Sportsday - football transfers you may have missed

Coming up - Tuesday night football
Football
It's a busy night of football with 32 games in the League Cup tonight. Whether you are a fan of Accrington Stanley or York or any team in between, you can follow the latest on the BBC Sport website with commentary and all of the latest on BBC Radio 5 Live.
Gibbons to miss World Championships
Judo
Olympic and Commonwealth silver medallist Gemma Gibbons will miss this month's World Judo Championships in Russia after picking up an ankle ligament injury.
The 27-year-old recovered from a fractured wrist and shoulder reconstruction surgery to compete in Glasgow.
"This is very frustrating and bad timing with the World Championships coming up," said Gibbons. "However, I know that when I am my best I can be one of the best in the world, so I will just have to keep doing the rehab to get back as soon as possible, but most importantly in good shape."
Miller boost for Blackpool
Football
Blackpool receive a boost ahead of tonight's League Cup tie against Shrewsbury with striker Ishmael Miller receiving clearance to play, according to the Blackpool Gazette.
Miller and a couple of other players were unable to play in Saturday's Championship opener against Nottingham Forest because of registration issues, and the Seasiders were only able to name four players on the bench.
Rojo wants Manchester United switch
Football
Sporting Lisbon defender Marcos Rojo has handed in a transfer request and told his club he wants to be allowed to join Manchester United.
United have submitted a 20m euro bid for the 24-year-old.
Sporting are still considering the offer but Rojo has informed the Portuguese side he will no longer train with them until the situation is resolved to his satisfaction.
United manager Louis van Gaal has been looking for a central defender following the summer departures of Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand.
Kelly set for Crystal Palace move
Football
Liverpool defender Martin Kelly is set to complete a surprise £1.5m switch to Crystal Palace, reports the Daily Mail.
The 24-year-old, who has made more than 30 senior appearances for the Reds since breaking into the first-team squad in 2007, and his representatives held talks with Palace officials on Monday.
Ohuruogu wins in style
Athletics
Britain's world champion Christine Ohuruogu looks impressive as she wins her 400m heat at the European Championships in Zurich in a season's best time of 51.40 seconds.
West Ham consider new Wickham bid
Football
West Ham had a £5m bid for Sunderland striker Connor Wickham, 21, but rejected could return with a new bid according to the Brentwood Gazette.
Schmeichel backs Joe Hart
Football
Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel says he does not believe it is healthy to have two number one goalkeepers at a club after England number one Joe Hart was replaced as Manchester City keeper by new signing Willy Caballero in the Community Shield on Sunday.
"Absolutely no disrespect to Willy, I've seen him play for Malaga and he's a very good keeper, but I've also worked with Joe Hart for a number of years and there's no question for me who's the best goalkeeper," he said.
"You look at situations like Courtois and Cech at Chelsea, two of the best goalkeepers in the world at the same club and one of them's going to be unhappy, which I don't think is healthy.
"I think it's good when a manager names his goalkeeper and backs him. That's the sort of thing you want as a goalkeeper. You want to know you've got the backing of the manager and you're not one mistake away from getting dropped. I think that's a better scenario for most keepers."
Tiote ready for Newcastle exit
Football
Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote could be on his way out of St James' Park with the 28-year-old attracting interest from a host of clubs, with reports suggesting that teams in Germany, Russia, France and Spain are eager to sign the Ivory Coast international.
But according to reports in France, the Ivorian could be on his way to Arsenal and the Gunners are ready to prepare a bid for the midfielder.
Piedt guides South Africa to victory
Cricket
Dane Piedt capped a memorable international debut with his second four-wicket haul to help South Africa to a nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the one-off Test in Harare.
Spinner Piedt took four for 62, and finished with match figures of eight for 152 on his first appearance for the Proteas, while fast bowlers Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel each took three wickets as Zimbabwe crashed to 181 in their second innings.
Coming up - European Championships
Athletics
Live video and text coverage for the evening session on day one of the European Athletics Championships starts at 16:40 BST.
