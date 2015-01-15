Sportsday - football transfer news

The opening match of that competition sees Australia take on England in Sydney tomorrow (Friday 16 January). You can listen to live commentary on 5 live sports extra from 03:00 GMT.
Tough decision to leave out Hales - Moores
Cricket
AFPCopyright: AFP
Ian Bell appears to have cemented his place as England's opener for the forthcoming triangular series with Australia and India after his 187 from 145 balls against the Prime Minister's XI, but coach Peter Moores said it was a difficult to omit powerful Twenty20 opener Alex Hales.
"It was always going to be a tight decision because Alex is a really good player," said Moores.
"We said all along we've got good players so all those decisions are going to be tight and of course you always feel for the guy that misses out.
"We had to pick what we thought was the best opening partnership, Moeen and Belly got that, and the order was picked."
Ronaldo named Portuguese player of the century
Football
We told you earlier about Jose Mourinho being named Portuguese manager of the century at the gala evening to celebrate 100 years of football in Portugal. Not surprisingly the player of the century, like the Ballon d'Or, went to the Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
On the subject of European football, Gary Rose is underway with his live text on tonight's Copa del Rey proceedings from Spain as holders Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid and Barcelona travel to Elche.
The 43-year resigned as boss Colwyn Bay last week and is playing for Conference North rivals Brackley Town.
Sinclair, who made his debut in a 1-0 win over Harrogate on Saturday, told BBC Sport: "I was aching a bit on Sunday but I really enjoyed it.
"I have decisions to make and a few offers but am in no rush."
Best of British boosts Burnley - Dyche
Football
Burnley boss Sean Dyche believes traditional British values are helping the club in their battle to avoid relegation.
Aside from third-choice goalkeeper Alex Cisak, Dyche's squad is entirely made up of players from the British Isles and he says: "Good manners is a fundamental of my group. I don't think you'll find many stepping out of line, and if they do they will have to answer to me.
"They are part of the British culture and I think there was a time when that softened in some areas and we lost sight of using that wisely. I think it's still a powerful force."
Remember when Sven..?
On this day in 2006, the News of the World newspaper published details of their 'sting' on Sven-Goran Eriksson.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The England coach told 'fake sheikh' Mazher Mahmood he would resign if his team won the World Cup and would be interested in managing Aston Villa as part of a hypothetical takeover.
Not Sven's finest hour.
AFCON press round-up
Football
The final segment from our media round-up courtesy of BBC Monitoring, and Ghana's Joy FM website, myjoyonline, reported the arrival of the country's squad in Malabo. Ghanaweb.com news portal carried an article noting that former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan was injured during training, leading to the cancellation of a preparatory match as a precautionary measure.
League investigate Birmingham
Football
The Football League is investigating whether Carson Yeung is still wielding significant influence at Birmingham from his prison cell.
Yeung has been barred as a director of the club and is serving a six-year prison sentence in Hong Kong for money-laundering.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
However, Birmingham's parent company Birmingham International Holdings Limited (BIHL) says it is "very concerned about the concerted efforts" of Yeung and his associates.
The Football League has now contacted Birmingham for clarification about Yeung's involvement.
Liverpool recall Ibe from Derby loan
Football
BBC Sport's Ben Smith with more on a story we brought you earlier about Liverpool recalling teenage winger Jordan Ibe from his loan spell at Derby County with immediate effect.
"The 19-year-old returns to Anfield to bolster Brendan Rodgers' attacking options as his side attempt to push for Champions League qualification.
"Ibe has impressed at the Championship side, scoring five goals in 24 appearances. The youngster signed a season-long loan with Derby with an option to review the deal this month."
Sporting birthdays
We're not buying them a cake - it costs way too much money and times are hard - but we do send all these sportsman our best birthday wishes.
Tim Curtis (cricket) - former England and Worcestershire batsman, born 1960.
Martin Petrov (soccer) - former Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Bolton and Bulgaria winger, born 1979.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
El Hadji Diouf (soccer) - controversial former Liverpool, Bolton and Senegal forward, now with Sabah FA in Malaysia, born 1981.
Jermaine Pennant (soccer) - former Liverpool, Arsenal and Stoke winger, now at Pune City of the Indian Super League, born 1983.
Eric Dier (soccer) - Tottenham and England Under-21 defender, born 1994.
But Slater told BBC Radio Leicester: "It's going really well. The physios don't like me putting a date on my return because anything could happen. But I like to have a target and I'd like to be back by the end of March."
Wrexham secure Waterfall
Football
Continuing the aqua theme, BBC Wales Sport say Wrexham have signed centre-back Luke Waterfall from Scunthorpe on a contract until the end of next season.
Ice and easy does it
Football
Luke Shaw TwitterCopyright: Luke Shaw Twitter
Manchester United's Luke Shaw on Twitter: Ice bath after a tough training session preparing for Saturday's game! Let's get back on the winning run.
Is computer gaming sport vote result
You have been voting in large numbers and the overwhelming decision is that the answer is no, computer gaming should not be considered sport. The vote details; 65.16% of you thought no, 30.63% said yes and 4.21% were not sure.
AFCON press round-up
Football
More from our friends at BBC Monitoring. Algeria's Arabic language daily Al-Fadjr carried a report quoting former Egyptian international player Ahmad Hussam Mido as praising the national team, popularly known as the Desert Foxes. The headline read: "Algerian national team is a strong side and I wish it is crowned AFCON champions".
Celtic target winger
Football
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Ronny Deila has revealed that Celtic are trying to sign Gary Mackay-Steven from Dundee United on a pre-contract agreement.
The 24-year-old winger's current deal at Tannadice ends in the summer.
The Hoops boss refused to confirm that United are looking for £250,000 for the player to move to Parkhead in the current transfer window.
'We are in the market' - Wenger
Football
Music to the ears of Arsenal fans - Arsene Wenger has confirmed he will be making singings this month.
"Yes, we are more [in the market now]," he told Arsenal.com.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"We have Chambers and we have Bellerin, who is coming on well, and I want to give them a chance as well, but of course we are in the market like many other clubs.
"We work really hard morning until late night to try to get one or two players in."
Flintoff the great Elvis pretender
Cricket
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff may not have had the best time with the ball on his return to action in the Australian Twenty20 Big Bash League, but the former England all-rounder caused something of a sensation with a rendition of Elvis Presley's classic "In the Ghetto" during his team Brisbane Heat's victory over Hobart Hurricanes at The Gabba.
His former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted: "T20 is about entertainment... This is brilliant by Flintoff" while the BBL tweeted a link to the vocal masterclass, adding: "Love your work Freddie. Here it is. Crank up the volume!"
AFCON press round-up
Football
Meanwhile, here is more from BBC Monitoring's round-up of news from the tournament.
According to DR Congo's privately-owned L'Avenir newspaper, a large group of fans will accompany the national team popularly known as The Leopards to Equatorial Guinea. The fans include MPs calling themselves "Friends of The Leopards", journalists, members of the "Let's Go Leopards" group, and a few former Leopards.
L'Avenir described the motley crew of fans as: "...an explosive cocktail to support The Leopards all the way."
The paper continued: "United as one man, the Congolese fans have only one wish: to see The Leopards go as far as possible and why not win the title".
Call for fans to boycott AFCON Games - reports
Football
AFP are reporting that opposition parties in host nation Equatorial Guinea have called for residents to boycott matches at the Africa Cup of Nations in protest against the human rights situation in the country.
"The boys rallied round me when they heard and that support is massive," he said of his ordeal. "Without doubt I will be back in the ring and I will be gunning for another world title shot and looking to win it for all the people that have helped me since the attack."
The 21-year-old joins as a free agent following his release from Scottish side Dunfermline Athletic in December.
Striker 'happy' at Napoli
Football
Gonzalo Higuain's brother and agent insists he has not spoken to Liverpool and claims the striker is happy at Napoli.
The Argentina international, 27, has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield in the winter transfer market.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
But Nicolas Higuain told Italian radio station Crc: "I have not spoken to any club because they have not contacted me and secondly, it would be disrespectful to Napoli.
"We're not thinking about leaving Napoli. He has a contract and he's happy."
Cole doubt for Villa
Football
Joe Cole is doubtful for Aston Villa's home game against Liverpool on Saturday, reports BBC WM's Mike Taylor.
Otherwise Villa boss Paul Lambert has no new injury problems to concern him. Fabian Delph returns to the squad after suspension and new signing Carles Gil is available to make his debut.
AFCON press round-up
Football
Two days before the beginning of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, our friends at BBC Monitoring have been dissecting the online press of some of the participating countries.
South Africa's privately-owned Sowetan newspaper made much of the fact that 23 players from South Africa's domestic league have been selected to play in the tournament, not just for South Africa's Bafana Bafana, but also for the Zambian and Ghanaian teams.
"The [South African] Premier Soccer League will be the best-represented league at the tournament in Equatorial Guinea," the paper commented.
The Sowetan quoted player Thulani Hlatshwayo, who will be playing with the South African national team, as saying: "The good thing about this group of players is that we have respect for all the teams in the tournament but are not scared of them."
Bony 'right deal' for Swansea
Football
Swansea manager Garry Monk says Wilfried Bony's move to Man City, which is worth up to £28m, was the "right deal" for Swansea.
The fee for Bony, 26, is almost double Swansea's previous record sale of Joe Allen to Liverpool in August 2012.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"This decision was best for the player and best for the club," said Monk.
"You have to take a lot of things into consideration when these opportunities come up for players and from a club perspective.
"We always do the best for the club and we felt this was the right deal for us."
Ibe expected to return to Liverpool
Football
BBC Radio Derby are reporting the Liverpool forward Jordon Ibe is set to be recalled from his loan spell at Championship side Derby County after Saturday's East Midlands derby against Nottingham Forest.
The 19-year-old joined on a season-long loan deal and has scored five goals in 20 Championship games to help the Rams to second place in the table.
But the Reds are understood to be keen to take him back to Anfield.
Is computer gaming really sport vote
You have an hour left to vote on whether you think computer gaming should be considered sport. In July 2014, 11,000 fans watched an esports event in a Seattle basketball arena. What do you think? Vote 'yes' 'no' or 'not sure' on the right-hand side of your screen now.
Read more about esports on the BBC website now.
Leicester press conference
Football
Another line from the Foxes, Nigel Pearson says he is hopeful of having the paperwork done to allow record signing Andrej Kramaric to play against Stoke at the weekend.
Sterling in line for Liverpool return
Football
@LFCCopyright: @LFC
Liverpool's Raheem Sterling in training at Melwood today ahead of Saturday's trip to Aston Villa. The 20-year-old England international has not played since New Year's Day and has had his own winter break in Jamaica.
Bristol City complete signing
Football
League One high-flyers Bristol City have completed their second loan signing of the day, bringing in Wigan right-back James Tavernier on a deal until the end of the season.
Former Newcastle full-back Tavernier, 23, won promotion from the third tier while on loan at Rotherham last season - as did midfielder George Saville, with Brentford, who joined the Robins from Wolves earlier today.
Manager Steve Cotterill is clearly packing his side with players who have been there and got the T-shirt.
"Altidore definitely part of the deal and talks are ongoing between his camp and the MLS club. He has also had offers from a club in Germany and one in France. His preferred option is Toronto, though and if that goes through it will be a straight swap."
Rotherham sign Derby striker Sammon
Football
Rotherham United have signed Derby County striker Conor Sammon on loan until the end of the season.
Steven Caldwell, who played for Sunderland 81 times earlier in his career said Defoe, 32, was "the type of player who will score goals anywhere, at any level."
He went on to tell BBC Newcastle: "Keep him on the park, keep him fit and give him opportunities. He knows where the net is and he's proved that.
"He's still very fit, he's a forward that thrives on chances."
Symbolic moment for Murray
Tennis
PACopyright: PA
British number one Andy Murray has unveiled a new personal logo, which he will display for the first time at the Australian Open next week.
The design, which combines his initials with the number 77, will feature on Murray's on-court bag and training T-shirts in Melbourne.
However, there is no word that he wishes to be addressed as this symbol, a la madcap musician Prince a few years ago.
Gerrard Liverpool loan deal?
