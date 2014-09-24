Sportsday - rolling sports news
Summary
- League Cup build-up; Man City, Chelsea and Tottenham in action
- Bradley Wiggins wins gold in world time trial championship
- Taylor and Bopara in England ODI squad for Sri Lanka tour
- Ryder Cup build-up; Mickelson to partner Bradley
- New Leeds boss Milanic targets Premier League return
- GET INVOLVED: What's the most dramatic sporting decider?
By James Gheerbrant and Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
Scottish League Cup third round
Celtic v Hearts (19:15 BST)
Celtic XI: Gordon; Ambrose, van Dijk, Denayer, Izaguirre; Brown, Johansen; McGregor, Commons, Stokes; Guidetti.
Hearts XI: Alexander, Paterson, Wilson, Ozturk, Gomis, Walker, Nicholson, Buaben, Carrick, Sow, Eckersley.
A live text commentary covering the three Scottish League Cup ties will appear on this site later tonight.
County Championship Division One - analysis
Lancashire v Middlesex (Old Trafford)
Kevin Hand, BBC London 94.9: "Lancashire continue to fight valiantly to overturn bonus points which would keep alive their hopes of safety with a victory in the match.
"If the hosts can reach 300 for the loss of no more than two further wickets inside 110 overs then they will have the sufficient bonus points to move ahead of Middlesex in the table with a victory, relegating the visitors in the process.
"There is still something in the pitch and Middlesex will hope they can make the most of 10.30am September starts in autumnal conditions to take three more wickets in the morning, which would mean Lancashire would need the extremely unlikely, from this position, 350 to take the relegation scrap into the final two days of the season."Day two, close: Middlesex 214, Lancashire 259-6
County Championship Division One
Lancashire v Middlesex (Old Trafford)
Lancashire reached 259-6 on day two of their Division One relegation decider against Middlesex to keep their hopes of survival alive.
The Red Rose county have to win the match and must also score at least 300, earning three batting bonus points, while losing no more than two more wickets.
Middlesex, who made 214 on day one, looked to be on top when Jos Buttler fell for 23 to leave Lancashire 160-5. But Steven Croft's 60 has given them a lead of 45 and kept them in contention.
County Championship Division Two
Glamorgan v Hampshire (Cardiff)
Seamers Chris Wood and Matt Coles helped Hampshire edge closer to promotion to Division One and into a dominant position against Glamorgan.
Wood (4-42) and Coles (3-58) made light work of Glamorgan, bowling them out for 172, despite Mark Wallace's 51.
After posting 357 in their first innings, Hampshire did not enforce the follow-on, and openers Jimmy Adams and Will Smith (38) put on 79 together. Adams (91) then helped see his side to the close on 175-3, a lead of 360.Day two, close: Hampshire 357 & 175-3 v Glamorgan 172
Man City fans group back legal action
Football
An independent Manchester City fans' group hasjoined a legal action against Uefa's Financial Fair Play regulations.
MCFC Supporters' Club, which has 15,000 members, voted to back the move led by Jean-Louis Dupont, the lawyer who helped win the landmark Bosman Ruling. Dupont claims Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches European competition law.
City were fined £49m and given restrictions on spending and squad size for breaking FFP rules last season.
County Championship Division One
Northants v Sussex (Northampton)
Steve Magoffin starred with both bat and ball as Sussex gained the upper hand on day two against Northants.
Early on, Ashar Zaidi (88) and Magoffin (51) continued their partnership to make 113 together before Olly Stone (5-48) wrapped up Sussex's innings on 368. Magoffin (3-35) then dismissed both Northants' openers to leave them 17-2.
Rob Keogh (104 not out) reached his first century of the season and was well supported by Ben Duckett (60) as the hosts reached 251-7 at stumps.Day two, close: Sussex 368 v Northants 251-7
County Championship Division One
Yorkshire v Somerset (Headingley)
Dave Callaghan, BBC Radio Leeds: "Yorkshire havelooked a little off the pace in this match, perhaps understandable after the intensity that goes with winning the championship.
"Somerset had the better of conditions for batting and they batted really well. Nick Compton (pictured) was the star of the day with a fine 156. Tom Abel is 71 not out and Marcus Trescothick hit 66. Steve Patterson was the most impressive of the bowlers with 2-38 from 19 overs.
"Somerset at 319-3 have a lead of 66 and the champions may have to settle for a draw in this one-at best."Day two, close: Yorkshire 253, Somerset 319-3
BBC live coverage
Tottenham v Nottingham Forest (19:45 BST)
BBC Radio 5 live will havelive commentary of the Tottenham v Nottingham Forest match in the third round of the Capital One Cup. The match begins at 19:45 BST.
