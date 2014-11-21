Sportsday - rolling sports news
Related Video and Audio
RTL
Summary
- Federer loses to Monfils in Davis Cup final after Wawrinka beats Tsonga
- Cardiff owner Vincent Tan says Wigan chairman Dave Whelan is 'racist'
- PFA make statement on Ched Evans
- Hamilton fastest in both practice sessions at Abu Dhabi GP; Rosberg 2nd
- GET INVOLVED: What have you missed most about the Premier League?
Live Reporting
By James Gheerbrant and Saj Chowdhury
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Stay with BBC Sport
Anyway, that is that for another week of Sportsday, but stay with BBC Sport this weekend:
The Premier League is back, England Women play Germany on Sunday, there's the F1 climax, the Davis Cup final, more box-office rugby union internationals plus much, much more.
BBC's best F1 moments of 2014
Formula 1
You might have noticed that there is a big Formula 1 race at the weekend.
That is right the climax of all climaxes awaits with British ace Lewis Hamilton within sniffing distance of his second world title - but Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg could nick it with 20 points up for grabs for the winner of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The BBC have followed the thrilling season all the way - so before the race take alook back at the best BBC F1 moments of 2014.
Tsonga unhappy with crowd support
Tennis
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga rued a lack of crowd support in his Davis Cup final defeat to Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka as a record attendance could not bring the best out of the French number one in his opening singles match on Friday.
Some 2,500 Switzerland fans, among a 27,432 crowd, were frequently more vocal than the massed home support under the closed roof of the Pierre Mauroy stadium as Wawrinka breezed past Tsonga 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-2 to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.
"We heard the Swiss spectators more than we heard the French ones," said Tsonga.
"Stan, for example, announced that the ball was out, and it was in. I just went to check the mark, and I was booed in my own country - maybe not by the French spectators but by the Swiss spectators. It's annoying."
Federer loses to Monfils in Davis Cup final
Tennis
Roger Federer's recent woes have continued with defeat in three sets by Gael Monfils in the second singles rubber of the Davis Cup final.
Monfils was magnificent in 6-1 6-4 6-3 win over the world number two, who pulled out of the ATP Tour final last Sunday because of a back injury.
It means the tie is level - France 1-1 Switzerland.
'Celtic could be biggest in world'
Football
Chief executive Peter Lawwell claims Celtic are potentially the biggest club in the world.
"I believe that," he said at the club's annual general meeting.
"If you go back 25-30 years and compare us to Manchester United before the media and TV boom, there probably wasn't much in it.
"I think our story is unique, it is rich - it is the best. We have a potential fan-base of Scots/Irish diaspora around the world to support that and we have fantastic, strong fan-base in Scotland."
Federer flapping - Monfils motoring
Tennis
Roger isn't feeling this on clay is he?
Federer is on course to lose his crucial Davis Cup final tie against Gael Monfils. Switzerland hold a 1-0 lead over France thanks to Stan Wawrinka's earlier win, but Monfils is two sets up and 4-2 up in the third.
Cox leaves Mansfield
Football
League Two Mansfield part company with manager Paul Cox who was in charge of the Stags for three-and-a-half years.
Read the full story on theBBC Football page.
Davies backs Huddlestone
Football
The 27-year-old midfielder was withdrawn after 51 minutes of the defeat at Burnley, and his place could be under threat for the match against Tottenham on Sunday.
"I honestly couldn't say Tom has stood has stood out as someone who has been under par," said Davies.
"For me, he's the one player with the most natural talent in our team. When he's on-song, we play well."
Federer faces uphill battle
Tennis
Now then, Gael Monfils is now two sets up against Roger Federer in the second singles rubber of the Davis Cup final.
Earlier, Stan Wawrinka put Switzerland 1-0 up against France with victory over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
You can follow the live score on theBBC Tennis page.
Evans backlash surprised Blades
Football
Sheffield United co-chairman Jim Phipps has toldBBC Radio Sheffield the club did not expect the backlash they received after allowing convicted rapist Ched Evans to train at the club.
The Bladesretracted the offer to the 25-year-old on Thursday after heavy criticism and high profile supporters speaking out against it.
