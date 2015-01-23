Sportsday - football transfer news
Summary
- All the breaking football transfer news
- Cellino resigns as Leeds president
- FA Cup news conferences
- Australian Open: Sharapova and Nadal through
- GET INVOLVED: Vote on which FA Cup tie is most likely to cause a shock?
Live Reporting
By Richard Winton and Mike Whalley
All times stated are UK
Get involved
On the subject ofCambridge United v Manchester United, we have a live text commentary under way with Tom Rostance on the BBC Sport website. You can also listen to live coverage on BBC Radio 5 live from 19:00 GMT, or watch with Gary Lineker and the Match of the Day team on BBC One from 19:30 GMT.
Or, if you'd prefer, you can join our live text commentary on the Africa Cup of Nations match betweenSouth Africa and Senegal - in what is proving to be a very unpredictable Group C.
Whichever you choose, enjoy the rest of your sporting evening. Goodbye from us.
I want a draw - Dion Dublin
Cambridge v Man Utd (19:55 GMT)
Dion Dublin played as a striker for Cambridge United and Manchester United in the early 1990s - and while his head predicts an away win tonight, his heart wants a draw.
He tells the BBC World Service: "I would love Cambridge to get a draw and go back to Old Trafford. Manchester United would win the tie over two games if it went that far, but I just want the club to make a bit of money and I want the fans to get a bit of value out of this incredibly special occasion that's happening at the Abbey."
Drummy leaves Chelsea
Football
Reserve team and academy manager Dermot Drummy has left Chelsea after eight years at the club.
The former Arsenal coach - who led Chelsea to the FA Youth Cup in 2010 and the Under-21 Premier League title last season - is leaving to pursue a career in the senior game.
Smith shows cup focus
Aston Villa v Bournemouth (Sunday, 15:00 GMT)
Bournemouth defender Adam Smith says their Championship promotion push will not distract them from their FA Cup fourth-round trip to Aston Villa on Sunday.
"Things are going well at the minute," he tells the Football Association website. "The lads won't be scared going into this game. We are just looking forward to testing ourselves against another top side.
"Hopefully we can beat Villa and then go on a bit of a run, like we did in the League Cup. We are looking to go on another good run and we'll see where that takes us."
Hughton wary of Arsenal strength
Brighton v Arsenal (Sunday, 16:00 GMT)
Or could the shock be at the Amex Stadium on Sunday? Brighton manager Chris Hughton iswary of facing Arsenal in the FA Cup, but insists his players need no extra encouragement for the fourth-round tie.
"I certainly won't need to motivate the squad, but you still need a game plan that gives you a chance," the 56-year-old former Norwich manager told BBC Sussex.
"In the last few seasons if they have made changes for any of the cup competitions, they fielded good young players and the age of the team would have gone down dramatically,"
"Now, any changes that they make are significantly more experienced players. That shows the quality and depth of their squad."
Mourinho 'doesn't do philosophy'
Chelsea v Bradford City (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Perhaps the big upset will be at Stamford Bridge, where League One side Bradford City will look to turn over Premier League juggernauts Chelsea. A long shot, admittedly, as Bradford boss Phil Parkinson says Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho's success is down to his willingness to adapt.
In 15 years, Mourinho has won 16 major trophies in spells with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.
"All the time it's 'philosophy' but no one's so good to say 'we play like this irrespective'. He respects opposition and makes plans to win games - that is why he is so good,"said Parkinson.
Where will the FA Cup upsets be?
#bbcfacup
Earlier, we asked you to vote for the FA Cup fourth-round tie you think is likeliest to produce an upset. The top answer, as Les Dennis used to say on Family Fortunes, was Aston Villa v Bournemouth, with 37%. But some of you aren't quite sure which result would be the upset:Adam Koston: Can't see many upsets this weekend. Villa-Bournemouth would be a huge one. Can't see Villa pulling it off, though.Benny Walsh: Most likely upset: Villa v Bournemouth. Just to be clear, which winner would constitute an upset?Arthur Fane: Only shock is that people think a Bournemouth win at Villa Park would be an 'upset' - only six places below and in excellent form!