There will also belive commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra from the Manchester City v Sheffield Wednesday game.
Saints pay tribute to Luis Ghaut
Rugby union
A 13-year-old boy who led out Northampton Saints in the Premiership finalhas been remembered by players following his death.
Luis Ghaut was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer, osteosarcoma, last year. He was Saints' mascot for their Premiership final victory over Saracens in May, a win captain Tom Wood said was motivated by Luis's bravery.
"We treated him like a friend, like a player. He was never down about anything," said forward Christian Day. "It was heartbreaking to find out he had passed away."
Smith to leave Cricket Scotland
Cricket
Cricket Scotland chief executive Roddy Smithannounces he will leave the role at the end of December.
He is approaching the end of his 10th year in charge and thinks it is the right time to seek a fresh challenge.
Cricket Scotland chairman Keith Oliver said: "There is no doubt that the governing body of cricket in Scotland is unrecognisable from where we were in 2004. And the credit for this must go to Roddy and his staff."
Coventry fans worried at Wasps move
Rugby Union
Coventry City fans have added their weight to concerns over media reports linking Premiership rugby union club Waspswith a move to the Ricoh Arena.
The Wycombe-based club are considering a possible move to the Midlands. Worcester director of rugby Dean Ryan has already expressed doubts.
And the Sky Blue Trust, who proved a loud voice during the League One club's year-long exile in Northampton, say that Wasps coming to the city would again make the future "uncertain".
League Cup third round
Manchester City v Sheffield Wednesday (19:45 BST)
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini says theCapital One Cup is important but not special.
The holders face Sheffield Wednesday at Etihad Stadium, with Pellegrini keen for his side to return to form after four matches without a win in all competitions.
Stuart Gray's Wednesday side have lost just one of their 10 matches in all competitions this season, conceding just four goals.
League Cup third round
West Brom v Hull (20:00 BST)
West Brom boss Alan Irvine could give full debuts to summer recruits Georgios Samaras and Sebastian Blanco. Club record signing Brown Ideye may start up front alongside Samaras, but Joleon Lescott is set to be rested.
Hull boss Steve Bruce is set to give a host of his squad players a chance to impress including Hatem Ben Arfa. But midfielders Gaston Ramirez and Mohamed Diame are both cup-tied after featuring for their former clubs in the last round.
League Cup third round
Crystal Palace v Newcastle (20:00 BST)
Crystal Palace's Marouane Chamakh is a major doubt after missing the win at Everton with a hamstring injury. Deadline day signing Zeki Fryers is still waiting for his first start since making the switch from Tottenham.
Newcastle will be without goalkeeper Tim Krul, midfielder Yoan Gouffran and striker Papiss Cisse, who are all ill. Defender Davide Santon (knee), midfielders Siem de Jong (thigh) and Rolando Aarons (hamstring) and striker Adam Campbell (hernia) are still out.
Gosden downplays championship hopes
Horse racing
John Gosden believes the retirement of Kingman will rule him out of winning a second trainers' championship.
The three-year-old colt won seven of his eight races but wasretired to stud this week after a sore throat ended his chances of running in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in October. Gosden leads Richard Hannon in the trainers' championship by £145,500.
"I never thought I was favourite. I'm most certainly not now. I think I'm a drifting second favourite," he told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.
Watson's steely core
Golf
Think you know USA captain Tom Watson? Think again. Our chief sports writer Tom Fordyce has writtena fascinating feature on the great man, delving into his "darker side" to uncover the reason that competitive fire still burns so brightly even at the age of 65.
US motivation ploy could backfire - Rose
Golf
Justin Rose says the USA team's ploy of trying to draw motivation from their defeat at Medinah in 2012 could be a "double-edged sword".
USA captain Tom Watson has identified the 2012 defeat as a rallying point for his team.
"It could be very powerful, and it could be exactly the right thing to do - or it could lead to a lot of frustration if they get off to a bad start," Englishman Rose said of the tactic.
League Cup third round
Tottenham v Nottingham Forest (19:45 BST)
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino will make a host of changes to the side that lost to West Brom at White Hart Lane on Sunday. Michel Vorm may make his debut in goal, while Roberto Soldado (pictured) is expected to start up front.
Nottingham Forest manager Stuart Pearce will be without captain Chris Cohen, Jack Hobbs, Jack Hunt and Andy Reid. Striker Matty Fryatt is still troubled by a pelvic injury and will not feature.
Fowler plays down USA haircut
Golf
Rickie Fowler has defended himself against accusations of brashness following his much-publicised 'USA' haircut.