He said: "The furore was more significant than we had anticipated.
"It was damaging to the fabric of our community and our long-term interests."
Ref Oliver resigns in protest
Football
BBC Sport's Katie Gornall:
Premier League referee Michael Oliver resigns as head of Northumberland FA's referee academy in protest at the board's decision not to punish vice-president John Cummings for discrimination.
BBC Sport understands that a secret ballot was held to decide whether Cummings should be disciplined further for telling female referee Lucy May "a woman's place is in the kitchen".
Cummings has already been banned for four months by the FA for discriminatory language and fined £250. The NFA board decided that punishment was sufficient and declined to impose its own sanctions.
Federer trouble
Tennis
He declared himself fit enough to play, but Roger Federer is having problems against Gael Monfils in Switzerland's second singles rubber of the Davis Cup final.
The world number two, who pulled out of last Sunday's ATP Tour final against Novak Djokovic because of back problems, is a set down and now a break down in the second set. It's 3-2 to Monfils, who is serving.
Wakefield sign half-back Miller
Rugby League
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats have signed former Hull FC half-back Jacob Miller on a one-year deal.
Miller, 22, who will join the Wildcats on 1 December, played 20 Super League games for the Black and Whites before beingreleased earlier this month.
"I didn't have the best time at Hull so I suppose you could say I have a point to prove," he toldBBC Radio Leeds.
Ashour beats El Shorbagy for world title
Squash
Egypt's Ramy Ashour has beaten compatriot Mohamed El Shorbagy 13-11 7-11 5-11 11-5 14-12 to claim his third World Open title.
Ashour has only recently returned from six months out injured with hamstring problems.
Barton set for return to Magpies
Football
Barton returns to Newcastle - where he spent four years - for Saturday's Premier League fixture.
Monfils leads Federer
Tennis
Will France level the Davis Cup final tie?
Gael Monfils is a set up against Roger Federer in the second singles rubber - the French world number 19 twice broke the Swiss world number two to take the first set 6-1.
Earlier, Stan Wawrinka put Switzerland 1-0 up with victory over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
Naismith: 'We were flat'
Football
Everton star Steven Naismith tells BBC Sport's Matt Slater that he thinks the real gulf in class between England and Scotland is at club level, not international.
Naismith was part of the Scotland team beaten by their old rivals in Tuesday's friendly but denies there is a huge gap between the teams.
"On the night there probably was, but not in general," he said. "We were just a bit flat, physically and mentally.
"We didn't gift England the game, but we didn't make them work hard enough for their goals. We were very sloppy with the ball."
Zidane wins coaching appeal
Football
Zinedine Zidane has won his appeal against a three month ban from coaching Real Madrid's reserve team.
Spain's football federation imposed the ban at the end of October, arguing the former France midfielder did not have the right licence to coach in Spain.
Federer v Monfils latest
Tennis
In the second match of the Davis Cup final, France's Gael Monfils has got an early break against Switzerland's Roger Federer in the first set and leads 4-1.
Switzerland hold a 1-0 lead over the French after Stan Wawrinka recorded a 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-2 win over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
Rutherford criticises Doha Worlds decision
Athletics
Back to Greg Rutherford, who has criticised the decision to award the 2019 World Athletics Championships to Qatar.
He had strong words on the country's treatment of migrant workers, saying: "It's not acceptable. Nobody should lose their life in the creation of a sporting venue. It's ridiculous. We're now in 2014 - we're not living in the Dark Ages."
He added: "The only way to change things is by not going to the event."
Man Utd duo head south
Football
United play at Arsenal at 17:30 GMT on Saturday.
Awards success for Pavey & Rutherford
Athletics
European champions Jo Pavey and Greg Rutherford have been named athletes of the year at the British Athletics Writers' Association awards in London.
Pavey, 41, won bronze over 5000m at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow before triumphing in the 10,000m at the European Championships in Zurich shortly after.
Long jumper Rutherford won gold in both Glasgow and Zurich and also set a new British record of 8.51m.
English duo guaranteed World medals
Boxing
England's Lisa Whiteside and Sandy Ryan are guaranteed two medals at the women's World Boxing Championships in Jeju City, South Korea.
