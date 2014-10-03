Premier League - rolling news
- Daniel Sturridge signs new long-term contract at Liverpool
- Uefa orders CSKA Moscow to play Champions League home games behind-closed-doors
- Lionel Messi faces trial over alleged tax evasion
- No racism in football, claims Mourinho
- Andy Murray beats Marin Cilic at China Open, Rafa Nadal out
Tottenham team news
Tottenham v Southampton, Sunday 14:05 BST
Tottenham will recall a number of players for Sunday's clash with Southampton.
Hugo Lloris was the only player to start both last weekend's derby clash with Arsenal and the Europa League tie against Besiktas on Thursday.
Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose, Ryan Mason, Etienne Capoue, Christian Eriksen and Nacer Chadli all dropped out of the squad entirely against the Turkish side.
Kyle Walker remains out after abdominal surgery.
Provisional squad: Lloris, Vorm, Naughton, Rose, Davies, Vertonghen, Chiriches, Dier, Kaboul, Fazio, Capoue, Stambouli, Paulinho, Dembele, Mason, Bentaleb, Eriksen, Lennon, Townsend, Chadli, Lamela, Soldado, Adebayor, Kane.
Middlesex's Rossington joins Northants
Cricket
Northants have signed Middlesex wicketkeeper Adam Rossington on a two-year contract.
Rossington, 21, received permission for a release clause to be activated in his Middlesex contract after playing six Championship games on loan to relegated Northants this summer.
'No secret' to Charlton success
Football
Football
Charlton boss Bob Peeters says a hard work ethic is behind their unbeaten start to the Championship season.
The Addicks are two points off the top of the table, having won four and drawn six of their opening 10 games.
"There is no secret in football. Everybody needs to work hard," Peeters told BBC London 94.9.
"If you do that and give your team some structure - what to do when you have the ball and when you lose the ball - you can go far."
Magoffin signs Sussex deal
Cricket
Cricket
Sussex seam bowler Steve Magoffin has signed a new two-year contract, which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2016 season.
The 34-year-old Australian was the leading wicket-taker in the County Championship this year, taking 72 wickets at an average of 19.51.
"It's been an incredible year for me personally, to do so well and contribute to the team," he said. "I've been here for three seasons now and I've enjoyed every minute of it."
Magoffin has been named in the BBC County Team of the Season for the past two summers.
Kick It Out statement
Football
Football
Richard Conway
BBC Sport news correspondent
"Kick It Out has responded to the Rooney Rule coming under scrutiny in the media of late.
"It feels current recruitment procedures are flawed, and accountable processes are needed which are 'fair, objective and challengeable to provide everybody possessing the necessary coaching qualifications and experience with the opportunity to apply and be considered on merit'.
"As it stands, clubs as employers are not following 'best practice recruitment processes when they are hiring for managers', and Kick It Out feels 'it is clear that appointments are not made on the notion of merit'."
Hull City name change debate
Mike Keegan
BBC Sport
"Mark Gretton, from City Till We Die has spoken to me on the threat club owner Assem Allam has made that he'll stop investing if he doesn't get his way on a proposed name change.
"Mark said he would be 'very surprised if Mr Allam was to weaken it while he is looking for a buyer'.
"He added: 'Hull City fans are tremendously grateful for what Mr Allam has done'.
"He bailed the club out at a difficult time and has been great for Hull City'.
"We do not want the name changed. It is historically what links the club to the city. It is an unbreakable link'."
Man United team news
Man Utd v Everton, Sunday 12:00 BST
Captain Wayne Rooney will miss United's home game against former club Everton because of suspension.
Defender Tyler Blackett is back from his ban, but Louis van Gaal has said 19-year-old Paddy McNair will keep his place following his impressive debut against West Ham.
Jonny Evans (ankle), Chris Smalling (thigh), Phil Jones (hamstring), Ashley Young (groin), Michael Carrick (ankle), Jesse Lingard (knee), Ander Herrera (rib) and James Wilson (leg) are out, but there is a slim chance Marouane Fellaini could be on the bench after he recovered from an ankle problem.
Provisional squad: De Gea, Lindegaard, Amos, Johnstone, Rafael, Valencia, Shaw, Rojo, Blackett, McNair, Thorpe, Pereira, Blind, Fletcher, Fellaini, Anderson, Mata, Januzaj, Di Maria, Falcao, Van Persie, W Keane.
Sturridge signs new deal
Football
Football
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge says he is determined to make amends for last season's failure to win the Premier League by bringing trophies to Anfield in the next few seasons.
"We were so close to success last season and it was a bitter pill to take not winning the league, but that's just a taster of what the fans will get - but hopefully this time we'll have the trophies to show for it," he says.
"Everyone is very obsessive in terms of wanting success and being winners. That's what we are - that's the Liverpool Way."
Football
Football
Sturridge was the Premier League's leading English goalscorer last season after netting 21 goals as the Reds finished second behind Manchester City.
"There are a lot of things I'm happy with how they've gone so far, but there is a lot to come," he adds. "I've not shown yet what I can do - what I'm doing is just the start for me.
"I may have had some good games and scored some goals, but this is the beginning in terms of what I can show. I don't feel I've shown really what I can do as a footballer.
"I am looking forward to the hard work, the training, the games and everything - and looking forward to the future."
Football
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on signing a new contract with the Reds: "It's a big, big day in my life to commit to this club and to give the club my best years, which are ahead of me.
"I am thankful for the opportunity and that is the reason I committed my future. Everyone has been great with me, from the fans to the staff to the players, so it was an easy decision. I'm happy with how everything is going."
Football
And here's the proof - from Liverpool's twitter feed.
Football
Here you go. And it is great news for Liverpool fans...
England striker Daniel Sturridge signs a new long-term contract at the Anfield club.
The 25-year-old, who joined from Premier League rivals Chelsea in January 2013, commits his future to the Reds by putting pen to paper at the club's Melwood training ground today.
QPR team news
West Ham v QPR, Sunday 16:15 BST
Joey Barton and Jordon Mutch will face late fitness tests in a bid to return after hamstring injuries for QPR's trip to West Ham on Sunday.
Brazilian midfielder Sandro has been cleared to return after suffering a heavy blow to the head in last weekend's 2-1 league defeat at Southampton.
Harry Redknapp's expected to continue with a flat back four after starting the season favouring 3-5-2, which could leave loan recruit wing back Mauricio Isla again unlikely to start.
Provisional squad: Green, McCarthy, Murphy, Hill, Dunne, Ferdinand, Onuoha, Caulker, Yun, Traore, Isla, Henry, Barton, Mutch, Hoilett, Phillips, Austin, Zamora.
Football
BBC Radio Manchester's Bolton reporter Jack Dearden on Dougie Freedman's departure as manager: "I think it was inevitable given the recent results.
