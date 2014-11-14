Sportsday: Friday as it happened

Enjoy your weekend, we'll see you for Sportsday on Monday at 08:00 sharp.
Scotland v Republic of Ireland (19:45 GMT)
Football
Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane hopes familiarity will help him find the net when he returns to Celtic Park for Friday's Euro 2016 qualifier against Scotland.
The striker scored 16 times in 19 games during a loan spell with Celtic from Tottenham Hotspur in 2010.
"In the past, I have been very, very lucky that I have scored a few on certain grounds I have been at before," said the 34-year-old. "I am certainly hoping that would be the case tomorrow."
Xavi grew up watching Gazza
Football
Xavi is one of the most successful players of all time, having won 22 trophies in his career. Not bad going.
The Barcelona midfielder has spoken to MOTD Kickabout and says he grew up watching English stars John Barnes, Paul Gascoigne and Matt Le Tissier and cites current players Jack Wilshire and Raheem Sterling as having a great future ahead of them.
It's a great interview and you can see more of it on Football Focus on Saturday, 15 November, at 12:10 GMT on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website.
And back to England, with the FA announcing that Manchester United duo Tony Strudwick and Rod Thornley will be leaving the England set-up after next week's Scotland friendly.
Sports therapist Thornley has been working with England for 13 years, while fitness coach Strudwick came on board just prior to this summer's World Cup.
'No approach for anyone' - Wigan
Football
Let's nip away from Wayne and Roy to bring you the news that despite newspaper speculation linking the club with a move for former Cardiff boss Malky Mackay, Wigan say they have yet to make contact with any individual over the vacant manager's position.
I can categorically deny that any one candidate is ahead of any other as regards being appointed as the next manager of Wigan Athletic," said the club's chief executive Jonathan Jackson.
Wayne Rooney, on records and the future: "I think I can achieve plenty more. I think I have many years ahead of me and if selected I will always join up with the squad and be available to play. I love doing it.
"Once you get closer to records you do look at them but if they come they come.
"It is just about trying to do what I can to help get the team the pints on the day. If records come as well, then great. I hope I can do it but it is not something that is on my mind at the moment."
England news conference
Football
Wayne Rooney on the crowd reception he expects to receive at Wembley: "It will be incredible.
"Obviously as a young boy it was always a dream to go out and play at Wembley.
"It will be an incredibly special moment to receive the cap from Sir Bobby Charlton."
England news conference
Football
Wayne Rooney on his England career: "There have been some good and bad moments. It is something I have really enjoyed. It is always a great honour to play for England and something I want to continue doing for many more years.
"The goal is to win trophies but to join the group of players who have won 100 caps is something I'm very proud of.
"My debut was a proud moment and the tournament in 2004 are the moments that stand out for me."
England news conference
Football
Wayne Rooney is now answering questions from the media ahead of his 100th cap tomorrow.
England news conference
Football
Roy Hodgson on what the state of the Wembley pitch may be after last weekend's NFL game: "I have to have concerns with all that's been written and the reports which have been mainly negative.
"As far as I'm concerned, I'm waiting to see.
"We're ready for the game on whatever surface we play it and whatever discussion on what it will be like can wait until after the game."
England news conference
Football
Roy Hodgson on Wayne Rooney, set to win his 100th cap against Slovenia tomorrow: "I congratulate him, just like I had the pleasure of congratulating Ashley Cole, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard. It's quite incredible that under my watch four players have done the same.
"It is very difficult to summarise in just a few words what makes someone such a great England player that they can amass 100 caps.
"It is ability but also mental strength and the ability to pick yourself up sometimes when you come under scrutiny, and secondly an enormous passion to play for your country. They take the criticism and the scrutiny, they show the mental strength to come back stronger than ever.
"Any player that has played 100 times for England deserve the label great."
England news conference
Football
On whether Saido Berahino (pictured) or Nathaniel Clyne may make their debuts against Slovenia: "I'm not prepared to name the team, but the two of them are there to play.
"I have selected the team, but when it comes to qualifiers I don't think it's necessary for me to name the team ahead of the match.
"But, I reckon they'll be a few educated guesses out there."
England news conference
Football
Roy Hodgson on the bad run of injuries England players have had of late: "We've had two injuries like this in training.
"(Daniel) Sturridge was the first and now Leighton.
"Michael Carrick felt he could get through his problem initially, but then pulled out. It certainly wasn't something he picked up in any of our training sessions.
"I think Leighton Baines's injury might be the accumulation of Everton playing a lot of games recently."
England news conference
Football
Roy Hodgson begins the news conference by explaining the injury to Leighton Baines: "It was a relatively short training session.
"We'd had the warm-up and we were about to go into a game situation when he felt his hamstring.
"He obviously felt something wasn't right, but we'll have to wait until the experts do their analysis to see how bad the damage is."
'Dad would have been proud' - Javier
Golf
More from Javier Ballesteros, who spoke movingly about his late father after announcing his decision to turn pro.
"My father had a long and difficult start in golf; mine is a bit easier, although I have a disadvantage in the sense that everyone will always compare us and will expect from me, not what my dad achieved but half of it……. which is already a lot," said Javier.
"Today, my dad comes specially to my mind. He taught me everything or almost everything I know about golf, and I would have loved him see me turning pro. I am sure he would be very proud and happy".
Here, here.
Football
We're moments away from hearing from England manager Roy Hodgson and Wayne Rooney ahead of tomorrow's Euro 2016 qualifier against Slovenia.
Stay tuned here for the main lines.
Ballesteros jnr turns pro
Golf
The name Ballesteros conjures images of the late, great Seve carving up golf courses and winning tournaments galore.
But now there is another Ballesteros on the block. Seve's eldest son, Javier, has taken the decision to turn professional.
The 24-year-old said: "This is something I have always wanted. Whether I will succeed or not, time will tell; however, I do not want to regret not having tried my best, and must give it a go."
King Eric speaks out
Football
Former France and Man United striker Eric Cantona has added his voice to the growing wave of criticism of FIFA's vote to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.
A day after world football's governing body was thrown into turmoil when its own chief investigator Michael Garcia criticised a report exonerating Qatar and Russia of any wrongdoing in their World Cup bids, Cantona said: Qatar is just "a very wealthy country which has bought itself a World Cup".
"When you award the World Cup to a country, it is to develop football there," Cantona explained. "But what is there that can be done in Qatar? How many people live in Qatar?"
McCoist's shock after four detained
Football
Rangers manager Ally McCoist has spoken of his shock after four men were detained by police investigating the Ibrox takeover in May 2011.
David Whitehouse, Paul Clark and David Grier, who all work for former Rangers administrators Duff and Phelps, are understood to have been detained earlier today, along with lawyer Gary Withey, who was Rangers company secretary after the takeover.
McCoist said: "Obviously I can't pre-judge what is going to happen. I would have to say I'm shocked.
"What's happened to us in the last two-and-a-half, three years has been very tough, particularly on the staff and supporters. We just want to continue with our attempts to get the club back to where we feel we belong."
Scotland v Republic of Ireland (19:45 GMT)
Football
Scotland keeper David Marshall has been reminiscing about his time as a Celtic player and how he played under both Martin O'Neill and Gordon Strachan.
He also told the BBC: "There's a lot of desperation out there from Scotland fans to qualify and you can completely understand that. We all share it.
"We've started reasonably well, but we've got to win home games now. There won't be a lot in it."
Middlesex need an opener to replace Chris Rogers, who is set to be away on international duty with Australia for much of 2015, but the club have yet to comment on speculation linking Compton with a return to north London.
Hodgson and Rooney press conference
Football
A heads up for you to stay with us for England boss Roy Hodgson and captain Wayne Rooney are due to face the media at 6.30pm to give their thoughts on Saturday's European Championship qualifier against Slovenia.
So if you were tempted to nip off and make a spag bol for tea, don't - we'll bring you live coverage of the press conference as it happens.
Scotland v Republic of Ireland (19:45 GMT)
Football
Just under two hours to go now until kick off in the Scotland-Republic of Ireland game and ahead of the big match Ireland international Aiden McGeady has been telling the BBC how he expects to get "loads of stick".
McGeady was born in Scotland and joke: "I hope there will be a lot of Irish fans in the Scotland end."
Watch the full interview with the Everton player here.
Question of Sport
We set you a little teaser earlier, asking: Wayne Rooney's England debut came in a 3-1 defeat against Australia in 2003, but who were the four goalscorers?
Tricky one and full marks if you got it right.
The answers... Francis Jeffers for England, and Brett Emerton, Harry Kewell and Tony Popovic for the Aussies.
Wall of colour
Rugby Union
England will have about 80,000 fans cheering them on against South Africa on Saturday - and they will also see the backing of thousands more when they line up in the Twickenham tunnel.
Fly-half Owen Farrell admires the artwork, which is a collage of photographs from Red Rose supporters.
And I'm presuming it is the light in the tunnel which is making his head look red and not some suspect hair dye...
Kramer admits a Real interest
Football
Germany international Christoph Kramer has not ruled out a move to Real Madrid, saying it is a "enormous honour" to be linked with the Spanish club.
The 23-year-old is in the second of a two-year loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach and is due to return to parent club Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.
Leverkusen expect him back but Kramer admits he is attracted by a move abroad.
Beale back in favour
Rugby Union
Kurtley Beale will join the Australia squad on Sunday ahead of next week's Test match against Ireland.
The controversial full-back was found guilty last month of sending a lewd text message to former Wallabies team manager Di Patston.
He was fined almost #25,000, but found not guilty of sending a second more offensive message.
"How do you beat the All Blacks? And the first response is probably with difficulty."
So says former Scotland scrum half Mike Blair ahead of the Scots showdown with world champions New Zealand at Murrayfield on Saturday.
"If Scotland can play to the very best of their abilities," Blair tells the BBC, "be clinical when opportunities arise and be able to weather the inevitable onslaught of power, precision and skill, then this might not be as one-sided an affair as we have witnessed over the past decade or so."
