for superstardom.
"I look back in my career and realise the Commonwealth Games gave me the experience to go on and become an Olympic champion," says Hoy, 38.
"You will see athletes at these Games who you won't have heard of but will go on to become legends for years to come."
Cook gets Ganguly backing
Cricket
Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has backed under-fire England captain Alastair Cook.
Cook has refused to surrender his position despite his side's 95-run loss at the hands of India but Ganguly feels the 29-year-old has not been supported.
"It might just be a blessing in disguise if captaincy is taken away from him but I am never a supporter of a captain being asked to leave," Ganguly tells the Times of India.
"Team selection is a lot more than choosing good boys and yes men. It's about flair, guts and creating winning situations for the team. In this England team, I see no one other than Ian Bell capable of doing that."
Mark Andrews: Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano coming to West Ham! But what was more shocking was Alan Pardew playing Marlon Harewood and Hayden Mullins instead!
Kristian Barford: Geovanni to Hull City in our first season in the Premier League. Never had we witnessed such prodigious, imperious, and inconsistent genius.
Citycycling: Tino Asprilla to Newcastle. Already an entertaining side, but he was something else. And those three goals against Barca...
Scottish return for Ghanaian midfielder
Football
Ghanaian Abdul Osman signs for Partick Thistle to complete a return to the Scottish Premiership after a six-year absence.
The former Gretna midfielder, 27, joins after being released by Crewe Alexandra in England's League One.
Commonwealth Games
Nick Hope
BBC Olympic sports reporter in Glasgow
"Confirmation from the Tom Daley camp that the story about his impending retirement is rubbish & the diver is focused on reaching Rio 2016."
Everton chase Belgian talent
Football
Everton manager Roberto Martinez confirms a deal is close for Anderlecht teenager David Henen.
The 18-year-old Belgian will go into the under-21 squad upon signing for the Toffees in a deal expected to cost around 1.5m euros.
Commonwealth Games
South Africa winger Bryan Habana has secured a late release from his French club Toulon to compete at the Commonwealth Games at rugby sevens but missed the deadline for registration.
Habana, 31, is the leading scorer in Springbok history and is now unable to join the team preparing in Glasgow unless there is a late injury to another player.
South Africa's rugby sevens team play on Saturday with group games against Trinidad and Tobago, the Cook Islands and Kenya before the knock-out matches and medal games on Sunday.
Porto bank on Brahimi
Football
FC Porto announce the signing of Algeria international attacking midfielder Yacine Brahimi for 6.5 million euros from Spanish club Granada. The 24-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the Portuguese club.
Brahimi, who played for France at under-21 level before opting to represent the Desert Foxes, was part of the Algeria team that reached the World Cup second round for the first time in their nation's history at this summer's tournament in Brazil.
Gus in Borini and Alonso fight
Football
Sunderland head coach Gus Poyet is refusing to give up on summer targets Fabio Borini and Marcos Alonso despite a frustrating wait to secure them.
Earlier this week, Borini's agent stated the player wanted to fight for his place at Liverpool while Alonso's club - Fiorentina - indicated the defender was no longer for sale.
"It's up to Fabio. We have been clear, everything is fine, there's no doubt about his connection with our club, and me and him get along fine, so there is no reason for it not to happen," says Poyet, who added that the capture of Alonso was "close but not close enough".
Reports emerge on Tom Daley to retire
Nick Hope
BBC Olympic sports reporter in Glasgow
"I have known Tom since he burst on to the scene with a European gold at the age of 13 in early 2008 and find it hard to believe that he would choose to retire after Glasgow.
"True, the Commonwealths offer a much better chance of securing gold than the Rio Olympics - where he'll take on the world's best - from China in particular - but he moved from Plymouth to London and recruited a new coach earlier this year specifically to boost his Olympic prospects.
"He set a new personal best score of 577.20 just last month and has made significant progress in overcoming the 'demon dive' which has hampered his career since winning Olympic bronze in London."
Burnsie: Hope the sports test is wrong, it says I'm not suited to long distance running - I've entered the marathon ballot!
Macca: Seems squash is my ideal sport... Only ever played it once, played football for 50 years. What do I know?
Take our sports quiz and we'll have our best stab at suggesting which events from the Commonwealth Games could match your physical and mental abilities.
Barca spend big on defender
Football
Barcelona announce the signing of defender Jeremy Mathieu from Valencia for 20 million euros.