"It has been a dreadful start to the season. [Chairman] Phil Gartside has come in for a lot of criticism recently and his track record of appointing managers since Sam Allardyce has been poor.
"The supporters are unhappy with an awful lot of things with the way the club is being run."
You can hear more about Freedman's exit on BBC Radio Manchester's Manchester Sports show from 18:00-19:00 BST this evening.
Wilko mishandles the World Cup
Rugby Union
Rugby Union
Jonny Wilkinson might be famous for his reliability with the boot, but the ex-England fly-half is pretty nifty with his handling too. Until, that is, he got his mitts on the Webb Ellis Cup recently.
Wilkinson, 35, was left red-faced when he miscontrolled the gleaming trophy at a promotional event for the 2015 World Cup which is being held in England.
Watch the 2003 World Cup winner's juggling skills in our video.
Crystal Palace team news
Hull v Crystal Palace, Saturday 15:00 BST
Neil Warnock has a fully fit squad to choose from for his side's trip to Hull.
Marouane Chamakh is considered fit enough to start after recovering from a hamstring problem picked up against Leicester City last Saturday.
Provisional Squad: Speroni, Hennessey, Mariappa, Kelly, Fryers, Ward, Delaney, Dann, Hangeland, Jedinak, McArthur, Bannan, Ledley, Williams, Bolasie, Thomas, Puncheon, Gayle, Campbell, Johnson, Doyle, Chamakh, Zaha.
World Championships latest
Gymnastics
Gymnastics
Nick Hope
BBC Olympic sports reporter in China
"Max Whitlock endures a torrid day at the World Championships failing to qualify for both the all-around and floor finals - both events he won at this summer's Commonwealth Games.
"The 21-year-old double Olympic bronze medallist is also likely to miss out on the pommel horse final - which he claimed the European title in earlier this year.
"There is better news for the British men's squad who will make Tuesday's team final, whilst Dan Purvis and Nile Wilson (all-around) as well as Courtney Tullock (rings), all impressed."
Ramsey takes on challenge
CSKA punished by Uefa
Football
Football
Uefa order Russian champions CSKA Moscow to play their next three European home matches behind closed doors.
The European governing body also ban them from taking away supporters to the rest of their Champions League Group E matches this season.
CSKA were punished after racist chanting and violence from their supporters in last month's tie at Italian side Roma.
The behind-closed-doors games include Manchester City's trip to the Russian capital on 21 October. And there will be no CSKA fans at the Etihad in the return fixture on 5 November.
Everton team news
Man Utd v Everton, Sunday 12:00 BST
Midfielder Steven Pienaar is on the verge of a return to the squad for the trip to Manchester United after a thigh injury which has sidelined him for a month.
Late fitness checks will be done on defender Seamus Coleman and James McCarthy, who both missed the Europa League match in Krasnodar.
Forward Kevin Mirallas is out with a hamstring injury, while midfielder Ross Barkley will begin training with the first team next week after a knee injury.
Provisional squad: Howard, Hibbert, Coleman, Jagielka, Stones, Barry, McCarthy, Besic, Gibson, Naismith, McGeady, Lukaku, Robles, Oviedo, Browning, Alcaraz, Atsu, Pienaar, Osman, Eto'o.
Saints coach Brown to leave
Rugby League
Rugby League
Nathan Brown's decision to leave St Helens will not affect the club's focus on winning next week's Grand Final against either Warrington or Wigan, says Saints chairman Eamonn McManus.
"We are confident and the team is looking forward to this game with absolute determination and focus," he says.
"As it is Nathan's last game in charge, there is even more to play for and the motivation levels are even higher."
Saints coach Brown to leave
Rugby League
Rugby League
St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus says the Super League club support Nathan Brown's decision to return to Australia.
"Nathan received our blessing to apply for the Wests Tigers head coaching position and although not successful, the same family reasons for a return home still pertained. We therefore willingly agreed to grant him an early release regardless," he says.
"Nathan has done a great job in rebuilding the St Helens squad over the last two seasons and we are very strongly positioned indeed for the future."
Saints coach Brown to leave
Rugby League
Rugby League
Super League side St Helens announce head coach Nathan Brown will leave the club after next week's Grand Final.
Brown, who has led the Saints to the Old Trafford showpiece for the first time in three years, will return home to Australia for family reasons at the end of this season.
Shane sets pace
Golf
Golf
Ireland's Shane Lowry has the lead on a difficult second day of the Dunhill Links Championship.
Lowry added a round of 70 at St Andrews to his opening 66 at Kingsbarns to finish eight-under-par in the pro-am event, one shot ahead of Scotland's Chris Doak.
Lowry's edged ahead of the pack on a crowded leaderboard, with Padraig Harrington, Oliver Wilson and Raphael Jacquelin all seven-under-par alongside Doak.
Football
Tottenham v Southampton, Sunday 14:05 BST
Second-placed Southampton will go to ex-boss Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham on the attack, insists right-back Nathaniel Clyne.
"We're not going there to sit back and defend. We're six games without defeat, we're winning, scoring goals and keeping clean sheets so we're confident we can get the points that we want," Clyne, who is celebrating his first England call-up, tells the Saints official website.
Football
So Louis Van Gaal is done and dusted with the press at Carrington and that's all of today's Premier League news conferences.
But, stay right here - we'll have more team news and build-up towards this weekend's matches.
Van Gaal news conference
Man Utd v Everton, Sunday 12:00 BST
His take on the Rooney Rule: "That is a political question and not a question for a manager. For me there is no issue."
Van Gaal news conference
Man Utd v Everton, Sunday 12:00 BST
On the idea of possibly playing midweek friendlies abroad: "I agree with that. I have said that also.
"I spoke with Ed [Woodward] and Richard [Arnold] last week. I fully agree.
"I'm used to playing midweeks. I have said in the first three months we must wait because it's difficult enough for the players to adapt to the new playing style and organisation.
"They shall honour that. I like to play midweek games against high level opponents."
Van Gaal news conference
Man Utd v Everton, Sunday 12:00 BST
On young central defender Patrick McNair: "We still have three central defenders injured so he shall play.
"He is the only player who can play in the right-sided defensive position.
"I chose him last week and he played very good. It's difficult for a player like him to maintain that level - that is his biggest challenge."
Van Gaal news conference
Man Utd v Everton, Sunday 12:00 BST
On Sunday's opponents Everton: "I have to say that I like Everton because they want to play football like I want to play football. It shall be a very interesting game. I know we lost to them twice last season so it will be difficult. I hope we can dominate the game but they will want to do that too. They are more likely to play on the counter than us. That's also the difficulty."
Van Gaal news conference
Man Utd v Everton, Sunday 12:00 BST
On his side taking advantage of Everton's midweek trip to Russia in the Europa League: "It's difficult to explain because the result is very important. You have to look at how did you fly? How did you manage that as a group or as individual players? It's logical to say maybe we have the benefit but the motivation to play at Old Trafford against United is maybe much more important than the flight."
