Sportsday - rolling sports news

- Build-up to Man City v Bayern and Schalke v Chelsea in the Champions League
- Cheltenham sack manager Mark Yates
- Australia batsman Phil Hughes 'critical' after being hit on head by ball
- Cricketing world send messages of support to Hughes
GET INVOLVED: Which player would you like to see return to your club?
By James Gheerbrant and Steve Canavan
Return of Vettori
Cricket
Veteran spinner Daniel Vettori has been recalled to the New Zealand team for the first time since 2012.
It had been thought the 35-year-old would not add to his 112 appearances because of a back injury.
However, Vettori joins the Black Caps for the Third Test against Pakistan, which starts in Sharjah on Wednesday.
"Dan obviously has an incredible amount of experience and has shown how effective he can be in these sorts of conditions," said coach Mike Hesson.
Port Vale sign ex-Porto winger
Football
Now there's a headline you don't see every day...
But it's true. Port Vale have signedformer Porto winger Enoch Andoh on an 18-month deal, subject to international clearance.
The 21-year-old has been training with Vale for several weeks and played in a reserve win at Shrewsbury this month.
"He's a great addition to the squad and one that we're excited about watching develop. He showed in a couple of reserve games what he is capable of doing," said Vale manager Rob Page.
Mercer's Carnegie position unclear
Rugby Union
Yorkshire Carnegie say that head coach Gary Mercer has not been sacked,but coach Tommy McGee has temporarily been placed in charge of first-team affairs.
BBC Radio Leeds reported on Sunday that Mercer had been sacked with the club 10th in the Championship.
The 48-year-old was appointed on a two-year deal in August, but has won just two of his eight league games.
"We wish to make it clear that Gary Mercer has not been dismissed from his position,"a club statement said.
Porto take the lead
Football
As well as CSKA Moscow-Roma, there is another Champions League game kicking off early - Bate Borisov v Porto.
The Portuguese side have just gone ahead thanks to a 56th minute goal from Hector Herrera.
Bate need to win to keep alive their faint hopes of making the knockout stages. At the moment they have three points in Group H, behind Shakhtar Donetsk (eight points) and Porto (10).
Roma, by the way, still lead CSKA 1-0.
Rosberg relationship tough - Hamilton
Formula 1
Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton says his relationship with Nico Rosberg this season has been "tougher" than with former team-mate Fernando Alonso.
Hamilton, 29,beat Rosberg to the title after months of tension between the Mercedes team-mates following several controversial incidents.
In 2007, the Briton criticised Alonso's attitude when the pair were at McLaren.
"It was maybe tougher,"Hamilton told BBC Sport. "In light of a couple of situations we had through the year."
You're busy people and we're kind, so here, especially for you, are a few of the day's most watched videos on the BBC Sport website.Football: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger responds to criticism of him by club shareholder Alisher Usmanov by joking that he no longer "understands what crisis means".Formula 1: A look at the key statistics from the 2014 season, when Lewis Hamilton sealed his second drivers' World Championship.Cricket: England captain Alastair Cook says he is in "shock" at the news of the injury suffered by Australian batsman Phil Hughes.
Club game 'should employ referees'
Rugby Union
Saracens chairman Nigel Wray believes Premiership referees should be employed by competition,rather than the Rugby Football Union.
Officials for top-flight matches are appointed from the RFU's pool of 15 professional referees.
"The club game needs to employ its own referees," Wray told BBC Sport.
"Their decisions influence the game enormously. We need to tell them the sort of game we want played - which has to be attractive to the customer."
Get involved
With Emile Heskey revealing he'd be open to the idea of returning to Leicester, we want to know which player you would most like to bring back to the club you support...David Nicholson: I reckon Peter Beardsley could still do a job at Newcastle. Him or Supermac.Gurunam Singh Jutlla: Would love to see Mascherano back at Liverpool. We've been missing someone with his aggression and tackling.Fahad Khan: Only legend I would bring back for Chelsea would be Gianfranco Zola. Would really compliment this Chelsea team.