The match kicks off at 17.30 GMT and is live on BBC Two, Radio 5 live sports extra, and the BBC Sport website.
Leave skipper alone - Bell
Cricket
A spot of cricket for you amongst all this footie, with Ian Bell insisting England skipper Alastair Cook has all the weapons required to succeed in one-day cricket.
Ahead of next year's World Cup, when Cook will lead the side, Bell also believes criticism directed at his team-mate has been "over the top".
Cook's one-day place has come under scrutiny following a poor run of form that includes just one half-century in his last eight ODI matches.
"He can adjust his game for one-day cricket, absolutely, he has proven that already," Bell said. "It is a little bit over the top, all of the criticism. He is the leading run scorer, certainly in terms of scoring hundreds for England, so he can play at this level."
Inter thanks Mazzarri
Football
Inter Milan president Erick Thohir says it was a "difficult decision" to sack Walter Mazzarri as head coach and replace him with Roberto Mancini.
"It was a difficult decision because he has been continuously supportive of the direction that we have wanted to take the club," says Thohir.
"He has worked tirelessly and selflessly for Inter, with both belief and passion. I would like to thank him sincerely for his efforts."
Mancini can take us to the top - Inter
Football
Inter Milan president Erick Thohir believes the return of Roberto Mancini can catapult the Italian giants back to the top of European football.
"Our goal is to regain our rightful position as one of the very top clubs in Europe and that's why I am so happy to welcome back Roberto Mancini," he says.
"His track record both at Inter and elsewhere speaks for itself, and his international experience and hunger for success will I know drive the team to the next level."
Mancini appointed Inter Milan boss
Football
The Premier League's favourite Italian is back in football management. Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini, as expected, is announced as Inter Milan's new head coach for the second time.
The 49-year-old, who led Inter to three successive Serie A titles between 2006 and 2008, replaces Walter Mazzarri.
Ex-Napoli boss Mazzarri was shown the door at the San Siro earlier today, with Inter languishing in ninth place in Serie A.
'We've the worst pitch in the league' - Pressley
Football
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
After watching his Coventry side get dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league Worcester City last weekend, then threatening to ship his his players out if they don't improve, Pressley has now launched a withering attack on the state of the club's pitch.
Ahead of his team's League One clash with Notts County, Pressley told the club's website: At this moment in time, the Ricoh Arena pitch is probably the worst in the entire Football League.
"It is so poor. When you're a manager who wants to play the game in a certain way, it makes life difficult."
Boro striker off on loan
Football
York City have signed Middlesbrough midfielder Bradley Halliday on a one-month loan deal.
The 19-year-old, who is yet to make his competitive debut for the Championship side, is Russ Wilcox's fourth signing since taking over last month.
Sheffield United have signed forward Che Adams from non-league Ilkeston for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.
The 18-year-old has scored eight goals for the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League club this season.
BreakingBaines blow for England
Football
PACopyright: PA
Everton left-back Leighton Baines withdraws from the England squad to face Slovenia and Scotland through injury.
His absence means that Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs is the only recognised left back in the squad. Three Lions boss Roy Hodgson will not call up a replacement.
Novak Djokovic, looking so fresh it's as if he's spent the last hour reclining on his favourite armchair while reading a novel, has just completed a 6-2 6-2 victory over Tomas Berdych at the ATP World Tour Finals in London.
It sends Djokovic through to the semi-finals - where he'll face Japan's Kei Nishikori - and ensures the Serbian master will end the season as world number one.
Despite his defeat, Berdych can still go through. All depends on the outcome of tonight's game between Marin Cilic and Stan Wawrinka. That starts at 20:00 GMT.
Compton departs
Cricket
England batsman Nick Compton departs Somerset by mutual agreement with immediate effect.
"I have loved playing for Somerset, but I have decided to re-locate more permanently to my base in south-west London," says Compton, who has yet to reveal which county he will join.
"I have always set myself the highest of professional standards, and I don't want to compromise myself or the club, going forward."
Victor's big tissue
Golf
If you are on your dinner at work and eating some sandwiches, don't read on.
In what could be the most gruesome entry of today's Sportsday, we bring you news of Victor Dubuisson's troubles during the second round of today's Turkish Open.
The Frenchman suffers from allergies and needed on-course assistance to treat a persistent nose bleed. Blood dripped onto his golf shirt and Dubuisson had to jam some tissue up his nose in order to stem the flow.
"It's not good and I didn't feel well at all," the 24-year-old, who was two-over for the tournament through 13 holes when a storm halted play. That score leaves him 15 strokes adrift of pacesetter Ian Poulter.
Different times for different divisions
Football
The Football League has also announced that all three divisions will conclude at different times across the final weekend (2/3 May 2015), the idea being to give each competition its own share of the spotlight.
The final weekend will begin with the climax of the Championship season at 12.15pm on Saturday, followed by the end of the League 2 season at 3pm. The last day of the League 1 campaign will take place the following day, with matches kicking off at 12.15pm.
Vanishing spray to be used by Football League
Football
Get ready for plenty of vanishing spray fun from the new year onwards.
The Football League has announced it is to use the spray from January 1 in the Championship and Leagues One and Two.
The spray is already used by referees in the Premier League and, much to the delight of photographers, has already resulted in some comical moments.
One more set to win and he's in the semi-finals, with three wins from three group games.
Caterham confirm they will race
Formula 1
Confirmation of the news we broke earlier - Caterham will compete in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next weekend.
The team is £500,000 short of the £2.35m they are trying to raise via a crowdfunding project to allow them to compete.
But sponsors have come on board to allow the administrators to get the cash-strapped team to the grid for the final F1 race of the season.
Joint administrator Finbarr O'Connell said: "In only a week the fans have made the impossible, possible. There aren't enough words to say how grateful we are."
Nevin: Scotland will sneak it
Football
Scotland v Republic of Ireland at a packed Celtic Park. Should be an absolute belter.
Scotland are third in the group, Ireland a place higher, so the result could prove crucial in terms of who will qualify for Euro 2016.
BBC pundit and proud Scot Pat Nevin reckons the wide men hold the key and, though he could be accused of being a tad biased, believes the hosts will edge it.
"I thought it would be a draw before, but having looked at their weaknesses and the players they've got missing, I think we're going to sneak it, 2-1 maybe," said Nevin.
We shall see. The game kicks of at 19.45 with live text on the BBC Sport website.
'I hid behind a Cornflakes display'
Football
Interesting article in The Independent today, written by Burnley full back Steven Reid and focusing on the incident at the Republic of Ireland's team hotel involving assistant boss Roy Keane.
Reid, a former Republic international, talks about the effect Keane has on people and recalls how he once hid behind some Cornflake boxes after spotting Keane in a supermarket.
"This is the effect Roy Keane can have on people. I don't profess to know him well, even if I shared a dressing-room with him for Ireland," writes Reid.
"People react differently when Roy Keane is around. Men who are ordinarily chatty, go quiet. Over the years, I have seen some fans try to provoke him and have also witnessed plenty of fans want a piece of him."
Rob, Newbury: Bobby Charlton won Footballer of the year, the Ballon d'Or, selected for TWO World Cup all star teams and the all-time WC team, highest ranked Englishman in the UEFA Jubilee poll, won pretty much everything at club level. The greatest English and England player ever.
Why Wolves moved for Graham
Football
Wolves moved to sign striker Danny Graham on loan from Premier League side Sunderland because forward Yannick Sagbo was recalled from his loan spell at Molineux by Hull City.
Graham, on loan at Wolves until 31 December, has made only one appearance for Sunderland this season, in their 2-1 League Cup loss to Stoke in September.
No Murray but plenty to come
Tennis
Andy Murray might be no more but the tennis goes on and there are two tasty-looking matches at the ATP World Tour Finals in London today.
Novak Djokovic could ensure he ends the season as world number one if he beats Tomas Berdych in a match starting in a couple of minutes at 14:00, while Stan Wawrinka takes on Marin Cilic in the other group game at 20:00.
We'll spare you all the exact permutations - even Einstein would struggle to figure it out - but, put simply, at this stage all four players could still qualify for the semis.
Live coverage of the Djokovic match is on BBC Two and Radio 5 live sports extra, while Wawrinka-Cilic is on Radio 5 live sports extra. There will be full text coverage, of course, on the BBC Sport website too.
'PR disaster by Sheffield United' - Gillespie
Football
We've already told you the Friday Sports Panel is on Radio 5 live right now.
Here is a little of what you missed when the panel discussed the issue of Ched Evans, and how Jessica Ennis-Hill wants her name removed from a stand named after her by Sheffield United if the club offers Evans, a convicted rapist, a contract.
Rebecca Adlington: "I think the decision is fair enough from Jess. She is such a well-known figure, especially in Sheffield. Being a role model in the city for young people is a huge honour for her."
Yorkshire CCC head coach Jason Gillespie: "I personally think it has been a complete PR disaster by Sheffield United to even consider going down this path. I think wise heads should prevail and the right thing will be done."
Wasps complete 100% Ricoh takeover
Rugby Union
Rugby union side Wasps have completed the full purchase of the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.
Luis Suarez can't play in competitive international games, He is serving a nine-match suspension for - and you may recall this incident - biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup.
But he can play in friendlies and guess what? The Barcelona striker got on the scoresheet for his country in Uruguay's 3-3 friendly with Costa Rica on Thursday. Uruguay won 7-6 on penalties.
It was a revenge of sorts for Uruguay, who were beaten 3-1 by the Costa Ricans in the World Cup group stages in Brazil.
Death of Challenge Cup winner
Rugby League
The Rugby Football League has announced the death of former chairman and Great Britain tour manager Reg Parker.
A former player with Barrow, Wakefield and Blackpool - who won the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 1955 - Parker was RFL chairman in 1984-85 and took the Lions on tours to Australasia in 1974 and 1977. He has died aged 87 after a long illness.
Wolves snare Graham
Football
Some breaking news from the Championship... Wolves have signed Danny Graham on loan from Sunderland until the end of December.
