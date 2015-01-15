Sportsday - football transfer news

AFP Copyright: AFP

Ian Bell appears to have cemented his place as England's opener for the forthcoming triangular series with Australia and India after his 187 from 145 balls against the Prime Minister's XI, but coach Peter Moores said it was a difficult to omit powerful Twenty20 opener Alex Hales.

"It was always going to be a tight decision because Alex is a really good player," said Moores.

"We said all along we've got good players so all those decisions are going to be tight and of course you always feel for the guy that misses out.

"We had to pick what we thought was the best opening partnership, Moeen and Belly got that, and the order was picked."