Lifestyle choice for Burgess
Rugby League
The lure of the Sydney lifestyle is one of the main reasons behind Joe Burgess' decision to reject a new contract with Wigan.
The 20-year-old will quit Super League at the end of the season to take up a three-year deal with 2013 NRL champions Sydney Roosters, where England coach Steve McNamara is on the backroom staff.
"It's a sad one for us all," Wigan director Kris Radlinski said. "After many discussions it was clear Joe had made his mind up. I said 'do you want me to put Wigan's best possible offer to you?' He said 'no, I want the Sydney lifestyle and to try the NRL'."
Van Gaal's side must apply quality - Dublin
Cambridge v Man Utd (19:55 GMT)
More from former Cambridge United and Manchester United striker Dion Dublin has been speaking to the BBC World Service as the two clubs prepare to meet each other in the FA Cup fourth round tonight, live on BBC One.
He thinks that, even though Louis van Gaal's side will face an intimidating atmosphere at the Abbey Stadium, they will be able to cope, saying: "I don't think it'll be uncomfortable. It's down to the individual to respect where they are going to and where those Cambridge players are trying to get to.
"You've got go there and say: 'In order to beat them, we are going to have to be at the top of our game.' I think Manchester United will have too much quality but it's applying that quality on the day. Cambridge will come out absolutely flying."
Hornets sign Serb defender Savic
Football
Following the signing of Wigan's 2013 FA Cup final match-winner Ben Watson earlier today, Watfordhave agreed a contract with former Bordeaux defender Vujadin Savic.
The 24-year-old Serb left the French club last summer, but has been on trial at Vicarage Road and will now stay for the rest of the season.
Both players could make their debuts against Blackpool on Saturday.
Gyan strikes late for Ghana
Ghana 1-0 Algeria
Late, late, late drama at the Africa Cup of Nations in Mongomo. The match was fizzling out, time was just about up. And then.... former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan burst on to a long ball out of defence and slotted in a Ghana winner from a narrow angle.
That was enough to give victory to Avram Grant's side, who are now one of three teams in Group C on three points. South Africa, the only team in the group with none, face Senegal at 19:00 GMT.
It will be hostile - Dublin
Cambridge v Man Utd (19:55 GMT)
League Two Cambridge United host Premier League giants Manchester United as the FA Cup fourth round begins tonight, and the whole match is live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 19:30 GMT.
Dion Dublin played for both clubs as a striker in the early 1990s, and has told the BBC World Service that it could be a slog for Louis van Gaal's side this evening.
"It will be hostile, I hope. and I hope United will have to dig deep into their inner selves and go back to where they started. It's not going to be pretty. The changing rooms aren't big. They will have to bob their head down to go down the corridor that takes them to the changing rooms. Everything is going to be different."
Homer heading for Bath?
Rugby Union
Tom Homer is expected to complete a move to Bath after London Irish confirmed the full-back will leave this summer.
The 24-year-old, who has scored 780 points in 110 appearances for the Exiles, would be a replacement for Gavin Henson, who will join Bristol at the end of the season.
"We did everything in our power to persuade Tom to stay at the club, however, he feels that his future is elsewhere," said operations director Bob Casey.
Where will the FA Cup upsets happen?
#bbcfacup
Adam's an Ebbsfleet fan who, according to his Twitter feed, once cooked a steak for Daniel Bedingfield's dad. That's nothing, Adam. One of today's Sportsday commentators once had his electricity meter read by Edwina Currie's daughter. True story.
Carlisle sign Boro striker Wyke
Football
Carlisle United havesigned striker Charlie Wyke for an undisclosed fee from Championship side Middlesbrough. The 22-year-old, who has agreed an 18-month contract, scored four goals in 14 games while on loan at Carlisle's League Two rivals Hartlepool United before his loan expired in November.