Here's one to get Liverpool fans talking ... the club's chief executive Ian Ayre has left the door open for Steven Gerrard to return on loan once he moves to Los Angeles Galaxy.
The Reds captain will end his 25-year-long association with his boyhood club this summer when he departs for a new challenge in Major League Soccer.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"I've said openly to Steven and his representatives, as have Brendan Rodgers and the owners, that we see Steven as part of the family," Ayre told Liverpool radio station City Talk.
"The fact that he's leaving at the end of the season doesn't mean it's the last we'll see of him at Liverpool."
'Thanks for your support'
Football
Everton have taken the unusual step of thanking their fans for their support this season by subsidising their tickets for the Premier League match at Chelsea next month.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The Toffees will put £10 ($15.25) towards the cost of an adult ticket and five pounds for concessionaries for the match at Stamford Bridge on the evening of 11 February as a way of recognising their loyalty.
Defoe passes Sunderland medical
BBC Sport understands that Jermain Defoe has passed his medical and agreed personal terms with Sunderland.
However, the deal is thought to involve a straight player swap, with Jozy Altidore going to Toronto and no transfer fees being exchanged.
Sunderland are now awaiting news from Toronto and are hopeful that the deal will go through in time for Defoe to be registered for the match against his former club, Tottenham, on Saturday.
'Don't protest' - Lambert
Football
Villa boss Paul Lambert continued: "Everybody involved with Aston Villa is frustrated at what has happened over the last five or six years since Martin O'Neill left and the team was in the top six.
"Martin had this club buzzing at that time, vying for Europe, going great, and what's happened has happened.
"I understand the fans' frustrations, but we'll have a better chance of winning a game of football if they don't protest, if they stick with the lads, no matter how hard it gets at times.
"Whoever has planned it, I hope the guy next to them tries to keep them on their seat."
'Don't protest' - Lambert
Football
Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert has urged frustrated fans to call off a planned protest at the start of Saturday's clash at home to Liverpool.
Three unofficial fans' websites - Villa Blog, My Old Man Said and A Villa Fan - have called on fellow supporters to boycott the opening eight minutes of the game.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
One local newspaper conducted a poll this week asking whether the Scot should be axed or given more time, with 67 per cent demanding he go.
"I understand the frustration, and nobody is more frustrated than myself," said Lambert.
The subject of computer gaming, or esports, will be addressed in tonight's 5 live Sport with Eleanor Oldroyd from 19:00 BST, "The Rise of the Cyber Athletes".
Is computer gaming really sport?
Our next vote beginning now is whether electronic sports - the umbrella term for organised, competitive computer gaming - can be termed sports.
Former England defender Danny Mills was in no doubt on 5 live as to whether gamers can be considered athletes. "Are we having a laugh? To call it a sport you have to wear specific footwear - and that includes no footwear before I get swimmers and gymnasts tweeting about it."
Vote either 'yes' 'no' or 'not sure' on the right-hand side of your page.
Morrison signs Exeter City deal
Football
Exeter City have signed former Republic of Ireland striker Clinton Morrison until the end of the season, with the 35-year-old already having made six appearances for League Two club after joining on non-contract terms in November.
Mourinho named Portuguese manager of the century
Football
AFPCopyright: AFP
At the ceremony in Casino do Estoril on the outskirts of Lisbon last night to celebrate 100 years of Portuguese football we told you about earlier, Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho was honoured as manager of the century, and is pictured looking very suave. A new James Bond perhaps? Or would he play an anti-establishment Bond villain?
Stoke press conference
Football
Mark Hughes with an injury update on Victor Moses, who has not featured for the Potters since suffering a thigh injury against Burnley at the end of November: "He's benefited from another week's training. If we can get him and Bojan firing at the same time we'll be in very good shape."
Stoke press conference
Football
Stoke boss Mark Hughes on Saturday's opponents Leicester, bottom of the table and two points behind nearest rivals QPR and Hull: "They have found a bit of form, because at one point it looked as though they may well find themselves cut adrift.
"They will think that this is a game they can win, but we feel the same way too. We'll see how the game pans out."
Stoke press conference
Football
More from Mark Hughes on possible new signings: "We have irons in the fire. Our cards are being played close to our chest so that's as much as I can say at the moment."
Stoke press conference
Football
Boss Mark Hughes explains that he wants to loan out defender Robert Huth, who has suffered a succession of injuries this season and has only featured in three matches: "He needs games and we know that. I've had a good chat with Robert. It's difficult to put him straight in after a long period away.
"We're trying to find him the right club. We want to get him out there, give him games and then try and get him back here to us."
O'Sullivan happy with form
Snooker
Ronnie O'Sullivan on BBC Two after completing another record, his 43rd win at the Masters: "I knew it was going to be a tough match and I had to be on my game but I was pleased I was able to not get frustrated and try and drain out every bit of fluid from those first few frames."
Scrambling around
Golf
David Howell: Scrambling today at the Abu Dhabi championship. 72 never a bad score, short game is on track at least. Better tomorrow with any luck.
Ronnie rockets to win
Snooker
Ronnie O'Sullivan races to a 6-1 quarter-final victory over Marco Fu at the Alexandra Palace and now awaits the winner of tonight's match between Ali Carter and Neil Robertson.
'Balotelli going nowhere' - Rodgers
Football
Brendan Rodgers insists Mario Balotelli won't be sold in January following reports linking the striker with a move back to Italy, reports BBC Merseyside Sport.
Leicester press conference
Football
Injury news from Nigel Pearson ahead of the weekend: "We'll wait and see on (Dean) Hammond. (Esteban) Cambiasso hasn't trained fully but (Danny) Drinkwater is in contention."
Liverpool news conference
Football
Quizzed on Adam Lallana's progress, Brendan Rodgers revealed the midfielder is doing 'better than anticipated' after his injury.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Lallana damaged his calf at the start of the month but Rodgers said: "He's ahead of schedule in terms of his rehabilitation. We're hoping he can join the group tomorrow to train.
"If he's not available for the weekend, then certainly for Chelsea he will be.
"He's a wonderful technician. He's linked up with players when he's played and he will only get better as his time progresses here at the club."
Leicester press conference
Football
More from Nigel Pearson, whose side are two points adrift at the foot of the Premier League table ahead of Saturday's match with 11th-placed Stoke: "We know it'll be a tough game as Stoke have some good players. They're strong, but that doesn't give the full picture.
"As a club, Stoke are very well managed. They're established and are a Premier League success story."
Leicester press conference
Football
Foxes boss Nigel Pearson has been addressing the media ahead of Saturday's home match with Stoke: "We feel that we've been performing well for a long while. We've made progress but we've lots of work to do.
"We know our form from now has to be good, but we take encouragement from our performances."
Saddlers hoping to retain Cain
Football
BBC WM Sport say Walsall boss Dean Smith wants to extend Michael Cain's loan until end of the season but that talks between him and parent club Leicester are ongoing.
Liverpool news conference
Football
There is good news on the injury front at Anfield.
Adam Lallana is ahead of schedule in his comeback from a thigh injury, while Glen Johnson is back in training and could be fit to face Aston Villa on Saturday. Steven Gerrard's fitness will be assessed on Friday.
The big news is that Daniel Sturridge is back and "working well".
"He's obviously not ready to play as of yet, but he's working well, so hopefully in the near future he'll be ready," added boss Brendan Rodgers.
"We just want him fit and there's no timeline on that as such."
Sturridge certainly looked OK in training this morning, as this picture shows...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
A Question of Sport
Cricket
Earlier we asked you the England batsman Brett Lee dismissed the most times. The answer is the omnipresent Kevin Pietersen, who fell six times.
Carlisle protests
Football
Fans plan to protest against the owners at Carlisle United and are petitioning for the directors to sell the club, prompting manager Keith Curle to express his concern at the unrest.
When asked if the trust would dilute its share in club, Steel told BBC Radio Cumbria: "Without a doubt, subject to the deal being right for the club."
Fabregas a fit lad
Football
A little fact courtesy of Chelsea's website: Cesc Fabregas has covered the most ground in the Premier League this term (237.4km) followed by Nemanja Matic.
Liverpool news conference
Football
Brendan Rodgers has been talking to the media this afternoon and provided an update on striker Divock Origi.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Liverpool completed the signing of the Belgium international from Lille last summer but immediately sent him back to the French club on a season-long loan.
Asked if would attempt to move that transfer forward to January and bring Origi to Anfield now, Rodgers said: "He's a player that will definitely be here next summer. Whether he'll be here or not in January is something that there has been discussion [about]."
Arsenal close to deal
Football gossip
Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Legia Warsaw's 17-year-old midfielder Krystian Bielik, reports the Daily Mail.
The Gunners have fended off interest from Hamburg and are close to completing the £2.5m transfer.
Jimenez has the moves
Golf
PGA.COMCopyright: PGA.COM
Miguel Angel Jimenez is already a legend among European golfing fans, but maybe even more so now after proving he's no mean dancer too.
The cigar-loving Spaniard stroked in a one-bounce hole-in-one at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship and celebrated by doing what can only be described as a cross between Riverdance, Michael Jackson's Moonwalk, and a drunk uncle at a wedding.
As for the tournament itself, Germany's Martin Kaymer leads the way, with Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler three shots behind.
Stars on show for NBA game at London's O2
Basketball
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
NBA's all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is in London to watch New York Knicks against Milwaukee Bucks in their regular in season NBA game taking place at The O2 tonight.
"Is there interest from us? I know Kris very well but whether we can get a deal done there is another thing," Lennon told BBC Radio Manchester..
On the move
Football
Coventry City midfielder Billy Daniels has completed a move to Notts County for an undisclosed fee.
Aston Villa news conference
Football
Our colleagues at BBC Radio WM are at Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert's news conference.
Some early news is that Joe Cole is a doubt for Villa's game against Liverpool on Saturday, but Fabian Delph is available again after suspension.
New signing Carles Gil, from Valencia, is available to make his debut.
Arsenal suffer second injury blow
Football - breaking news
As if things weren't bad enough for Arsenal today - we told you a few minutes ago that Mikel Arteta has had ankle surgery and is out for three months - Mathieu Debuchy can now be adding to the long-term injury list.
The French full-back has undergone surgery on the right shoulder he damaged against Stoke on Sunday and will also be out for around three months.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"It's very unfortunate for Mathieu, and it's unbelievable because he's had two surgeries in the same season," said Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.
"He just came back, he played seven games and he's out again."
Steve George: Worst (best?) miss has to be Kanu for The Baggies against Middlesborough in 2004, 1 yard out scoops over the bar.
Leighton Jones: What about Robbie Earnshaw's miss against England from almost inside the goal?
Alex Howarth: Worst missed chance I've seen is by Aston Villa who failed to sack Paul Lambert and instead gave him a 4 yr deal.
Striker exit
Football
Striker David Connolly has left Portsmouth by mutual consent, reports BBC Solent Sport.
Player of the century
Football
Triple Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has been hailed as Portugal's player of the century at a gala to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the country's football federation on Wednesday.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho picked up the award as Portuguese coach of the century at a red carpet event at the Estoril casino, 10km outside Lisbon.
Look away now Spurs fans
Football
We've been banging on today about Roberto Soldado's miss for Tottenham against Burnley in the Cup last night.
Well, here it is in all it's glory...
Ronnie smashes record
Snookers
We mentioned the snooker a moment ago but there's one thing to add - and quite important it is too.
Ronnie O'Sullivan has claimed one of snooker's great records, firing in his 776th career century to take him past Stephen Hendry's haul - which he had matched with a pair of tons during his Masters opener against Ricky Walden on Tuesday.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
As O'Sullivan knocked in a break of 101 against Marco Fu, Hendry - commentating on BBC Two -said. "Every shot has been cued to perfection."
O'Sullivan, 39, raised his hand in celebration, waving his cue to the crowd who rose to their feet in celebration of the record.
Gills defender to depart
Football
BBC Radio Kent: We understand Gillingham defender Adam Barrett set to sign for Southend United..
Arsenal in double swoop?
Football gossip
Arsenal are ready to begin talks with Borussia Dortmund over a £63m deal to sign 24-year-old midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and centre-back Mats Hummels, reports the Daily Star.