'Whelan no racist'
Football
Under-fire Wigan chairman Dave Whelan,branded a racist by Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan for comments he made after appointing Malky Mackay, has been given some support.
Karl Oyston, chairman of Blackpool, says Whelan is "no racist".
"I think it's horrendous how people can twist and not take into the context Dave Whelan's comments," said Oyston in theBlackpool Gazette. "I've known him on a personal level for the past 10 years and that man is not a racist or a bigot.
"He says things as he sees them and is from a different generation but he's certainly not a racist."
Whelan hasapologised for remarks he used in a controversial newspaper interview.
Burgess in line for debut
Rugby Union
Cross-code convert Sam Burgess could make his rugby union debut for Bath this Friday against Harlequins.
Bath head coach Mike Ford has confirmed Burgess may be named among the Bath replacements for the match at the Rec.
"It might be a possibility," Ford said. "We haven't decided on the team for Friday yet. We will keep a close eye on him over the next few days to see where he is."
Bowler cannot 'beat himself up'
Cricket
Steve Harmison also had words for bowlerSean Abbott, whose bouncer struck Phil Hughes.
"I'm sure both sides and both sets of players will be saying to Sean there's not much he could have done about it and he hasn't got to beat himself up too much," Harmison told 5 live.
"But he will be upset and you've got to feel for him as well because he hasn't gone out to hurt anybody."
Horrifying and sickening - Harmison
Cricket
Former England and Durham fast bowler Steve Harmison has spoken to Radio 5 Live aboutPhil Hughes' injury.
"It's horrifying seeing someone like that happen to a top order batsmen," Harmison said.
"You sometimes fear for lower order players, bowlers especially when they're batting and facing the quick bowlers. You don't fear too much for the top order batsmen because they're good players and they're used to fending off short balls.
"It just looked like a freak accident and it's saddening a sickening to see such a fantastic player in the position he's in. We all hope he pulls through."
Roma strike first
Football
A sizzling free kick from the boot ofskipper Francesco Totti has given Roma the lead at CSKA Moscow two minutes before half time.
If either team wins, it means Man City need victory over Bayern Munich to remain in with a chance of reaching the Champions League knockout stages.
Caterham to be saved?
Formula 1
There was great excitement at the BBC today when world champion Lewis Hamilton - wearing a very fetching tartan jacket for the fashion aficionados among you - dropped in to the building for a natter.
Hamilton, not surprisingly, is in good spirits - and so too are Formula 1 team Caterham, in talks with a potential buyer who could put them back in business within weeks.
"I am honestly talking to somebody who would like to take this over within the next month," administrator Finbarr O'Connell said.
Caterham competed in last weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix thanks to crowd-funding which has raised more than £2m.
More on that storyhere.
George Best anniversary
Football
Hard to believe but it is nine years to the day since the death of one of the best footballers Great Britain has ever produced.
Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend George Best won the European Cup in 1968 and was once described by Pele as "the greatest player in the world".
The lad from Belfast was spotted by United at the age of 15, the club scout sending then manager Matt Busby a telegram which read: "I think I've found you a genius".
Best, who scored 137 goals in 361 appearances for United, battled off-the-field problems and died aged 59 in 2005. RIP George.
Prince set for Lancashire return
Cricket
South African batsmanAshwell Prince will return to Lancashire for the 2015 season after reversing his decision to retire.
The 37-year-oldannounced in March he was to retire from all forms of the game but in September revealed he was considering a u-turn.
"He's coming back, which is great," cricket director and head coach Ashley Giles told BBC Radio Lancashire.
Ludogorets v Liverpool
Kick off in Bulgaria tomorrow is 19:45 GMT. Live text coverage on the BBC Sport website.
Shrimps keep keeper
Football
Morecambe have extended the loan of goalkeeper Scott Davies from Fleetwood Town until January 3.