Britain's Jo Pavey will be to become the oldest female European champion when the 40-year-old goes in the 10,000m final at 19:10.
Pivac takes over at Scarlets
Rugby Union
Scarlets have confirmed that the region's new assistant coach Wayne Pivac will take over the reins as Head Coach.
New Zealander Pivac, who joined the region last month, will take over from former Irish international Simon Easterby .
Pivac, who was involved with Auckland Rugby for 15 years, also led Fiji as Director of Rugby for the national side from 2004-2006.
Rihanna wants to buy Liverpool?
Football
The mystery surrounding which Premier League club pop star Rihanna wants to buy has been revealed. It is Liverpool, reports Spain's Mundo Deportivo.
Webb denies Man Utd bias
Football
Retired referee Howard Webb has dismissed claims that he was biased towards Manchester United during his refereeing career, reports the Daily Telegraph. He said: "There's no element of truth in it."
Latest gossip
Football
Sporting Lisbon's Argentine defender Marcos Rojo, 24, has refused to show up for training in a bid to force through a £16m move to Manchester United, reports the Daily Express.
Moore leaves Wakefield
Rugby League
Veteran prop forward Richard Moore has left Wakefield by mutual consent.
The 32-year-old was out of contract at the end of the year but appeared in 16 of their last 17 matches.
Meanwhile, prop Nick Scruton will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to reconstruct ligaments in his thumb.
Everton close to completing Atsu deal
Football
Everton manager Roberto Martinez says the club have an "agreement in principle" to sign Chelsea winger Christian Atsu on a season-long loan.
The Blues boss confirmed that the deal for the 22-year-old Ghana international is now just subject to final work permit confirmation.
Atsu spent last season on loan at Vitesse Arnhem and joined Chelsea last summer after starting his career at Porto.
Green ready for Wigan comeback
Rugby League
Wigan's former Hull KR stand-off Blake Green will make his comeback from a three-month injury lay-off in Thursday's Super League match against his old club.
Green, who made 35 appearances for the Robins in 2011 and 2012, has been sidelined since suffering a ruptured bicep at the Magic Weekend in May.
Wigan, who are second in the table, two points behind St Helens are also boosted by the return of forward Eddy Pettybourne, who has been out for a month with a jaw injury, while hooker Michael McIlorum and centre Iain Thornley are both a week away from making their comebacks.
Davis Cup venues moved
Tennis
The International Tennis Federation say that Davis Cup matches, set to be played on 12-14 September, will be moved out of Ukraine and Israel because of security issues in both countries.
Israel's tie against Argentina was due to be played in Tel Aviv. The hosts have until Thursday to nominate a venue in another country.
Belgium no longer have to travel to Kiev for their World Group play-off against Ukraine. The hosts have five working days to nominate a neutral venue.
Schmeichel happy to be following in father's footsteps
Football
Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel says that a desire to follow in the footsteps of his father Peter did not have a major bearing on his career choice.
"I've had those questions asked of me all my life, so why should they stop now?," he said.
"My dad had a great career and if I could win a 10th of what he won in football, I'd be happy. But that was a long time ago and it had no bearing on my career, so I'm proud of him for his achievements definitely."
Reed signs three-year deal
Football
Sheffield United midfielder Louis Reed sign a three-year contract.
"It is incredible that he has only just turned 17, he has had a terrific pre-season and is progressing really well," manager Nigel Clough told the club website.
Rugby Union
Twickenham to host European final
Twickenham has been chosen to host the inaugural final of the European Rugby Champions Cup on 2 May.
London will also provide the setting for the final of the European Rugby Challenge Cup with Twickenham Stoop, home to Harlequins, staging the event on 1 May.
Porto make £614m in fees in last decade
Football
Porto have received £614m in transfer fees in the last decade and have spent less than half that during the same period, reports the Daily Mail.
Their latest windfall came on Monday when Manchester City comleted the signing of Eliaquim Mangala for a fee of £32m.
