Sportsday - rolling sports news

More from Stoke City manager Mark Hughes.

On the form of striker Bojan Krkic: "He's one of a number who are in a good place. We had to be patient but he's exceptionally gifted. We always felt he would be a key player for us, but we always knew it may take a little bit of time.

"His last two, three if you include Southampton - which was the performance which convinced me he was ready to step up - have hit the levels."

On facing Burnley: "If you can get a win before the international break that's what you want. They know coming to Stoke will be a difficult fixture but confidence is a huge thing.

Mind, we're confident ourselves and we're really looking forward to the fixture. We've let ourselves down when we've had a great performance and great result before, like Man City then losing to Leicester. We don't want to do that again."