Graham, 29, has had a disappointing time at the Stadium of Light since his £5m move from Swansea, making just 11 league starts without scoring a goal in almost two years.
Before that though, he'd grabbed goals aplenty at clubs like Watford and Carlisle so it will be interesting to see how he goes on at Molineux.
Ireland name starting XV
Rugby Union
Two new faces will appear in the Ireland team to face Georgia on Sunday. Back-row Dominic Ryan and second-row Dave Foley are set to make their first international appearances, while back-rower Robin Copeland could also win his first cap off the bench.
Ireland: Felix Jones (Shannon/Munster); Craig Gilroy (Dungannon/Ulster), Darren Cave (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster), Gordon D'Arcy (Lansdowne/Leinster), Simon Zebo (Cork Constitution/Munster); Ian Madigan (Blackrock/Leinster), Eoin Reddan (Lansdowne/Leinster); Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster), Richardt Strauss (Old Wesley/Leinster), Mike Ross (Clontarf/Leinster), Dave Foley (UL Bohemians/Munster), Mike McCarthy (Lansdowne/Leinster), Dominic Ryan (Lansdowne/Leinster), Tommy O'Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster), Robbie Diack (Malone/Ulster).
Replacements: Sean Cronin (St Mary's College/Leinster), Jack McGrath (St Mary's College/Leinster), Rodney Ah You (Buccaneers/Connacht), Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster), Robin Copeland (Young Munster/Munster), Kieran Marmion (Galwegians/Connacht), Ian Keatley (Young Munster/Munster), Stuart Olding (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster).
On Radio 5 live right now it's the Friday Sports Panel with double Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington, multiple Ashes winner Jason Gillespie and current modern pentathlon world champion Sam Murray.
Tune in now, should be a belter.
Headlines at 1
We know what it's like. You've busy lives to lead, you can't be sat following our coverage every moment of the day. So, being the nice types, here is a summary of what's happened so far.
Football: German judge Hans-Joachim Eckert tells the BBC he is "surprised" by public criticism from Fifa counterpart Michael Garcia over the report on the bidding for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.
Cricket: Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has been named both the cricketer of the year and Test cricketer of the year by the International Cricket Council.
Tennis: Andy Murray says he may need to make "some changes" to his game after his 6-1 6-0 mauling at the hands of Roger Federer.
Golf: Ian Poulter led the Turkish Open by three shots, before play was suspended because of a thunderstorm.
Caterham 'raring to go'
Formula 1
Meanwhile, as we've mentioned Caterham, administrator Finbarr O'Connell has told the BBC the team is packed and ready to go to the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.
The F1 team have launched a crowdfunding project to raise £2.35m in time to race in Abu Dhabi on 23 November.
That has so far raised £1.4m but O'Connell said: "If we haven't reached the target, what we are potentially going to do is make the decision to go to Abu Dhabi and finalise things over the next few days."
He added: "Everything's packed and ready to go. We are literally waiting for a contract to be signed (with a driver) that will press the green button. We're all just running around at the moment."
One thing that might just have made Andy Murray smile during his Federer mauling is this punter and his cheeky sign.
The lucky spectator was sitting right behind Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho during the Murray match, though whether he really did flog his motor to be there is unknown at this stage.
Murray: 'I'm best man at a wedding next week'
Tennis
Andy Murray's column for BBC Sport is up on the website now and contains plenty of soul-searching about that hammering at the hands of Roger Federer.
He also says the defeat hasn't done him any good of another important engagement next week.
"I've got my friend Ross Hutchins's wedding and I'm the best man - I can't say my confidence levels are sky high right now but I'm sure the speech will go OK," said Murray.
"I had then planned to head to Miami in the first week of December, but if I want to make changes to my game it will take a lot longer than 10 days of practice."
Fifa row rumbles on
Football
News line #2: The man who led the technical bid inspections into the 2018 and 2022 World Cups is under investigation by Fifa for alleged breaches of its code of ethics.
Harold Maynes Nicholls, a Chilean considering standing against Sepp Blatter in next year's Fifa presidential election, faces being charged by the world governing body for emails he sent to the director of the Qatari sporting academy "Aspire".
Mayne Nicholls is also being investigated for seeking to arrange unpaid internships for his son, nephew and his brother-in-law who works as a tennis coach.
He denies any wrong-doing and insists that neither he nor representatives from Chilean football ever travelled to Aspire.
Fifa row rumbles on
Football
Ah. Right on cue, the Fifa farce returns with a vengeance to steal the Sportsday limelight...
News line #1: German judge Hans-Joachim Eckert tells the BBC that he is "surprised" by public criticism from Fifa counterpart Michael Garcia over the report on the bidding for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.
The Confederation of African Football selected a new host for the 17 January to 8 February finals after rejecting Morocco's request to delay the event.
Morocco was against hosting the tournament because of fears over the Ebola outbreak elsewhere on the continent.
Aussies claim one-day win
Cricket
Australia have beaten South Africa by 32 runs in the first one-day international at the WACA in Perth.
South Africa could only manage 268 all out from 48.1 overs, in reply to Australia's 300 for 8.
Weather update
Golf
European Tour: Officials monitoring the storm. Players informed an announcement will be made at 2pm local time.
Earlier we told you that a thunderstorm had stopped play in the Turkish Airlines Open (see 11:14). Those conditions would be classed as perfect for a quick knock in Salford...
Are the Nerazzurri 'Inter' Mancini?
Football
Could Mazzarri's untimely demise lead to the return of an Inter hero? The Italian media are convinced it will - they think that Roberto Mancini is primed to make a stunning return to the San Siro.
Former Manchester City boss Mancini, who led Inter to three straight Scudettos between 2006 and 2008, is the hot favourite as he remains without a job since leaving Turkish side Galatasaray in the summer.
San Siro scarf sellers rejoice.
Mazzarri out of Inter
Football
Italian giants Inter Milan announce they have sacked Walter Mazzarri as first team coach following a poor start to the Serie A season.
The Nerazzurri are down in ninth place after a mixed start, winning just four of their opening 11 games.
Cleverly lost his WBO light-heavyweight title to Sergey Kovalev in August 2013 and considered retirement after his first professional defeat.
The 27-year-old is unbeaten as a cruiserweight and will face rival Tony Bellew in Liverpool on 22 November,
"I feel physically and mentally better," Cleverly said.
Cheeky Crouch blasts Fifa
Football
World governing body Fifa has come under fire after its report into World Cup corruption was described as "erroneous" - by the man who investigated claims of wrongdoing.
Now Stoke striker Peter Crouch is the latest to take a pop - with his tongue firmly planted into his cheek.
BBC Sport's Chris McLaughlin: "The BBC has learned four men have been detained following Police Scotland's investigation into the acquisition of Rangers in 2012. It follows early morning raids at a number of addresses across the UK in conjunction with Surrey Police and Thames Valley Police.
"Police Scotland have been investigating the sale of the Ibrox club from Sir David Murray to Craig Whyte, in 2012, for over a year. It's understood Mr Whyte is not one of the four men who are in custody."
Birthdays
Chris Woods (55, soccer) - former Norwich, Rangers and England goalkeeper.
Keith Curle (51, soccer) - Carlisle manager and former England defender.
Bernard Hinault (60, cycling) - Frenchman who won the Tour de France five times between 1978 and 1985 to equal the records of Jacques Anquetil and Eddy Merckx.
Adam Gilchrist (43, cricket) - former Australia wicketkeeper.
Thomas Vermaelen (29, soccer) - Barcelona and Belgium defender, formerly of Arsenal.
Rain denies Poulter in Turkey
Golf
If you think the weather is dismal here, it may be of some consolation to learn that it is even worse in Turkey.
So bad, in fact, that play at the $7 million Turkish Airlines Open has been suspended midway through the second round.
A huge thunderstorm forced the players off the course and organisers say it is unlikely the tournament will resume today.
Ian Poulter will be annoyed. He was in great form and, chasing his first victory of the season, leads the way on 13-under-par through 14 holes, three strokes ahead of Zimbabwean Brendon de Jonge.
Downing misses England training
Football
Twenty-three members of England's 24-man squad are going through some sprinting drills at a rain-soaked St George's Park as they begin training ahead of tomorrow's Euro 2016 qualifier against Slovenia.
The missing man? West Ham attacking midfielder Stewart Downing. He picked up a slight knock on Thursday but is expected to be fit for Saturday's game.
Award not in the Ballance
Cricket
Gary Ballance, who burst onto the Test scene last year, is also celebrating after being named the ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year.
The 24-year-old made his Test debut in the final test of last summer's Ashes series and hit his first century against Sri Lanka earlier this year. After eight Test matches he has a mighty impressive batting average of more than 60.
England's wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylo won the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year award, while team-mate Katherine Brunt won the ICC Spirit of Cricket award for the moment when she ran out a South Africa batsman but wasn't sure if she had the ball in her hand.
The umpire gave it out, but Brunt rather sportingly asked for a referral and the decision was subsequently reversed
Johnson takes top award
Cricket
Mitchell Johnson, the man we love to give a bit of good-natured stick when he plays on these shores, has plenty to smile about today.
The Australia fast bowler, 33, has been named as winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year, and the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"Some of the greats of the game have been nominated and won this award, and it's a very special honour," said Johnson.
Rooney rules?
Football
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"Wayne Rooney is an England great. No question."
Says who? Says Danny Mills, who captained England in the second half of Rooney's international debut against Australia in 2003.
"Whether he is the best striker is open for debate but what people don't understand and underestimate sometimes, is that to get to 100 caps and play at the top - and I mean the top - for 10 or 11 years for club and country, is unbelievably difficult," adds the former Leeds and Middlesbrough defender.
The 27-year-old has only made three substitute appearances for the Terriers so far this season.
Time to gossip
Football
Manchester City have been told they must pay £60m if they want to sign Everton's Ross Barkley, while Sunderland defender Wes Brown says Manchester United midfielder Anderson is the least intelligent player he has ever played with.
That and much, much more on the BBC's Gossip page now.