Van Gaal news conference
Man Utd v Everton, Sunday 12:00 BST
Red Devils boss Van Gaal hints that Spain midfielder Juan Mata will replace the suspended Wayne Rooney.
"In his position Juan Mata has played very well. I have to choose. I will miss Wayne because he is the captain of the team but Mata can also play very well.
"Who will captain the team? You shall see. I have told the players but you shall see on Sunday."
Van Gaal news conference
Man Utd v Everton, Sunday 12:00 BST
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal says he has no good news to tell the fans about his team's injury problems.
"You can be fit but not match fit - that's a big difference," explains the Dutchman.
"For example, Ander Herrera is fit but he cannot play because of his rib pressure. Marouane Fellaini has trained for one week but is not fit to play 90 minutes. It's difficult to explain. We have eight injuries and one red card so nine players are not available."
Hats off to BBC Sport's Juliette Ferrington for spotting this tweet earlier: Cheshire North West Motorway Police Group have just helped remove a broken down coach from the M6 southbound J19-J18. This was the Wigan team bus (not joking)...
Uwe Rosler's side face Wolves at Molineux on Saturday - team transport permitting.
Football
Apologies for the delay in waiting to hear from Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal.
As soon as we hear from our reporters at the news conference - we'll bring you all the top lines.
Drivers from which eight countries have won the Japanese Formula 1 Grand Prix?
The answers: Austria, Brazil, Finland, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and USA.
Verstappen 'too young' - Hakkinen
Formula 1
Formula 1
Two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen believes 17-year-old Max Verstappen is too young to be a Formula 1 driver.
"The risk is high, when you're a young driver you can have great talent, but talent needs experience to fill up your position, to be a mature Formula 1 driver," says the Finn.
"Formula 1 doesn't take too many mistakes and when you are a young driver it can be too harmful for you later on in life."
Yorkshire's Gale banned
Cricket
Cricket
Yorkshire captain Andrew Gale will serve an additional two-game ban and attend an anger management course as a result of his verbal abuse of Lancashire batsman Ashwell Prince.
Gale had already served a mandatory two-game suspension for his Roses bust-up with Prince and was forced to observe from the sidelines as his team-mates were presented with the LV County Championship trophy.
Stat attack
Tottenham v Southampton, Sunday 14:05 BST
Nadal out in Beijing
Tennis
Tennis
Rafa Nadal has been beaten by Slovakian Martin Klizan in three sets in the quarter final of the Beijing Open.
Klizan defeated number two seed Nadal 6-7 6-4 6-3.
Ronald Koeman news conference
Football
Football
On the legacy left by ex-boss Mauricio Pochettino, who faces the Saints as Spurs boss for the first time on Sunday: "Every manager has his way of working but from the first day of this season I saw great spirit in the team and I heard that was one of the qualities in the team last season. The players have continued with that this season. It was difficult because we had a lot of changes but we had good scouting and brought in some good players."
Ronald Koeman news conference
Football
Football
On right-back Nathaniel Clyne's first call-up to the England squad: "It is well deserved. Everyone agrees with that call because he is doing a fantastic job and he is still a young player. He's made great progression this year. He's one of the best in his position. He's defending well, he's fast and he has shown he is physical too. In the last minute against QPR he ran about 60/70 metres which showed his spirit."
Ronald Koeman news conference
Football
Football
On Southampton's excellent start: "I didn't expect to be where we are in the table. But I believe in the way we are doing our job, the way we play and the spirit we have. But there's a long way to go and the next challenge is this Sunday against Spurs."
Ronald Koeman news conference
Football
Football
Saints boss Koeman says it is not "impossible" for his team, who are second in the Premier League after a surprise start, to finish in the top four.
"If we continue like this there is a possibility to finish in the top four, but teams like Tottenham and Man Utd usually finish higher because they have too good players that make the club big.
"But we will try to do it our way. If we keep belief and keep the spirit then nothing is impossible."
Ronald Koeman news conference
Football
Football
Ronald Koeman's up and running at the Southampton news conference.
On Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino's first match against Southampton since leaving in the summer: "Does that give the game added spice? For me, no because I wasn't here last season.
"But I understand for Mauricio Pochettino it is special and maybe too for some players. But there is no influence in the final result."
Football
Crystal Palace tweet: Paddy McCarthy has joined @SUFC_tweets on loan for one month.
Hammers in training
Football
Football
West Ham have tweeted from the training ground: James Collins and @Reeceburke5 challenge for a ball in training. #WHUFC #COYI
Man City team news
Aston Villa v Man City, Saturday 17:30 BST
Midfielder Fernando is back in contention for Saturday's trip to Aston Villa.
The Brazilian has missed the last six games with a groin injury.
His return leaves playmaker Samir Nasri, who recently underwent groin surgery, as Manuel Pellegrini's only major absentee.
Provisional squad: Hart, Caballero, Zabaleta, Sagna, Kompany, Demichelis, Mangala, Boyata, Clichy, Kolarov, Silva, Navas, Milner, Lampard, Toure, Fernando, Fernandinho, Aguero, Jovetic, Dzeko.
A star on the greens
Golf
Golf
Meanwhile, back to our look at sports stars who burst on to the scene at a young age.
Here's a shot of a wee Rory McIlroy battling it out for honours during the 2004 Boys Home Internationals at the Portmarnock Golf Club in Ireland.
A decade on - the boy's not done bad for himself.
Roberto Martinez news conference
Football
Football
Revealing Everton will reward those fans who travelled to Thursday's Europa League match in Russia: "The club is going to give every fan that went to Krasnodar the opportunity to claim a free ticket for the next Europa League away game at Lille.
"It's a way of thanking those fans for the effort they made to get there. They had some incredible journeys, worthy of some Hollywood scripts.
"One fan, it took him nine hours on two flights and then he had to take a train around the Black Sea before turning up at the wrong hotel."
Gymnastics
Nick Hope
BBC Olympic sports reporter in China
"Bit of a shock on the opening day of the World Championships qualification here in Nanning with European champion Max Whitlock looking likely to miss out on a place in the pommel horse final.
"The Briton won a silver medal in the event at last year's Worlds but couldn't find his rhythm and scored just 15.233. His personal best is 16.1 and he's currently in the top eight which will progress. That would be OK if there wasn't a whole second day of qualification to come...
"Commonwealth pommel horse champion Dan Keatings fared better, but his score of 15.333 means he's far from assured of a place too."
Roberto Martinez news conference
Football
Football
On the influence Louis van Gaal is having at Old Trafford: "Manchester United have been so successful over the years.
"With the budget, the history, there's an expectation on the manager to do well.
"But, you're talking about a man who has been involved with some of the biggest clubs in Europe and internationally at the World Cup, so I'm sure he's more than capable of handling the challenge."