How does McIlroy compare to the greats?
Golf
How does Rory McIlroy's four majors by age 25 compare with some of the greats? Our designers have been on the case and come up with this nifty graphic.
Latest gossip
Formula 1
Defending champion Sebastian Vettel is having a disappointing season because he is worn out, according to his Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.
Find out more about that story and others in the latest edition of F1 gossip.
Runner suffers heavy fall in steeplechase
Athletics
WatchVictor Garcia's European Championships come to an abrupt end as the Spaniard clips his knee on the final hurdle and falls heavily in the men's 3,000m steeplechase heats in Zurich.
Garcia was visibly shaken after the fall but managed to walk away. Spanish newspaper Marca reported that the 29-year-old suffered concussion and did not remember the fall when attended to by trackside doctors.
Question of Sport teaser
Earlier, @QuestionofSport asked: Since 2000, which nine teams have appeared in the Uefa Super Cup on more than one occasion?
The answers are AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Liverpool, Porto, Real Madrid and Sevilla.
PSG's Silva faces spell on sidelines
Football
Paris St Germain defender Thiago Silva could face a spell on the sidelines after suffering a thigh injury during a friendly on Monday.
The Brazil international limped off after 14 minutes of his team's 2-1 win at Napoli and will undergo medical checks .
"It's probably a small tear in the back of his (right) thigh. I hope it's not too serious," coach Laurent Blanc was quoted as saying in French sports daily L'Equipe on Tuesday.
Reid misses out on triple jump final
Athletics
Britain's Julian Reid narrowly misses out on Thursday's triple jump final after jumping 16.52m - just three centimetres short of the automatic qualification mark. Italian Fabrizio Schembri registered the same distance with his own first attempt and takes the final "best of the rest" qualification slot.
The action restarts on our live page at 16:15 BST with live video of the men's discus and live text commentary on an evening that includes Great Britain's Jo Pavey attempting to become the oldest ever women's European champion when she competes in the 10,000m final.
Porter carries herself through to semis
Athletics
Tiffany Porter, Great Britain's team captain at the 2012 World Indoors, makes her way into the semi-finals of the women's 100m hurdles, clocking the fastest time of any qualifier with 12.69 seconds.
"I'm really happy with it. I just hope to keep getting better in every round. I am always most nervous before the first round, so I was really pleased to go out there and get it out of the way," she told BBC Sport.
Palace confident of Zaha return
Football
Crystal Palace are confident of being able to bring Manchester United winger Wilfried Zaha back to the club, with the 21-year-old having made it clear to United that he wants to return to Selhurst Park, reports the Daily Mirror.
Onions suffers side strain
Cricket
Durham and England seamer Graham Onions is being assessed after going off with a side strain, having bowled only three deliveries in his county's One-Day Cup match against Nottinghamshire.
England Women's squad analysis
Rugby Union
BBC women's rugby commentator Sara Orchard: "After an impressive 20 minutes against Canada, steadying the ship, Katy Mclean's return as captain and fly-half is no surprise.
"Wasps' La Toya Mason's selection as scrum-half see's Natasha Hunt pushed to the bench but playing style and the time Hunt has had on the bench may have forced Street's decision. The biggest call is the selection of 21-year-old Alex Matthews at flanker.
"Heather Fisher misses out as Marlie Packer gets the back-row seat on the bench, the plumber's explosive contribution could prove vital.
"At their own standards England did not play well against Canada and significant improvement will be required if they're to beat an in-form Ireland and make a fourth consecutive World Cup final."
England Women make six changes
Rugby Union
England Women's head coach Gary Street has made six changes for Wednesday's Rugby World Cup semi-final clash against Ireland at the Stade Jean Bouin in Paris.
Full commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.
Song targets Man Utd move
Football
Former Arsenal midfielder Alex Song, who is currently at Barcelona, is stalling over a move to Italy because he is still hoping Manchester United will firm up their interest in him, reports the Daily Express.