The 30-year-old Frenchman signs a four-year deal and has a 50 million euro release clause written into his contract.
Pellegrini confirms Negredo injury
Football
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini has been speaking to the media about the foot injury suffered by striker Alvaro Negredo.
"Alvaro had surgery today on his broken foot and he will probably be out for two or three months," he said.
"It is a blow for us because Alvaro is a very important member of our squad, so obviously we will miss him."
Commonwealth Games
Wales suffer a further blow ahead of the Commonwealth Games as 20-year-old Eloise Laity withdraws from the women's hockey squad through injury.
The 20-year-old has been replaced by Sophie Clayton, who represented her country at the Investec London Cup earlier this month.
Sport Wales had set a target of 27 medals - nine more than they managed in Delhi four years ago - but have since seen their prospects hit by the withdrawals of cyclist Becky James, triathletes Non Stanford and Helen Jenkins, and boxer Fred Evans.
Simon Ashton: Middlesbrough signing Juninho and Fabrizio Ravanelli. Ravanelli had just scored in the European Cup final for crying out loud!
Zenon Szulc: Walsall signing Paul Merson. Had lost a yard of pace by then, but on the ball still a class or five above everyone else.
The Lamb: Dennis Bergkamp coming to the Arsenal. Was the start of a new era.
Commonwealth Games
Wow. Now here is one for your pub quiz.
Did you know Hollywood actor Jason Statham competed in diving at the Commonwealth Games?
The star of The Transporter and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels competed in three events at the 1990 Games in Auckland. You can watch his efforts on the BBC Sport website.
Diving
Tom Daley will retire from diving after the Commonwealth Games, according to reports.
A national agency is claiming sources close to the 20-year-old have said he will end his competitive career in Glasgow, but a spokesman for Daley denied the claim.
BBC Sport is endeavouring to find out if there is indeed any truth to the reports. Daley will compete in the Games on 2 August.
Troubles force Donetsk move
Football
Shakhtar Donetsk will base themselves in Kiev and play their home games in the western city of Lviv this coming season due to the ongoing troubles in eastern Ukraine.
Asked when the club would return to the Donbass Arena coach Mircea Lucescu said: "We do not know yet."
Conflict near Donetsk has led to players including Alex Teixeira, Fred, Dentinho, Douglas Costa, from refusing to return to the club for fear of their safety.
What it takes to captain your country
BBC Radio 5 live
Former England rugby manager Sir Clive Woodward on what it takes to be a successful captain, and who should replace Steven Gerrard as captain of the England football team.
"You can talk about leadership qualities and authority but the number one thing is your captain has to be in your team on merit. Martin Johnson clearly was.
"It's OK being captain when not a lot is going on, but Martin became very good at making decisions when everything was kicking off. Ideally a captain should also be captain of their club team or county on a regular basis, and Martin was very successful with the Leicester Tigers."
City stage racism protest
Football
Manchester City's under-21 side walked off the pitch during a friendly in Croatia after one of their players was allegedly racially abused by an opponent.
French midfielder Seko Fofana, who was sent off after an off-the-ball clash, was at the centre of alleged abuse from HNK Rijeka supporters.
City's under-21 manager Patrick Vieira discussed taking the players off with officials. "What are the reasons? They are known only to him," said Rijeka in a statement.
Neil, near Glasgow: That sport-fit test is psychic. Turns out I'm for hockey which is good since I played the game for almost 30 years - before my knees gave up.
Take our sports quiz and we'll have our best stab at suggesting which events from the Commonwealth Games could match your physical and mental abilities.
Fury to take on 6ft 7in Ustinov
Boxing
Tyson Fury will face Belarusian Alexander Ustinov at the Phones 4 U Arena in Manchester on Saturday.
The heavyweight, with 22 wins from as many fights, was due to fight fellow Briton Dereck Chisora, who withdrew after breaking his hand in sparring with Ustinov.
The replacement fighter - who stands at over 6ft 7in - has lost just once in his career.
Ecuador part with manager
Football
Ecuador sack World Cup coach Reinaldo Rueda following the team's failure to progress beyond the group stage in Brazil.
Colombian Rueda, who had also been to the 2010 World Cup finals with Honduras, is being replaced by Ecuadorean Sixto Vizuete on a short contract until January 2015.
Ecuador picked up four points from three games at the 2014 World Cup.