Roberto Martinez news conference
Football
Football
On Manchester United being without the suspended Wayne Rooney: "Wayne's a top footballer but they've got a terrific squad of players.
"When you've got injuries, you have to cope. Over the season United might feel they are weaker without players who are out of the picture."
Roberto Martinez news conference
Football
Football
Looking back at his side's 1-0 win at Old Trafford in the Premier League last season: "It was a real feeling of satisfaction and it gave us the confidence to look forward to our next target.
"To be able to beat them at home was an aspect that showed how strong we were mentally.
"It's a different challenge this season as we have to live up to the expectation. But, it changes the feeling when you go to a place where you've won before."
Roberto Martinez news conference
Football
Football
On balancing the demands of the Premier League with Europa League football: "We really accept the challenge to be able to cope with Europe.
"We want to be a big club that has the mentality to be ready for every opportunity when we go out on the pitch.
"I don't see it as a problem, as we've worked very hard for the last 12 months to be here. It's a challenge we embrace."
Roberto Martinez news conference
Football
Football
On his squad's injury doubts for Manchester United: "For the weekend, Steven Pienaar has got a good chance of being available.
"After the international break will still be too soon for Ross Barkley to be match fit. He will still have some work to do with us first before he is ready."
Roberto Martinez news conference
Football
Football
On defender and England international John Stones: "From the moment he played his first friendly, he has grown completely as a footballer.
"He is turning in to a true centre-half. It's not down to me to measure his possibilities with the national team, I'm looking after his career here at Everton.
"He has done really well this season and gone to the next level. We're really happy to monitor his development."
Roberto Martinez news conference
Football
Football
He's had his Everton squad in for a light session this morning following their return from Russia after their 1-1 Europa League draw with Krasnodar.
BreakingBREAKING NEWS
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi is to face trial for alleged tax evasion, a Spanish judge rules.
The Argentina captain, 27, along with his father Jorge Messi, appeared in court last year after the pair were accused of defrauding the authorities of more than 4m euros (£3.4m).
The two men deny the allegations, which date back to 2007.
Football
Roberto Martinez is yet to appear in the press room chair, so while we wait, here's a sneak preview of how Juliette Ferrington caught up with former Toffee and now Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell this week for an interview on Football Focus.
You can watch the full interview from 12:10 BST on Saturday.
Dunhill Links update
Golf
Golf
While we wait for Roberto Martinez to show up - here's the latest from the Dunhill Links golf second round.
A three-way tie has developed after 27 holes between overnight leader Oliver Wilson, Padraig Harrington and Raphael Jacquelin who are all eight-under-par.
Meanwhile, among the celebs playing alongside, Sir Ian Botham clearly wins the contest for loudest trousers.
Pellegrini news conference
Aston Villa v Man City, Saturday 17:30 BST
Manuel Pellegrini insists he is not worried that Manchester City are already five points adrift of Chelsea in the Premier League table.
"We are just starting out, although it is not good that we are five points behind Chelsea. But look at what happened last year - we have one point more than last year and Arsenal were maybe six points ahead of us.
"Last year we didn't win the first three games away, today we have seven from nine from away matches. The important thing is to try playing the same way we did against Hull last weekend."
Football
Next cab off the Premier League managers rank around 14:00 BST will be Everton's Roberto Martinez.
He'll be speaking ahead of Sunday's trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United while also looking back on their Europa League exploits in Russia yesterday.
Pellegrini news conference
Aston Villa v Man City, Saturday 17:30 BST
Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini rejects suggestions that star midfielder Yaya Toure deserves criticism for his recent form.
"When we play well it is because the most important player in the team plays well," says the Chilean. "When we play bad it is because the whole team plays bad. It is not fair to single out one player because this team doesn't rely on one player."
Talented teen
Tennis
The latest to feature in our sporting starlets series is Martina Hingis.
Hingis won Wimbledon as a 16-year-old in 1997, but was on the Grand Slam scene as young as 14 - pictured above at the Australia open in 1996.
Tell us your favourite sporting prodigies on #bbcsportsday or on the BBC Sport Facebook page and BBC Sport Google+ area.
Pellegrini news conference
Aston Villa v Man City, Saturday 17:30 BST
Manchester City's defending has not been good enough in recent matches, admits boss Manuel Pellegrini.
"We must concentrate more on defending because we need a clean sheet. In the last three games we conceded five goals."
Pellegrini news conference
Aston Villa v Man City, Saturday 17:30 BST
City boss Pellegrini says he has been impressed by sixth-placed Villa's start to the season. Paul Lambert's men have taken 10 points from their opening six matches.
"Aston Villa have special players, and the team puts us under pressure for 90 minutes so it will be difficult," he says.
Pellegrini news conference
Aston Villa v Man City, Saturday 17:30 BST
Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini says he has no new injury concerns for Saturday's trip to Aston Villa.
"We have just one player injured, Samir Nasri, all other players in the squad are fit. Both Fernando and Nastasic are OK," says the Chilean. "I think Sergio Aguero is 100%."
Pellegrini news conference
Jose Mourinho news conference
Football
Football
On Arsene Wenger reiterating he didn't want to sign Cesc Fabregas in the summer: "I don't think that's important. For me he is a Chelsea player and he has been phenomenal for us.
"He has responsibilities and the fact the team is playing well and getting results, I couldn't be happier with the moment we decided to bring him to the club.
"I don't know if Chelsea was his first choice and I'm not even interested in that. For me, he is just one of my players."
Jose Mourinho news conference
Football
Football
More on Diego Costa's fitness and selection for Spain (see 11:48): "I don't know how far away he is from being 100% fit. He can play against Arsenal.
"He had the game against Lisbon, there's been four days in between, so he will be in good condition for Arsenal.
"What happens during the 15 days he is away with Spain is something that is out of my hands."
Jose Mourinho news conference
Football
Football
On the debate whether the 'Rooney Rule' should be adopted in football: "There is no racism in football. If you are good, you are good. Football is not stupid to close doors to black people. If you are good, you are the top candidate."
Read why a key architect of the NFL's 'Rooney Rule' believes British football "has nothing to lose" by adopting a similar regulation.
Jose Mourinho news conference
Football
Football
On how tough a test Arsenal, who are already six points behind leaders Chelsea, might prove on Sunday: "I expect a difficult match. It doesn't matter their approach or what they're trying to do.
"They will also be a difficult opponent. I always expect every game, every opponent, a tough game."
Jose Mourinho news conference
Football
Football
On the possible reception former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas might receive from travelling supporters at Stamford Bridge on Sunday: "The reaction from Arsenal fans - nobody listens. If 40,000 Chelsea fans want, nobody will listen to what 3,000 in red do. I think the feeling should be a good one between him and Arsenal supporters."
Jose Mourinho news conference
Football
Football
On his unbeaten record in matches against Arsenal and Arsene Wenger, who suffered a 6-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge last season: "The 6-0 is once every 50 years, it's not year after year. It's something that happens occasionally.
