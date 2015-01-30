Sportsday - transfer deadline special

Thanks to you all for your company and your interaction, and enjoy the rest of your evening.
You can join our live text commentary of the weekend action from 09:00 GMT tomorrow. Be there, it promises to be a cracker of a day in the Premier League.
Tomorrow's back pages
The StarCopyright: The Star
The Star's back-page headline says it all. They are leading on claims from Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini that Chelsea striker Diego Costa should learn his lesson and sort himself out after being banned for three games for stamping.
Anyone get the feeling Saturday's match between the two teams could be pretty fiery?
Tomorrow's back pages
The SunCopyright: The Sun
The Sun is running a story on their back page with Andy Carroll claiming Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers lied to him. Carroll will lead the line for West Ham against the Reds at Anfield on Saturday.
Tomorrow's back pages
IndependentCopyright: Independent
Unsurprisingly, Saturday evening's top-of-the table match between Chelsea and Manchester City is taking many of tomorrow's headlines in the newspapers.
The Independent and the Daily Telegraph are just two of many media outlets to go on City boss Manuel Pellegrini insisting there is no "campaign" against Chelsea.
Daily TelegraphCopyright: Daily Telegraph
Tomorrow's back pages
Daily RecordCopyright: Daily Record
Interesting stuff from the Daily Record, who claim a record £10m has been wagered ahead of Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final between Rangers and Celtic.
"James Rodriguez was Colombia's undoubted World Cup star - but Juan Guillermo Cuadrado was not far behind.
"He is at his best as a wide right midfielder - especially as over the last couple of seasons he has started scoring more goals. But he can also feature as an attacking right back, or cut in from the other flank.
"Some three years ago a Premier League giant had a look at Cuadrado but concluded that he was too old - a strange decision given that he is still only 26, and should be looking forward to playing his prime years under Jose Mourinho, who will certainly enjoy the pace on the transitions that his new Colombian acquisition will bring to the side."
Pablo de Roman: How about Roy Keane? He's not afraid of any battle and we all know he is good at organizing successful teams.
Stany Sirutis: Dr. Evil from the Austin Power's series would bring some fresh charm to FIFA's world domination schemes.
Leaving the Bridge?
VfL Wolfsburg are poised to sign Chelsea's Germany international Andre Schurrle for a club record transfer, according to German media reports, after selling Croatia's Ivica Olic to Hamburg on Friday.
It was Schurrle's cross from which Mario Goetze scored the winning goal for Germany in the World Cup final last July, but the winger has failed to claim a regular place under Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.
According to German daily Bild, Wolfsburg have agreed terms with Chelsea and the 24-year-old is set to sign a four-year deal.
Goal
Bournemouth 2-0 Watford - Matt Ritchie (56 mins)
Bournemouth are strengthening their position at the top of the Championship as Matt Ritchie doubles their lead against Watford with a low strike. A win would move them three points above Derby.
A noble move
What could save QPR from relegation? Mark Noble perhaps?
The Daily Mirror reports the midfielder is a target for Harry Redknapp and could exit Upton Park with the expected arrival of Darren Fletcher.
Harry busy on transfer deadline day? Surely not.
Post update
Manchester City on Twitter: LOAN NEWS: @brunozuculini has joined Cordoba on loan until 30 June 2015, and Chidiebere Nwakali has joined Malaga until 30 June 2017.
Former Blackburn and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton on BBC Radio 5 live: "I don't think Robin van Persie is the player he was. As you get older you lose that sharpness and I think he's lost a bit of that. He needs to get himself some goals.
"Maybe there is something not quite right with the way Louis van Gaal has Manchester United set up at the moment that is not playing to Van Persie's strength."
Post update
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
"Bayern are 2 down to Wolfsburg and in danger of losing their first league game in eons. Thought they'd buy Wolfsburg's finest at halftime."
Jamie Mulholland: I would choose Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones to run FIFA. Those dragons of hers would sort Sepp Blatter right out!