Commonwealth Games
More from BBC Sport's Neil Johnston, who is in Glasgow ahead of today's Commonwealth Games opening ceremony:
The Scottish Daily Mail's devotes its front page to the words of David Grevemberg, chief executive of Glasgow 2014.
Football
Swansea goalkeeper Michel Vorm will join Tottenham today, reports the South Wales Evening Post.
Lukasz Fabianski has joined the Welsh club and manager Garry Monk is expected to let Vorm leave for about £2.5m.
"Every club has two top goalkeepers in their squad," Vorm told De Telegraaf. "It suits the club's philosophy that there are two of us with Hugo (Lloris) and me. Especially when we see that Tottenham is active in a lot of competitions."
Horse Racing
Racehorse trainer Jim Boyle plays down the significance of a positive drugs test on the Queen's horse Estimate.
"A positive result is 99.99% of the time due to a feed contamination," he tells BBC Radio 5 live. "Morphine comes from the opium poppy. There have been studies done whereby ingestion of a poppy-seed bagel or a poppy-seed cake can cause a urine sample, 16 to 24 hours later, to test positive for morphine."
Estimate - trained by Sir Michael Stoute - won the 2013 Gold Cup at Ascot.
Football
Celtic may have been in unfamiliar surroundings at Murrayfield, but they thrashed KR Reykjavik 4-0 to reach the third-qualifying stage of the Champions League.
The Hoops' home - Celtic Park - is being used as a Commonwealth Games venue, but could still be staging Champions League football this season as Ronny Deila's side sealed a 5-0 aggregate win.
Virgil van Dijk and Teemu Pukki both scored twice to set up a meeting with either St Patrick's Athletic or Legia Warsaw.
Napoleaon Bonio: Robert Prosinecki at Pompey. Absolute chain smoking genius for the one season he was with us!
Marc Wilson: Kevin Keegan to Southampton. The equivalent of West Brom signing Cristiano Ronaldo today.
Inverted Winger: I never thought Chelsea would sign Winston Bogarde. A player of that sheer quality coming to the Blues? Shocking.
Football
New Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has criticised the club's pre-season tour schedule, citing "commercial activities" as a hindrance to preparation.
United play Los Angeles Galaxy in Pasadena on Wednesday, before games in Denver, Washington and Detroit.
"You have to travel distances, you have to fly a lot, you also have jetlag - that is not very positive for a good preparation," said the 62-year-old.
"The tour was already arranged so I have to adapt - and Manchester United shall do everything to adapt to my rules for good preparation."
Cost a few quid
Chelsea's latest signing Filipe Luis snaps some of his team-mates on the way to training on their pre-season camp in Austria.
The Brazilian has been joined by Diego Costa (front right) and Cesc Fabregas (back right) as new faces at Stamford Bridge this summer.
Post update
Alberto Contador has given up hopes of competing in next month's Tour of Spain as he recovers from a crash which ended his hopes of winning a third Tour de France.
"Bad day. The healing of the wound is getting complicated...Goodbye to the Vuelta" the 31-year-old wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
Rugby Union
London Welsh announce the signing of Cardiff Blues lock James Down.
The 26-year-old becomes the Exiles' 24th new arrival since they secured promotion to the Aviva Premiership last month.
Commonwealth Games
More from BBC Sport's Neil Johnston, who is in Glasgow ahead of today's Commonwealth Games opening ceremony:
"The sun rises on Glasgow's golden Games" is the headline in Scotland's Herald newspaper accompanied by a picture of dawn breaking over the River Clyde.
It carries a prediction that the Commonwealth Games will showcase a transformed Glasgow to the world, creating benefits that will be felt for generations.
It also says Scottish gold medal winners at the Games will receive up to £10,000 each, under a £300,000 rewards scheme announced by Commonwealth Games Scotland.
The medallists will receive the money on retirement, to help them adapt to life after competition.
Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland's flag will be carried in to tonight's Commonwealth Games opening ceremony by track cyclist Martyn Irvine.
The road and track rider, who competes for the UnitedHealthcare team, won gold at the World Track Cycling Championships in 2013 and silver in 2014.
Horse Racing
Cornelius Lysaght
BBC horse racing correspondent
"The Queen's horse Estimate is believed to remain on course to race in next week's Goodwood Cup at Glorious Goodwood despite testing positive for morphine, a prohibited substance on racedays.
"Estimate, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, is facing disqualification from second place in last month's Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, a race she won in 2013.
"In an incident considered embarrassing rather than more serious, the horse is one of five to have shown signs of the drug which is believed to have originated in contaminated feed."