Here comes the Rocket
Snooker
Ronnie 'the Rocket' O'Sullivan's quarter-final clash at The Masters against Marco Fu is under way, the pair locked at one-frame each.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Why are we telling you? Because it's live right now on BBC Two if you want to watch.
Premier League clubs eye Gestede
BBC Radio Lancashire report that Blackburn manager Gary Bowyer has confirmed that there is interest from several Premier League clubs for striker Rudy Gestede, 26.
Arteta facing three-month lay-off
APCopyright: AP
Arsenal skipper Mikel Arteta will be sidelined for three months after having ankle surgery.
Speaking to Arsenal.com, Arsene Wenger said: "Mikel has had surgery which went well. I have just seen him, he is back with us at the training ground.
"He had a limited mobility in his ankle and some persistent inflammation that had an impact on his calf. That meant we had to make the decision to have surgery and it's a proper solution which gives him the best chance to recover."
Newcastle press conference
Football
More from caretaker boss John Carver ahead of Saturday's match against Southampton, who beat the Magpies 4-0 at St Mary's in September: "Southampton deserve to be where they are. Sitting third in the Premier League after what they lost in the summer is incredible.
"I will be reminding the players in our team meeting how poor we were down there. We will be looking to put the record straight."
And the winner is...
We've been asking you to vote for your goal of the FA Cup third round from a shortlist of six.
The results are in and there is a clear winner, with Ander Herrera's long-range strike for Manchester United at Yeovil getting 43.5% of the vote. Kevin Mirallas's free-kick for Everton in their replay against West Ham was second with 18.7%, and Willian's effort for Chelsea against Watford was third with 14.2%
You can watch the best goals again here or by using the highlights tab at the top of this page. Thanks for voting.
APCopyright: AP
Newcastle press conference
Football
@NUFCCopyright: @NUFC
Injury news from caretaker boss John Carver (artistically shot in Newcastle black and white, by the club not us) ahead of Saturday's match against Southampton: "Mehdi Abeid and Siem de Jong trained for the first time today. Mehdi is further ahead than Siem.
"Gabriel Obertan is about two weeks away from joining in with the team. He's in great condition and has worked really hard."
West Brom press conference
Football
Injury news from Tony Pulis ahead of the Everton game: "We've got a couple we're being careful with but we're hopeful everyone will be fit for the Everton game, Jonas (Olsson) aside."
Meanwhile, Spurs winger Andros Townsend hopes that beleaguered striker Roberto Soldado will soon find his goalscoring touch.
The Spaniard has scored only four goals this term, and missed THAT chance last night against Burnley, but Townsend said: "We have seen in Spain that he is fantastic striker. He just needs the service and the game time. I am sure that once he gets one or two, the goals will start flowing."
Sunderland sell Spurs ticket allocation
Football
Whether Jermain Defoe will be returning to his old stomping ground at White Hart Lane on Saturday remains to be seen, but Sunderland have confirmed their allocation for the match at Tottenham has sold out.
The 26-year-old former Watford and Ipswich player moves to London Road following news that Posh's first-choice keeper Ben Alnwick is expected to be out for up to two months with a thigh injury.
Posh keeper Alnwick faces lay-off
Football
BBC Cambridge Sport report that Peterborough goalkeeper Ben Alnwick will be out for four to eight weeks with a thigh injury.
Brazil legend Ronaldo plans comeback
Football
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
News of an even more remarkable comeback. Former Brazil striker Ronaldo, now 38, and not quite as he looked during his halcyon days, has pledged to get back in shape with a view to playing for US club Fort Lauderdale Strikers.
Sprinter Sacre set to return
Horse Racing
Cornelius Lysaght
BBC horse racing correspondent
"Trainer Nicky Henderson has confirmed that, despite unfavourably soft ground conditions, his stable star Sprinter Sacre is all set to race for the first time in nearly 13 months in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot on Saturday.
"The nine-year-old was unbeaten in each of his 10 steeplechases prior to being dramatically pulled up by jockey Barry Geraghty in a race at Christmas 2013. An irregular heart-beat was diagnosed."
Rangers cash problems latest
Football
BBC Sport's Chris McLaughlin has learned the Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is ready provide a loan of around £10m to Rangers - but wants security of Ibrox stadium and the club's training ground.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The so called 'Three Bears' consortium, led by the businessman Douglas Park, are believed to have offered a counter loan of around £5m, but it's thought the Rangers board feel that sum is not enough.
The board are understood to favour a joint funding package including cash from Ashley, who has already provided a total of £3m in loans.
Rangers released a statement last year assuring fans that the club's stadium would never be used as security.
The club needs a major injection of cash within the next few weeks just to continue as a going concern.
World on his back
Cricket (sort of)
Kevin Pietersen InstagramCopyright: Kevin Pietersen Instagram
This, in case you're wondering, is Kevin Pietersen's back.
The former England batsman has not only had a map of the world tattooed on his skin but has also had little red stars put on every location where he has scored an international century.
You may have noticed the map is the wrong way round, but don't fret, it's not some terrible error by the tattooist - Pietersen took this shot in a mirror so it's the reflection.
And just in case you think we're telling porkies, here's the man himself having it done...
Kevin Pietersen InstagramCopyright: Kevin Pietersen Instagram
Wolves striker heads off
Football
Southend United have signed Wolves striker Jake Cassidy on loan until the end of the season.
A Question of Sport
Cricket
Today's subject is cricket. Australia paceman Brett Lee, who retired today, took 310 Test wickets in his career. But which England batsman did he dismiss the most times? Ponder that one for a while and we will have the answer this afternoon.
Midfielder Griffith joins Carlisle
Football
BBC Cumbria report that Carlisle United have signed Shrewsbury Town midfielder Anthony Griffith on an 18-month deal.
The 28-year-old joined the Shrews in August after he left Port Vale, but has played just 228 minutes this season in his six appearances at the Meadow.
The 20-year-old, who made 33 appearances for the Sky Blues, has joined the Magpies on an 18-month contract.
FA Cup vote
BBCCopyright: BBC
Now the replays are complete, we want to know whose effort you think was the pick of round three. We've put together a video of the six contenders.
Now the replays are complete, we want to know whose effort you think was the pick of round three. We've put together a video of the six contenders. Take a look, then vote at the top of this page or tweet @bbcsport or @MOTD using #bbcwillian, #bbcdale, #bbcberahino, #bbcgomis, #bbcmirallas or #bbcherrera. The vote will close at 13:00 GMT and terms and conditions can be found here.
David Wignall: Worst miss contender was Soldado himself - last feb against FC Dnipro.
Burnsie: Palace vs Arsenal '04. Vassilis Lakis. Took more skill to miss than to score. It still haunts me.
Brenden Fuggles: Worst miss ever has to be Adam Barrett for Gills v Stevenage! 1 yard out and no goal keeper in sight!
The latest 5 live Football Daily is available for download now. Southampton continue their fine form, winning 1-0 at Championship high-flyers Ipswich. Tottenham win 4-2 in a remarkable game at home to Burnley and there's trouble on the horizon for Milwall manager Ian Holloway; beaten 4-0 by League One Bradford in a game that saw one player sent off.
Fans on the football social want a 'taxi for Holloway' and we discuss whether English players get enough credit for their talent.
Tour to return to Andorra
Cycling
The 2016 Tour de France will visit Andorra for three days, seven years after cycling's showpiece race made its last stop in the small Principality. It will be the Tour's fifth visit to Andorra following previous visits in 1964, 1993, 1997 and 2009.
Get involved - worst misses
On the back of Roberto Soldado's gaffe in front of goal for Spurs last night, we asked for the worst footie misses of all time. Here are some of your responses so far...
Danny Halliday: Nwankwo Kanu - West Brom against my team Boro. Last minute he put it over the bar from about a yard out if that. We won 2-1.
Jack Hubert: Without a doubt, Yakubu vs. South Korea at the 2010 World Cup - the ball was practically rolling along the goal line.
Otas Odaro: Has to be Yakubu v S Korea at World Cup 2010. Every time I watch a replay I think surely this time he has to score.
For those who've forgotten here's Yakuba missing...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
We've checked and the ball did indeed, somehow, go wide.
Keep your suggestions coming to #bbcsportsday or at the BBC Facebook page.
Hammers striker in Portsmouth loan move
Football
West Ham have tweeted that their striker Paul McCallum, 21, has joined Portsmouth on loan for the remainder of the season.
Tottenham business heads to High Court
Football
Archway Sheet Metal Works, the business behind the current Paxton Road Stand at White Hart Lane which is standing in the way of Tottenham's plans for a new stadium, will have their bid to stay at the site heard in the High Court on 17-18 February.
The owners of Archway, who in November saw a mystery fire which gutted the premises, said they had also received "bomb threats" but are challenging the confirmation of a compulsory purchase order that could force them to make way for a new 56,000-capacity stadium complex.
German Grand Prix venue announced
Formula 1
Hockenheim will host this year's German Grand Prix instead of alternating with the Nuerburgring, Formula One's Bernie Ecclestone has announced.
Watson the lone wolf
Tennis
We've mentioned Heather Watson already today - she's into the semi-finals of the Hobart International - and will also learn her first-round opponent at the Australian Open when the draw takes place later today, at 23:30 GMT.
The bad news, though, is that Watson will be the only British woman in the singles draw after defeats for Naomi Broady and Johanna Konta in qualifying overnight.
FA Cup vote
BBCCopyright: BBC
Which was the best goal of the FA Cup third round?
Now the replays are complete, we want to know whose effort you think was the pick of round three. We've put together a video of the six contenders.
Southgate signs new deal with FA
Football
PACopyright: PA
England Under-21 coach Gareth Southgate has agreed a year-long contract extension with the Football Association which will keep him in the post until the summer of 2017.
Southgate, who is also head of national teams at St George's Park, successfully qualified the Young Lions for this summer's Uefa 2015 European Championship in Czech Republic.
He said: "I am enjoying my work at the FA and with St George's Park coming to life with innovation and development across our football disciplines, I believe we now have some solid foundations in place."
QPR duo back in training
Football
@QPRFCCopyright: @QPRFC
More much needed good news for QPR, following Charlie Austin's earlier commitment to the cause, the Hoops tweet that Yun Suk-Young and former Spurs midfielder Sandro (pictured) returned to training with boss Harry Redknapp today.
Pearce fears Forest chop
Football
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Nottingham Forest manager Stuart Pearce has told the Daily Mirror that fears he will be sacked if his side are beaten by Derby on Saturday.
Top marathon runner faces hearing
Athletics
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Disgraced Kenyan Rita Jeptoo, once the world's top female marathon runner, has arrived at Athletics Kenya's headquarters in Nairobi for a hearing to find out how long she will be banned from the sport.
Jeptoo was caught using the banned blood-boosting hormone EPO during an out-of-competition drugs test last year and faces a suspension of at least two years plus the loss of a string of recent titles.
Rowett rebuffs speculation
Football
Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett says he is "not aware" of any bid from Championship leaders Bournemouth for Blues' teenage striker Demarai Gray, reports BBC WM.
Gray has caught the eye since establishing himself in the Blues first team under Rowett, hitting a hat-trick in the 6-1 home win over Reading in December.
Rowett adds that he is in "no desperate rush" to bolster his squad in January.
Liverpool chase keeper
Football gossip
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Liverpool have identified Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan, 22, currently at Belgian side Bruges, as a possible rival for Simon Mignolet, reports the Daily Express.
Murray hails British duo
Tennis
Andy Murray TwitterCopyright: Andy Murray Twitter
British number one Andy Murray tweets his congratulations to fellow Britons Liam Broady and Kyle Edmund following their victories at the Australian Open qualifying tournament.
Morgan plays down Pietersen suggestions
Cricket
No obvious encouragement for Kevin Pietersen from new England one-day captain Eoin Morgan. Pietersen claimed recently that Morgan "would love to have me in the England team".
However, Morgan says: "I'm very happy with the squad of players I have."