On this day
And a few more...
2000: Manchester United had six players nominated for the European Footballer of the Year award - Fabien Barthez, Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs, Jaap Stam, Paul Scholes and David Beckham. Portugal star Luis Figo pipped them all.
2006: England batsman Marcus Trescothick (above, doing a spot of yoga, as you do) returned from the Ashes tour of Australia, before the first Test, because of a recurrence of his stress-related illness. Trescothick had left the tour to India with a similar problem earlier in the year.
2010: Sebastian Vettel won the Formula One drivers' championship after the Red Bull driver won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
2013: Sachin Tendulkar took the field for his 200th and final Test matc,h against West Indies in Mumbai, and ended the day 38 not out.
On this day
Today we are asking if Wayne Rooney is an England great.
One man who certainly was is Bobby Moore, who, on this day in 1973, bowed out of international football after making his 108th appearance for England, against Italy at Wembley in a 1-0 defeat.
The photo above shows Moore on a train at Euston Station in May 1977, about to leave for Blackburn for his last ever league game before retirement.
Moore, who died in 1993 at the age of 51, won a total of 108 caps for the England team and made more than 700 league appearances, mainly for West Ham. A bona fide all-time great.
Ian Poulter, a man who has had a bit of an up and down year in terms of performances, is most certainly on an up at the moment.
Halfway through the second round of the Turkish Open, Poulter is on 12 under, two clear of a chasing pack of Brendon De Jonge, Wade Ormsby and overnight leader Miguel Angel Jimenez.
'Maybe I need to make changes' - Murray
Tennis
The one good thing that came out of the Federer smashing, according to Andy Murray, is that he now has time to work on his game.
"Maybe I need to make some changes to my game, but that's the one good thing - I have time now to do that," he said after his heavy defeat.
If it's any consolation, Federer's coach Stefan Edberg says the Swiss was in imperious form. "I don't think he can play much better to be honest - and I've seen a lot of tennis over the years," said Edberg.
That is unlikely to make Murray feel much better but it might at least explain why the scoreline was so one-sided.
Nightmare for Murray
Tennis
So then, let's have a look back at Andy Murray's nightmare evening.
We'll keep it brief for two reasons. One, it's pretty painful to relive, and, two, in case Andy reads this site - we wouldn't want to depress him further.
The Brit was hammered 6-0 6-1 by the exquisite Roger Federer, his heaviest defeat for seven years.
"I've had tough losses and heavy defeats but nothing quite like that," a dejected Murray told the BBC afterwards. "It's very frustrating, when I'm trying my best. I've never been in that position before in my whole career."
Clever work by the Sun's headline writers. 'Chosen Juan', it says - see what they've done? - as David Moyes prepares for a new life in Spain as boss of Real Sociedad.
The tabloid also says that Wigan chairman Dave Whelan is prepared to hire Malky Mackay as manager. Mackay has been out of work since leaving Cardiff and was later embroiled in controversy over offensive text messages he sent.
Tongan leaves Scarlets
Rugby Union
Scarlets have released number eight Chris Hala'ufia from his regional contract. The Tongan has joined London Welsh on a permanent basis.
The 29-year-old has been with the club since 2004 and has also played 50 one-day internationals and 51 T20 matches for England.
"He has long been seen as one of the leading one-day and T20 players in the world but he has really come into his own in red-ball cricket in recent times as he matures into a more complete player," said Sussex cricket manager Mark Robinson."
"My biggest emotion is pride," Edmondson told BBC Radio Bristol. "They all work full-time or are full-time students. Games like this are payback that we can give them. Hopefully they see it's worth all that effort they put in."
Today's newspapers
In fact, Fifa's report is mentioned in every national newspaper, including on the front page of the Financial Times. Sepp Blatter does not have many friends in the English press it seems.
Today's newspapers
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror reacts to the Fifa report, which criticised England's 2018 World Cup bid with a powerful back page.
The newspaper says "Fifa's reputation lies in the gutter and football needs somebody to rescue it".
'It's a bit of a joke'
Football
So let's start with the story that dominated yesterday's news.
Fifa's report into World Cup corruption is now pointless and a joke, according to English Football Association chairman Greg Dyke.
He made his comments after the man who investigated claims of wrongdoing said the report was "erroneous".
"It's a bit of a joke, the whole process," Dyke told BBC Sport, adding that it looked "pretty ugly for Fifa".
The report cleared Russia and Qatar of corruption allegations but criticised the FA for flouting bid rules.
Post update
Hello, good morning and hope everyone is well and happy today. Welcome to Sportsday Live. So it promises to be a busy weekend of international football and we will have all the build-up to all the action throughout the day.
But there's so much to talk about. We will have all the latest news from the ATP World Tour finals and look ahead to the latest autumn internationals, with England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland news conferences throughout the morning. Don't go anywhere.
Euro stars
It is looking routine for England.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Northern Ireland have won three out of three.
AFPCopyright: AFP
The most expensive player in the world has guided Wales to the top of their group.
AFPCopyright: AFP
And Scotland and Republic of Ireland have gained impressive results already.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Could all five qualify for Euro 2016? They all face vital matches at the weekend. Can they maintain their impressive form?
Live Reporting
By Michael Emons, Steve Canavan and Jonathan Jurejko
All times stated are UK
Scotland v Republic of Ireland (19:45 GMT)
Football
Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane hopes familiarity will help him find the net when he returns to Celtic Park for Friday's Euro 2016 qualifier against Scotland.
The striker scored 16 times in 19 games during a loan spell with Celtic from Tottenham Hotspur in 2010.
"In the past, I have been very, very lucky that I have scored a few on certain grounds I have been at before," said the 34-year-old. "I am certainly hoping that would be the case tomorrow."
Xavi grew up watching Gazza
Football
Xavi is one of the most successful players of all time, having won 22 trophies in his career. Not bad going.
The Barcelona midfielder has spoken to MOTD Kickabout and says he grew up watching English stars John Barnes, Paul Gascoigne and Matt Le Tissier and cites current players Jack Wilshire and Raheem Sterling as having a great future ahead of them.
It's a great interview and you can see more of it on Football Focus on Saturday, 15 November, at 12:10 GMT on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website.
Scotland v Republic of Ireland (19:45 GMT)
Football
Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany: "I know what I'll be watching tonight!"
United duo leave England
Football
And back to England, with the FA announcing that Manchester United duo Tony Strudwick and Rod Thornley will be leaving the England set-up after next week's Scotland friendly.
Sports therapist Thornley has been working with England for 13 years, while fitness coach Strudwick came on board just prior to this summer's World Cup.
'No approach for anyone' - Wigan
Football
Let's nip away from Wayne and Roy to bring you the news that despite newspaper speculation linking the club with a move for former Cardiff boss Malky Mackay, Wigan say they have yet to make contact with any individual over the vacant manager's position.
I can categorically deny that any one candidate is ahead of any other as regards being appointed as the next manager of Wigan Athletic," said the club's chief executive Jonathan Jackson.
The Championship club sacked Uwe Rosler on Thursday, with the club 22nd in the table with three wins in 17 league games.
England news conference
Football
Wayne Rooney, on records and the future: "I think I can achieve plenty more. I think I have many years ahead of me and if selected I will always join up with the squad and be available to play. I love doing it.
"Once you get closer to records you do look at them but if they come they come.
"It is just about trying to do what I can to help get the team the pints on the day. If records come as well, then great. I hope I can do it but it is not something that is on my mind at the moment."
England news conference
Football
Wayne Rooney on the crowd reception he expects to receive at Wembley: "It will be incredible.
"Obviously as a young boy it was always a dream to go out and play at Wembley.
"It will be an incredibly special moment to receive the cap from Sir Bobby Charlton."
England news conference
Football
Wayne Rooney on his England career: "There have been some good and bad moments. It is something I have really enjoyed. It is always a great honour to play for England and something I want to continue doing for many more years.
"The goal is to win trophies but to join the group of players who have won 100 caps is something I'm very proud of.
"My debut was a proud moment and the tournament in 2004 are the moments that stand out for me."
England news conference
Football
Wayne Rooney is now answering questions from the media ahead of his 100th cap tomorrow.
England news conference
Football
Roy Hodgson on what the state of the Wembley pitch may be after last weekend's NFL game: "I have to have concerns with all that's been written and the reports which have been mainly negative.
"As far as I'm concerned, I'm waiting to see.
"We're ready for the game on whatever surface we play it and whatever discussion on what it will be like can wait until after the game."
England news conference
Football
Roy Hodgson on Wayne Rooney, set to win his 100th cap against Slovenia tomorrow: "I congratulate him, just like I had the pleasure of congratulating Ashley Cole, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard. It's quite incredible that under my watch four players have done the same.
"It is very difficult to summarise in just a few words what makes someone such a great England player that they can amass 100 caps.
"It is ability but also mental strength and the ability to pick yourself up sometimes when you come under scrutiny, and secondly an enormous passion to play for your country. They take the criticism and the scrutiny, they show the mental strength to come back stronger than ever.
"Any player that has played 100 times for England deserve the label great."
England news conference
Football
On whether Saido Berahino (pictured) or Nathaniel Clyne may make their debuts against Slovenia: "I'm not prepared to name the team, but the two of them are there to play.
"I have selected the team, but when it comes to qualifiers I don't think it's necessary for me to name the team ahead of the match.
"But, I reckon they'll be a few educated guesses out there."
England news conference
Football
Roy Hodgson on the bad run of injuries England players have had of late: "We've had two injuries like this in training.
"(Daniel) Sturridge was the first and now Leighton.
"Michael Carrick felt he could get through his problem initially, but then pulled out. It certainly wasn't something he picked up in any of our training sessions.
"I think Leighton Baines's injury might be the accumulation of Everton playing a lot of games recently."
England news conference
Football
Roy Hodgson begins the news conference by explaining the injury to Leighton Baines: "It was a relatively short training session.
"We'd had the warm-up and we were about to go into a game situation when he felt his hamstring.