Ben Arfa fan appearance cancelled
Football
Newcastle midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa's scheduled meet-and-greet with fans at a book shop today has been cancelled because it would be "counter-productive".
"Since accepting the invitation last week, it has become increasingly clear that Hatem will be excluded from the training day event at St James' Park today," said a statement from the Back Page book store.
"In light of the increasing media circus that news has prompted, both the Back Page and Hatem agree that staging the event would be counter-productive and cancellation is the most logical course of action."
No signings for Guardiola
Football
Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola says the club will not sign any more players during the current transfer window despite a series of injury setbacks.
Defender Rafinha and winger Franck Ribery are both doubtful for Wednesday's German Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund while Thiago Alcantara remains an absentee.
"No, no new players," Guardiola told reporters in Munich. "Thiago will be back and Rafa will be back and Franck will be back so I am happy about this squad."
400m trio through to European semis
Athletics
No problems for Great Britain's 400m men as Matthew Hudson-Smith, Martyn Rooney and Conrad Williams all comfortably qualify for Wednesday's semi-finals.
Team-mate James Wilkinson is more than second short of a fastest loser spot in the 3,000m steeplechase however.
Ticket woe at St James' Park
Football
Newcastle manager Alan Pardew has had his pre-season build up disrupted by an angry behind-the-scenes dispute with owner Mike Ashley which has seen the club's backroom staff stripped of free match day tickets, reports the Daily Mirror.
Ashley withdrew the "privilege" of bringing guests to St James' Park with Pardew's assistant John Carver and coach Steve Stone among those who have been told they now have to pay for their guest passes.
In the past, senior coaches were allowed to bring up to four guests, including family members or football contacts, to home games in an executive box.
Silva signs new deal with Man City
Football
David Silva is the third City player to have signed a new contract over the summer after Samir Nasri and Aleksandar Kolarov also agreed new terms.
News of the deal also comes a day after the club completed the £32m signing of Porto defender Eliaquim Mangala.
City's summer activity has also seen them sign midfielder Fernando, goalkeeper Willy Caballero and defender Bacary Sagna while England midfielder Frank Lampard, who is to join sister club New York City FC next year, has also agreed a loan move to the Etihad Stadium.
Frustration for Warburton
Rugby Union
Wales and Lions captain Sam Warburton will not be available for the Cardiff Blues' pre-season friendly against Exeter on Friday, because of the ongoing dispute in Welsh rugby.
Warburton is the only player to have signed a central contract with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), and has been doing pre-season training and rehab with his old region.
However the Blues have confirmed he won't be selected to play in any match while the Welsh regions and the WRU are yet to resolve their long-running feud over a new participation agreement, which covers crucial issues such as player release and funding.
Meanwhile another leading Welsh international, prop Adam Jones, is now training at Welsh Premiership club Neath RFC. Jones is without a contract because of the impasse, and had been doing pre-season training on his own.
Kaneria's life ban appeal refused
Cricket
Danish Kaneria's application to appeal his life ban, imposed in June 2012 under the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) anti-corruption regulations, has been refused, the governing body has said.
Silva signs new deal with Man City
Football
Spanish international David Silva's new deal will keep him at Manchester City until at least 2019.
"From the moment I joined the club four years ago it has felt like a second home to me," Silva told the Manchester City website.
"On and off the pitch, I feel incredibly content and fulfilled professionally and personally, so why wouldn't I want to stay and keep winning trophies with this fantastic team?"
BreakingSilva signs new deal with Man City
Football
Playmaker David Silva, 28, has agreed terms on a new five-year deal with Manchester City, the Premier League champions have announced.