"What happens in the past, happens in the past. Can we win again? Of course we can."
Jose Mourinho news conference
Football
Football
Jose's arrived at Cobham to talk to the press and he's straight into reacting about Diego Costa's selection for Spain (see 11:48):
"I have no reaction, it's not a surprise, it's something I imagined would happen.
"If he can play three matches in a week - I think it's too much.
"But he is going to do that."
Football
And it is Mourinho who crosses the line first! The Chelsea boss, with his usual grumpy demeanour, is sat on the top table holding court with the nation's media. Here's what he has got to say....
Football
Premier League news conferences
Football
Football
Expecting to read the wise words of Manuel Pellegrini? So were we. But it appears the Manchester City boss has been held up as we wait for him to start his pre-match news conference. Perhaps he's still wolfing down his soup and sandwich after training.
Or perhaps he wants to steal the thunder from his great rival Jose Mourinho? The Chelsea boss is expected, providing he turns up on time, to face the media in the next few minutes.
West Ham team news
West Ham v QPR, Sunday 16:15 BST
Guy Demel is the only fresh injury concern for Sam Allardyce as the Hammers host QPR.
Demel pulled out of training with a knock on Wednesday and may not recover in time for Sunday's clash while Cheikhou Kouyate (groin), Joey O'Brien (knee), Mark Noble (calf) and Andy Carroll (ankle) are all still out.
James Tomkins was found guilty on Monday of assaulting a police officer in December but the defender is included in the squad.
The club however have ordered Tomkins to carry out extra community work as part of his sentence.
Matt Jarvis is close to returning from a thigh problem sustained in pre-season.
Provisional squad: Adrian, Jaaskelainen, Cresswell, Reid, Burke, Tomkins, Collins, Demel, Jenkinson, Song, Poyet, Amalfitano, Jarvis, Downing, Vaz Te, Cole, Zarate, Sakho, Valencia.
Football
News of Dougie Freedman's departure from Bolton has spread quickly as this tweet from Darryl Morris reveals: Superb text from Mother who is out shopping in my native Bolton. #bwfc
Formula 1
While we eagerly wait for Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini to enlighten us, here's today's #QSTeaser from @QuestionofSport to mull over.
Drivers from which eight countries have won the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix?
Have a think and find out the answers a little later.....
Freedman leaves Bolton
Football
Football
Bolton Wanderers issue the obligatory 'thanks but no thanks' statement following the departure of under-fire boss Dougie Freedman.
"Dougie has worked tirelessly off the field to improve the infrastructure of the football club," says Trotters chairman Phil Gartside. "Unfortunately, recent results on the pitch have not reflected all his work off it.
"The club has faced a difficult time following our relegation from the Premier League and Dougie has helped to restructure the club in order for it to become successful again under ever-tightening constraints."
Leicestershire exodus continues
Cricket
Cricket
Nottinghamshire have signed Leicestershire opener Greg Smith on a two-year contract.
The 25-year old scored 1,448 runs in all competitions in 2014 - one of the few successes as Leicestershire ended bottom of the County Championship.
Smith is the latest player to leave Grace Road, with Josh Cobb,Nathan Buck and Shiv Thakor all also moving on.
"Nottinghamshire is a great club with a proud history," said Smith, who hit a 54-ball 102 against Notts in T20 Blast. "I want to play a part in their continued success in the years ahead.
Stat attack
Aston Villa v Man City, Saturday 17:30 BST
Manchester City have lost just one of their last 16 Premier League away games. The reigning champions have won 11, drawn four and lost just once of those matches.
Aston Villa v Man City, Saturday 17:30 BST
What time is it? It is Pellegrini o'clock. The charming Manchester City manager is expected to face the nation's media at their Carrington training ground in the next few minutes. So nip off, get some food and make sure you're back with us for that.
Liverpool team news
Liverpool v West Brom, Saturday 15:00 BST
Brendan Rodgers will wait to see whether Daniel Sturridge is fit enough to be involved against West Brom.
Sturridge has missed six matches with a thigh strain and has been left out of England's squad to face San Marino and Estonia.
Defenders Glen Johnson and Mamadou Sakho (both thigh), Jon Flanagan (knee), midfielders Joe Allen (knee) and Emre Can (ankle) are all unavailable.
Provisional squad: Mignolet, Manquillo, Skrtel, Lovren, Moreno, Gerrard, Henderson, Lallana, Markovic, Balotelli, Sterling, Jones, Toure, Enrique, Coutinho, Rossiter, Lucas, Lambert, Borini.
Call-up about Clyne
Southampton FC: Nathaniel Clyne all smiles in training today following his first England call-up.
The 23-year-old right-back has been named in Roy Hodgson's squad for the Euro 2016 qualifiers against San Marino and Estonia.
Dunhill Links latest
Golf
Golf
Up in Scotland - Australia's Richard Green's been making a move up the leaderboard in tricky conditions in the Dunhill Links Championship second round.
He began the day four shots off the lead after an opening 68 at Kingsbarns, one of the three courses used for the pro-am event.
But three birdies in his first three holes on the Old Course at St Andrews has taken the left-hander to within one shot of overnight leader Oliver Wilson.
Among the celebrity faces out on the course at Carnoustie is former Match Of The Day pundit Alan Hansen.
The boy done well
Tennis
Tennis
Here's one from the archives for our young sporting superstars series.
Andy Murray first burst on to the scene in 2004 when he won the US Open Boys Singles at Flushing Meadows.
Tell us your favourite sporting prodigies on #bbcsportsday or on the BBC Sport Facebook page and BBC Sport Google+ area.
Freedman leaves Bolton
Freedman leaves Bolton
Football
Former Scotland striker Freedman, 40, has been feeling the heat after the Trotters' woeful start to the Championship season.
Wanderers are second bottom after taking just five points from their opening 10 matches. And the club's hierarchy, like this section of supporters, have finally lost patience with the ex-Crystal Palace boss.
Freedman leaves Bolton
Football
Football
One of the least surprising pieces of news today - Championship side Bolton Wanderers have "parted company" with manager Dougie Freedman.
"We can confirm that manager Dougie Freedman has today left the club by mutual consent," tweets the Greater Manchester club.
Football
Six Premier League players are named in the Spain squad for their Euro 2016 qualifiers against Slovakia and Luxembourg next week.
Chelsea trio Diego Costa, Cesc Fabregas and Cesar Azpilicueta, Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla and Manchester City's David Silva have been called up by coach Vicente Del Bosque.
Goalkeepers: Casillas (Real Madrid), De Gea (Manchester United), Kiko Casilla (Espanyol)
Defenders: Carvajal (Real Madrid), Juanfran (Atletico Madrid), Pique (Barcelona), Albiol (Napoli), Ramos (Real Madrid), Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Bernat (Bayern Munich).