Commonwealth Games
British sprinter and most recently Team GB bobsledder Craig Pickering tweets BBC Sport with his results from our 'what sport are you made for' test.
It looks like the 27-year-old has the physical prowess for throwing events.
You can take the test to see which Commonwealth Games sport you are built for. The Games kick off with an opening ceremony at 21:00 BST.
Football
It feels like an annual event. Real Madrid spend a lot of money, a superstar moves to the Spanish capital and then tonnes of Los Blancos supporters turn out to welcome him at the Bernabeu.
This year it is Colombia's World Cup star James Rodriguez - signed from Monaco in a deal which could be worth up to £71m.
Rodriguez, 23, was top scorer at the World Cup with six goals and you can watch snippets of his presentation to supporters on the BBC Sport website.
Commonwealth Games
BBC Sport's Neil Johnston: Glasgow is waking up to a momentous day and in approximately 12 hours' time, the opening ceremony of the 2014 Commonwealth Games will be under way at Celtic Park.
There was a genuine feeling of excitement in the city centre late on Tuesday as athletes and officials from the 71 competing nations mingled with locals on a gorgeous summer's evening.
Glasgow has waited for this moment since it was awarded the 20th edition of the Games in 2007 and Wednesday's Daily Record sums up on its front page what it means to the city.
"Scotland's people will make these Games the best ever," it reads. "Because of you, athletes will run faster, jump higher and break records. So bring your excitement, bring your passion, bring your energy, bring your voice... bring it on."
Cricket
New Zealand off-spinner Kane Williamson is suspended from bowling due to an illegal action, the International Cricket Council announce.
Williamson, a part-time bowler, was reported after New Zealand's Test defeat against the West Indies in Trinidad last month, in which he took one wicket.
Analysis has revealed most of his deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under regulations.
Horse Racing
A racehorse owned by the Queen has tested positive for morphine.
Estimate - trained by Sir Michael Stoute and winner of the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last year - is believed to have ingested the banned substance in a contaminated feed product.
Morphine is listed as a naturally occurring substance by the BHA. Its use is permitted out of competition but not on racedays.
What would Stoke City fans have thought six years ago if you had told them a player with three La Liga titles, a World Club Cup and two Champions League winners' medals would be wearing their red and white strip? Barking mad?
With this in mind, we want to know who is the one player you never thought you would see your club sign? Every fan has one. That one diamond signing which had you double-checking to see if it was true.

Tweet us on #bbcsportsday.
Tweet us on #bbcsportsday.
Football
Stoke City have landed former Barcelona forward Bojan Krkicon a four-year deal.
The 23-year-old joins from Ajax for an undisclosed fee and remains the all-time highest scorer in the Barca youth system - making his senior debut at 16.
Potters' manager Mark Hughes described the capture as "very exciting" and Bojan becomes Stoke's fifth signing of the summer.
Gossip
Away from the Commonwealth Games, the football transfer season is beginning to gather momentum.
Manchester United are capable of breaking the world transfer record, Liverpool will land a 20-year-old defender from Atletico Madrid and Tottenham and Arsenal are battling for the services of a Shakhtar Donetsk ace.
Get all the latest chit-chat in our gossip column.
Commonwealth Games
On the Commonwealth Games theme, BBC Sport has crunched the numbers so you can find out what sport you are built for.
Height, your aggression level and your level of focus are all variables considered by our calculator.
So are you bowls or wrestling? Have a go. Turns out I'm built for hockey. I've missed my calling.
Commonwealth Games
We will begin in Glasgow where 71 nations will take part in the 20th running of the Commonwealth Games.
Sir Chris Hoy - the Edinburgh-born six-time Olympic Champion - expects the Games to be "spectacular".
Scottish swimmer Michael Jamieson will be one of the first medal hopes for the host nation when he swims in the 200m breaststroke on Thursday.
In all, eighteen sports will cover 11 days of wall-to-wall action on the BBC, with tonight's opening ceremony expected to reach a TV audience of up to a billion.
Good morning
Welcome to another edition of Sportsday.
An Olympics and a Commonwealth Games in the UK in the space of two years, we have been spoilt. The latter will kick off in Glasgow with an opening ceremony at 21:00 BST tonight and we will keep you updated with the hype and anticipation here.
Football transfers are also beginning to flow at a steady rate post World Cup. Every one of substance will be covered off here, with reaction and your tweets also keeping us ticking over.