Ireland name semi-final XV
Rugby Union
Ireland have named the same XV that beat New Zealand in the game before last for Wednesday's semi-final of the Women's Rugby Union World Cup against England in France
Team: Niamh Briggs, Ashleigh Baxter, Lynne Cantwell, Grace Davitt, Alison Miller, Nora Stapleton, Tania Rosser; Fiona Coghlan, Gillian Bourke, Ailis Egan, Sophie Spence, Marie Louise Reilly, Paula Fitzpatrick, Claire Molloy, Heather O'Brien. Replacements: Sharon Lynch, Fiona Hayes, Siobhan Fleming, Laura Guest, Larissa Muldoon, Jenny Murphy, Hannah Casey.
Happy Sayers reaches javelin final
Athletics
Great Britain team captain Goldie Sayers, who reaches the javelin final with a first-round throw of 58.07m to beat the qualifying mark of 57.50: "That throw was terrible but I've qualified for the final, and that is the main thing."
Hodgson never considered quitting
Football
England boss Roy Hodgson suffered "dark moments" but did not think of resigning following his team's disappointing group-stage exit at this year's World Cup in Brazil.
"You only walk away when, A, you can't stand the pressure or, B, that you don't feel that you are good enough to do the job," he told Sky Sports News.
"In that situation, I can safely and strongly say that I never felt that at all."
Sprint trio impress in 100m
Athletics
British trio Ashleigh Nelson, Desiree Henry and Asha Philip are into the semi-finals of the 100m at the European Athletics Championships.
Nelson and Henry both set new personal bests - Nelson managing 11.19 seconds, 0.02 faster than Henry clocked in finishing second to one of the favourites, Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands. Philip was also second in her heat.
France's Myriam Soumare set the fastest time of 11.03, equalling Schippers's world-leading time.
England right to retain Cook - Vaughan
Cricket
Former England captain Michael Vaughan says he was wrong to say Alastair Cook should be replaced as skipper of the national side.
Vaughan called for Cook to be replaced by Eoin Morgan after defeat by India in the second Test at Lord's last month.
But he acknowledged back-to-back Test wins since showed it was a "fantastic decision" to retain the 29-year-old.
"No question, I was wrong," said Vaughan on BBC Radio 5 live's Tuffers and Vaughan Cricket Show.
Ferdinand on transfer fees
Football
QPR defender Rio Ferdinand says Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea, should be valued at at least £60m given recent transfer fees.
He tweeted: "Mangala 31m & Luiz 50m...how much would Varane cost with these valuations at the moment??! 60-70m??"
The ex-Manchester United player also wondered how much some other greats would be worth if they were playing and were fit.
He added: "Imagine how much these guys would cost today - a fit King & Woodgate, Terry, Carragher, Sol, Vidic, Stam, Nesta, Ayala!? Never mind Franz [Beckbenbauer] & Bobby [Moore]!"
Redknapp welcomes Hoddle
Football
QPR manager Harry Redknapp says he is looking forward to working with Glenn Hoddle after the former England manager is appointed to the Loftus Road backroom staff.
"I spoke with the chairman about the possibility of bringing Glenn in, and he thought it was a great idea," he says.
"Glenn will be great. He has a brilliant knowledge of the game and is a hugely-respected coach. I decided if I was going to bring somebody in, I was going to go for somebody who was top class, and that's what Glenn is."
Hoddle joins QPR backroom staff
Football
QPR appoint former England manager Glenn Hoddle to Harry Redknapp's backroom staff.
"I have always loved coaching, and I can't wait to meet the players, get on the training pitch and get to work," says Hoddle, who will work alongside Kevin Bond and Joe Jordan.
Murray signs up to Hopman Cup
Tennis
Andy Murray will begin his 2015 season at the Hopman Cup in Perth alongside fellow British number one Heather Watson.
Both times Murray has played at the Hopman Cup, he went on to reach the final of the Australian Open, losing to Roger Federer in 2010 and Novak Djokovic the following year.
Radcliffe responds to Farah criticism
Athletics
Britain's Paula Radcliffe has responded to criticism from double world and Olympic champion Mo Farah over his Commonwealth Games withdrawal.
Farah claimed Radcliffe said he had taken the easy option by pulling out of the Glasgow event.