John Carleton: An out of date, under-performing mess, @richardbranson to turn FIFA around.
N'Doye and Lennon to Hull?
PACopyright: PA
More transfer speculation for you with the Daily Express claiming Hull City have agreed a £3million fee to sign Lokomotiv Moscow striker Dame N'Doye.
They report personal terms are still to be agreed with N'Doye, 29, who has been away with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.
They also suggest Tottenham winger Aaron Lennon is a loan target for the Tigers.
Former Blackburn and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton on BBC Radio 5 live: "I think Everton are vulnerable at the back and have conceded far too many goals.
"I thought Roberto Martinez said he could address that easily, but it doesn't appear to have been as easy as he maybe initially felt. You do sometimes get a big team that falls into the relegation battle and it could be Everton this season.
"I think maybe at times they should be more direct. When I say direct I don't mean long ball, just being quicker in the transitions from defence and midfield into attack."
Goal
Bournemouth 1-0 Watford
Championship leaders Bournemouth take the lead against Watford thanks to Yann Kermorgant's penalty.
The visitors are already down to 10-men after a harsh red card for Gabriele Angella and now feel harshly done by again after Craig Cathcart was penalised in his own penalty area.
This could be a long night for Watford.
Libya-born Sadiq El Fitouri joined the Evo-Stik First Division side as a trialist in December after being released by Manchester City.
He said: "This is honestly a dream come true for me."
Graham Tully: Forrest Gump. "Stupid is as stupid does" sums #FIFA up perfectly.
Nathan Spafford: Diego Costa good shout for next FIFA President. Would stamp his authority onto the game.
RedIsaac: Beckenbauer knows the game as a player & manager successful administrator at Bayern.
The former Chelsea and Swansea City player, 25, has become one of football's forgotten men.
"I believe I have my best years ahead of me," Sinclair said.
Saints uncorked
AFPCopyright: AFP
There haven't been a great deal of transfers completed today but here is one.
Swansea City signed midfielder Jack Cork, 25, from Southampton for an undisclosed fee.
The two teams play each other on Sunday but the deal was completed after Friday's 12:00 GMT registration deadline. So he won't be involved.
I'm sure the timing wasn't accidental by the Saints.
Jim Hearson: Benedict Cumberbatch - he does everything else.
Andy Neilson: Let's face it anybody would make an excellent fifa president in comparison to @seppblatter.
Jo Lantru: Thor. Anyone who dared step out of line would face the wrath of Mjolnir.
Former Blackburn and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton on BBC Radio 5 live: "Frank Lampard has been an incredible player. The goals he has scored have been unbelievable and the fact he can still have an influence is great.
"No one can replace Frank Lampard's goals at Chelsea"
Frank Lampard makes his first return to Stamford Bridge since leaving the club in the summer when Manchester City visit on Saturday. Will he still be a Blues hero come the final whistle? You can listen to the Weekend Football Preview show now by clicking on the Live Coverage tab on this page.
Gossip column extra
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
With just three days to go until the January transfer window slams shut, BBC Sport's David Ornstein runs the rule over the transfer stories gathering momentum in Gossip Column Extra.
Will Juan Cuadrado complete his move from Fiorentina to Chelsea? Is Burnley striker Danny Ings going to Liverpool? Will Kevin Mirallas and Aaron Lennon swap clubs? There's also news on Darren Fletcher, Emmanuel Adebayor and Jack Cork.
What better way to start the weekend than to tune in to the Weekend Football Preview show on BBC Radio 5 live.
It is getting underway at 19:00 GMT, with Mark Chapman presenting the chat ahead of all the weekend's action with the Sunday Times's Jonathan Northcroft, ex-England striker Chris Sutton and former Manchester United assistant Steve Round.
You can also listen by clicking on the Live Coverage tab on this page.
Motherwell takeover complete
Some breaking news from Scotland as Les Hutchison completes his takeover of Premiership club Motherwell.