Midfielders: Iturraspe (Athletic Bilbao), Busquets (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Iniesta (Barcelona), Cazorla (Arsenal), Fabregas (Chelsea), Rodrigo (Valencia), Silva (Manchester City), Garcia (Atletico Madrid).
Forwards: Pedro (Barcelona), Costa (Chelsea), Alcacer (Valencia).
Swansea team news
Swansea v Newcastle, Saturday 15:00 BST
Jazz Richards could make his first Barclays Premier League start for nearly three years with Swansea having problems at right-back for the visit of Newcastle on Saturday.
Angel Rangel serves a one-match suspension after his red card at Sunderland last weekend and Dutch understudy Dwight Tiendalli is nursing a groin injury which has sidelined him since the end of August.
Wilfried Bony should return with Bafetimbi Gomis dropping out from the goalless draw at Sunderland.
Jordi Amat (ankle) and Leon Britton (knee) are still absent.
Provisional squad: Fabianski, Richards, Fernandez, Williams, Taylor, Ki, Shelvey, Routledge, Dyer, Sigurdsson, Bony, Tremmel, Tiendalli, Bartley, Carroll, Emnes, Montero, Gomis, Fulton.
Hull team news
Hull v Crystal Palace, Saturday 15:00 BST
Veteran goalkeeper Steve Harper returns to the Hull side for Saturday's visit of Crystal Palace with Allan McGregor out for up to six weeks with a shoulder injury.
Steve Bruce must also decide whether Hatem Ben Arfa or Gaston Ramirez are ready to make their first Premier League starts since arriving on transfer deadline day, while James Chester is in line for a recall if Bruce chooses to return to a 3-5-2 formation.
Robert Snodgrass (knee) remains a long-term absentee but David Meyler is set to return to the squad.
Provisional squad: Harper, Jakupovic, Davies, Dawson, Rosenior, Robertson, Chester, McShane, Elmohamady, Meyler, Diame, Huddlestone, Livermore, Ince, Brady, Ramirez, Jelavic, Aluko, Quinn, Hernandez, Ben Arfa.
Stoke defender Marc Muniesa: Welcome to Twitter @petercrouch!! Ready for today's training to prepare Sunderland match!!
Berg leaves Middlesex
Cricket
Middlesex have announced they've cancelled the final year of all-rounder Gareth Berg's contract - allowing the 33-year-old to leave the club.
Berg was only fit to play one first team match in 2014 during which he injured his right shoulder.
An infection within the joint was then found - a condition which prevented Gareth from regaining match fitness during the season.
"This is a very sad situation for Gareth, myself and the club," managing director of cricket Angus Fraser said.
Your sporting prodigies
Amy: Claudia Fragapane's gymnastics is so stunning. Confident performer who delivers on the big stage.
Coach Logic: Tom Daley gets our vote!
As Max Verstappen becomes the youngest ever F1 driver, we've been taking a look at some of sport's most notable young achievers. Tell us your favourite using #bbcsportsday on Twitter, via text on 81111, or have your say on the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport Google+ area.
Saido in Focus
Football
In-form West Brom striker Saido Berahino gets in front of the camera for an in-depth interview on Football Focus.
The 21-year-old, whose side travel to Liverpool this weekend, talks goal scoring, dressing room bust-ups and England ambitions.
See the interview in full from 12:10 BST on Saturday.
Stat attack
Liverpool v West Brom, Saturday 15:00 BST
West Brom have won three and lost just one of their last five Premier League games against Liverpool.
Ajmal cost Essex promotion - Grayson
Cricket
Cricket
Essex head coach Paul Grayson believes they would have won promotion had county umpires been 'brave' enough to report the action of Worcestershire's Saeed Ajmal.
The 36-year-old Pakistan spinner was suspended by the International Cricket Council last month for an illegal bowling action, having previously taken 63 wickets in nine games for Worcestershire, who pipped Essex to promotion by eight points in the County Championship.
Grayson tells BBC Essex: "My only concern is I wish one of our English umpires had the bravery to call him early season.
"Speaking to a lot of umpires on the circuit, they all talk about him chucking it, but whether they had that support from the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board)? I'm not sure why they weren't prepared to call him."
Villa team news
Aston Villa v Man City, Saturday 17:30 BST
Christian Benteke looks set to return for Aston Villa against Manchester City on Saturday after his recovery from a ruptured Achilles.
The striker has been out since April but played over an hour, and scored a penalty, in the under-21s' 3-0 win over Bolton on Monday
Villa captain Ron Vlaar is still sidelined with a calf injury.
Provisional squad: Guzan, Given, Hutton, Lowton, Senderos, Baker, Okore, Clark, Cissokho, Delph, Bacuna, Westwood, Cole, Richardson, Grealish, Sanchez, N'Zogbia, Cleverley, Weimann, Bent, Benteke, Agbonlahor.
West Brom team news
Liverpool v West Brom, Saturday 15:00 BST
West Brom will be without Silvestre Varela for their trip to Liverpool as the club assess whether he needs hernia surgery.
Strikers Brown Ideye (ankle) and Victor Anichebe (groin) are also sidelined meaning Saido Berahino will lead the line.
Chris Baird is fit again after illness.
Provisional squad: Foster, Myhill, Pocognoli, Gamboa, Dawson, Lescott, McAuley, Olsson, Yacob, Davidson, Baird, Wisdom, Morrison, Mulumbu, Gardner, Dorrans, Brunt, Roofe, Blanco, Sessegnon, Samaras, Berahino.
As Max Verstappen becomes the youngest ever F1 driver, we've been taking a look at some of sport's most notable young achievers.
Check out our video on the site featuring young achievers from recent years, but also tell us who you think made an impact on the sporting world at an early age.
Remember this baby-faced striker making a big impression at 16?
Tweet using #bbcsportsday or have your say on the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport Google+ area.
European back pages
Football
Football
Across the Channel, L'Equipe in France leads with the headline "The incredible Mr Gignac" as free-scoring Marseille striker Andre-Pierre Gignac gets a call up to Didier Deschamps' national squad.
Gignac already has eight goals to his name this season and was voted Marseille's player of the month for September.
Debenhams goes Direct
Football
Football
A bit of business news for you. Business news? On Sportsday? Yes. That's because it involves Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Ashley's Sports Direct has bought a further 4.6% stake in Debenhams, it emerged late on Thursday. Sports Direct now holds an 11% stake in the department store chain. The sportswear company has been opening concessions in Debenhams stores.
Andy Murray has bagged a place in the semi-finals of the China Open after easing past US Open champion Marin Cilic 6-1 6-4. And his recent return to form has been welcomed by the Sportsday Twitterati....
Andrew Neill: Less impressive in the 2nd set but he raised his game when he needed to. Excellent victory. Next up the Djoker...
Tom Swain: Andy Murray finally showing some form since Wimbledon win. A 6-1 6-4 win against Marin Cilic not to be sniffed at.