Fowler said: "I'm just myself. I'm not trying to be anyone else. I'm not trying to fit in any particular way. I'm not trying to hurt anyone's feelings or turn anyone the wrong way.
"I'm just proud to be from the USA and be over here playing the Ryder Cup. If people take it the wrong way, it's too bad for them, it's unfortunate."
League Cup third round
Manchester City v Sheffield Wednesday (19:45 BST)
Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta is suspended after being sent off against Chelsea on Sunday. Sergio Aguero has a minor knee problem and misses out, as does David Silva who has an ankle injury, while Samir Nasri has a groin problem.
Sheffield Wednesday are still without midfielders Kieran Lee (groin) and Sam Hutchinson (back). Goalkeeper Chris Kirkland was used in the first two rounds of the League Cup and could again play.
Premier League leaders Chelsea will be without Ramires (muscle problem) for their Capital One Cup third-round tie against Championship strugglers Bolton. Diego Costa is unlikely to be risked after recently returning from a hamstring injury but goalkeeper Petr Cech (pictured) could start as manager Jose Mourinho plans to rotate his squad.
Bolton have signed utility player Chris Herd on a six-week loan from Aston Villa and he is free to face Chelsea. Fellow newcomers Paddy Kenny and Max Clayton could also make their debuts.
League Cup third round
Burton v Brighton (19:45 BST)
Burton pair Adam McGurk and Lucas Akins remain injury doubts for the visit of Brighton in the Capital One Cup. Lee Bell, Jimmy Phillips and Damien McCrory are all still sidelined with knee injuries.
Brighton boss Sami Hyypia is set to rotate his squad so the likes of Inigo Calderon, Adam Chicksen, Aaron Hughes and Rohan Ince could also feature. Striker Sam Baldock is cup tied, having appeared for Bristol City earlier in the competition. Winger Solly March and midfielder Dale Stephens remain the only injury absentees.
Burton, second in League Two, have never reached the fourth round of the competition and have already beaten Championship Wigan and Premier League QPR in this year's tournament.
Qatar forfeit match over hijab ban
Basketball
The Qatar women's basketball team forfeited their Asian Games group match against Mongolia after being denied permission to wear the hijab.
A Games spokeswoman said the players had been asked to remove the Islamic head scarf before the game but refused.
World basketball regulations list headgear and hair accessories among the items that are prohibited on court.
Mickelson joke causes controversy
Golf
Rob Hodgetts
BBC Sport at Gleneagles
Prepare yourselves for the media storm that is brewing over Phil Mickelson's "litigation" gag at Gleneagles.
The genial left-hander fired out a one-liner about how at least the US weren't litigating against each other - in reference to the McIlroy-McDowell involvement in court proceedings in Dublin - when asked about the US team's perceived lack of team spirit in past Ryder Cups.
The US players must be fed up of answering that one, and always insist it is not the case, and Mickelson admitted he couldn't resist the jibe during a playful and relaxed news conference.
Rickie Fowler sprung to Mickelson's defence when the story wormed its way into his "presser".
"Phil's always Phil," said Fowler. "That's why we love him. He's a lot of fun to be around, and we hear a lot of those one-liners in practice rounds in Tuesday games. So it's nothing new to me."
Scottish League Cup third round
Hamilton v Motherwell (19:45 BST)
Hamilton player-manager Alex Neil is hopeful Mickael Antoine-Curier will recover from a tight hamstring to face Motherwell. But there remains doubts over Jesus Garcia Tena (ankle) and Martin Canning (knee) for the New Douglas Park tie.
Midfielder Darian MacKinnon is definitely out as he serves the second match of a four-game ban. Stevie Hammell and Craig Moore are nearing fitness for Motherwell, but Stuart Carswell is suspended.
Scottish League Cup third round
Dundee United v Dundee (19:45 BST)
Dundee United striker Nadir Ciftci is available again for the derby clash with Dundee after serving a suspension. Stuart Armstrong could start after coming off the bench in Sunday's 4-1 win at Dens Park, but Conor Townsend is still missing (foot injury).
Dundee are still without Kevin Thomson (calf), Peter MacDonald (knee) and Willie Dyer (knee), and Iain Davidson is a doubt with a bruised foot. Thomas Konrad is available despite his late red card in the weekend defeat. He will miss Dundee's next Premiership match.
Scottish League Cup third round
Celtic v Hearts (19:15 BST)
Stefan Johansen (pictured) and Mubarak Wakaso could return to the Celtic squad for the Scottish League Cup third-round tie against Hearts at Parkhead. Charlie Mulgrew (knee), James Forrest (hamstring), Mikael Lustig (groin) and Adam Matthews (calf) remain out.
Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson said he would make "a couple of changes" but would play a strong team. Left-back Kevin McHattie and midfielder Sam Nicholson could both return.
Celtic captain Scott Brown: "Hearts are a great young team. I watched them against Hibs and they are full of energy, they look attacking, young, keen, so it is going to be a good test for us."
Live text commentary of the Celtic v Hearts match will be on the BBC football pages later tonight.
Adomah 'lost count'
Football
Middlesbrough winger Albert Adomahsays he lost count of the penalties in Tuesday's epic League Cup tie with Liverpool and initially didn't realise his penalty miss had condemned Boro to defeat.
The two sides traded 29 spot-kicks in a shootout after the game finished 2-2 after extra-time, before Adomah missed with number 30 as Boro lost 14-13.
"When I missed I thought Liverpool had to take a penalty, so I was a bit surprised to see the players coming towards me," Adomah told the BBC.
"I didn't know we took 30 penalties."
League Cup action
Football
There is a big night of League Cup action in both England and Scotland tonight, with six matches in the third round of the Capital One Cup in England and three games in the Scottish Communities League Cup.
The games taking place tonight are...
Capital One Cup third round: Burton v Brighton, Chelsea v Bolton, Crystal Palace v Newcastle, Manchester City v Sheffield Wednesday, Tottenham v Nottingham Forest and West Brom v Hull.
Scottish Communities League Cup third round: Celtic v Hearts, Dundee United v Dundee and Hamilton v Motherwell.
Northants under pressure
Cricket
From BBC Radio Northampton's Chris Egerton:
Northants have worked hard to put up a stronger showing than they managed at Durham last week and were well set, having failed to lose a wicket since lunch. When they did, it came in bizarre circumstances.
Brought on from the Turner Stand End, Steve Magoffin was initially adjudged by umpire Peter Willey to have struck the bails off during his bowling action and Willey called no-ball. After discussion with the players, Willey rescinded the decision and called dead ball. However, a 7th ball was allowed to be bowled in error - and James Middlebrook ran himself out for 48, driving straight to Ashar Zaidi at mid off who broke the stumps off a direct hit.
Adam Rossington soon fell shorltly afterwards, but after being in a promising position, Northants are again under pressure although this pitch is excellent for batting once the new ball has lost its shine.
Read the full scorecardhere.
Chopra reaches century
Cricket
From BBC Newcastle's Martin Emmerson:
Despite the fact Varun Chopra reached a century and Jonathan Trott 85, this was a long session with little in the way of action to talk about.
Warwickshire went slowly about their business. Chopra was stuck in the 90s for 45 minutes! But what they are doing is straightforward. They are simply trying to bat Durham out of the match.
Although Chris Rushworth took a wicket with the second ball after lunch that was it from a Durham point of view. Trott and Chopra have put on 160 runs and the lead is 72 runs at 273-2. The new ball is due soon but the bowling looks totally flat.
Read the full scorecardhere.
Lancashire in trouble
Cricket
BBC London 94.9's Kevin Hand:
Lancashire 165-5 at tea and in deep trouble as they attempt to leapfrog Middlesex in the Division One table and in doing so relegate their visitors.
The hosts require one more bonus point than their opponents in this innings but are 45 runs shy of registering their first, while Middlesex are just one wicket away from claiming their second.
Read the full scorecardhere.
Wiggins wins world title
Cycling
Let's hear from Sir Brad after that magnificent victory:
"I don't know what to say. I knew coming into it that I had the legs and if I was ever going to beat Tony again, it was going to be on a course like this. I want to dedicate this to my family. My last world time trial championship and I've won gold."
Vote results
#dramaticdeciders
The results of your vote on sport's greatest dramatic deciders are in. Here are the top three as chosen by you:
1. Solskjaer goal, Manchester United v Bayern Munich, 1999 Champions League final - 22%
2. Sergio Aguero Premier League-winning goal 2012 - 19.8%
3. Jonny Wilkinson drop-goal, 2003 World Cup final - 16.6%
The full results of the vote will appear in the top right of the page. Thanks for taking part.
Wiggins wins world title
Cycling
An incredible ride from Bradley Wiggins. His first world time trial title at the age of 34. He beat Germany's Tony Martin by 26 seconds in the end, a superb victory over the man who had won the last three time trial world championships. Dutchman Tom Dumoulin was third.
BreakingBREAKING NEWS
Wiggins wins world title
Bradley Wiggins wins gold in the world time trial championship in Ponferrada.