"Mark's doing well, if he keeps playing like this no doubt his time will come," Wells told BBC Newcastle.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Chelsea fans, for once, will agree with Gary Neville. And Liverpool fans, not for the first time, will disagree with Neville. But what about the rest of you?
This is a hot talking point - so why don't you let off some steam? Tweet #bbcsportsday.
Massive over-reaction to Costa - Neville
Football
Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville is generally the sort of character who divides opinion. And his latest column for the Telegraph - dissecting Diego Costa's three-match ban for stamping - is guaranteed to do exactly that.
Here are a few snippets from Neville to digest....
"Diego Costa is horrible to play against and I applaud him for it."
"Costa will get himself in trouble, miss matches, upset people. But I don't buy the outrage."
"The idea that Costa's behaviour was violent is nonsense."
"The idea that my role model should be a football-playing angel who never gets booked is alien to me."
League One strugglers Crawley Town sign Nuneaton Town midfielder Lee Fowler on a 93-day loan deal.
The 31-year-old has scored three goals in 21 Conference games since joining Boro in September.
Fowler has previously worked with Reds interim manager Dean Saunders at Wrexham and Doncaster Rovers.
Meanwhile, Crawley have made Dean Morgan's loan move from Woking into a permanent switch.
Aston Villa news conference
Paul Lambert
A little more from Paul Lambert's chat with the media earlier today:
"This club is moving in a really good direction at the minute," he said. "Fabian Delph re-signing, Carles Gil coming in and the way he is playing, Sinclair coming in is a breath of fresh air as well. So there is a lot of good things going on at the minute, the win last week against Bournemouth.
"We are going to Arsenal with a lot of confidence and guys that are really enjoying their football. The Fabian Delph one is massive for us, for him to stay. Gabby Agbonlahor is back from injury, Joe Cole started to train again, Ron Vlaar has started to train again. So we are going down there to try and win the game."
Post update
Richard Conway
BBC Radio 5 live sports news correspondent
"Ginola's Fifa campaign not a complete waste of time for him. He's earned £11,900 for each day of his three-week campaign."
Ginola out of Fifa race
Football
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Fifa presidential candidate David Ginola says he will not stand in May's election.
The Frenchman, who played for several English clubs including Newcastle and Tottenham, did not receive the required five nominations needed to continue his bid.
"Contrary to some reports, I did not withdraw. Just as I did as a player, I gave everything until the final whistle," he says.
"Today I have mixed emotions. There is disappointment, anger, but there is also hope. I'm very proud of my campaign and the policies I proposed to reform football."
London calling Wigan
Rugby League
Millwall, QPR and Fulham are the London venues being considered by Wigan Warriors for a Super League fixture in the capital.
Wigan owner Ian Lenagan, a former director and major shareholder of London Broncos, wants to switch one of his club's home fixtures to the capital and is confident of making the move this season.
"It is a sensible way of expanding the game," Lenagan said.
Sam Payne: Chelsea fan here. Costa deserves the ban. But so did Aguero and Yaya and they got nothing. Inconsistency the main frustration.
Police investigate Keane 'road rage' incident
Football
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Police are investigating an alleged road rage incident involving former footballer Roy Keane.
The 43-year-old former Manchester United captain is said to have got into an altercation with a taxi driver in Altrincham town centre, which led to police being called.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "At 11.30am, police were called to Ashley Road, Altrincham, to a report that a man had behaved aggressively towards another man. An investigation is under way to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident."
Keane, who has previously managed Sunderland and Ipswich and is currently Republic of Ireland assistant manager, lives in nearby Hale.
Strootman injury worse than first feared
Football
Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman says it will take "much longer" than first feared for him to recover from another knee injury.
The Netherlands international, who has been heavily linked to Manchester United during the past couple of seasons, was substituted in the first half of Saturday's 1-1 draw at Fiorentina.
He returned to the Roma side in November following a nine-month lay-off after tearing his cruciate ligament.
