Sportsday - As it happened

BBC Sport's Neil Johnston: Glasgow is waking up to a momentous day and in approximately 12 hours' time, the opening ceremony of the 2014 Commonwealth Games will be under way at Celtic Park.

There was a genuine feeling of excitement in the city centre late on Tuesday as athletes and officials from the 71 competing nations mingled with locals on a gorgeous summer's evening.

Glasgow has waited for this moment since it was awarded the 20th edition of the Games in 2007 and Wednesday's Daily Record sums up on its front page what it means to the city.

"Scotland's people will make these Games the best ever," it reads. "Because of you, athletes will run faster, jump higher and break records. So bring your excitement, bring your passion, bring your energy, bring your voice... bring it on."