Africa Cup of Nations latest
Ghana 0-0 Algeria
The Africa Cup of Nations has been a tournament of draws so far - seven of them in the opening 12 matches. There's another one on the cards in Mongomo, as Ghana and Algeria are locked at 0-0 with an hour gone. It hasn't been a thriller, although there has been the odd imitation of a Saturday night post-club taxi queue, as the photo above demonstrates. James Gheerbrant and Emlyn Begley are keeping their eyes on the action for theBBC Sport website's dedicated live text commentary.
Bradford management admit FA charge
Football
Bradford City manager Phil Parkinson and assistant Steve Parkin have both been fined £1,000 afteradmitting to a Football Association misconduct charge.
The pair were charged for an incident during the Bantams' FA Cup third-round replay win over Millwall on 14 January.
An early foul by Lions skipper Alan Dunne triggered an on-field melee, and saw Parkinson and Parkin both sent off.
Suarez will get goals - Enrique
Football
It wasn't that long ago that Luis Suarez was scoring at will for a Liverpool side making a serious push for a first league title since 1990. Brendan Rodgers has missed the striker this season - but Suarez has not exactly been a runaway success at Barcelona.
Suarez, a £75m signing in July, has scored five goals in 16 matches for Barca since completing a ban in October, but coach Luis Enrique has backed him to find form.
"No aspect of Luis Suarez's game worries me and I'm sure he's going to score goals,"Enrique says.
Reading's Drenthe joins Turkish side
Football
Former Real Madrid winger Royston Drenthe has left Reading to joinTurkish side Kayseri Erciyesspor.
The 27-year-old made 24 appearances for the Royals after signing from Russian side Alania Vladikavkaz in 2013.
Drenthe spent the first half of this season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, making 15 appearances for them.
Where will the FA Cup shocks happen?
Vote result
Thank you for voting. Championship leaders to beat Premier League strugglers? We shall see on Sunday.
Views of Cambridge, part 4
Cambridge v Man Utd (19:55 GMT)
Ah, this looks a bit tidier.BBC Sport's Olly Foster: The Dion Dublin hospitality suite at the Abbey Stadium, all set for the big match.
And as luck would have it, we'll be hearing from Mr Dublin himself a little later on here on Sportsday. Don't forget, Cambridge United v Manchester United is live on BBC One. with coverage beginning at 19:30 GMT.
Views of Cambridge, part 3
Cambridge v Man Utd (19:55 GMT)
Oh, good grief.Dan Walker: I believe this is the 'Urinal Of Dreams'. #LoveIt
Views of Cambridge, part 2
Cambridge v Man Utd (19:55 GMT)
...BBC Match of the the Day host Gary Lineker has been giving his Twitter followers a guided tour of the city.Gary Lineker: Parker's Piece in Cambridge, the birthplace of the laws of football back in 1848.
Commendably educational stuff, Gary. Just make sure you're at the Abbey Stadium in time for the start of BBC One's live coverage, which starts at 19:30 GMT.
Views of Cambridge, part 1
Cambridge v Man Utd (19:55 GMT)
Good to see Dan at the Abbey Stadium in plenty of time. Meanwhile...
Cambridge United v Manchester United
Live on BBC One at 19:30 GMT
Cambridge United groundsman Ian Darler believes he hasspent about £30,000 of his own money on equipment over his 30 years looking after the Abbey Stadium pitch.
Little wonder he is looking forward to Friday's FA Cup fourth-round visit of Manchester United.
"My wife thinks I'm absolutely nuts, because we could have done a lot with £30,000," Darler tells BBC Look East. "But as the old song goes: I just get by with a little help from my friends."
Coutts & Freeman join Sheffield Utd
Football
Coutts, 26, has joined the Blades for an undisclosed fee after making Derby 67 appearances in two-and-a-half years.
Freeman, 22, returns to Bramall Lane having played 12 timesand moves on a free transfer after having his contract cancelled.