"The scar tissue from my previous operation has been removed successfully today. Unfortunately some cartilaginous damage, caused by the knock in the Fiorentina match, was found too," tweets the 24-year-old.
"This means I have to take a longer rest period than anticipated earlier and I am extremely disappointed that it will take much longer before I can be back on the pitch again."
BBC Sport's Elizabeth Hudson in Worcester: "The Great Britain men have been drawn with Poland, Spain, Czech Republic, France and Germany in the group stages for this summer's European Wheelchair Basketball Championships in Worcester.
"The other pool features the Netherlands, Turkey, Israel, Switzerland, Sweden and Italy.
"The top five teams in the men's event qualify for the 2016 Rio Paralympics with GB also hoping for a third European title in a row after winning in Germany in 2013.
"In the women's competition, the top four from the seven-team event will go to Rio, with GB confident of bettering their third place of two years ago."
He moved to Wigan from Brentford in September but Forshaw, 23, made just 17 appearances for the Latics before joining Boro earlier this week.
"There's no hiding from it, it was a tough six months for me and the team," Forshaw told BBC Tees. "I moved to Wigan to make the next step in my career but it was stop-start, the manager was sacked and players came in and out.
"It was a bit turbulent and I didn't have a great time but now I'm looking forward to what's ahead with Middlesbrough."
The 34-year-old takes over from John Bracewell, who has stepped down as director of cricket at Bristol.
Dawson played seven Tests for England between 2001 and 2003, all of them overseas.
Stoke City news conference
Mark Hughes
On Peter Crouch's new two-year contract: "He intimated to us his intentions to stay and to offer him something.
"He's delighted to have signed, and so are we. Not only is he an accomplished footballer but he's a great guy and that's one of the factors that is taken into consideration."
On potential transfer deals before Monday: "We were looking at one or two things but I'm not one to go mad in January."
McPake pens new deal
Football
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Defender James McPake has agreed a two-year contract extension with Dundee.
The 30-year-old had been linked with a move to English football but has signed until the end of the 2016/17 season.
McPake joined Dundee in the summer after leaving Hibernian following the Edinburgh side's relegation.
No special K for Mckay
Football
We must admit, the lack of a capital 'K' in new Wigan striker Billy Mckay's surname left us initially flummoxed (see 15:08). And, judging by a tweet from his former club Inverness Caledonian Thistle to his new employers, it appears we have not been the only ones left scratching our heads...
Official ICTFC: @LaticsOfficial Hope you guys have better luck getting people to spell Billy's name Mckay instead of McKay. #PetHate
Stoke City news conference
Mark Hughes
On Bojan Krkic's season-ending knee injury: "He's very philosophical about it. He said to me 'that's football'.
"He's very positive and he knows that there is a lot of hard work. He's hoping to get back for pre-season if possible."
Stoke City news conference
Mark Hughes
Stoke boss Mark Hughes has responded to speculation he is to be offered a new contract - and it sounds like a deal is not far off.
"The owners have intimated that they would like to discuss a new contract with me, but that's been it," said Hughes, whose side host QPR on Saturday.
"It'll be discussed in due time. I am pleased they feel they want to commit to me and have me as their manager for a longer spell."
After the arrival of Leeds defender Jason Pearce, striker Billy Mckay has joined for an undisclosed fee from Inverness on a "long-term deal".
Mckay, 26, has scored five goals in his last five games for Caley Thistle.
Swansea news conference
Garry Monk
Monk also said Anderlecht's Aleksandar Mitrovic is "not a target" for the club, despite reports in Belgium saying otherwise.
He also hinted that interest in Norwich defender Martin Olsson has cooled, following a bid from Swansea that failed to match Norwich's valuation.
The Swansea boss was also asked about Aaron Lennon and Bryan Ruiz.
"You're really plucking these out now," he told a reporter. "I don't know how many more we're going to be linked to."