McIlroy and Fowler resume rivalry
Golf
Rory McIlroy and close rival Rickie Fowler are neck and neck after an entertaining opening round of the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The duo's careers are becoming increasingly intertwined, with Fowler finishing in the top five of all four majors last year but McIlroy winning two of them and coming out on top in their singles match at the Ryder Cup.
The pair, playing their fist tournament of 2015, finished Fowler together on five under par, two shots behind morning leader Thomas Pieters of Belgium.
Barca rest stars for King's Cup game
Football
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is resting Lionel Messi, Neymar and most of his regulars for the King's Cup last 16, second leg match at Elche tonight.
Barca have a 5-0 lead from last week's first leg at the Nou Camp and Luis Enrique has called up six players from the B team, including teenage Croatia midfielder Alen Halilovic for the return game.
Man Utd dispense with scout Aakjaer
Football
Manchester United have sacked a Denmark-based European scout, Torben Aakjaer, for posting a number of racially offensive comments on his Facebook page.
The posts have now been removed but United were alerted to them by the Guardian and, after an investigation, have told Aakjaer his services are no longer required.
A Manchester United statement said: "The club received the evidence from the Guardian, launched an immediate investigation into the matter and has terminated our association with Mr Aakjaer."
Brits march on in Australia
Tennis
Piers Newbery
BBC Sport
"A long, chilly and blustery second day of Australian Open qualifying finishes with real success for the British men as both Kyle Edmund and Liam Broady reach the final round on their debuts.
"Edmund beat American Austin Krajicek 4-6 7-6 6-2 on Court 14, while a few metres away on Court 15 Broady battled past US teenager Jared Donaldson 7-6 6-7 6-4 in a feisty encounter.
"Compatriots Jo Konta and Naomi Broady - Liam's sister - earlier lost in the first round of women's qualifying."
Kamara set for Bolton exit
BBC Radio Manchester reports that Bolton manager Neil Lennon says Medo Kamara's move to Macabi Haifa should be completed this week and fellow midfielder Jay Spearing could also leave to join Watford.
Lennon admits an interest in signing Kris Commons from Celtic but says he would face understandable competition to acquire his services.
Thursday's back pages
The MirrorCopyright: The Mirror
Poor old Bobby Soldado makes the back page of The Mirror for those very reasons. We mentioned it earlier, but if you want to see highlights of the game - including Soldado's red-faced moment - you can watch them here.
Worst misses
#bbcsportsday
Roberto Soldado is the inspiration for our Sportsday debate this morning.
If you've not seen it, the Tottenham striker managed to hit the bar instead of the back of the net from inside the six-yard box against Burnley last night, making it one of the worst misses of the season so far.
So we want to know the worst you've ever seen? Was it Ronnie Rosenthal's for Liverpool in 1992, or perhaps Chris Iwelumo's epic miss playing for Scotland against Norway?
Or maybe it's one we might not know about - something you saw at the club you support which didn't make the papers?
Let us know right now at #bbcsportsday or at the BBC Facebook page.
Guerra off to sunny Spain
Football
BBC Wales reports that Cardiff City's Javi Guerra has joined La Liga outfit Malaga on loan until the end of season.
It's taking place ahead of a 5 live special tonight on the subject, which starts at 20:30 GMT.
I'm very happy here - Austin
Football gossip
Charlie AustinCopyright: Charlie Austin
But hang fire QPR fans, Austin confirms his commitment to the cause in this tweet, re-tweeted, with some glee no doubt, by the Super Hoops.
Thursday's back pages
Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail
The Daily Mail focuses on Tottenham's excellent FA Cup comeback against Burnley. There's also an interesting tale about Charlie Austin, with reports that the QPR frontman is stalling on a new contract offer ... which has put other clubs on alert.
Transfer round-up
Football
Struggling to keep up with all the transfers happening this month?
Thought so. In which case, have a gander at BBC Sport's guide to all that has happened so far.
It might teach you a few things you weren't aware of. For instance, do you know which club has signed the most players this month?
Mansfield Town. Surprised me too.
Thursday's back pages
The SunCopyright: The Sun
Plenty going on in The Sun's back page today, though the story that stands out a mile is Manuel Pellegrini's eye-watering £480m attempt to bring Lionel Messi to Manchester City.
On this day - first Superbowl
It was on this day in 1967 that a crowd of 62,000 packed into the Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, for a momentous occasion - to watch the first Super Bowl.
The Green Bay Packers won it, beating the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10, and one of the USA's finest annual sporting events was born.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
A few other sporting anniversaries from this date for you...
1927: Teddy Wakelam of BBC Radio gave the first live rugby commentary on the first international match from Twickenham. England beat Wales 11-9.
2004: The campaign to bring the 2012 Olympics to London passed its first major milestone with the submission to the International Olympic Committee of the bid's detailed plans for the Games.
2012: Gordon Strachan was appointed as Scotland manager and Paul McGinley was named Europe's captain for the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles - quite a day!
Euro clubs chase Januzaj
Football gossip
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Paris St-Germain, Porto and Juventus are all hoping to secure a loan deal for Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj, according to The Sun.
Thursday's back pages
The TimesCopyright: The Times
Let's take a look at the back pages, starting with The Times and an interesting story about the problems faced by young footballers who don't make the grade.
"More than half of young British footballers whose dreams of a professional career are shattered prematurely suffer clinical levels of psychological distress," says the paper, after the release of a new study.
Cellino appeal under way
Football
One story to keep an eye on concerns Leeds United, with Italian businessman Massimo Cellino's appeal against his disqualification from owning the club being heard.
However, don't necessarily expect a decision today - BBC Radio Leeds suggest the matter could drag on into next week.
United in for striker
Football gossip
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Palermo say they have rejected interest from Manchester United in 21-year-old Argentine striker Paulo Dybala, who is valued at more than £30m, reports the Guardian.
United star's Eurovision girlfriend
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea must be a proud man this morning ... his girlfriend has been chosen to represent Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest in May.
Edurne Garcia, 29, will be very much hoping to avoid the same number of points United earned against Southampton last weekend - nil - when she sings Amanecer in Vienna on 23 May.
The bad news is that her fella won't be there to see her - the contest falls on the day before United travel to Hull in their final Premier League game.
And now, for absolutely no reason at all, we will leave you with a picture from the Twitter account of Spain's next Eurovision star of her and a dog.
TwitterCopyright: Twitter
McIlroy bang on form
Golf
Rory McIlroy is out on course at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, making his first appearance of the year.
And the world number one is on the charge after making four birdies in five holes.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
McIlroy is four under par after 16 holes - two shots behind joint leader and playing partner Rickie Fowler, who tops the leaderboard alongside Belgium's Thomas Pieters and Branden Grace of South Africa.
The reward for Bradford is a huge one, both in terms of prestige and money - a fourth-round trip to Chelsea. Next up for Southampton is Crystal Palace.
Soldado sitter
Football
Before we go any further, let's take a quick gander at what happened in the FA Cup last night.
First up Tottenham, who came from two goals down to beat Burrnley 4-2. They will face Leicester in the fourth round.
But please, we beg you, take a look at the match highlights video - worth watching for one of the worst misses you are likely to see, courtesy of Roberto Soldado managing to hit the bar instead of a open goal from five yards.
By the way, don't take that last bit personally Roberto, it's just that everyone loves a great comedy miss.
PACopyright: PA
City in mega Messi bid
Football gossip
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini is preparing to make a huge move for Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, according to The Sun.
The paper claims the Blues are prepared to shell out up to - and sit down before you read this next bit - £480m for the Argentine. Blimey Charlie, that's serious cash.
Not lacking confidence
Tennis
Heather Watson is only 22 but she certainly has the confidence to go on and achieve great things in the game.
Check out this interview she gave before Christmas - no one can accuse her of lacking ambition.
Watson struggled to get a victory at the back end of the last year but has kicked off 2015 in completely different fashion, claiming a last-four place at the Hobart International with a 7-6 (7-0) 6-2 win over Italian over Roberta Vinci.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
She will face American eighth seed Alison Riske on Friday.
Watson became the first British woman since 1988 to win a WTA title at the Japan Open two years ago.
Could there be another one in the offing? "Definitely," said Watson. "But I'm just thinking about my next match."
The plan
Football
For those keen on making lists and planning ahead, here's which Premier League clubs are holding news conferences today and at what time.
Newcastle 13:00 GMT, West Brom 13:00, Aston Villa 13:30.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Crystal Palace 14:00 GMT, Liverpool 14:00, Swansea 14:00.
Leicester 14:30 GMT, Stoke 14:30, Burnley 16:00.
We'll bring you the best of what each manager has to say.
Morning
No time for frivolity this morning, there's too much to get through.
As well as the latest transfer news - and as we're midway through the January window, things are starting to hot up - we'll have full coverage of today's nine Premier League news conferences.
Throw into the mix all the breaking sports news and the best of social media, and you'll understand why we'd better get things rolling.
Live Reporting
By Steve Canavan and Jamie Lillywhite
All times stated are UK
And that's where we leave you for today, don't forget to join Gary Rose for his Spanish football live text, and the live cricket is available for those of you who like an early start, or some company under the covers. Remember, coverage begins at 03:00 GMT.
Sportsday will be back with you at 08:00 GMT on Friday. Wherever you are, stay safe. Cheerio now.
Sportsday will be back with you at 08:00 GMT on Friday. Wherever you are, stay safe. Cheerio now.
There is also a look ahead to the cricket World Cup with former England wicketkeeper Paul Nixon, a report from the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship and the latest news ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.
The opening match of that competition sees Australia take on England in Sydney tomorrow (Friday 16 January). You can listen to live commentary on 5 live sports extra from 03:00 GMT.
Tough decision to leave out Hales - Moores
Cricket
Ian Bell appears to have cemented his place as England's opener for the forthcoming triangular series with Australia and India after his 187 from 145 balls against the Prime Minister's XI, but coach Peter Moores said it was a difficult to omit powerful Twenty20 opener Alex Hales.
"It was always going to be a tight decision because Alex is a really good player," said Moores.
"We said all along we've got good players so all those decisions are going to be tight and of course you always feel for the guy that misses out.
"We had to pick what we thought was the best opening partnership, Moeen and Belly got that, and the order was picked."
Ronaldo named Portuguese player of the century
Football
We told you earlier about Jose Mourinho being named Portuguese manager of the century at the gala evening to celebrate 100 years of football in Portugal. Not surprisingly the player of the century, like the Ballon d'Or, went to the Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
On the subject of European football, Gary Rose is underway with his live text on tonight's Copa del Rey proceedings from Spain as holders Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid and Barcelona travel to Elche.
Veteran Sinclair back playing at 43
Football
Age is just a number, and former Chelsea and Leicester defender Frank Sinclair says he is happy to just fully focus on playing again while he mulls over his next management move.
The 43-year resigned as boss Colwyn Bay last week and is playing for Conference North rivals Brackley Town.
Sinclair, who made his debut in a 1-0 win over Harrogate on Saturday, told BBC Sport: "I was aching a bit on Sunday but I really enjoyed it.
"I have decisions to make and a few offers but am in no rush."
Best of British boosts Burnley - Dyche
Football
Burnley boss Sean Dyche believes traditional British values are helping the club in their battle to avoid relegation.
Aside from third-choice goalkeeper Alex Cisak, Dyche's squad is entirely made up of players from the British Isles and he says: "Good manners is a fundamental of my group. I don't think you'll find many stepping out of line, and if they do they will have to answer to me.
"They are part of the British culture and I think there was a time when that softened in some areas and we lost sight of using that wisely. I think it's still a powerful force."
Remember when Sven..?
On this day in 2006, the News of the World newspaper published details of their 'sting' on Sven-Goran Eriksson.
The England coach told 'fake sheikh' Mazher Mahmood he would resign if his team won the World Cup and would be interested in managing Aston Villa as part of a hypothetical takeover.
Not Sven's finest hour.
AFCON press round-up
Football
The final segment from our media round-up courtesy of BBC Monitoring, and Ghana's Joy FM website, myjoyonline, reported the arrival of the country's squad in Malabo. Ghanaweb.com news portal carried an article noting that former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan was injured during training, leading to the cancellation of a preparatory match as a precautionary measure.
League investigate Birmingham
Football
The Football League is investigating whether Carson Yeung is still wielding significant influence at Birmingham from his prison cell.