Get involved
With Emile Heskey revealing he'd be open to the idea of returning to Leicester, we want to know which player you would most like to bring back to the club you support...Pobin Rice: Xabi Alonso back to Liverpool. We can all agree there was none better before or since.David Patterson: The Pompey player we should bring back is Linvoy Primus. Loved by everyone here and retired when club was at the zenith.Umar Bappah: Definitely Thierry Henry. He has an unfinished business. Hope he will be back in January to complete it, then retire.Antony Potts: I think most of us Southampton fans wouldn't mind Gareth Bale back.
We all have dreams Anthony...
Warnock told to keep quiet
Football
Neil Warnock, it is fair to say, has never been slow in coming forward when asked to give his opinion about referees.
But it seems his chairman at Crystal Palace, Steve Parish, isn't so keen on it.
FollowingWarnock's £9,000 FA fine for accusing official Craig Pawson of being influenced by Chelsea players in a recent game, Parish has told the London Evening Standard. "I don't think Neil should complain about referees.
"I've told him that. I don't think it helps us with matches. I don't think a manager should do anything other than try to help his club."
Time will tell whether or not Neil takes the advice on board...
Game on in Moscow
Football
The Champions League game between CSKA Moscow and AS Roma is 13 minutes in and the score is goalless.
Remember this result is huge for Manchester City. If either side wins, it means Manuel Pellegrini's Blues will need three points against Bayern just to remain in with a shout of reaching the Champions League knockout stage.
Burnley striker back
Vokes, 25, ruptured his anterior cruciate in March in a Championship game against Leicester.
Irish flanker undergoes surgery
Rugby Union
Flanker Chris Henry hasundergone surgery to repair a defect in his heart wall.
The 30-year-old Ireland and Ulster forward suffered"a temporary blockage of a small blood vessel in his brain" on the morning of Ireland's clash with South Africa on November 8.
The heart procedure, which took place on Monday, is related to the brain injury.
Ulster's chief executive Shane Logan said we are now "more optimistic than we were a week or two ago" about the likelihood of Henry making a return to professional rugby.
Cala could leave Cardiff
Football
Cardiff City defenderJuan Cala says he could leave after being sent to train with the club's academy.
Centre-back Cala joined Cardiff from Sevilla in February 2014 and featured regularly in the Premier League.
But he has made only one Championship appearance this season and has reacted angrily on Twitter.
Cala, 24,tweeted: "I just want the situation to be sorted out and to play here on [sic] in another club asap. Thank you for support."
CSKA Moscow v Roma line-ups
Football
And as if by magic, the line-ups are in for the day's early kick-off in the Champions League are in:
CSKA Moscow: Akinfeev, Mario Fernandes, Ignashevich, Vasili Berezutski, Shchennikov, Dzagoev, Cauna, Eremenko, Natcho, Musa, Doumbia.
Subs: Chepchugov, Tosic, Nababkin, Efremov, Milanov, Vitinho, Chernov.
Roma: De Sanctis, Manolas, Astori, Holebas, Nainggolan, De Rossi, Keita, Florenzi, Ljajic, Totti, Gervinho.
Subs: Skorupski, Cole, Strootman, Iturbe, Pjanic, Destro, Somma.
CSKA-Roma result vital
Football
Manchester City kick off against Bayern Munich at 19:45 GMT. And by that time Manuel Pellegrini's men might have a bit of extra pressure on them.
The group's other game between CSKA Moscow and AS Roma starts in 15 minutes time, at 17:00. If either CSKA or Roma win, it means City will need all three points against Bayern just to remain in with a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.
We'll bring you regular updates of the CSKA-Roma clash here on Sportsday. There is live text commentary of the City game on the BBC Sport website from 18:30.
Defender out for nine months
Football
Hartlepool United defender Stuart Parnaby has beenruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing an operation on his knee.
He faces a nine-month rehabilitation programme after surgery on his patella tendon.