Man Utd sign young Salford defender
Former Manchester United, and Salford City part-owner, Gary Nevilletweets: Incredible story on Sadiq El Fitouri (see below). Well done to Phil and Scholesy for showing belief in a lad who was out of the game!
"Phil and Scholesy gave him his Salford City debut just three weeks ago and the boy has signed for United. #dreamscometrue"
Done deal - Man Utd sign defender
Football
Calm down Manchester United fans. They haven't signed Mats Hummels. Or Ron Vlaar.
But they have signed Libya-born defender Sadiq El Fitouri from Evo-Stik First Division side Salford City.
Sadiq, 20, has signed an 18-month contract with United. He joined Salford City in December after being released by Manchester City.
Salford part-owner Phil Neville says: "We are immensely proud that our club has been able to give an opportunity to a boy who had the determination and passion to play without necessarily having the chances."
Sadiq adds: "This is honestly a dream come true for me and I have to thank Salford for the chance as well as the faith they have showed in me."
Turner handed 10-day ban
Horse Racing
Britain's leading female jockey Hayley Turner has been given a 10-day ban for failing to ride out a finish at Lingfield on Friday.
Turner, 32, appeared to stop riding close to the winning post on the 6-4 favourite Singular Quest, who finished fourth in a maiden stakes at 14:00 GMT.
Stewards found her guilty of "failing to ride out on a horse that would have finished third".
Turner, whose career highlights have included being the first female British jockey to ride 100 winners in a year, will miss 10 days of racing between 13 and 24 February.
"I understand there was an offer in place with a new contract [at Southampton], for whatever reason he decided not to sign that contract," said Monk.
"We're very pleased to have him at the club - or have him very soon. He's already got good experience at this level. Playing in a good team at a good club, his grounding's very good. He's still at a good age to develop him into a top midfielder."
Southampton news conference
Ronald Koeman
Southampton boss Ronald Koeman says there is "a good chance" that one or two new faces may arrive before the transfer window shuts.
The Dutchman admits he is interested in signing Feyenoord midfielder Tonny Vilhena, 20, and Serbia attacker Filip Djuricic, 23.
"If Jack Cork leaves the club we need another midfielder," says Koeman. "We are interested in Vilhena because he is not happy at Feyenoord. He is not playing. I believe in the player, I believe in his quality, he is a young player and if I can help the player I like to do that."
On Benfica's Djuricic: "I'm interested in the player. He is a good young player who can play in different positions. It is a good chance that one of the two players could join - and maybe both players."
Brown welcomes Rangers tie
Football
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Celtic captain Scott Brown has welcomed the League Cup semi-final meeting with Rangers for bringing the world's attention back to Scottish football.
It is the first derby between the sides for nearly three years, with Rangers now in the Scottish Championship.
"It is good for Scottish football because everyone all over the world will be watching and hopefully we can put on a show for them," he said. "Do we miss Rangers? Yes, on occasions like this."
Hannah: It's not the ban for Diego Costa I'm annoyed about, it's the FA's inconsistency. Aguero's double-footed stamp on Luiz got nothing.
Joel Fentem: Remember last season when Yaya Toure stamped on someone and didn't get retrospectively banned. There is a campaign against Chelsea.
Southampton news conference
Ronald Koeman
Manchester United have not made a bid for Southampton right-back Nathaniel Clyne, according to Saints boss Ronald Koeman.
The Dutchman said contract talks are continuing with the England international, who has 18 months left on his contract.
"Not any news at the moment, the club is still talking with him to keep him here," says Koeman.
"A lot of rumours but there has been no bid for Clyne. We've had no contact from Manchester United."
Graves nominated for ECB chairman
Cricket
Colin Graves has received the sole nomination for the post of England and Wales Cricket Board chairman.
The businessman, who was nominated by the 18 first-class counties and the MCC, has been executive chairman of Yorkshire since 2012 and was elected deputy chairman of the ECB the following year.
Graves said: "I am most grateful and honoured to have been nominated by the First Class Counties and the MCC for the role of ECB chairman."