"I've been one of his biggest supporters over the years and continue to be so," Radcliffe said on BBC Two. "I was disappointed when I saw that headline as well. I think what Mo's probably done is seen the headline and not read further down the article, which did twist it a little bit.
"I never said that he was choosing the easy option. What I said was that it was an easier race here certainly, but he also had more chance of being here because he had longer to get over the problems."
On this day in sport
2007
Tiger Woods won his 13th career major with a two-stroke victory over Woody Austin in the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills, Oklahoma.
Woods's victory gave him back-to-back US PGA titles for the second time - he won in 1999 and 2000 - and a fourth US PGA in all.
Fellow Americans Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen lead the way with five apiece.
'No criminal act' in Stewart crash
Motorsport
The investigation into the death of an American racing driver after he was hit by the car of three-time Nascar champion Tony Stewart has yet to uncover any "criminal behaviour".
Kevin Ward Jr, 20, got out of his car and was gesturing at Stewart when he was struck by the 43-year-old's car.
Authorities conducted a reconstruction of the crash on Monday. Ontario County Sheriff Phil Povero said: "At this time, there are no facts that support any criminal behaviour."
Celtic sign Denayer from Man City
Football
Celtic sign Belgian defender Jason Denayer on a year-long loan from Manchester City.
The 19-year-old's arrival in Glasgow follows Celtic's loan capture of Aston Villa winger Aleksandar Tonev, who has also joined up for this season.
I wish McIlroy was on my team - Watson
Golf
US Ryder Cup captain Tom Watson says he would pick four-time major winner Rory McIlroy - if he could.
"I wish he was playing for my team, I can tell you that," said the 64-year-old. "He's playing such wonderful golf right now. And the way he's handled himself is just magnificent."
Legia Warsaw appeal Champions League elimination
Football
Legia Warsaw appeal against their elimination from the Champions League over the use of a suspended player.
Legia were stripped of their place despite beating Scottish champions Celtic 6-1 on aggregate because they brought on suspended player Bartosz Bereszynski, for the last few minutes of the second leg they won 2-0 at Murrayfield.
Uefa awarded Celtic a 3-0 win as punishment and, as a result, the Scottish side progressed on away goals after the tie finished 4-4 on aggregate.
Herrera in favour of Hernandez departure
Football
Mexico manager Miguel Herrera thinks striker Javier Hernandez needs to leave Manchester United.
Hernandez made 24 league appearances for United last season, but just six of those were starts. The 26-year-old has reportedly been told by new United manager Louis Van Gaal to look for another club.
"I think [Chicharito] needs to leave," Herrera told ESPN. "I think [Juventus] would be a good option for him. When a coach doesn't want you - when you have your best experience, your best moment with them, and now the coach that wanted you is no longer there - it's time to move."
Weightman and England advance
Athletics
Good news for Britain's Commonwealth Games silver medallist Laura Weightman, who finishes fourth in her 1500m heat to go into Friday's final.
"I'm pleased with that because it was a messy race but I stayed calm and relaxed," she tells BBC Sport.
Hannah England also goes through as a fastest loser but there is no place in the final for Laura Muir.
Galatasaray keen on Podolski
Football
Turkish club Galatasaray are interested in signing Arsenal's 29 year-old Germany striker Lukas Podolski, reports Germany's Bild.
Muir faces anxious wait
Athletics
After her Commonwealth Games disappointment, Britain's Laura Muir struggles in her 1500m heat in Zurich and her place in the final is in doubt.
Muir finishes sixth with only the top four to automatically qualify and, with another heat to come, must now wait to see if she goes through as one of four fastest losers.
On this day in sport
2013
Great Britain's Christine Ohuruogu produced another thrilling late surge in the 400m to become the first British female to win two World Championship titles.
The 29-year-old also broke Kathy Cook's long-standing British record by two hundredths of a second as she beat defending champion Amantle Montsho in a photo finish.
Ohuruogu will compete in the 400m at the European Championships in Zurich this week.