Whiteside reached the semi-finals in the 51kg division with a convincing unanimous decision win over experienced Canadian Mandy Bujold.
Ryan, 21, continued her dream run in her first major international tournament by outpointing Romania's Simone Sitar in the 64kg division.
Federer taking on Monfils
Tennis
Roger Federer is out on court with Gael Monfils ahead of the second match in the Davis Cup final.
Federer has not played since pulling out of the ATP World Tour Finals final against Novak Djokovic, and there will be plenty of observers interested to see how his back holds up.
Federer leads the head-to-head 8-2, and Switzerland are of course 1-0 up after Stan Wawrinka beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga earlier.
Samoa coach fears England backlash
Rugby Union
Samoa coach Stephen Betham is expecting a backlash from Stuart Lancaster's side at Twickenham on Saturday.
England are looking to end a run of five consecutive Test defeats when they meet the Samoans, but Betham believes England are still a dangerous proposition.
"England are pretty complete at the moment," the Samoa coach said. "Although they had five losses, those losses were very close and could have gone either way. We are expecting England to be at their strongest.
O's must show team spirit - Clarke
Football
Leyton Orient captain Nathan Clarke is adamant the club can move away from danger in League One butsays the squad must remain united in order to do so.
The O's are in the relegation zone, having won just three of their 17 league games so far this season
"As players, we believe strongly that we can get out of this," the 30-year-old centre-back toldBBC London 94.9.
"You're only getting out of it with team spirit, teamwork and everyone pulling in the right direction."
Bangladesh continue winning streak
Cricket
Bangladesh have beaten Zimbabwe by 87 runs inthe first ODI at Chittagong. The hosts bowled out Zimbabwe for 194 having made 281-7 from their 50 overs.
Shakib al-Hasan was the star of the show, making 101 and then taking four wickets.
It's Bangladesh's fourth international win in a row over the tourists, having also whitewashed them 3-0 in the Test series.
Question of Sport
Earlier, Question of Sport asked: Lewis Hamilton is aiming to become the 7th driver to be on two Formula 1 World Championship wins, who are the others?
Answer: Fernando Alonso, Alberto Ascari, Jim Clark, Emerson Fittipaldi, Mika Hakkinen and Graham Hill.
King feared for career after crash
Road Cycling
Olympic champion Dani King says shefeared for her career after a training crash put her in hospital for 10 days, two of them in intensive care.
The 24-year-old won team pursuit gold at London 2012, but suffered eight broken ribs and a collapsed lung in the crash in south Wales earlier this month, but plans to return to road racing next year.
"Initially when I hit the floor I was fine and thought I'd got off lightly. Then I felt excruciating pain as someone rode straight into my back and that's when all the damage was done," she told BBC Radio Solent.
"I was in so much pain I couldn't cry, I couldn't breathe,"
Boyce breaks silence on Mackay
Football
Wigan captain Emmerson Boyce has used his regular column in the Wigan Evening Post to address the controversial appointment of Malky Mackay.
"Looking at Malky's record, I think Wigan have hit the jackpot in getting him here," Boyce writes.
"We all read the papers and we've seen what's happened, but all we can do is concentrate on our jobs, listen to him and hope he guides us in the right direction. People make mistakes, things happen, and if he can get us promoted then I'm sure people will be talking about the positives rather than the negatives."
Tizzard & Jacob shape up for Haydock
Horse Racing
Cornelius Lysaght
BBC horse racing correspondent
Trainer Colin Tizzard and jockey Daryl Jacob warmed for up their challenge on Saturday's £200,000 Betfair Chase at Haydock with last year's winner Cue Card, when Third Intention out-jumped his rivals to win the course's Graduation Chase today (13:20 GMT).
Of Cue Card, on whom Jacob has taken over from the now retired trainer's son Joe Tizzard, the jockey said: "He was beaten at Exeter early in the month, but he's feeling class and looking great, and I can't wait".
Check all oftoday's racing results on the BBC Sport website.
Wawrinka gives Switzerland lead in Davis Cup final
Tennis
It's all over in Lille. Stan Wawrinka has beaten France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to give Switzerland a 1-0 lead in the Davis Cup final.