Yeung has been barred as a director of the club and is serving a six-year prison sentence in Hong Kong for money-laundering.
However, Birmingham's parent company Birmingham International Holdings Limited (BIHL) says it is "very concerned about the concerted efforts" of Yeung and his associates.
The Football League has now contacted Birmingham for clarification about Yeung's involvement.
Liverpool recall Ibe from Derby loan
Football
BBC Sport's Ben Smith with more on a story we brought you earlier about Liverpool recalling teenage winger Jordan Ibe from his loan spell at Derby County with immediate effect.
"The 19-year-old returns to Anfield to bolster Brendan Rodgers' attacking options as his side attempt to push for Champions League qualification.
"Ibe has impressed at the Championship side, scoring five goals in 24 appearances. The youngster signed a season-long loan with Derby with an option to review the deal this month."
Tim Curtis (cricket) - former England and Worcestershire batsman, born 1960.
Martin Petrov (soccer) - former Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Bolton and Bulgaria winger, born 1979.
El Hadji Diouf (soccer) - controversial former Liverpool, Bolton and Senegal forward, now with Sabah FA in Malaysia, born 1981.
Jermaine Pennant (soccer) - former Liverpool, Arsenal and Stoke winger, now at Pune City of the Indian Super League, born 1983.
Eric Dier (soccer) - Tottenham and England Under-21 defender, born 1994.
Slater set for early injury return
Rugby Union
Leicester Tigers club captain Ed Slater is on course to return from a long-term knee injury before the end of the season.
The 26-year-old second-rower damaged ligaments playing for England on last year's tour of New Zealand and was expected to be out until the summer.
But Slater told BBC Radio Leicester: "It's going really well. The physios don't like me putting a date on my return because anything could happen. But I like to have a target and I'd like to be back by the end of March."
Wrexham secure Waterfall
Football
Continuing the aqua theme, BBC Wales Sport say Wrexham have signed centre-back Luke Waterfall from Scunthorpe on a contract until the end of next season.
Ice and easy does it
Football
Manchester United's Luke Shaw on Twitter: Ice bath after a tough training session preparing for Saturday's game! Let's get back on the winning run.
Is computer gaming sport vote result
You have been voting in large numbers and the overwhelming decision is that the answer is no, computer gaming should not be considered sport. The vote details; 65.16% of you thought no, 30.63% said yes and 4.21% were not sure.
AFCON press round-up
Football
More from our friends at BBC Monitoring. Algeria's Arabic language daily Al-Fadjr carried a report quoting former Egyptian international player Ahmad Hussam Mido as praising the national team, popularly known as the Desert Foxes. The headline read: "Algerian national team is a strong side and I wish it is crowned AFCON champions".
Celtic target winger
Football
Ronny Deila has revealed that Celtic are trying to sign Gary Mackay-Steven from Dundee United on a pre-contract agreement.
The 24-year-old winger's current deal at Tannadice ends in the summer.
The Hoops boss refused to confirm that United are looking for £250,000 for the player to move to Parkhead in the current transfer window.
'We are in the market' - Wenger
Football
Music to the ears of Arsenal fans - Arsene Wenger has confirmed he will be making singings this month.
"Yes, we are more [in the market now]," he told Arsenal.com.
"We have Chambers and we have Bellerin, who is coming on well, and I want to give them a chance as well, but of course we are in the market like many other clubs.
"We work really hard morning until late night to try to get one or two players in."
Flintoff the great Elvis pretender
Cricket
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff may not have had the best time with the ball on his return to action in the Australian Twenty20 Big Bash League, but the former England all-rounder caused something of a sensation with a rendition of Elvis Presley's classic "In the Ghetto" during his team Brisbane Heat's victory over Hobart Hurricanes at The Gabba.
His former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted: "T20 is about entertainment... This is brilliant by Flintoff" while the BBL tweeted a link to the vocal masterclass, adding: "Love your work Freddie. Here it is. Crank up the volume!"
AFCON press round-up
Football
Meanwhile, here is more from BBC Monitoring's round-up of news from the tournament.
According to DR Congo's privately-owned L'Avenir newspaper, a large group of fans will accompany the national team popularly known as The Leopards to Equatorial Guinea. The fans include MPs calling themselves "Friends of The Leopards", journalists, members of the "Let's Go Leopards" group, and a few former Leopards.
L'Avenir described the motley crew of fans as: "...an explosive cocktail to support The Leopards all the way."
The paper continued: "United as one man, the Congolese fans have only one wish: to see The Leopards go as far as possible and why not win the title".
Call for fans to boycott AFCON Games - reports
Football
AFP are reporting that opposition parties in host nation Equatorial Guinea have called for residents to boycott matches at the Africa Cup of Nations in protest against the human rights situation in the country.
Williams extends Fulham contract
Football
Wales international George Williams has signed an extension to his contract with Championship club Fulham.
The 19-year-old midfielder will remain at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2018, with his new deal having the option of an extra year.
Williams, who has won five international caps for Wales, made his Fulham debut in August and has featured a total of 15 times this season.
Crolla determined to fight for world title
Boxer Anthony Crolla, targeting a May comeback after fracturing his skull and breaking his ankle in December as he tried to apprehend burglars in Manchester, is pictured here en route to London for television interviews.
"The boys rallied round me when they heard and that support is massive," he said of his ordeal. "Without doubt I will be back in the ring and I will be gunning for another world title shot and looking to win it for all the people that have helped me since the attack."
Ugwu earns short-term Yeovil deal
Football
Striker Gozie Ugwu has signed for Yeovil Town until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old joins as a free agent following his release from Scottish side Dunfermline Athletic in December.
Striker 'happy' at Napoli
Football
Gonzalo Higuain's brother and agent insists he has not spoken to Liverpool and claims the striker is happy at Napoli.
The Argentina international, 27, has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield in the winter transfer market.
But Nicolas Higuain told Italian radio station Crc: "I have not spoken to any club because they have not contacted me and secondly, it would be disrespectful to Napoli.
"We're not thinking about leaving Napoli. He has a contract and he's happy."
Cole doubt for Villa
Football
Joe Cole is doubtful for Aston Villa's home game against Liverpool on Saturday, reports BBC WM's Mike Taylor.
Otherwise Villa boss Paul Lambert has no new injury problems to concern him. Fabian Delph returns to the squad after suspension and new signing Carles Gil is available to make his debut.
AFCON press round-up
Football
Two days before the beginning of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, our friends at BBC Monitoring have been dissecting the online press of some of the participating countries.
South Africa's privately-owned Sowetan newspaper made much of the fact that 23 players from South Africa's domestic league have been selected to play in the tournament, not just for South Africa's Bafana Bafana, but also for the Zambian and Ghanaian teams.
"The [South African] Premier Soccer League will be the best-represented league at the tournament in Equatorial Guinea," the paper commented.
The Sowetan quoted player Thulani Hlatshwayo, who will be playing with the South African national team, as saying: "The good thing about this group of players is that we have respect for all the teams in the tournament but are not scared of them."
Bony 'right deal' for Swansea
Football
Swansea manager Garry Monk says Wilfried Bony's move to Man City, which is worth up to £28m, was the "right deal" for Swansea.
The fee for Bony, 26, is almost double Swansea's previous record sale of Joe Allen to Liverpool in August 2012.
"This decision was best for the player and best for the club," said Monk.
"You have to take a lot of things into consideration when these opportunities come up for players and from a club perspective.
"We always do the best for the club and we felt this was the right deal for us."
Ibe expected to return to Liverpool
Football
BBC Radio Derby are reporting the Liverpool forward Jordon Ibe is set to be recalled from his loan spell at Championship side Derby County after Saturday's East Midlands derby against Nottingham Forest.
The 19-year-old joined on a season-long loan deal and has scored five goals in 20 Championship games to help the Rams to second place in the table.
But the Reds are understood to be keen to take him back to Anfield.
Is computer gaming really sport vote
You have an hour left to vote on whether you think computer gaming should be considered sport. In July 2014, 11,000 fans watched an esports event in a Seattle basketball arena. What do you think? Vote 'yes' 'no' or 'not sure' on the right-hand side of your screen now.
Read more about esports on the BBC website now.
Leicester press conference
Football
Another line from the Foxes, Nigel Pearson says he is hopeful of having the paperwork done to allow record signing Andrej Kramaric to play against Stoke at the weekend.
Sterling in line for Liverpool return
Football
Liverpool's Raheem Sterling in training at Melwood today ahead of Saturday's trip to Aston Villa. The 20-year-old England international has not played since New Year's Day and has had his own winter break in Jamaica.
Bristol City complete signing
Football
League One high-flyers Bristol City have completed their second loan signing of the day, bringing in Wigan right-back James Tavernier on a deal until the end of the season.
Former Newcastle full-back Tavernier, 23, won promotion from the third tier while on loan at Rotherham last season - as did midfielder George Saville, with Brentford, who joined the Robins from Wolves earlier today.
Manager Steve Cotterill is clearly packing his side with players who have been there and got the T-shirt.
Jermain Defoe Sunderland move latest
Ben Smith
BBC Sport
"Altidore definitely part of the deal and talks are ongoing between his camp and the MLS club. He has also had offers from a club in Germany and one in France. His preferred option is Toronto, though and if that goes through it will be a straight swap."
Rotherham sign Derby striker Sammon
Football
Rotherham United have signed Derby County striker Conor Sammon on loan until the end of the season.
The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international was on a season-long loan at Ipswich Town but the Portman Road side have allowed the deal to be cut short.
Caldwell confident of Defoe success
Football
As Jermain Defoe's proposed move to Sunderland moves a step closer, his captain at Toronto has backed his team-mate to be a Premier League success.
Steven Caldwell, who played for Sunderland 81 times earlier in his career said Defoe, 32, was "the type of player who will score goals anywhere, at any level."
He went on to tell BBC Newcastle: "Keep him on the park, keep him fit and give him opportunities. He knows where the net is and he's proved that.
"He's still very fit, he's a forward that thrives on chances."
Symbolic moment for Murray
Tennis
British number one Andy Murray has unveiled a new personal logo, which he will display for the first time at the Australian Open next week.
The design, which combines his initials with the number 77, will feature on Murray's on-court bag and training T-shirts in Melbourne.
However, there is no word that he wishes to be addressed as this symbol, a la madcap musician Prince a few years ago.
Gerrard Liverpool loan deal?
Here's one to get Liverpool fans talking ... the club's chief executive Ian Ayre has left the door open for Steven Gerrard to return on loan once he moves to Los Angeles Galaxy.
The Reds captain will end his 25-year-long association with his boyhood club this summer when he departs for a new challenge in Major League Soccer.
"I've said openly to Steven and his representatives, as have Brendan Rodgers and the owners, that we see Steven as part of the family," Ayre told Liverpool radio station City Talk.
"The fact that he's leaving at the end of the season doesn't mean it's the last we'll see of him at Liverpool."
'Thanks for your support'
Football
Everton have taken the unusual step of thanking their fans for their support this season by subsidising their tickets for the Premier League match at Chelsea next month.
The Toffees will put £10 ($15.25) towards the cost of an adult ticket and five pounds for concessionaries for the match at Stamford Bridge on the evening of 11 February as a way of recognising their loyalty.
Defoe passes Sunderland medical
BBC Sport understands that Jermain Defoe has passed his medical and agreed personal terms with Sunderland.
However, the deal is thought to involve a straight player swap, with Jozy Altidore going to Toronto and no transfer fees being exchanged.
Sunderland are now awaiting news from Toronto and are hopeful that the deal will go through in time for Defoe to be registered for the match against his former club, Tottenham, on Saturday.
'Don't protest' - Lambert
Football
Villa boss Paul Lambert continued: "Everybody involved with Aston Villa is frustrated at what has happened over the last five or six years since Martin O'Neill left and the team was in the top six.
"Martin had this club buzzing at that time, vying for Europe, going great, and what's happened has happened.
"I understand the fans' frustrations, but we'll have a better chance of winning a game of football if they don't protest, if they stick with the lads, no matter how hard it gets at times.
"Whoever has planned it, I hope the guy next to them tries to keep them on their seat."