Manchester United fans banned from taking the tablets
Football
Manchester United have banned fans from bringing iPads and other tablet devices into Old Trafford, reports the Manchester Evening News.
In an email sent to fans ahead of United's friendly against Valencia on Tuesday, the club states electronic devices larger than 150mmx100mm are now banned from the ground.
It is believed the move has been made to stop supporters recording large portions of live matches on their tablet devices.
Bryant makes solid start at Euros
Athletics
Britain's Ashley Bryant starts his decathlon campaign at the European Championships with fourth place in his heat in the 100m.
The Commonwealth Games silver medallist clocked 11.24 seconds behind winner Gael Querin of France (11.11).
"It's a decent start, two weeks after the Commonwealths," he told BBC Sport. "The quick turnaround is a situation I've never been in before."
Swansea reported to Fifa over Vorm fee
Football
Dutch side Utrecht report Swansea City to Fifa regarding the Welsh club's sale of goalkeeper Michel Vorm to Tottenham.
The Eredivisie club say they have not received 30% of Vorm's transfer fee, which they claim was agreed as part of his deal to join Swansea in 2011.
Vorm, 30, moved to White Hart Lane last month, for what Swansea said was an undisclosed fee. Swansea previously said Vorm's transfer did not break any rules.
Just 10,000 tickets sold for England friendly
Football
Only about 10,000 tickets for England's friendly against Norway at Wembley on 3 September have been sold, writes Charles Sale in the Daily Mail.
The smallest England attendance at the stadium was 57,897 for the World Cup qualifier against Andorra in June 2009.
Coming up: European Championships
Athletics
Coverage of the European Athletics Championships in Zurich will start on BBC Two and online at 09:00 BST.
We've got British interest in the women's 1500m qualifying, with Commonwealth silver medallist Laura Weightman and former world silver medallist Hannah England in action at approximately 09:35.
Mourinho targets Benatia move
Football
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is keen on Roma's Mehdi Benatia but could face stiff competition from Manchester United for the 27 year-old Moroccan defender, reports France's Lefigaro.
Man Utd plan £29m Hummels bid
Football
Manchester United are ready to offer 37m euros (£29m) to beat rivals Arsenal to the signature of Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels, 25, reports Germany's Bild.
Arsenal will only get better - Giroud
Football
Striker Olivier Giroud says Arsenal can only get stronger over the course of the season following their 3-0 win over Manchester City to win the Community Shield.
World Cup winners Lukas Podolski, Per Mertesacker and Mesut Ozil have now returned to training ahead of their opening Premier League match at home to Crystal Palace.
"When our Germans join us, we will be stronger for sure and hopefully until May," said Giroud. "[The Premier League] is the target. Last year we did well until March.
"We had a bad run after, but we really wanted to come back and be stronger than last year."
Cuadrado wants Barcelona move
Football
Winger Juan Cuadrado, a reported target for Manchester United, has asked Fiorentina to listen to an offer from Barcelona, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The Spanish paper adds his friends say the 26-year-old Colombian is determined to seize the opportunity of a lifetime.
McIlroy sets Ryder Cup target
Golf
The Daily Express back page focuses on world number one Rory McIlroy turning his attention to leading Europe to victory over the United States in the Ryder Cup after winning the US PGA on Sunday.
Latest gossip
Football
Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers is considering a move for Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o, reports the Guardian.
The 33-year-old is a free agent after being released by Chelsea at the end of last season.
Check out all the latest transfer gossip here.
Farah reveals hospital airlift drama
Athletics
The top story of the morning is double Olympic champion Mo Farah's revelation that he had to be airlifted to hospital after collapsing following a training run.
"I had a tooth taken out and it got infected. I went for a run, came back and collapsed," said 31-year-old Farah. "I was in so much pain from my stomach. I had to be airlifted to hospital."
Watch the interview with Mo - and read the story - here.
He'll be back in action at the European Championships, which start today in Zurich.