Southampton news conference
Ronald Koeman
Southampton midfielder Jack Cork is talking to Swansea about a potential move, says Saints boss Ronald Koeman.
"Jack is now in Swansea. The club offered him a very good contract, but his feeling was that it was not good to stay longer here because he wants to play more games. I can't guarantee players that. I have good competition in midfield.
"His contract finishes at the end of this season and if he doesn't accept the contract then for the coach it is an easy question.
"But there is no chance he will play against us on Sunday."
Southampton news conference
Ronald Koeman
Saints boss Ronald Koeman urges his side to rediscover their defensive stability - or face the consequences against visitors Swansea on Sunday.
The Dutchman watched his team concede three times in their FA Cup defeat by Crystal Palace last week.
"We have to defend better against Swansea than we did against Crystal Palace because it was poor defending. I was surprised about that because usually it is one of our strengths. We have kept a lot of clean sheets."
Ings has been linked with a permanent move to Anfield, with the suggestion that he would then be loaned back to the club for the remainder of the campaign.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
In a statement, Burnley said: "This kind of deal is prohibited by the Premier League under rule V7 which states that a player cannot be purchased and loaned back between Premier League clubs in the same transfer window."
Chief Executive Lee Hoos added: "This type of move would violate Premier League rule V7 regarding transfers so simply cannot happen. Over the course of the window, the player himself, Sean Dyche and the chairman have made it clear he won't be going anywhere and we consider that the end of the matter."
Southampton news conference
Ronald Koeman
The scene is set for the next of our Premier League managers. Enter stage left Ronald Koeman!
The Southampton manager unfolds a piece of paper and plonks it on the desk in front of him. Don't think I've seen a top-flight boss do that since the infamous Rafa Benitez rant....
Hull to appoint Phelan as assistant manager
Football
PACopyright: PA
Mike Phelan will be confirmed as Hull City's assistant manager after Saturday's Premier League game against Newcastle, BBC Humberside understands.
Tigers manager Steve Bruce has been on the lookout for a new assistant following Steve Agnew's departure to Middlesbrough last month.
The former Manchester United and Norwich coach is unable to take up the post before 1 February because of the terms of his departure from the Canaries.
Buzanszky, who played 49 times for Hungary from 1950-56, died on 11 January, aged 89.
He was the last surviving member of the team which won the gold medal at the 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki and was runner-up to West Germany at the 1954 World Cup.
At Friday's ceremony, Prime Minister Viktor Orban called Buzanszky a "national legend".
GB teams ready for Euro draw
Wheelchair basketball
BBCCopyright: BBC
BBC Sport's Elizabeth Hudson in Worcester: "The Chapter House at Worcester Cathedral has seen plenty of action over the years but probably nothing like today.
"Players from the GB men's and women's teams took time to get in some warm-up in before the draw for the European Wheelchair Basketball Championships which takes place later this afternoon at the Cathedral.
"The University of Worcester will host the tournament at their Sports Arena from 28 August to 7 September.
"We can report that there was no damage done to the Cathedral's historic stained-glass windows!"
Colin Enlander: Most annoying part of the Costa ban is his lack of appreciation of what this means to all Fantasy Football Managers.
We feel your pain, Colin. A straight swap for Sergio Aguero perhaps? Or new Crystal Palace signing Shola Ameobi to save a few quid? Decisions, decisions...
On the prospect of new players coming in before Monday's transfer deadline: "I am really happy with my squad. I think there is not many movements happening. I believe there will not be too many activities, but in football you never know."
On Harry Kane's long-term future: "There's no doubt his future is at Tottenham. I'm not worried about that and the supporters don't need to worry about that."
On rumours linking winger Aaron Lennon with a move to Hull. "There's lot of rumours, so far it's all rumours and I never comment on rumours."
Cheltenham fans buy 'better than Man Utd' board
Football
Cheltenham fans have raised £650 to fund a billboard proclaiming their team is better than Manchester United.