'Don't protest' - Lambert
Football
Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert has urged frustrated fans to call off a planned protest at the start of Saturday's clash at home to Liverpool.
Three unofficial fans' websites - Villa Blog, My Old Man Said and A Villa Fan - have called on fellow supporters to boycott the opening eight minutes of the game.
One local newspaper conducted a poll this week asking whether the Scot should be axed or given more time, with 67 per cent demanding he go.
"I understand the frustration, and nobody is more frustrated than myself," said Lambert.
Is computer gaming really sport?
Our next vote beginning now is whether electronic sports - the umbrella term for organised, competitive computer gaming - can be termed sports.
Former England defender Danny Mills was in no doubt on 5 live as to whether gamers can be considered athletes. "Are we having a laugh? To call it a sport you have to wear specific footwear - and that includes no footwear before I get swimmers and gymnasts tweeting about it."
Vote either 'yes' 'no' or 'not sure' on the right-hand side of your page.
Morrison signs Exeter City deal
Football
Exeter City have signed former Republic of Ireland striker Clinton Morrison until the end of the season, with the 35-year-old already having made six appearances for League Two club after joining on non-contract terms in November.
Mourinho named Portuguese manager of the century
Football
At the ceremony in Casino do Estoril on the outskirts of Lisbon last night to celebrate 100 years of Portuguese football we told you about earlier, Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho was honoured as manager of the century, and is pictured looking very suave. A new James Bond perhaps? Or would he play an anti-establishment Bond villain?
Stoke press conference
Football
Mark Hughes with an injury update on Victor Moses, who has not featured for the Potters since suffering a thigh injury against Burnley at the end of November: "He's benefited from another week's training. If we can get him and Bojan firing at the same time we'll be in very good shape."
Stoke press conference
Football
Stoke boss Mark Hughes on Saturday's opponents Leicester, bottom of the table and two points behind nearest rivals QPR and Hull: "They have found a bit of form, because at one point it looked as though they may well find themselves cut adrift.
"They will think that this is a game they can win, but we feel the same way too. We'll see how the game pans out."
Stoke press conference
Football
More from Mark Hughes on possible new signings: "We have irons in the fire. Our cards are being played close to our chest so that's as much as I can say at the moment."
Stoke press conference
Football
Boss Mark Hughes explains that he wants to loan out defender Robert Huth, who has suffered a succession of injuries this season and has only featured in three matches: "He needs games and we know that. I've had a good chat with Robert. It's difficult to put him straight in after a long period away.
"We're trying to find him the right club. We want to get him out there, give him games and then try and get him back here to us."
O'Sullivan happy with form
Snooker
Ronnie O'Sullivan on BBC Two after completing another record, his 43rd win at the Masters: "I knew it was going to be a tough match and I had to be on my game but I was pleased I was able to not get frustrated and try and drain out every bit of fluid from those first few frames."
Scrambling around
Golf
David Howell: Scrambling today at the Abu Dhabi championship. 72 never a bad score, short game is on track at least. Better tomorrow with any luck.
Ronnie rockets to win
Snooker
Ronnie O'Sullivan races to a 6-1 quarter-final victory over Marco Fu at the Alexandra Palace and now awaits the winner of tonight's match between Ali Carter and Neil Robertson.
'Balotelli going nowhere' - Rodgers
Football
Brendan Rodgers insists Mario Balotelli won't be sold in January following reports linking the striker with a move back to Italy, reports BBC Merseyside Sport.
Leicester press conference
Football
Injury news from Nigel Pearson ahead of the weekend: "We'll wait and see on (Dean) Hammond. (Esteban) Cambiasso hasn't trained fully but (Danny) Drinkwater is in contention."
Liverpool news conference
Football
Quizzed on Adam Lallana's progress, Brendan Rodgers revealed the midfielder is doing 'better than anticipated' after his injury.
Lallana damaged his calf at the start of the month but Rodgers said: "He's ahead of schedule in terms of his rehabilitation. We're hoping he can join the group tomorrow to train.
"If he's not available for the weekend, then certainly for Chelsea he will be.
"He's a wonderful technician. He's linked up with players when he's played and he will only get better as his time progresses here at the club."
Leicester press conference
Football
More from Nigel Pearson, whose side are two points adrift at the foot of the Premier League table ahead of Saturday's match with 11th-placed Stoke: "We know it'll be a tough game as Stoke have some good players. They're strong, but that doesn't give the full picture.
"As a club, Stoke are very well managed. They're established and are a Premier League success story."
Leicester press conference
Football
Foxes boss Nigel Pearson has been addressing the media ahead of Saturday's home match with Stoke: "We feel that we've been performing well for a long while. We've made progress but we've lots of work to do.
"We know our form from now has to be good, but we take encouragement from our performances."
Saddlers hoping to retain Cain
Football
BBC WM Sport say Walsall boss Dean Smith wants to extend Michael Cain's loan until end of the season but that talks between him and parent club Leicester are ongoing.
Liverpool news conference
Football
There is good news on the injury front at Anfield.
Adam Lallana is ahead of schedule in his comeback from a thigh injury, while Glen Johnson is back in training and could be fit to face Aston Villa on Saturday. Steven Gerrard's fitness will be assessed on Friday.
The big news is that Daniel Sturridge is back and "working well".
"He's obviously not ready to play as of yet, but he's working well, so hopefully in the near future he'll be ready," added boss Brendan Rodgers.
"We just want him fit and there's no timeline on that as such."
Sturridge certainly looked OK in training this morning, as this picture shows...
A Question of Sport
Cricket
Earlier we asked you the England batsman Brett Lee dismissed the most times. The answer is the omnipresent Kevin Pietersen, who fell six times.
Carlisle protests
Football
Fans plan to protest against the owners at Carlisle United and are petitioning for the directors to sell the club, prompting manager Keith Curle to express his concern at the unrest.
The Carlisle United Supporters' Trust chairman Norman Steel has confirmed the group would consider diluting its 25.3% share if it would encourage investment.
When asked if the trust would dilute its share in club, Steel told BBC Radio Cumbria: "Without a doubt, subject to the deal being right for the club."
Fabregas a fit lad
Football
A little fact courtesy of Chelsea's website: Cesc Fabregas has covered the most ground in the Premier League this term (237.4km) followed by Nemanja Matic.
Liverpool news conference
Football
Brendan Rodgers has been talking to the media this afternoon and provided an update on striker Divock Origi.
Liverpool completed the signing of the Belgium international from Lille last summer but immediately sent him back to the French club on a season-long loan.
Asked if would attempt to move that transfer forward to January and bring Origi to Anfield now, Rodgers said: "He's a player that will definitely be here next summer. Whether he'll be here or not in January is something that there has been discussion [about]."
Arsenal close to deal
Football gossip
Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Legia Warsaw's 17-year-old midfielder Krystian Bielik, reports the Daily Mail.
The Gunners have fended off interest from Hamburg and are close to completing the £2.5m transfer.
Jimenez has the moves
Golf
Miguel Angel Jimenez is already a legend among European golfing fans, but maybe even more so now after proving he's no mean dancer too.
The cigar-loving Spaniard stroked in a one-bounce hole-in-one at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship and celebrated by doing what can only be described as a cross between Riverdance, Michael Jackson's Moonwalk, and a drunk uncle at a wedding.
As for the tournament itself, Germany's Martin Kaymer leads the way, with Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler three shots behind.
Stars on show for NBA game at London's O2
Basketball
NBA's all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is in London to watch New York Knicks against Milwaukee Bucks in their regular in season NBA game taking place at The O2 tonight.
'We're like a cup of tea'
Football
Morecambe boss Jim Bentley has compared his transfer budget to not being able to afford luxury supermarket drinks.
The Shrimps have one of the smallest budgets in the Football League but sit just four points off the play-offs.
"It's a little bit like being in the supermarket and looking at a nice red wine or expensive vodka," said Bentley.
"Then checking your pocket and you've got nothing in the wallet, so you go home and you have a cup of tea or a glass of water."
Murray signs up for Dubai
Tennis
Britain's Andy Murray will play in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in February, the organisers have announced.
Murray will join a stellar field at the tournament on 22 February, including world number one Novak Djokovic and 17-times grand slam champion Roger Federer.
The Scot, ranked six in the world, has had mixed fortunes in Dubai, finishing runner-up to Federer in 2012 but suffering quarter-final defeats in two of his three other visits.
Wenger close to signing
Football
Legia Warsaw have confirmed 17-year-old Krystian Bielik will have a medical at Arsenal on Friday.
Taylor stays with Dons
Football
Ash Taylor has signed a contract extension with Aberdeen until 2017.
The 24-year-old defender joined the club in May last year from League One side Tranmere and has established himself as a regular in Derek McInnes' side.
Crystal Palace news conference
Football
Back in London, Alan Pardew reveals he is in the market for another striker.
Then he turns his attentions to Saturday's opponents Burnley and says: "Burnley are in great form with similar results to us.
"Sean Dyche has installed a great attitude there. A couple of their players are top class. They're a good team and have been fabulous.
" It's a big game for them and for us."
Swansea news conference
Football
Boss Garry Monk says there have been no bids for striker Bafetimbi Gomis and he is sure the frontman will stay, despite speculation on his future, report BBC Wales Sport.
Crystal Palace news conference
Football
Alan Pardew is also asked about new loan signing Yaya Sanogo, recruited from Arsenal this week.
"He's got a fantastic CV and is a French U21 international but he needs to grow in confidence of being a Premier League player," said the Palace boss.
"He needs games and has an even chance of playing or starting here. Arsene Wenger has a high regard for him."
Crystal Palace press conference
Football
Palace gaffer Alan Pardew is another Premier League manager facing the media.
Ahead of the Eagles game with Burnley on Saturday, Pardew confirms that James McArthur is fit to play, despite picking up a foot injury against Tottenham.
Swansea City news conference
Football
Swansea boss Garry Monk is giving a press conference at the Liberty Stadium, where the subject of departed Wilfried Bony is high on the agenda.
Monk says that Wilfried Bony's transfer was the "right deal" for Swansea and "I think he will do fantastically well" at Man City.
Wolves deal
Football
BBC WM Sport: Wolves boss Kenny Jackett confirms that George Saville will join Bristol City on a 93 day emergency loan deal with the option of being recalled.
Redfearn on Cellino
Football
Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn has been speaking to the media today.
Not surprisingly he was asked about Massimo Cellino, whose appeal against the Football League's decision to disqualify him from owning the club is being heard today.
Redfearn said: "Whatever's happening around the football club, come 3pm on Saturday, the game is the most important thing.
"Massimo Cellino is trying to get stability at the club. The only thing I can affect is the performances."
Redfearn added that the fans have been "different class" this season. "This is their football club and will be for years," he says.
Lennon confirms Commons interest
Football
Bolton Wanderers manager Neil Lennon has confirmed the Championship club is interested in signing Celtic midfielder Kris Commons.
Lennon worked with Commons when he was Celtic boss and the 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season.
The former Stoke, Nottingham Forest and Derby County midfielder scored 31 goals in 46 games last season as he was named PFA Scotland player of the year.
"Is there interest from us? I know Kris very well but whether we can get a deal done there is another thing," Lennon told BBC Radio Manchester..
On the move
Football
Coventry City midfielder Billy Daniels has completed a move to Notts County for an undisclosed fee.
Aston Villa news conference
Football
Our colleagues at BBC Radio WM are at Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert's news conference.
Some early news is that Joe Cole is a doubt for Villa's game against Liverpool on Saturday, but Fabian Delph is available again after suspension.
New signing Carles Gil, from Valencia, is available to make his debut.
Arsenal suffer second injury blow
Football - breaking news
As if things weren't bad enough for Arsenal today - we told you a few minutes ago that Mikel Arteta has had ankle surgery and is out for three months - Mathieu Debuchy can now be adding to the long-term injury list.
The French full-back has undergone surgery on the right shoulder he damaged against Stoke on Sunday and will also be out for around three months.
"It's very unfortunate for Mathieu, and it's unbelievable because he's had two surgeries in the same season," said Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.
"He just came back, he played seven games and he's out again."
