Sportsday - football transfer news

More from former Cambridge United and Manchester United striker Dion Dublin has been speaking to the BBC World Service as the two clubs prepare to meet each other in the FA Cup fourth round tonight, live on BBC One.

He thinks that, even though Louis van Gaal's side will face an intimidating atmosphere at the Abbey Stadium, they will be able to cope, saying: "I don't think it'll be uncomfortable. It's down to the individual to respect where they are going to and where those Cambridge players are trying to get to.

"You've got go there and say: 'In order to beat them, we are going to have to be at the top of our game.' I think Manchester United will have too much quality but it's applying that quality on the day. Cambridge will come out absolutely flying."