Wawrinka triumphed 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-2. Next up, all eyes turn to to Roger Federer and Gael Monfils - will the Swiss maestro have fully recovered from his back injury?
Stoke City news conference
Football
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes is asked about the job his counterpart Sean Dyche has done at Burnley.
He says: "Everyone was hugely impressed what he did last year, galvanising the group he had and taking them into the Premier League. It was a huge effort. It's more difficult in the Premier League but it's still early days.
They'll hope the last result was the kick start. Getting points on the board with your first win is huge. They're increasing their experience as the season goes along ... but we're hopeful they won't be tomorrow."
Stoke City news conference
Football
More from Stoke City manager Mark Hughes.
On the form of striker Bojan Krkic: "He's one of a number who are in a good place. We had to be patient but he's exceptionally gifted. We always felt he would be a key player for us, but we always knew it may take a little bit of time.
"His last two, three if you include Southampton - which was the performance which convinced me he was ready to step up - have hit the levels."
On facing Burnley: "If you can get a win before the international break that's what you want. They know coming to Stoke will be a difficult fixture but confidence is a huge thing.
2Mind, we're confident ourselves and we're really looking forward to the fixture. We've let ourselves down when we've had a great performance and great result before, like Man City then losing to Leicester. We don't want to do that again."
Stoke City news conference
Football
One more Premier League press conference to bring you this afternoon. Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has been talking to the media ahead of his side's match against Burnley tomorrow.
Hughes is asked about the availability of his players. He says: "Marc Wilson, Phil Bardsley and Erik Pieters - two out of three we hope will be OK. It looks like Marc will miss out.
"Glenn Whelan should be an option. He's trained all week. He's done remarkably well to recover so quickly from a broken leg. He's near to being back to where he was before the injury."
Wawrinka leads Tsonga in Davis Cup final
Tennis
Stan Wawrinka has taken the third set 6-3 against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the opening singles rubber of the Davis Cup final in Lille. The Swiss man is now just one set from victory.
And to make matters worse for the home fans, Tsonga is a break down in the fourth set. Sacre bleu!
Hull KR sign Parramatta prop Allgood
Rugby League
Hull KR havesigned Parramatta Eels prop Mitch Allgood on a three-year deal.
The 25-year-old made 70 appearances for the Sydney-based NRL side.
Head coach Chris Chester said: "Mitch is a big, strong and athletic prop with a good leg drive who will really add a lot to our pack next season.
"We lost a bit of power up front from last year's squad but with Ryan Bailey and now Mitch coming in, we're pleased with finding two high quality props."
Southampton news conference
Football
Southampton manager Ronald Koeman is asked about facing Aston Villa ahead of a tough run of fixtures:
"It's not good to think already for next week because Aston Villa is a difficult one. They are in a difficult situation and they have to win, so we have to prepare ourselves. Maybe Aston Villa away is more difficult than facing Manchester City at home. I don't know."
He confirms that midfielder Dusan Tadic is fit and trained as normal today. "He'll be OK to play on Monday," says the manager.
Southampton news conference
Football
More from Southampton manager Ronald Koeman:
On Jay Rodriguez's injury: "It's important that he comes back 100%. We're not in a hurry." He adds that rumours linking Southampton with a loan move for Rickie Lambert are "not true".
On keeping Southampton's run going: "When we are winning in a game, we keep good organisation. It's important that you don't make stupid mistakes." He says playing on live TV on Monday for only the second time this season will not bring any extra pressure.
Southampton news conference
Football
More from Southampton manager Ronald Koeman:
On players' fitness ahead of the Aston Villa match: "Not everybody is fit. Steven Davis didn't play [for Northern Ireland] because he got a hamstring injury in the match against Leicester. He will be doubtful for Monday. The same for Morgan Schneiderlin, who came back with a groin injury from France. But I am hopeful he will be fit for Monday."
On rumours linking Morgan Schneiderlin with a move away from the club: "I am saying nothing about Morgan's future. I know that people can take things out of interviews and make a big deal about it. We will see what happens. He's a player of Southampton."