"He obviously felt something wasn't right, but we'll have to wait until the experts do their analysis to see how bad the damage is."
'Dad would have been proud' - Javier
Golf
More from Javier Ballesteros, who spoke movingly about his late father after announcing his decision to turn pro.
"My father had a long and difficult start in golf; mine is a bit easier, although I have a disadvantage in the sense that everyone will always compare us and will expect from me, not what my dad achieved but half of it……. which is already a lot," said Javier.
"Today, my dad comes specially to my mind. He taught me everything or almost everything I know about golf, and I would have loved him see me turning pro. I am sure he would be very proud and happy".
Here, here.
Football
We're moments away from hearing from England manager Roy Hodgson and Wayne Rooney ahead of tomorrow's Euro 2016 qualifier against Slovenia.
Stay tuned here for the main lines.
Ballesteros jnr turns pro
Golf
The name Ballesteros conjures images of the late, great Seve carving up golf courses and winning tournaments galore.
But now there is another Ballesteros on the block. Seve's eldest son, Javier, has taken the decision to turn professional.
The 24-year-old said: "This is something I have always wanted. Whether I will succeed or not, time will tell; however, I do not want to regret not having tried my best, and must give it a go."
King Eric speaks out
Football
Former France and Man United striker Eric Cantona has added his voice to the growing wave of criticism of FIFA's vote to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.
A day after world football's governing body was thrown into turmoil when its own chief investigator Michael Garcia criticised a report exonerating Qatar and Russia of any wrongdoing in their World Cup bids, Cantona said: Qatar is just "a very wealthy country which has bought itself a World Cup".
"When you award the World Cup to a country, it is to develop football there," Cantona explained. "But what is there that can be done in Qatar? How many people live in Qatar?"
McCoist's shock after four detained
Football
Rangers manager Ally McCoist has spoken of his shock after four men were detained by police investigating the Ibrox takeover in May 2011.
David Whitehouse, Paul Clark and David Grier, who all work for former Rangers administrators Duff and Phelps, are understood to have been detained earlier today, along with lawyer Gary Withey, who was Rangers company secretary after the takeover.
McCoist said: "Obviously I can't pre-judge what is going to happen. I would have to say I'm shocked.
"What's happened to us in the last two-and-a-half, three years has been very tough, particularly on the staff and supporters. We just want to continue with our attempts to get the club back to where we feel we belong."
Scotland v Republic of Ireland (19:45 GMT)
Football
Scotland keeper David Marshall has been reminiscing about his time as a Celtic player and how he played under both Martin O'Neill and Gordon Strachan.
He also told the BBC: "There's a lot of desperation out there from Scotland fans to qualify and you can completely understand that. We all share it.
"We've started reasonably well, but we've got to win home games now. There won't be a lot in it."
The full interview is here.
Compton to Middlesex?
Cricket
Somerset announced earlier today that former England Test batsman Nick Compton had left Taunton by mutual agreement, and we have an update with regards to where he could end up.
The 31-year-old began his career with Middlesex and BBC London 94.9 understands the Lord's side are favourites to sign him.
Middlesex need an opener to replace Chris Rogers, who is set to be away on international duty with Australia for much of 2015, but the club have yet to comment on speculation linking Compton with a return to north London.
Hodgson and Rooney press conference
Football
A heads up for you to stay with us for England boss Roy Hodgson and captain Wayne Rooney are due to face the media at 6.30pm to give their thoughts on Saturday's European Championship qualifier against Slovenia.
So if you were tempted to nip off and make a spag bol for tea, don't - we'll bring you live coverage of the press conference as it happens.
Scotland v Republic of Ireland (19:45 GMT)
Football
Just under two hours to go now until kick off in the Scotland-Republic of Ireland game and ahead of the big match Ireland international Aiden McGeady has been telling the BBC how he expects to get "loads of stick".
McGeady was born in Scotland and joke: "I hope there will be a lot of Irish fans in the Scotland end."
Watch the full interview with the Everton player here.
Question of Sport
We set you a little teaser earlier, asking: Wayne Rooney's England debut came in a 3-1 defeat against Australia in 2003, but who were the four goalscorers?
Tricky one and full marks if you got it right.
The answers... Francis Jeffers for England, and Brett Emerton, Harry Kewell and Tony Popovic for the Aussies.
Wall of colour
Rugby Union
England will have about 80,000 fans cheering them on against South Africa on Saturday - and they will also see the backing of thousands more when they line up in the Twickenham tunnel.
Fly-half Owen Farrell admires the artwork, which is a collage of photographs from Red Rose supporters.
And I'm presuming it is the light in the tunnel which is making his head look red and not some suspect hair dye...
Kramer admits a Real interest
Football
Germany international Christoph Kramer has not ruled out a move to Real Madrid, saying it is a "enormous honour" to be linked with the Spanish club.
The 23-year-old is in the second of a two-year loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach and is due to return to parent club Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.
Leverkusen expect him back but Kramer admits he is attracted by a move abroad.
Beale back in favour
Rugby Union
Kurtley Beale will join the Australia squad on Sunday ahead of next week's Test match against Ireland.
The controversial full-back was found guilty last month of sending a lewd text message to former Wallabies team manager Di Patston.
He was fined almost #25,000, but found not guilty of sending a second more offensive message.
Scotland v Republic of Ireland (19:45 GMT)
Football
Scotland and Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur, ruled out of tonight's game with a calf injury: Gutted not fit for but hope the boys can get a massive win. Looking forward to seeing it with the atmosphere.
How to beat the All Blacks ... possibly
Rugby Union
"How do you beat the All Blacks? And the first response is probably with difficulty."
So says former Scotland scrum half Mike Blair ahead of the Scots showdown with world champions New Zealand at Murrayfield on Saturday.
"If Scotland can play to the very best of their abilities," Blair tells the BBC, "be clinical when opportunities arise and be able to weather the inevitable onslaught of power, precision and skill, then this might not be as one-sided an affair as we have witnessed over the past decade or so."
The match kicks off at 17.30 GMT and is live on BBC Two, Radio 5 live sports extra, and the BBC Sport website.
Leave skipper alone - Bell
Cricket
A spot of cricket for you amongst all this footie, with Ian Bell insisting England skipper Alastair Cook has all the weapons required to succeed in one-day cricket.
Ahead of next year's World Cup, when Cook will lead the side, Bell also believes criticism directed at his team-mate has been "over the top".
Cook's one-day place has come under scrutiny following a poor run of form that includes just one half-century in his last eight ODI matches.
"He can adjust his game for one-day cricket, absolutely, he has proven that already," Bell said. "It is a little bit over the top, all of the criticism. He is the leading run scorer, certainly in terms of scoring hundreds for England, so he can play at this level."
Inter thanks Mazzarri
Football
Inter Milan president Erick Thohir says it was a "difficult decision" to sack Walter Mazzarri as head coach and replace him with Roberto Mancini.
"It was a difficult decision because he has been continuously supportive of the direction that we have wanted to take the club," says Thohir.
"He has worked tirelessly and selflessly for Inter, with both belief and passion. I would like to thank him sincerely for his efforts."
Mancini can take us to the top - Inter
Football
Inter Milan president Erick Thohir believes the return of Roberto Mancini can catapult the Italian giants back to the top of European football.
"Our goal is to regain our rightful position as one of the very top clubs in Europe and that's why I am so happy to welcome back Roberto Mancini," he says.
"His track record both at Inter and elsewhere speaks for itself, and his international experience and hunger for success will I know drive the team to the next level."
Mancini appointed Inter Milan boss
Football
The Premier League's favourite Italian is back in football management. Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini, as expected, is announced as Inter Milan's new head coach for the second time.
The 49-year-old, who led Inter to three successive Serie A titles between 2006 and 2008, replaces Walter Mazzarri.
Ex-Napoli boss Mazzarri was shown the door at the San Siro earlier today, with Inter languishing in ninth place in Serie A.
'We've the worst pitch in the league' - Pressley
Football
It does not sound like Steven Pressley is having the best of weeks.
After watching his Coventry side get dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league Worcester City last weekend, then threatening to ship his his players out if they don't improve, Pressley has now launched a withering attack on the state of the club's pitch.
Ahead of his team's League One clash with Notts County, Pressley told the club's website: At this moment in time, the Ricoh Arena pitch is probably the worst in the entire Football League.
"It is so poor. When you're a manager who wants to play the game in a certain way, it makes life difficult."
Boro striker off on loan
Football
York City have signed Middlesbrough midfielder Bradley Halliday on a one-month loan deal.
The 19-year-old, who is yet to make his competitive debut for the Championship side, is Russ Wilcox's fourth signing since taking over last month.
Scotland v Republic of Ireland (19:45 GMT)
Football
Former Republic of Ireland left-back Ian Harte: Good luck to the Republic of Ireland tonight. Hope you can get the win against Scotland. Keano and Shane Long to score.
Blades sign Adams
Football
Sheffield United have signed forward Che Adams from non-league Ilkeston for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.
The 18-year-old has scored eight goals for the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League club this season.
BreakingBaines blow for England
Football
Everton left-back Leighton Baines withdraws from the England squad to face Slovenia and Scotland through injury.
His absence means that Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs is the only recognised left back in the squad. Three Lions boss Roy Hodgson will not call up a replacement.
"Baines picked up an injury in training on Friday morning and will return to his club for treatment," says the Football Association.
Is Rooney an England great?
Football
Wayne Rooney will celebrate his 100th England cap tomorrow. You might have heard. But how decisive has the skipper's contribution been in terms of goals? Let our colourful graphic dazzle you.
'Best chance to win World Cup' - Cook
Cricket
Skipper Alastair Cook tells the BBC that he believes next year's World Cup represents England's best opportunity to win it.
"Since 1992 (when England were beaten by Pakistan in the final), I don't think we've done ourselves any justice in the World Cup," Cook said.
"The planning from the ECB has made sure we have the group fresh and ready to go. We have an extended period of one day cricket as players.
"I, for one, am really excited about playing one day cricket where we haven't got test cricket in the forefront."