Bouchard splits with coach
Tennis
Women's world number seven Eugenie Bouchard has split with her long-time coach Nick Saviano.
In a statement, Saviano said: "Genie and I have decided that it is best for us to end our player-coach relationship and to move in different directions for 2015."
Bouchard reached the semi-finals of the Australian and French Open and the final of Wimbledon last year.
Get involved
With Emile Heskey revealing he'd be open to the idea of returning to Leicester, we want to know which player you would most like to bring back to the club you support...Alfie Tutt: For Crystal Palace would definitely like Clyne and Moses back, both quality players.Kelvin: Cristiano to come back as player? Manager! Director! King!Tatenda Chakaduka: Forget Cristiano, United need to bring back Shawcross. He is a leader, plus he is better than all the defenders we have.John McEnerney: Henrik "The King Of Kings" Larsson back to Celtic, we need him. The greatest player ever to wear the hoops.Nick Browning: I think all Newcastle fans will agree on one legend we'd bring back, and his name begins with S... That's right; Shola Ameobi.
Keep them coming on Twitter using the hashtag #bbcsportsday or leave a message at the BBC Sport Facebook page.
Stoke deal with teenager
Football
Stoke have tied down teenage prospect Ollie Shenton on a long-term contract.
The midfielder has been with the Stoke academy since he was seven and has been training with Mark Hughes' first-team squad this season.
He made his Potters debut in their 3-0 Capital One Cup win over Portsmouth in August.
Ospreys blow
City trio in Uefa team
Football
Manchester City trio Pablo Zabaleta, Vincent Kompany and Yaya Toure have been nominated for Uefa's Team of the Year.
Angel di Maria is United's sole representative on the 40-man list, reports theManchester Evening News.
Other Premier League players included are Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois and Diego Costa, Arsenals' Alexis Sánchez.
North's fitness in balance
Rugby Union
Wales wing George North is beingassessed for concussion to see if he can play against South Africa.
North, 22, was taken off the field with a cut above his eye in the34-16 loss to New Zealand.
Warren Gatland has delayed naming his side to face the Springboks for 48 hours until Thursday, with North one of many fitness concerns.
West Ham could sue FA over Downing injury
Football
The Mirror is reporting thatWest Ham could sue the Football Association after England selected Stewart Downing despite the midfielder having had a painkilling injection in his knee.
Downing missed West Ham's weekend match against Everton after playing for his country against Scotland.
The Mirror's Darren Lewis says "there is a very real possibility that the row could end up in court".
Cambridge loan Lanzoni to Pools
Football
Hartlepool United have signed defenderMatteo Lanzoni on loan from League Two rivals Cambridge United until the end of December.
The 26-year-old Italian has made three appearances for the U'ssince his summer arrival, but has not featured in the first team since 16 September.
I thought I would die - King
Cycling
Great Britain cyclist Dani King has said she was sure she would die following her training crash earlier this month.
Writing forThe Times, King said: "I sat up in the road but as soon as I tried to breathe I couldn't."
(You'll need a subscription to view the full article.)
Get involved
With Emile Heskey revealing he'd be open to the idea of returning to Leicester, we want to know which player you would most like to bring back to the club you support...Stuart Bryan: Luis Suarez for Liverpool, no question. Without his front teeth though.Ousman Manneh: Scholes for United because I'm sure he's still better than Carrick, Fletcher and Anderson put together. Irreplaceable.Fäisal B: Patrick Vieira. Arsenal. Enough said.Andrew Neill: Newcastle United, Alan Shearer. We're creating the chances, we just need someone to finish them and who better? Others will do the running.
And one from someone who must be a Man Utd fan...Dan Warden: Surely there is only one name that needs saying... CRISTIANO.
Keep them coming on Twitter using the hashtag #bbcsportsday or leave a message at theBBC Sport Facebook page.
Brindley on the move
Football
Scunthorpe United havecompleted the loan signing of Rotherham full-back Richard Brindley.
The 21-year-old will stay with the Iron until 3 January.