Steve George: Worst (best?) miss has to be Kanu for The Baggies against Middlesborough in 2004, 1 yard out scoops over the bar.
Leighton Jones: What about Robbie Earnshaw's miss against England from almost inside the goal?
Alex Howarth: Worst missed chance I've seen is by Aston Villa who failed to sack Paul Lambert and instead gave him a 4 yr deal.
Striker exit
Football
Striker David Connolly has left Portsmouth by mutual consent, reports BBC Solent Sport.
Player of the century
Football
Triple Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has been hailed as Portugal's player of the century at a gala to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the country's football federation on Wednesday.
Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho picked up the award as Portuguese coach of the century at a red carpet event at the Estoril casino, 10km outside Lisbon.
Look away now Spurs fans
Football
We've been banging on today about Roberto Soldado's miss for Tottenham against Burnley in the Cup last night.
Well, here it is in all it's glory...
Ronnie smashes record
Snookers
We mentioned the snooker a moment ago but there's one thing to add - and quite important it is too.
Ronnie O'Sullivan has claimed one of snooker's great records, firing in his 776th career century to take him past Stephen Hendry's haul - which he had matched with a pair of tons during his Masters opener against Ricky Walden on Tuesday.
As O'Sullivan knocked in a break of 101 against Marco Fu, Hendry - commentating on BBC Two -said. "Every shot has been cued to perfection."
O'Sullivan, 39, raised his hand in celebration, waving his cue to the crowd who rose to their feet in celebration of the record.
Gills defender to depart
Football
BBC Radio Kent: We understand Gillingham defender Adam Barrett set to sign for Southend United..
Arsenal in double swoop?
Football gossip
Arsenal are ready to begin talks with Borussia Dortmund over a £63m deal to sign 24-year-old midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and centre-back Mats Hummels, reports the Daily Star.
Here comes the Rocket
Snooker
Ronnie 'the Rocket' O'Sullivan's quarter-final clash at The Masters against Marco Fu is under way, the pair locked at one-frame each.
Why are we telling you? Because it's live right now on BBC Two if you want to watch.
Premier League clubs eye Gestede
BBC Radio Lancashire report that Blackburn manager Gary Bowyer has confirmed that there is interest from several Premier League clubs for striker Rudy Gestede, 26.
Arteta facing three-month lay-off
Arsenal skipper Mikel Arteta will be sidelined for three months after having ankle surgery.
Speaking to Arsenal.com, Arsene Wenger said: "Mikel has had surgery which went well. I have just seen him, he is back with us at the training ground.
"He had a limited mobility in his ankle and some persistent inflammation that had an impact on his calf. That meant we had to make the decision to have surgery and it's a proper solution which gives him the best chance to recover."
Newcastle press conference
Football
More from caretaker boss John Carver ahead of Saturday's match against Southampton, who beat the Magpies 4-0 at St Mary's in September: "Southampton deserve to be where they are. Sitting third in the Premier League after what they lost in the summer is incredible.
"I will be reminding the players in our team meeting how poor we were down there. We will be looking to put the record straight."
And the winner is...
We've been asking you to vote for your goal of the FA Cup third round from a shortlist of six.
The results are in and there is a clear winner, with Ander Herrera's long-range strike for Manchester United at Yeovil getting 43.5% of the vote. Kevin Mirallas's free-kick for Everton in their replay against West Ham was second with 18.7%, and Willian's effort for Chelsea against Watford was third with 14.2%
You can watch the best goals again here or by using the highlights tab at the top of this page. Thanks for voting.
Newcastle press conference
Football
Injury news from caretaker boss John Carver (artistically shot in Newcastle black and white, by the club not us) ahead of Saturday's match against Southampton: "Mehdi Abeid and Siem de Jong trained for the first time today. Mehdi is further ahead than Siem.
"Gabriel Obertan is about two weeks away from joining in with the team. He's in great condition and has worked really hard."
West Brom press conference
Football
Injury news from Tony Pulis ahead of the Everton game: "We've got a couple we're being careful with but we're hopeful everyone will be fit for the Everton game, Jonas (Olsson) aside."
West Brom press conference
Football
BBC WM Sport report that Tony Pulis says there are no hard feelings towards Paul Jewell, who left his coaching role after only a week and said that the matter was in the hands of his lawyers, but the Baggies boss will not go into details about his departure.
West Brom press conference
Football
Tony Pulis opts for a standing approach at today's pre-match press conference ahead of Monday's trip to Everton.
Lost 4-0? Hope you kept the receipt
Football
Millwall chairman John Berylson has said he will refund the cost of match tickets for fans who watched their FA Cup third-round defeat at Bradford City.
The Lions lost 4-0 to the League One side, having had defender Mark Beevers sent off after five minutes.
The 456 supporters who purchased tickets in advance will be refunded.
American businessman Berylson thanked fans "for their continued support during difficult times" in a statement on the Championship club's website.
Townsend backs under-fire Soldado
Football
Meanwhile, Spurs winger Andros Townsend hopes that beleaguered striker Roberto Soldado will soon find his goalscoring touch.
The Spaniard has scored only four goals this term, and missed THAT chance last night against Burnley, but Townsend said: "We have seen in Spain that he is fantastic striker. He just needs the service and the game time. I am sure that once he gets one or two, the goals will start flowing."
Sunderland sell Spurs ticket allocation
Football
Whether Jermain Defoe will be returning to his old stomping ground at White Hart Lane on Saturday remains to be seen, but Sunderland have confirmed their allocation for the match at Tottenham has sold out.
Millers' Loach joins Peterborough
Football
More Posh news and Peterborough have signed Rotherham goalkeeper Scott Loach on a one-month loan deal.
The 26-year-old former Watford and Ipswich player moves to London Road following news that Posh's first-choice keeper Ben Alnwick is expected to be out for up to two months with a thigh injury.
Posh keeper Alnwick faces lay-off
Football
BBC Cambridge Sport report that Peterborough goalkeeper Ben Alnwick will be out for four to eight weeks with a thigh injury.
Brazil legend Ronaldo plans comeback
Football
News of an even more remarkable comeback. Former Brazil striker Ronaldo, now 38, and not quite as he looked during his halcyon days, has pledged to get back in shape with a view to playing for US club Fort Lauderdale Strikers.
Sprinter Sacre set to return
Horse Racing
Cornelius Lysaght
BBC horse racing correspondent
"Trainer Nicky Henderson has confirmed that, despite unfavourably soft ground conditions, his stable star Sprinter Sacre is all set to race for the first time in nearly 13 months in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot on Saturday.
"The nine-year-old was unbeaten in each of his 10 steeplechases prior to being dramatically pulled up by jockey Barry Geraghty in a race at Christmas 2013. An irregular heart-beat was diagnosed."
Rangers cash problems latest
Football
BBC Sport's Chris McLaughlin has learned the Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is ready provide a loan of around £10m to Rangers - but wants security of Ibrox stadium and the club's training ground.
The so called 'Three Bears' consortium, led by the businessman Douglas Park, are believed to have offered a counter loan of around £5m, but it's thought the Rangers board feel that sum is not enough.
The board are understood to favour a joint funding package including cash from Ashley, who has already provided a total of £3m in loans.
Rangers released a statement last year assuring fans that the club's stadium would never be used as security.
The club needs a major injection of cash within the next few weeks just to continue as a going concern.
World on his back
Cricket (sort of)
This, in case you're wondering, is Kevin Pietersen's back.
The former England batsman has not only had a map of the world tattooed on his skin but has also had little red stars put on every location where he has scored an international century.
You may have noticed the map is the wrong way round, but don't fret, it's not some terrible error by the tattooist - Pietersen took this shot in a mirror so it's the reflection.
And just in case you think we're telling porkies, here's the man himself having it done...
Wolves striker heads off
Football
Southend United have signed Wolves striker Jake Cassidy on loan until the end of the season.
A Question of Sport
Cricket
Today's subject is cricket. Australia paceman Brett Lee, who retired today, took 310 Test wickets in his career. But which England batsman did he dismiss the most times? Ponder that one for a while and we will have the answer this afternoon.
Midfielder Griffith joins Carlisle
Football
BBC Cumbria report that Carlisle United have signed Shrewsbury Town midfielder Anthony Griffith on an 18-month deal.
The 28-year-old joined the Shrews in August after he left Port Vale, but has played just 228 minutes this season in his six appearances at the Meadow.
Notts sign Coventry striker Daniels
Football
Notts County have signed striker Billy Daniels from League One rivals Coventry City for an undisclosed fee.
The 20-year-old, who made 33 appearances for the Sky Blues, has joined the Magpies on an 18-month contract.
FA Cup vote
There is an hour left for you to vote as we ask which was the best goal of the FA Cup third round.
Now the replays are complete, we want to know whose effort you think was the pick of round three. We've put together a video of the six contenders.
David Wignall: Worst miss contender was Soldado himself - last feb against FC Dnipro.
Burnsie: Palace vs Arsenal '04. Vassilis Lakis. Took more skill to miss than to score. It still haunts me.
Brenden Fuggles: Worst miss ever has to be Adam Barrett for Gills v Stevenage! 1 yard out and no goal keeper in sight!
Crawley sign Wordsworth (not the poet)
Football
League One side Crawley Town have signed Ipswich midfielder Anthony Wordsworth on a three-month loan deal.
The 26-year-old, who has made two appearances for the Championship club this season, had a spell at Rotherham earlier in the campaign.
Swansea set to pounce
Football gossip
Daily Telegraph: Swansea are hoping to reinvest some of the money received for the £28m sale of Wilfried Bony to Manchester City on a £5m bid for Stuttgart midfielder Alexandru Maxim, 24.
Defender Warnock moves to Rams
Football
BBC West Yorkshire Sport says Leeds United have now confirmed that former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock, 33, has joined Derby County in an undisclosed deal.
Warnock has signed an 18-month deal with Derby, with the option of a further year.
Wolves' McAlinden rejoins Fleetwood
Football
League One side Fleetwood Town have re-signed Wolves striker Liam McAlinden on loan until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland Under-21 international spent two months with the Cod Army earlier this season and scored twice in his five appearances.
The latest 5 live Football Daily is available for download now. Southampton continue their fine form, winning 1-0 at Championship high-flyers Ipswich. Tottenham win 4-2 in a remarkable game at home to Burnley and there's trouble on the horizon for Milwall manager Ian Holloway; beaten 4-0 by League One Bradford in a game that saw one player sent off.
Fans on the football social want a 'taxi for Holloway' and we discuss whether English players get enough credit for their talent.
Tour to return to Andorra
Cycling
The 2016 Tour de France will visit Andorra for three days, seven years after cycling's showpiece race made its last stop in the small Principality. It will be the Tour's fifth visit to Andorra following previous visits in 1964, 1993, 1997 and 2009.
Get involved - worst misses
On the back of Roberto Soldado's gaffe in front of goal for Spurs last night, we asked for the worst footie misses of all time. Here are some of your responses so far...
Danny Halliday: Nwankwo Kanu - West Brom against my team Boro. Last minute he put it over the bar from about a yard out if that. We won 2-1.
Jack Hubert: Without a doubt, Yakubu vs. South Korea at the 2010 World Cup - the ball was practically rolling along the goal line.
Otas Odaro: Has to be Yakubu v S Korea at World Cup 2010. Every time I watch a replay I think surely this time he has to score.
For those who've forgotten here's Yakuba missing...
We've checked and the ball did indeed, somehow, go wide.
Keep your suggestions coming to #bbcsportsday or at the BBC Facebook page.
Hammers striker in Portsmouth loan move
Football
West Ham have tweeted that their striker Paul McCallum, 21, has joined Portsmouth on loan for the remainder of the season.
Tottenham business heads to High Court
Football
Archway Sheet Metal Works, the business behind the current Paxton Road Stand at White Hart Lane which is standing in the way of Tottenham's plans for a new stadium, will have their bid to stay at the site heard in the High Court on 17-18 February.
The owners of Archway, who in November saw a mystery fire which gutted the premises, said they had also received "bomb threats" but are challenging the confirmation of a compulsory purchase order that could force them to make way for a new 56,000-capacity stadium complex.