Hibbard 'playing with fire'
Rugby Union
Wales forwards coach Robin McBryde warns Richard Hibbard he is "playing with fire" if he gets injured for Gloucester.
Hibbard will be on the bench against Harlequins, despite being unavailable for Wales' Test with Fiji. McBryde says the hooker is risking his place in the team to face New Zealand on 22 November.
"If he does take the field he jeopardises his inclusion next week from a fitness point of view," he says.
Countdown to Scotland v Republic of Ireland
Football
Excitement building for tonight's Scotland v Republic of Ireland clash yet? It should be. And if it isn't then here's a bit of early team news from Glasgow.
Scotland are without midfielder James McArthur, who has returned to his club Crystal Palace with a calf injury.
McArthur's former Hamilton and Wigan team-mate James McCarthy (hamstring) is missing for Ireland, who are also without Stoke City midfielder Glenn Whelan and Palace striker Kevin Doyle.
Dons submit Plough Lane application
Football
League Two side AFC Wimbledon submit a planning application to Merton Council for a new stadium at Plough Lane.
They propose building a 11,000-capacity stadium, which could be expanded to 20,000 at a later date, on the site of Wimbledon Greyhound Stadium.
The old Wimbledon FC, FA Cup winners in 1988, left Plough Lane in 1991 and eventually relocated to Milton Keynes, before becoming MK Dons.
A residential development now stands on the site of their former home, while AFC Wimbledon play at Kingston-upon-Thames.
Crouch wins the 'Crouch-on d'Or'
Football
Earlier, we told you about Stoke City striker Peter Crouch's cheeky claim that he realised that "there were problems with decision making at Fifa" when he wasn't named on the Ballon d'Or shortlist.
Now his club have responded with this...
"We were shocked too Peter... So, we have got you a special 'Crouch-on d'Or' waiting for you in the office!" the Premier League club tweets.
Djokovic wraps up victory
Tennis
Well, that didn't take long.
Novak Djokovic, looking so fresh it's as if he's spent the last hour reclining on his favourite armchair while reading a novel, has just completed a 6-2 6-2 victory over Tomas Berdych at the ATP World Tour Finals in London.
It sends Djokovic through to the semi-finals - where he'll face Japan's Kei Nishikori - and ensures the Serbian master will end the season as world number one.
Despite his defeat, Berdych can still go through. All depends on the outcome of tonight's game between Marin Cilic and Stan Wawrinka. That starts at 20:00 GMT.
Compton departs
Cricket
England batsman Nick Compton departs Somerset by mutual agreement with immediate effect.
"I have loved playing for Somerset, but I have decided to re-locate more permanently to my base in south-west London," says Compton, who has yet to reveal which county he will join.
"I have always set myself the highest of professional standards, and I don't want to compromise myself or the club, going forward."
Victor's big tissue
Golf
If you are on your dinner at work and eating some sandwiches, don't read on.
In what could be the most gruesome entry of today's Sportsday, we bring you news of Victor Dubuisson's troubles during the second round of today's Turkish Open.
The Frenchman suffers from allergies and needed on-course assistance to treat a persistent nose bleed. Blood dripped onto his golf shirt and Dubuisson had to jam some tissue up his nose in order to stem the flow.
"It's not good and I didn't feel well at all," the 24-year-old, who was two-over for the tournament through 13 holes when a storm halted play. That score leaves him 15 strokes adrift of pacesetter Ian Poulter.
Different times for different divisions
Football
The Football League has also announced that all three divisions will conclude at different times across the final weekend (2/3 May 2015), the idea being to give each competition its own share of the spotlight.
The final weekend will begin with the climax of the Championship season at 12.15pm on Saturday, followed by the end of the League 2 season at 3pm. The last day of the League 1 campaign will take place the following day, with matches kicking off at 12.15pm.
Vanishing spray to be used by Football League
Football
Get ready for plenty of vanishing spray fun from the new year onwards.
The Football League has announced it is to use the spray from January 1 in the Championship and Leagues One and Two.
The spray is already used by referees in the Premier League and, much to the delight of photographers, has already resulted in some comical moments.
Lyness suffers suspected broken leg
Football
New Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is urgently seeking goalkeeping cover after Dean Lynesssuffered a suspected broken leg.
The 23-year-old was hurt in training on Thursday, former Leeds, Chelsea and Middlesbrough striker Hasselbaink's first day in charge of the Brewers.
Burton visit League Two leaders Wycombe on Monday.
Djokovic looking supreme
Tennis
If I was a top tennis player, I think I'd be thoroughly cheesed off with Novak Djokovic. The guy is just too good.
He has just blitzed through the first set against Tomas Berdych at the ATP World Tour Finals in London, taking it 6-2.
Bearing in mind he has already blown away Marin Cilic 6-1 6-1 and and Stan Wawrinka 6-3 6-0, it shows just what a class act he is.
One more set to win and he's in the semi-finals, with three wins from three group games.
Caterham confirm they will race
Formula 1
Confirmation of the news we broke earlier - Caterham will compete in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next weekend.
The team is £500,000 short of the £2.35m they are trying to raise via a crowdfunding project to allow them to compete.
But sponsors have come on board to allow the administrators to get the cash-strapped team to the grid for the final F1 race of the season.
Joint administrator Finbarr O'Connell said: "In only a week the fans have made the impossible, possible. There aren't enough words to say how grateful we are."
Nevin: Scotland will sneak it
Football
Scotland v Republic of Ireland at a packed Celtic Park. Should be an absolute belter.
Scotland are third in the group, Ireland a place higher, so the result could prove crucial in terms of who will qualify for Euro 2016.
BBC pundit and proud Scot Pat Nevin reckons the wide men hold the key and, though he could be accused of being a tad biased, believes the hosts will edge it.
"I thought it would be a draw before, but having looked at their weaknesses and the players they've got missing, I think we're going to sneak it, 2-1 maybe," said Nevin.
We shall see. The game kicks of at 19.45 with live text on the BBC Sport website.
'I hid behind a Cornflakes display'
Football
Interesting article in The Independent today, written by Burnley full back Steven Reid and focusing on the incident at the Republic of Ireland's team hotel involving assistant boss Roy Keane.
Reid, a former Republic international, talks about the effect Keane has on people and recalls how he once hid behind some Cornflake boxes after spotting Keane in a supermarket.
"This is the effect Roy Keane can have on people. I don't profess to know him well, even if I shared a dressing-room with him for Ireland," writes Reid.
"People react differently when Roy Keane is around. Men who are ordinarily chatty, go quiet. Over the years, I have seen some fans try to provoke him and have also witnessed plenty of fans want a piece of him."
Why Wolves moved for Graham
Football
Wolves moved to sign striker Danny Graham on loan from Premier League side Sunderland because forward Yannick Sagbo was recalled from his loan spell at Molineux by Hull City.
Graham, on loan at Wolves until 31 December, has made only one appearance for Sunderland this season, in their 2-1 League Cup loss to Stoke in September.
No Murray but plenty to come
Tennis
Andy Murray might be no more but the tennis goes on and there are two tasty-looking matches at the ATP World Tour Finals in London today.
Novak Djokovic could ensure he ends the season as world number one if he beats Tomas Berdych in a match starting in a couple of minutes at 14:00, while Stan Wawrinka takes on Marin Cilic in the other group game at 20:00.
We'll spare you all the exact permutations - even Einstein would struggle to figure it out - but, put simply, at this stage all four players could still qualify for the semis.
Live coverage of the Djokovic match is on BBC Two and Radio 5 live sports extra, while Wawrinka-Cilic is on Radio 5 live sports extra. There will be full text coverage, of course, on the BBC Sport website too.
'PR disaster by Sheffield United' - Gillespie
Football
We've already told you the Friday Sports Panel is on Radio 5 live right now.
Here is a little of what you missed when the panel discussed the issue of Ched Evans, and how Jessica Ennis-Hill wants her name removed from a stand named after her by Sheffield United if the club offers Evans, a convicted rapist, a contract.
Rebecca Adlington: "I think the decision is fair enough from Jess. She is such a well-known figure, especially in Sheffield. Being a role model in the city for young people is a huge honour for her."
Yorkshire CCC head coach Jason Gillespie: "I personally think it has been a complete PR disaster by Sheffield United to even consider going down this path. I think wise heads should prevail and the right thing will be done."
Wasps complete 100% Ricoh takeover
Rugby Union
Rugby union side Wasps have completed the full purchase of the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.
In October, the Premiership team bought Coventry City Council's 50% stake in the stadium, and they have now acquired the remaining shareholding from the Alan Edward Higgs Charity.
The stadium's tenants Coventry City reportedly had an offer to buy the charity's shares turned down.
Suarez on target for Uruguay
Football
Luis Suarez can't play in competitive international games, He is serving a nine-match suspension for - and you may recall this incident - biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup.
But he can play in friendlies and guess what? The Barcelona striker got on the scoresheet for his country in Uruguay's 3-3 friendly with Costa Rica on Thursday. Uruguay won 7-6 on penalties.
It was a revenge of sorts for Uruguay, who were beaten 3-1 by the Costa Ricans in the World Cup group stages in Brazil.
Death of Challenge Cup winner
Rugby League
The Rugby Football League has announced the death of former chairman and Great Britain tour manager Reg Parker.
A former player with Barrow, Wakefield and Blackpool - who won the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 1955 - Parker was RFL chairman in 1984-85 and took the Lions on tours to Australasia in 1974 and 1977. He has died aged 87 after a long illness.
Wolves snare Graham
Football
Some breaking news from the Championship... Wolves have signed Danny Graham on loan from Sunderland until the end of December.
Graham, 29, has had a disappointing time at the Stadium of Light since his £5m move from Swansea, making just 11 league starts without scoring a goal in almost two years.
Before that though, he'd grabbed goals aplenty at clubs like Watford and Carlisle so it will be interesting to see how he goes on at Molineux.