Hands off Raheem
Football
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher tweets: Message to Raheem Sterling agent, shut up feeding stories about his contract.
Looks like Jamie's been casting his eyes over today's Gossip Column which reports Liverpool face a battle to convince the 19-year-old to sign an extension to his contract.
Arsenal team news
Chelsea v Arsenal, Sunday 14:05 BST
Arsenal could have Spanish left-back Nacho Monreal (back) available for Sunday's trip to leaders Chelsea.
Aaron Ramsey (hamstring) and Mikel Arteta (calf) remain sidelined, while Abou Diaby is again likely to be rested following a hip problem.
Theo Walcott (knee) and Serge Gnabry (knee) are both in line to return after the international break, along with striker Yaya Sanogo (hamstring).
Full-back Mathieu Debuchy (ankle) and France forward Olivier Giroud (fractured foot) are Arsene Wenger's long-term absentees.
Provisional Squad: Szczesny, Chambers, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Gibbs, Flamini, Cazorla, Sanchez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Welbeck, Ospina, Wilshere, Rosicky, Podolski, Coquelin, Campbell, Bellerin, Monreal.
European back pages
Football
Football
Let's bring a continental flavour to Friday's Sportsday and look at what's happening around the continent. Italy's Corriere dello Sport reflects on a successful night for Serie A teams in the Europa League with four wins out of four.
Gonzalo Higuain was among the scorers as Napoli picked up a 2-0 win at Slovan Bratislava.
Allardyce news conference
Football
Football
And to do that, the Hammers must be tighter at the back says Allardyce. His new-look team have leaked eight goals in their last four Premier League matches.
"The one thing we have to put right to get better results is to stop conceding goals," he says. "Our new players have contributed massively. They've settled in very well and the environment we have helps that."
Allardyce news conference
Football
Football
West Ham slipped to 13th in the Premier League table after last weekend's defeat at Manchester United, but Sam Allardyce says he is happy with his side's recent form.
However, he is not happy that they have not taken more points and has challenged his players to make sure they take all three against QPR at Upton Park on Sunday.
"It's another match when we're under pressure to get points on the board. We've had five very good performances but we've only got seven points and that's not enough from the performances. We have to turn those performances into results."
Harry Redknapp news conference
Football
Football
Before finishing, he also added he hopes to see Adel Taarabt out on the training pitch soon as the midfielder continues to recover from a long-term injury.
Allardyce news conference
Football
Football
Big Sam Allardyce, chomping down hard on his chewing gum as per usual, hails the recent form of ex-England midfielder Stewart Downing, who has been playing more centrally than his usual spot on the left wing.
"Stewart has had a change of position and he's made that transition very quickly," says the West Ham boss. "He gets more possession and that's why he looks impressive. He's one of our fittest players and hopefully he'll get more goals from there too."
Redknapp news conference
Football
Football
Harry Redknapp on his squad's injury problems: "I haven't seen Sandro on the pitch much yet since I've signed him.
"It's not been easy, I bought Jordan Mutch in to do a job and he hasn't been fully fit yet, Leroy Fer's still getting up to speed, Joey Barton has also been struggling.
"We need those players fit and we haven't been able to get them all on the pitch together to gel."
Redknapp news conference
Football
Football
On the row between Liverpool and England over Daniel Sturridge's fitness: "He can't play if he's not fit, I wouldn't want to get involved with it, I've got enough problems here at QPR.
"Roy's trying to do the best he can for England and it's a difficult situation.
"They're (Rodgers and Hodgson) two top, experienced managers and I'm sure they'll sort it out between them."
Football
These Premier League news conferences are like London buses. You wait all morning for one and then three turn up at the same time. Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is back on the road after finishing his stint, Harry Redknapp is already revving up and now West Ham's Sam Allardyce is about to climb on board.
Redknapp news conference
Football
Football
On returning to old club West Ham on Sunday: "I always look forward to a trip to West Ham.
"I've a few friends there, it's a good club, a fantastic club, which will always be a special place for me."
Wenger news conference
Football
Football
And Wenger realises his Arsenal team, who have scored 11 goals in seven Premier League matches this season, need to be at their ruthless attacking best to break down Chelsea.
"Chelsea won the Champions League with good defensive stability. They have one of the best defensive records in England," he says.
West Ham v QPR, Sunday 16:15 BST
Harry Redknapp's arrived for his news conference and begins by saying midfielder Sandro may be a doubt for the trip to West Ham while he recovers from a head injury.
Wenger news conference
Football
Football
Arsene Wenger hails the impact of new £16m striker Danny Welbeck after his hat-trick against Galatasaray in midweek - and backs him to produce plenty more magical moments for the Gunners.
"You can see that he's improving. That is very positive and there's a lot more to come from him," says the Frenchman.
Wenger news conference
Football
Football
Wenger on the future of Germany forward Lukas Podolski, who is reported to be considering his Emirates future: "It is quite simple. There is no transfer market at the moment. We are all on board to get a result on Sunday."
West Ham v QPR, Sunday 16:15 BST
Coming up shortly, QPR manager Harry Redknapp will be speaking to the media ahead of Sunday's Premier League match against his old boys West Ham.
We'll have all the top lines from Harry's news conference right here.
Wenger news conference
Football
Football
And Arsenal's Twitter account uses Wenger's words on Fabregas to dig out this pearler. A great picture of a teenage, mulletted Fabregas listening intently to Wenger's advice.
The Frenchman adds: "Cesc Fabregas will have a great career because he's a great player. He knows Arsenal had a positive influence on his career."
Wenger news conference
Football
Football
Arsene Wenger says he hopes that ex-Gunners captain Cesc Fabregas is given a warm reception by the away fans at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
But the Frenchman reiterates that he did not want to re-sign the Spain midfielder from Barcelona last summer.
"It was his decision. When he left we bought Ozil - we did not need to buy attacking players. Everyone respects Cesc here and I want him to get the reception he deserves on Sunday."
Wenger news conference
Football
Football
Wenger confirms that he is resigned to being without Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey for another month with a hamstring injury.
"I've been told he could be out for three to four weeks, so I count four," he says.
Wenger news conference
Football
Football
Wenger on Wednesday's impressive 4-1 win over Champions League opponents Galatasaray: "The win was good for the confidence of the team and we were very efficient."
Wenger news conference
Football
Football
There has been no love lost between Arsene Wenger and Chelsea counterpart Jose Mourinho over the years, with the heat on their rivalry turning up a notch earlier this year.
But the Frenchman refuses to be drawn into any more barbs against his Portuguese rival.
"He has always had fantastic teams. It's not a game between two managers, it's a game about clubs," he says rather diplomatically.
Football
Here's a quick reminder how the Premier League table looks....
Wenger news conference
Football
Football
Is the first weekend in October too early to discount any team from the Premier League title race? Wenger seems to indicate that isn't - if his side lose to leaders Chelsea this weekend.