Rio 2016
Nick Hope
BBC Olympic sports reporter in Rio
"For the first time in history the emblems and logos for the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be three dimensional.
"Organisers tell me plastic models currently being handed out to school children around Rio so they can have something 'real' to play with and 'remind them the Games are coming'."
The 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games begin in just over 18 months time in Brazil.
Where will the FA Cup shocks happen?
#bbcfacup
Listen to the FA Cup fourth round on the BBC
Football
If you're unable to watch your team in FA Cup fourth-round action over the weekend, then you can still keep up to date on the BBC Sport website.
As well as live text commentaries, we've gotonline radio commentary (available in the UK only) on 15 of the 16 ties.
The action gets under way this evening (19:55 GMT) withCambridge taking on Manchester United at the Abbey Stadium.
A gentle reminder that you can vote on which tie is most likely to produce a shock. You can make your choice on the right-hand side of this page or via the voting tab on your phone or tablet.
On this day
On this day in 2004, Louis Saha signed for Manchester United for £12.83m after threatening to go on strike unless Fulham allowed him to move to Old Trafford.
Olympic gold would Trump world title
Snooker
Judd Trump sayswinning an Olympic gold medal would be a better achievement than triumphing at the World Championship.
The world governing body of snooker has submitted a bid to have the sport included at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
"If I could play there once in my lifetime and get the gold medal then I certainly think it would top winning the World Championship," said 25-year-old Trump, who lost in the Crucible final in 2011.
On this day...
One of the most successful managers in Football League history, Bob Paisley, was born on this day in 1919.
He spent 40 years with Liverpool, succeeding Bill Shankly as manager in 1974 and leading the Anfield club to six league titles, three European Cups, three League Cups and the UEFA and European Super Cups. He died in 1996.
Where will the FA Cup shocks happen?
#bbcfacup
Leeds sign Palermo defender Bamba
Football
Championship strugglers Leeds United havesigned Ivory Coast defender Sol Bamba on loan from Italian Serie A side Palermo until the end of the season.
The 30-year-old has previous experience of British football with Dunfermline, Hibernian and Leicester.
The sound of silence
Rugby Union
A contender for story of the day - and we don't say that lightly - has popped in from Yorkshire.
Parents, spectators and coaches at all youth rugby matches in the county have been told not to shout, cheer or even clap at games on the next two Sundays in an effort to improve touchline behaviour.
The 'Silent Sundays' initiative has been backed by the Rugby Football Union, along with Yorkshire Carnegie chairman and former Lions coach Sir Ian McGeechan, after some referees reported increasing abuse from the sidelines. A letter announcing the Silent Sundays has been sent out to all clubs - with parents, coaches and volunteers being asked to comply.
Stoke City news conference
Rochdale v Stoke City (Monday, 20:00 GMT)
Hughes on speculation about forward Bojan Krkic leaving: "It is a non-story as far as I am concerned. We want to build our team around players like him."
On striker Peter Odemwingie's future after he returns from injury: "His impact was huge last season so we hope he can do that when he comes back. If he does then there will be talks."
Stoke City news conference
Rochdale v Stoke City (Monday, 20:00 GMT)
Manager Mark Hughes has injury doubts over Jon Walters and Ryan Shawcross for the FA Cup fourth round tie, with the latter not training with the rest of the squad during the warm-weather camp in Dubai this week.
"We got some real good work done," said Hughes of the trip. "We don't have a mid-season break, so the stresses and strains of Christmas can take their toll."
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
En route to Cambridge for a quintessential FA Cup tie. CUFC v MUFC. Bring on the clichés. @BBCOne from 7.30ish
Where will the FA Cup shocks happen?
Football
Some tasty fourth round FA Cup ties coming up, starting tonight of course with Cambridge United v Manchester United (BBC 1, 19:30 GMT).
But which is most likely to produce a shock? You can vote on the right-hand side of this page or via the voting tab on your phone or tablet.