Ireland name starting XV
Rugby Union
Two new faces will appear in the Ireland team to face Georgia on Sunday. Back-row Dominic Ryan and second-row Dave Foley are set to make their first international appearances, while back-rower Robin Copeland could also win his first cap off the bench.
Ireland: Felix Jones (Shannon/Munster); Craig Gilroy (Dungannon/Ulster), Darren Cave (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster), Gordon D'Arcy (Lansdowne/Leinster), Simon Zebo (Cork Constitution/Munster); Ian Madigan (Blackrock/Leinster), Eoin Reddan (Lansdowne/Leinster); Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster), Richardt Strauss (Old Wesley/Leinster), Mike Ross (Clontarf/Leinster), Dave Foley (UL Bohemians/Munster), Mike McCarthy (Lansdowne/Leinster), Dominic Ryan (Lansdowne/Leinster), Tommy O'Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster), Robbie Diack (Malone/Ulster).
Replacements: Sean Cronin (St Mary's College/Leinster), Jack McGrath (St Mary's College/Leinster), Rodney Ah You (Buccaneers/Connacht), Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster), Robin Copeland (Young Munster/Munster), Kieran Marmion (Galwegians/Connacht), Ian Keatley (Young Munster/Munster), Stuart Olding (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster).
Javid signs new Warwickshire deal
Cricket
Warwickshire all-rounder Ateeq Javid has signed a new three-year contract, keeping him at Edgbaston until the end of the 2017 season.
The 23-year-old helped the county win the T20 Blast as Birmingham Bears last summer.
On the radio now...
On Radio 5 live right now it's the Friday Sports Panel with double Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington, multiple Ashes winner Jason Gillespie and current modern pentathlon world champion Sam Murray.
Tune in now, should be a belter.
Headlines at 1
We know what it's like. You've busy lives to lead, you can't be sat following our coverage every moment of the day. So, being the nice types, here is a summary of what's happened so far.
Football: German judge Hans-Joachim Eckert tells the BBC he is "surprised" by public criticism from Fifa counterpart Michael Garcia over the report on the bidding for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.
Cricket: Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has been named both the cricketer of the year and Test cricketer of the year by the International Cricket Council.
Tennis: Andy Murray says he may need to make "some changes" to his game after his 6-1 6-0 mauling at the hands of Roger Federer.
Golf: Ian Poulter led the Turkish Open by three shots, before play was suspended because of a thunderstorm.
Caterham 'raring to go'
Formula 1
Meanwhile, as we've mentioned Caterham, administrator Finbarr O'Connell has told the BBC the team is packed and ready to go to the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.
The F1 team have launched a crowdfunding project to raise £2.35m in time to race in Abu Dhabi on 23 November.
That has so far raised £1.4m but O'Connell said: "If we haven't reached the target, what we are potentially going to do is make the decision to go to Abu Dhabi and finalise things over the next few days."
He added: "Everything's packed and ready to go. We are literally waiting for a contract to be signed (with a driver) that will press the green button. We're all just running around at the moment."
Red Bull 'not responsible' for teams
Formula 1
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says Formula 1's front runners have no obligation to help smaller teams.
Marussia went out of business this month and Caterham's future is in doubt after going into administration.
"It's not our responsibility. We are a team competing in a championship," Horner told BBC Look East.
"You don't see Man United helping QPR. Our obligation is to race and to compete within the rules."
Is Jose worth flogging your motor for?
One thing that might just have made Andy Murray smile during his Federer mauling is this punter and his cheeky sign.
The lucky spectator was sitting right behind Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho during the Murray match, though whether he really did flog his motor to be there is unknown at this stage.
Murray: 'I'm best man at a wedding next week'
Tennis
Andy Murray's column for BBC Sport is up on the website now and contains plenty of soul-searching about that hammering at the hands of Roger Federer.
He also says the defeat hasn't done him any good of another important engagement next week.
"I've got my friend Ross Hutchins's wedding and I'm the best man - I can't say my confidence levels are sky high right now but I'm sure the speech will go OK," said Murray.
"I had then planned to head to Miami in the first week of December, but if I want to make changes to my game it will take a lot longer than 10 days of practice."
Fifa row rumbles on
Football
News line #2: The man who led the technical bid inspections into the 2018 and 2022 World Cups is under investigation by Fifa for alleged breaches of its code of ethics.
Harold Maynes Nicholls, a Chilean considering standing against Sepp Blatter in next year's Fifa presidential election, faces being charged by the world governing body for emails he sent to the director of the Qatari sporting academy "Aspire".
Mayne Nicholls is also being investigated for seeking to arrange unpaid internships for his son, nephew and his brother-in-law who works as a tennis coach.
He denies any wrong-doing and insists that neither he nor representatives from Chilean football ever travelled to Aspire.
Fifa row rumbles on
Football
Ah. Right on cue, the Fifa farce returns with a vengeance to steal the Sportsday limelight...
News line #1: German judge Hans-Joachim Eckert tells the BBC that he is "surprised" by public criticism from Fifa counterpart Michael Garcia over the report on the bidding for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.
Remember, Garcia - the man who wrote the report before it was compiled and published by Eckert - said the released version was "erroneous".
Rain, rain gone away
Golf
Wet and wild conditions forced the world's best golfers back into the clubhouse at the Turkish Open earlier, but the dark clouds have quickly disappeared...
European Tour: Players warming up. Play set to start again in 30 minutes.
Fifa report reaction: the latest
Football
Amazingly, given all the fun and games on Thursday, we haven't yet mentioned Fifa or the fall-out from that report, labelled 'a joke' by FA chairman Greg Dyke.
There was so much going on it was hard to make sense of it all.
Luckily for you, BBC Sport's Richard Conway has written a definitive account of what happened and what the latest situation is. You can read it here.
Question of Sport Teaser
Football
Time for today's #QSTeaser from our pals in the Question of Sport office - and it's a toughie.
Wayne Rooney's England debut came in a 3-1 defeat against Australia in 2003. But who were the four goalscorers?
See if you can rewind your mind to that miserable night at Upton Park and dig out the answers. No cheating. We'll reveal all later...
Change of host for 2015 Nations Cup
Football
Equatorial Guinea has been confirmed as the new host country for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations finals, replacing Morocco.
The Confederation of African Football selected a new host for the 17 January to 8 February finals after rejecting Morocco's request to delay the event.
Morocco was against hosting the tournament because of fears over the Ebola outbreak elsewhere on the continent.
Aussies claim one-day win
Cricket
Australia have beaten South Africa by 32 runs in the first one-day international at the WACA in Perth.
South Africa could only manage 268 all out from 48.1 overs, in reply to Australia's 300 for 8.
Weather update
Golf
European Tour: Officials monitoring the storm. Players informed an announcement will be made at 2pm local time.
Earlier we told you that a thunderstorm had stopped play in the Turkish Airlines Open (see 11:14). Those conditions would be classed as perfect for a quick knock in Salford...
Are the Nerazzurri 'Inter' Mancini?
Football
Could Mazzarri's untimely demise lead to the return of an Inter hero? The Italian media are convinced it will - they think that Roberto Mancini is primed to make a stunning return to the San Siro.
Former Manchester City boss Mancini, who led Inter to three straight Scudettos between 2006 and 2008, is the hot favourite as he remains without a job since leaving Turkish side Galatasaray in the summer.
San Siro scarf sellers rejoice.
Mazzarri out of Inter
Football
Italian giants Inter Milan announce they have sacked Walter Mazzarri as first team coach following a poor start to the Serie A season.
The Nerazzurri are down in ninth place after a mixed start, winning just four of their opening 11 games.
Cleverly raring to go
Boxing
Former world light-heavyweight champion Nathan Cleverly says he feels "reinvigorated" after moving up to cruiserweight level.
Cleverly lost his WBO light-heavyweight title to Sergey Kovalev in August 2013 and considered retirement after his first professional defeat.
The 27-year-old is unbeaten as a cruiserweight and will face rival Tony Bellew in Liverpool on 22 November,
"I feel physically and mentally better," Cleverly said.
Cheeky Crouch blasts Fifa
Football
World governing body Fifa has come under fire after its report into World Cup corruption was described as "erroneous" - by the man who investigated claims of wrongdoing.
Now Stoke striker Peter Crouch is the latest to take a pop - with his tongue firmly planted into his cheek.
"I knew there was problems with decision making at Fifa when I didn't make the Ballon d'Or shortlist," tweets the ex-England striker.
Arrest in Rangers investigation
Football
BBC Sport's Chris McLaughlin: "The BBC has learned four men have been detained following Police Scotland's investigation into the acquisition of Rangers in 2012. It follows early morning raids at a number of addresses across the UK in conjunction with Surrey Police and Thames Valley Police.
"Police Scotland have been investigating the sale of the Ibrox club from Sir David Murray to Craig Whyte, in 2012, for over a year. It's understood Mr Whyte is not one of the four men who are in custody."
Birthdays
Chris Woods (55, soccer) - former Norwich, Rangers and England goalkeeper.
Keith Curle (51, soccer) - Carlisle manager and former England defender.
Bernard Hinault (60, cycling) - Frenchman who won the Tour de France five times between 1978 and 1985 to equal the records of Jacques Anquetil and Eddy Merckx.
Adam Gilchrist (43, cricket) - former Australia wicketkeeper.
Thomas Vermaelen (29, soccer) - Barcelona and Belgium defender, formerly of Arsenal.
Rain denies Poulter in Turkey
Golf
If you think the weather is dismal here, it may be of some consolation to learn that it is even worse in Turkey.
So bad, in fact, that play at the $7 million Turkish Airlines Open has been suspended midway through the second round.
A huge thunderstorm forced the players off the course and organisers say it is unlikely the tournament will resume today.
Ian Poulter will be annoyed. He was in great form and, chasing his first victory of the season, leads the way on 13-under-par through 14 holes, three strokes ahead of Zimbabwean Brendon de Jonge.
Downing misses England training
Football
Twenty-three members of England's 24-man squad are going through some sprinting drills at a rain-soaked St George's Park as they begin training ahead of tomorrow's Euro 2016 qualifier against Slovenia.