"We want to go to Chelsea to win. The fact they are six points ahead makes that desire even bigger. We are both still unbeaten but I feel we have had a more difficult run than them. It's a vital game for us to stay in the race."
Wenger news conference
Football
Football
Wenger's 1,000th game in charge of the Gunners turned out to be an occasion to forget for the Frenchman. His team were 2-0 behind after seven minutes, 3-0 down after 17 minutes and then saw Kieran Gibbs wrongly sent off instead of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
"Last year's slow start exposed us to counter-attacks. It was a very bad memory but football is not made of history, it's performance," says Wenger.
Wenger news conference
Football
Football
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says the Gunners are determined to make amends for last season's 6-0 mauling at Stamford Bridge.
"We will never forget last year at Chelsea and we have an opportunity to put it right. We have a big hunger to put that right."
Football
Arsene Wenger, fashionably late, finally shows up at Arsenal's training ground to meet the media. Grab your cup of tea and take a screenbreak - here's what he has to say ahead of this weekend's trip to Chelsea....
Murray sets up Djokovic match
Tennis
Tennis
And that means Murray will face Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the China Open tomorrow. World number one Djokovic beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-2 6-4 to take his place in the last four. A blockbuster of a match awaits.
Murray wins!
Tennis
The first match point goes begging, but the Briton makes no mistake with the second. Game, set and match. An impressive 6-4 6-1 victory over the US Open champion Cilic.
Murray on the verge
Tennis
Tennis
Andy Murray takes a 5-4 lead in the second set against Marin Cilic and now has three match points...
Brown back for Poyet
Football
Football
Sunderland head coach Gus Poyet welcomes ex-England defender Wes Brown back to the squad for Saturday's home clash with Stoke.
The former Manchester United centre-half, 34, missed last weekend's 0-0 Premier League draw with Swansea because of a calf problem. But he has since returned to training and is available for Poyet.
Loan defender Sebastian Coates is out with a thigh injury, while midfielder Emanuele Giaccherini remains a doubt with an ankle problem.
Provisional squad: Mannone, Pantilimon, Jones, Van Aanholt, Brown, O'Shea, Vergini, Roberge, Cattermole, Bridcutt, Rodwell, Gomez, Larsson, Johnson, Buckley, Giaccherini, Alvarez, Mavrias, Wickham, Altidore, Fletcher, Graham.
Advantage Murray
Tennis
Tennis
While we wait for Wenger, let's quickly switch from football to tennis. Andy Murray, who is aiming for back-to-back titles after winning the Shenzhen Open, is deep into the second set against US Open champion Marin Ciric at the China Open. The Briton is tied at 4-4 in the second set after taking the first 6-1. Best of three sets remember.
Football
So Arsenal's media department are ready. The national media are sat in position at Arsenal's London Colney training ground. We're ready to roll. Now we just need the Frenchman to saunter into the room and then it is game on....
Football
Put your hands up for Dirk Kuyt
Football
Football
He's played up front, left wing, right wing, midfield and even left wing-back for the Netherlands, but now ex-Liverpool man Dirk Kuyt says there is no longer a role for him in the national team.
Kuyt, 34, has announced his retirement from international football after 104 caps for the Oranje.
"I still want to be relevant on the field but feel the coach no longer has the role for me that I want," he tells Dutch papers De Telegraaf and Algemeen Dagblad. "That's why I think it is best to retire."
Cisse boost for Pardew?
Football
Football
Under-fire Newcastle boss Alan Pardew will assess striker Papiss Cisse's match fitness ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Swansea.
The Senegal international, 29, has been used as a substitute in each of the club's last two league games following his return from a fractured kneecap.
Pardew, whose side are yet to win in the top bflight this season, has no fresh injury problems.
Provisional Newcastle squad: Krul, Elliot, Janmaat, Dummett, Haidara, Coloccini, Williamson, S. Taylor, Tiote, Anita, Sissoko, Colback, Cabella, Gouffran, Obertan, Ameobi, Riviere, Cisse, Perez, Armstrong.
Burn backs Symons for Fulham job
Football
Football
Fulham defender Dan Burn has backed caretaker boss Kit Symons to be appointed manager permanently.
Symons has won three of his four matches in charge of the Whites following the sacking of Felix Magath.
"Kit is a great guy and only wants what is best for the club. At the moment, personally I think the right man is him and I'm sure a lot of the fans do," Burn told BBC London 94.9.
Benteke in line for Villa return
Football
Football
Christian Benteke could make his return from injury this weekend after he was named in Aston Villa's squad for Saturday's game against Manchester City. The 23-year-old Belgium striker has been out since April with a ruptured Achilles.
UK back pages
The Sun (subscription required) is never backwards in coming forwards when it senses a disagreement. Charlie Wyett writes: "Roy Hodgson has taken a swipe at Brendan Rodgers over Daniel Sturridge.
"The England boss rubbished Rodgers's claim he ignored a training agreement over the Liverpool striker.
"Hodgson is also angry with the Kop chief for saying he should not over-play Raheem Sterling in the Euro qualifiers with San Marino and Estonia."
Murray takes first set in China
Away from football for a second and British number one Andy Murray has won the first set of his China Open quarter-final with Marin Cilic 6-1. The winner plays top seed Novak Djokovic, who beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-2 6-4.
UK back pages
The Daily Telegraph focuses on the Daniel Sturridge injury saga, and football correspondent Henry Winter says: "Roy Hodgson and Brendan Rodgers remain at loggerheads after the England manager revealed he would still not countenance the two-day post-match recovery time demanded by Rodgers for his striker."
UK back pages
The Daily Express reports that Arsenal and England striker Danny Welbeck has hit back at Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal's decision to sell him to the Gunners for £16m.
Sporting birthdays
Many happy returns to Fred Couples.
The 1992 US Masters champion turns 55 today.
He shares his birthday with PSG and Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (33) and former Brazil striker Fred (31).
'Rooney Rule'
A key architect of the NFL's 'Rooney Rule' believes British football "has nothing to lose" by adopting a similar regulation.
Hull owner Allam prepared to stop investment
Hull City owner Assem Allam says he will not invest a penny more in the club unless he wins an appeal to the Football Association to change their name to Hull Tigers.
Pardew unhappy at family treatment
Newcastle are never far from the headlines, and under-fire boss Alan Pardew takes his 19th-placed team to Swansea on Saturday. The Magpies have won only five games in 2014 and have three points in the Premier League this season, the same as bottom club Burnley.
Meanwhile, Pardew is unhappy that his family and friends have been caught up in the debate surrounding his future.
Welcome. We will hear from Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, Manuel Pellegrini, Harry Redknapp and Sam Allardyce among others today, Arsene Wenger is first up at 09:00 ahead of his Arsenal team's meeting with Mourinho's Chelsea on Sunday.