German Grand Prix venue announced
Formula 1
Hockenheim will host this year's German Grand Prix instead of alternating with the Nuerburgring, Formula One's Bernie Ecclestone has announced.
Watson the lone wolf
Tennis
We've mentioned Heather Watson already today - she's into the semi-finals of the Hobart International - and will also learn her first-round opponent at the Australian Open when the draw takes place later today, at 23:30 GMT.
The bad news, though, is that Watson will be the only British woman in the singles draw after defeats for Naomi Broady and Johanna Konta in qualifying overnight.
FA Cup vote
Which was the best goal of the FA Cup third round?
Now the replays are complete, we want to know whose effort you think was the pick of round three. We've put together a video of the six contenders.
Southgate signs new deal with FA
Football
England Under-21 coach Gareth Southgate has agreed a year-long contract extension with the Football Association which will keep him in the post until the summer of 2017.
Southgate, who is also head of national teams at St George's Park, successfully qualified the Young Lions for this summer's Uefa 2015 European Championship in Czech Republic.
He said: "I am enjoying my work at the FA and with St George's Park coming to life with innovation and development across our football disciplines, I believe we now have some solid foundations in place."
QPR duo back in training
Football
More much needed good news for QPR, following Charlie Austin's earlier commitment to the cause, the Hoops tweet that Yun Suk-Young and former Spurs midfielder Sandro (pictured) returned to training with boss Harry Redknapp today.
Pearce fears Forest chop
Football
Nottingham Forest manager Stuart Pearce has told the Daily Mirror that fears he will be sacked if his side are beaten by Derby on Saturday.
Top marathon runner faces hearing
Athletics
Disgraced Kenyan Rita Jeptoo, once the world's top female marathon runner, has arrived at Athletics Kenya's headquarters in Nairobi for a hearing to find out how long she will be banned from the sport.
Jeptoo was caught using the banned blood-boosting hormone EPO during an out-of-competition drugs test last year and faces a suspension of at least two years plus the loss of a string of recent titles.
Rowett rebuffs speculation
Football
Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett says he is "not aware" of any bid from Championship leaders Bournemouth for Blues' teenage striker Demarai Gray, reports BBC WM.
Gray has caught the eye since establishing himself in the Blues first team under Rowett, hitting a hat-trick in the 6-1 home win over Reading in December.
Rowett adds that he is in "no desperate rush" to bolster his squad in January.
Liverpool chase keeper
Football gossip
Liverpool have identified Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan, 22, currently at Belgian side Bruges, as a possible rival for Simon Mignolet, reports the Daily Express.
Murray hails British duo
Tennis
British number one Andy Murray tweets his congratulations to fellow Britons Liam Broady and Kyle Edmund following their victories at the Australian Open qualifying tournament.
Morgan plays down Pietersen suggestions
Cricket
No obvious encouragement for Kevin Pietersen from new England one-day captain Eoin Morgan. Pietersen claimed recently that Morgan "would love to have me in the England team".
However, Morgan says: "I'm very happy with the squad of players I have."
McIlroy and Fowler resume rivalry
Golf
Rory McIlroy and close rival Rickie Fowler are neck and neck after an entertaining opening round of the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship.
The duo's careers are becoming increasingly intertwined, with Fowler finishing in the top five of all four majors last year but McIlroy winning two of them and coming out on top in their singles match at the Ryder Cup.
The pair, playing their fist tournament of 2015, finished Fowler together on five under par, two shots behind morning leader Thomas Pieters of Belgium.
Barca rest stars for King's Cup game
Football
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is resting Lionel Messi, Neymar and most of his regulars for the King's Cup last 16, second leg match at Elche tonight.
Barca have a 5-0 lead from last week's first leg at the Nou Camp and Luis Enrique has called up six players from the B team, including teenage Croatia midfielder Alen Halilovic for the return game.
Man Utd dispense with scout Aakjaer
Football
Manchester United have sacked a Denmark-based European scout, Torben Aakjaer, for posting a number of racially offensive comments on his Facebook page.
The posts have now been removed but United were alerted to them by the Guardian and, after an investigation, have told Aakjaer his services are no longer required.
A Manchester United statement said: "The club received the evidence from the Guardian, launched an immediate investigation into the matter and has terminated our association with Mr Aakjaer."
Brits march on in Australia
Tennis
Piers Newbery
BBC Sport
"A long, chilly and blustery second day of Australian Open qualifying finishes with real success for the British men as both Kyle Edmund and Liam Broady reach the final round on their debuts.
"Edmund beat American Austin Krajicek 4-6 7-6 6-2 on Court 14, while a few metres away on Court 15 Broady battled past US teenager Jared Donaldson 7-6 6-7 6-4 in a feisty encounter.
"Compatriots Jo Konta and Naomi Broady - Liam's sister - earlier lost in the first round of women's qualifying."
Kamara set for Bolton exit
BBC Radio Manchester reports that Bolton manager Neil Lennon says Medo Kamara's move to Macabi Haifa should be completed this week and fellow midfielder Jay Spearing could also leave to join Watford.
Lennon admits an interest in signing Kris Commons from Celtic but says he would face understandable competition to acquire his services.
Thursday's back pages
Poor old Bobby Soldado makes the back page of The Mirror for those very reasons. We mentioned it earlier, but if you want to see highlights of the game - including Soldado's red-faced moment - you can watch them here.
Roberto Soldado is the inspiration for our Sportsday debate this morning.
If you've not seen it, the Tottenham striker managed to hit the bar instead of the back of the net from inside the six-yard box against Burnley last night, making it one of the worst misses of the season so far.
So we want to know the worst you've ever seen? Was it Ronnie Rosenthal's for Liverpool in 1992, or perhaps Chris Iwelumo's epic miss playing for Scotland against Norway?
Or maybe it's one we might not know about - something you saw at the club you support which didn't make the papers?
Let us know right now at #bbcsportsday or at the BBC Facebook page.
Guerra off to sunny Spain
Football
BBC Wales reports that Cardiff City's Javi Guerra has joined La Liga outfit Malaga on loan until the end of season.
Turn on your radio
A cracking debate going on over at Radio 5live right now, on whether gaming should be considered a sport.
It's taking place ahead of a 5 live special tonight on the subject, which starts at 20:30 GMT.
I'm very happy here - Austin
Football gossip
But hang fire QPR fans, Austin confirms his commitment to the cause in this tweet, re-tweeted, with some glee no doubt, by the Super Hoops.
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Mail focuses on Tottenham's excellent FA Cup comeback against Burnley. There's also an interesting tale about Charlie Austin, with reports that the QPR frontman is stalling on a new contract offer ... which has put other clubs on alert.
Transfer round-up
Football
Struggling to keep up with all the transfers happening this month?
Thought so. In which case, have a gander at BBC Sport's guide to all that has happened so far.
It might teach you a few things you weren't aware of. For instance, do you know which club has signed the most players this month?
Mansfield Town. Surprised me too.
Thursday's back pages
Plenty going on in The Sun's back page today, though the story that stands out a mile is Manuel Pellegrini's eye-watering £480m attempt to bring Lionel Messi to Manchester City.
On this day - first Superbowl
It was on this day in 1967 that a crowd of 62,000 packed into the Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, for a momentous occasion - to watch the first Super Bowl.
The Green Bay Packers won it, beating the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10, and one of the USA's finest annual sporting events was born.
A few other sporting anniversaries from this date for you...
1927: Teddy Wakelam of BBC Radio gave the first live rugby commentary on the first international match from Twickenham. England beat Wales 11-9.
2004: The campaign to bring the 2012 Olympics to London passed its first major milestone with the submission to the International Olympic Committee of the bid's detailed plans for the Games.
2012: Gordon Strachan was appointed as Scotland manager and Paul McGinley was named Europe's captain for the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles - quite a day!
Euro clubs chase Januzaj
Football gossip
Paris St-Germain, Porto and Juventus are all hoping to secure a loan deal for Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj, according to The Sun.
Thursday's back pages
Let's take a look at the back pages, starting with The Times and an interesting story about the problems faced by young footballers who don't make the grade.
"More than half of young British footballers whose dreams of a professional career are shattered prematurely suffer clinical levels of psychological distress," says the paper, after the release of a new study.
Cellino appeal under way
Football
One story to keep an eye on concerns Leeds United, with Italian businessman Massimo Cellino's appeal against his disqualification from owning the club being heard.
However, don't necessarily expect a decision today - BBC Radio Leeds suggest the matter could drag on into next week.
United in for striker
Football gossip
Palermo say they have rejected interest from Manchester United in 21-year-old Argentine striker Paulo Dybala, who is valued at more than £30m, reports the Guardian.
United star's Eurovision girlfriend
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea must be a proud man this morning ... his girlfriend has been chosen to represent Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest in May.
Edurne Garcia, 29, will be very much hoping to avoid the same number of points United earned against Southampton last weekend - nil - when she sings Amanecer in Vienna on 23 May.
The bad news is that her fella won't be there to see her - the contest falls on the day before United travel to Hull in their final Premier League game.
And now, for absolutely no reason at all, we will leave you with a picture from the Twitter account of Spain's next Eurovision star of her and a dog.
McIlroy bang on form
Golf
Rory McIlroy is out on course at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, making his first appearance of the year.
And the world number one is on the charge after making four birdies in five holes.
McIlroy is four under par after 16 holes - two shots behind joint leader and playing partner Rickie Fowler, who tops the leaderboard alongside Belgium's Thomas Pieters and Branden Grace of South Africa.
Leaderboard here.
Bradford bag Chelsea
Football
Elsewhere in the FA Cup replays, Southampton won 1-0 at Ipswich and League One Bradford scored four goals in the opening 57 minutes to hammer Championship strugglers Millwall. The Lions cause wasn't helped by having defender Mark Beevers sent off just six minutes in.
The reward for Bradford is a huge one, both in terms of prestige and money - a fourth-round trip to Chelsea. Next up for Southampton is Crystal Palace.
Soldado sitter
Football
Before we go any further, let's take a quick gander at what happened in the FA Cup last night.
First up Tottenham, who came from two goals down to beat Burrnley 4-2. They will face Leicester in the fourth round.
But please, we beg you, take a look at the match highlights video - worth watching for one of the worst misses you are likely to see, courtesy of Roberto Soldado managing to hit the bar instead of a open goal from five yards.
By the way, don't take that last bit personally Roberto, it's just that everyone loves a great comedy miss.
City in mega Messi bid
Football gossip
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini is preparing to make a huge move for Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, according to The Sun.
The paper claims the Blues are prepared to shell out up to - and sit down before you read this next bit - £480m for the Argentine. Blimey Charlie, that's serious cash.
Not lacking confidence
Tennis
Heather Watson is only 22 but she certainly has the confidence to go on and achieve great things in the game.
Check out this interview she gave before Christmas - no one can accuse her of lacking ambition.
Watson through to last four
Tennis
Some news from overnight to kick things off, and it's good news too, with British number one Heather Watson reaching the third WTA semi-final of her career.
Watson struggled to get a victory at the back end of the last year but has kicked off 2015 in completely different fashion, claiming a last-four place at the Hobart International with a 7-6 (7-0) 6-2 win over Italian over Roberta Vinci.
She will face American eighth seed Alison Riske on Friday.
Watson became the first British woman since 1988 to win a WTA title at the Japan Open two years ago.
Could there be another one in the offing? "Definitely," said Watson. "But I'm just thinking about my next match."
The plan
Football
For those keen on making lists and planning ahead, here's which Premier League clubs are holding news conferences today and at what time.
Newcastle 13:00 GMT, West Brom 13:00, Aston Villa 13:30.
Crystal Palace 14:00 GMT, Liverpool 14:00, Swansea 14:00.
Leicester 14:30 GMT, Stoke 14:30, Burnley 16:00.
We'll bring you the best of what each manager has to say.
Morning
No time for frivolity this morning, there's too much to get through.
As well as the latest transfer news - and as we're midway through the January window, things are starting to hot up - we'll have full coverage of today's nine Premier League news conferences.
Throw into the mix all the breaking sports news and the best of social media, and you'll understand why we'd better get things rolling.
Don't go anywhere, it's going to be a lively day.