The missing man? West Ham attacking midfielder Stewart Downing. He picked up a slight knock on Thursday but is expected to be fit for Saturday's game.
Award not in the Ballance
Cricket
Gary Ballance, who burst onto the Test scene last year, is also celebrating after being named the ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year.
The 24-year-old made his Test debut in the final test of last summer's Ashes series and hit his first century against Sri Lanka earlier this year. After eight Test matches he has a mighty impressive batting average of more than 60.
England's wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylo won the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year award, while team-mate Katherine Brunt won the ICC Spirit of Cricket award for the moment when she ran out a South Africa batsman but wasn't sure if she had the ball in her hand.
The umpire gave it out, but Brunt rather sportingly asked for a referral and the decision was subsequently reversed
Johnson takes top award
Cricket
Mitchell Johnson, the man we love to give a bit of good-natured stick when he plays on these shores, has plenty to smile about today.
The Australia fast bowler, 33, has been named as winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year, and the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year.
From August 2013 to September, Johnson claimed 59 Test wickets at an average of 15.23, with best bowling figures of seven for 40 runs against England in Adelaide last December (we won't dwell on that last fact). In ODIs, Johnson claimed 21 wickets in 16 games.
"Some of the greats of the game have been nominated and won this award, and it's a very special honour," said Johnson.
Rooney rules?
Football
"Wayne Rooney is an England great. No question."
Says who? Says Danny Mills, who captained England in the second half of Rooney's international debut against Australia in 2003.
"Whether he is the best striker is open for debate but what people don't understand and underestimate sometimes, is that to get to 100 caps and play at the top - and I mean the top - for 10 or 11 years for club and country, is unbelievably difficult," adds the former Leeds and Middlesbrough defender.
Holden takes coaching role at Oldham
Football
Dean Holdenhas left Walsall to join former club Oldham Athletic as first-team coach.
The 35-year-old made 125 appearances for the Latics over four years.
Holden moved to the Saddlers in 2012 and signed a new deal a year later which also covered his development coaching responsibilities.
'I am not afraid of League Two' - Jimmy
Football
It's not just David Moyes facing a new challenge this week.
So too isformer Netherlands, Chelsea and Leeds striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, installed as boss at League Two Burton Albion.
"I don't look at the league. I look at the challenge and does it fit? That is why I am here," said the 42-year-old. "I am not afraid to come to League Two. It is about the project.
"It is a great opportunity and project with great values that fit with me."
Singleton signs new Leeds deal
Rugby League
Leeds Rhinos prop Brad Singleton has signed a new four-year deal with the club.
The 22-year-old, who spent time on loan with Wakefield in 2013, made 22 appearances for the Challenge Cup winners last season.
"I think this will be a big year for me and I am happy to get my signature down on a new contract," he said.
Salford bring in Wigan prop Taylor
Rugby League
Salford Red Devils sign England prop Scott Taylor from Wigan Warriors on a one-year deal.
"He has a fantastic temperament and has great potential to go far in the game," said Salford head coach Iestyn Harris.
"I think he'll be the final piece of the jigsaw for our 2015 season."
Fleetwood sign striker
Football
Northern Ireland striker Martin Patersonhas joined League One Fleetwood on loan from Huddersfield Town until 3 January.
The 27-year-old has only made three substitute appearances for the Terriers so far this season.
Time to gossip
Football
Manchester City have been told they must pay £60m if they want to sign Everton's Ross Barkley, while Sunderland defender Wes Brown says Manchester United midfielder Anderson is the least intelligent player he has ever played with.
That and much, much more on the BBC's Gossip page now.
On this day
And a few more...
2000: Manchester United had six players nominated for the European Footballer of the Year award - Fabien Barthez, Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs, Jaap Stam, Paul Scholes and David Beckham. Portugal star Luis Figo pipped them all.
2006: England batsman Marcus Trescothick (above, doing a spot of yoga, as you do) returned from the Ashes tour of Australia, before the first Test, because of a recurrence of his stress-related illness. Trescothick had left the tour to India with a similar problem earlier in the year.
2010: Sebastian Vettel won the Formula One drivers' championship after the Red Bull driver won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
2013: Sachin Tendulkar took the field for his 200th and final Test matc,h against West Indies in Mumbai, and ended the day 38 not out.
On this day
Today we are asking if Wayne Rooney is an England great.
One man who certainly was is Bobby Moore, who, on this day in 1973, bowed out of international football after making his 108th appearance for England, against Italy at Wembley in a 1-0 defeat.
The photo above shows Moore on a train at Euston Station in May 1977, about to leave for Blackburn for his last ever league game before retirement.
Moore, who died in 1993 at the age of 51, won a total of 108 caps for the England team and made more than 700 league appearances, mainly for West Ham. A bona fide all-time great.
Poulter on top
Golf
Ian Poulter, a man who has had a bit of an up and down year in terms of performances, is most certainly on an up at the moment.
Halfway through the second round of the Turkish Open, Poulter is on 12 under, two clear of a chasing pack of Brendon De Jonge, Wade Ormsby and overnight leader Miguel Angel Jimenez.
'Maybe I need to make changes' - Murray
Tennis
The one good thing that came out of the Federer smashing, according to Andy Murray, is that he now has time to work on his game.
"Maybe I need to make some changes to my game, but that's the one good thing - I have time now to do that," he said after his heavy defeat.
If it's any consolation, Federer's coach Stefan Edberg says the Swiss was in imperious form. "I don't think he can play much better to be honest - and I've seen a lot of tennis over the years," said Edberg.
That is unlikely to make Murray feel much better but it might at least explain why the scoreline was so one-sided.
Nightmare for Murray
Tennis
So then, let's have a look back at Andy Murray's nightmare evening.
We'll keep it brief for two reasons. One, it's pretty painful to relive, and, two, in case Andy reads this site - we wouldn't want to depress him further.
The Brit was hammered 6-0 6-1 by the exquisite Roger Federer, his heaviest defeat for seven years.
"I've had tough losses and heavy defeats but nothing quite like that," a dejected Murray told the BBC afterwards. "It's very frustrating, when I'm trying my best. I've never been in that position before in my whole career."
Here, if you can bear it, is a report of the game by BBC Sport's Piers Newbery.
Today's newspapers
The Sun
Clever work by the Sun's headline writers. 'Chosen Juan', it says - see what they've done? - as David Moyes prepares for a new life in Spain as boss of Real Sociedad.
The tabloid also says that Wigan chairman Dave Whelan is prepared to hire Malky Mackay as manager. Mackay has been out of work since leaving Cardiff and was later embroiled in controversy over offensive text messages he sent.
Tongan leaves Scarlets
Rugby Union
Scarlets have released number eight Chris Hala'ufia from his regional contract. The Tongan has joined London Welsh on a permanent basis.
Wright extends Sussex contract
Cricket
Sussex all-rounder Luke Wright has signed a three-year extension to his contract, keeping him at Hove until the end of the 2018 season.
The 29-year-old has been with the club since 2004 and has also played 50 one-day internationals and 51 T20 matches for England.
"He has long been seen as one of the leading one-day and T20 players in the world but he has really come into his own in red-ball cricket in recent times as he matures into a more complete player," said Sussex cricket manager Mark Robinson."
Rooney an England great?
Football
With Wayne Rooney one cap away from being an England centurion, BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty looks at the striker's international career and asks whether he is an England great.
Bristol boss proud after Barca win
Football
Bristol Academy's Women's Champions League win over Barcelona has made a year's hard work worthwhile, says head coach Dave Edmondson.
They drew 1-1 with the three-time Spanish champions on Thursday to progress to the quarter-finals 2-1 on aggregate.
"My biggest emotion is pride," Edmondson told BBC Radio Bristol. "They all work full-time or are full-time students. Games like this are payback that we can give them. Hopefully they see it's worth all that effort they put in."
Headlines at 08:30
So here are some of the other main stories on the BBC Sport website at the moment.
Tennis: Andy Murray suffers his biggest defeat in seven years as he is knocked out of the ATP World Tour Finals. Murray loses 6-0 6-1 to Roger Federer.
Football / athletics: Olympic gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill wants her name to be removed from a stand named after her by Sheffield United if the club offers convicted rapist Ched Evans a contract.
Cricket: Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has been named both the cricketer of the year and Test cricketer of the year by the International Cricket Council.
Boxing: Promoter Frank Warren has had a £1.8m claim for damages against former world champion Ricky Burns rejected by a High Court judge in London.
Today's newspapers
In fact, Fifa's report is mentioned in every national newspaper, including on the front page of the Financial Times. Sepp Blatter does not have many friends in the English press it seems.
Today's newspapers
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror reacts to the Fifa report, which criticised England's 2018 World Cup bid with a powerful back page.
The newspaper says "Fifa's reputation lies in the gutter and football needs somebody to rescue it".
'It's a bit of a joke'
Football
So let's start with the story that dominated yesterday's news.
Fifa's report into World Cup corruption is now pointless and a joke, according to English Football Association chairman Greg Dyke.
He made his comments after the man who investigated claims of wrongdoing said the report was "erroneous".
"It's a bit of a joke, the whole process," Dyke told BBC Sport, adding that it looked "pretty ugly for Fifa".
The report cleared Russia and Qatar of corruption allegations but criticised the FA for flouting bid rules.
Post update
Hello, good morning and hope everyone is well and happy today. Welcome to Sportsday Live. So it promises to be a busy weekend of international football and we will have all the build-up to all the action throughout the day.
But there's so much to talk about. We will have all the latest news from the ATP World Tour finals and look ahead to the latest autumn internationals, with England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland news conferences throughout the morning. Don't go anywhere.
Euro stars
It is looking routine for England.
Northern Ireland have won three out of three.
The most expensive player in the world has guided Wales to the top of their group.
And Scotland and Republic of Ireland have gained impressive results already.
Could all five qualify for Euro 2016? They all face vital matches at the weekend. Can they maintain their impressive form?