Murry Toms, a lifelong fan, started the campaign on Thursday in a bid to boost ailing attendances at Whaddon Road.
He reached the target in 11 hours and is now looking to fund a second poster.
Saad Chandna: Costa's ban was well deserved, and anyone claiming otherwise is just fooling themselves. Long time coming; the way he plays.
Crumbz: How can anyone deny something so obvious, TWICE, and expect to get away it? Diego Costa is a troublemaker.
Richard Todd: Costa getting rightly banned should set a precedent now and punishment just, should now coach a youth team as part of sanction
Tottenham news conference
Mauricio Pochettino
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has described the club's fixture congestion in the run-up to the League Cup final with Chelsea as "unfair".
Spurs face the prospect of four games in 11 days, including a Europa League tie against Fiorentina in Florence less than 72 hours before the Wembley final on 1 March. By contrast, Chelsea have one match in nine days before the Wembley contest.
"I think it's not fair to play in Florence on Thursday and play a final on Sunday," Pochettino said. "Chelsea have a clean week. It's not fair but this is football, we need to accept that and be ready."
New deal for Murray
Football
Crystal Palace striker Glenn Murray signs a one-year contract extension with the club, which will extend his stay with the Eagles until 2017.
Murray, 31, recently returned to the club after a short loan spell with Reading, but has featured in three of Alan Pardew's first four games in charge.
Manchester City news conference
Manuel Pellegrini
Manchester City can cope without influential midfielder Yaya Toure when they go to Chelsea on Saturday, insists boss Manuel Pellegrini.
Toure, 31, is currently on international duty with Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations.
"He's an important player but we qualified against Roma and beat Bayern Munich without him. Teams don't depend on one player," says Pellegrini.
Diego Costa banned for stamp
Football
Ian Dennis
BBC Radio 5 live senior football reporter
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
"No consolation to Jose Mourinho or Chelsea but it could have been worse for Diego Costa. Talk of an increased ban for a frivolous appeal was nonsense. The player was well within his rights to contest the charge.
"However, had referee Michael Oliver deemed the incident with Martin Skrtel worthy of violent conduct then he could easily have faced a six-match ban as part of a double punishment. Whether you agree or disagree over Costa, the FA's fast track system has worked well."
Fletcher having West Ham medical
Football
Just an update on our earlier entry, with BBC Sport's Simon Stone now confirming that Darren Fletcher is having his medical at West Ham today.
Manchester City news conference
Manuel Pellegrini
Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini insists Saturday's trip to leaders Chelsea will not decide the Premier League title race.
Reigning champions City are currently in second place, five points adrift of Jose Mourinho's men after 22 matches.
"It's an important game, it's not the game that will decide the title because after that we have to play for 48 points," says the Chilean.
"It's not a final. Remember, City won the title in 2011-12 after being eight points behind Manchester United."
Jeptoo handed two-year doping ban
Athletics
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Kenyan Rita Jeptoo, winner of the Boston and Chicago marathons for the last two years, has been banned from the sport for two years after failing a drugs test, Athletics Kenya said on Friday.
"AK followed due process in her (Rita Jeptoo) matter and it was appropriate that she serves a two-year ban," Athletics Kenya chief executive Isaac Kamande told Reuters.
Jeptoo has denied doping, telling reporters last year that the accusations against her were "lies".
Manchester City news conference
Manuel Pellegrini
Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini is hoping that French attacking midfielder Samir Nasri could return for the top-of-the table match after a groin injury.
"Samir has worked normally in the last couple of days," says the Chilean. "Maybe it's too soon but we will see if he can be on the bench."
Emirates Stadium to host Brazil v Chile
Football
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Arsenal have announced Emirates Stadium will host an international friendly match between Brazil and Chile on Sunday, 29 March.
This will be the seventh time that the Brazil national team has played at Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal chief executive officer Ivan Gazidis said: "It's a compliment to both Arsenal Football Club and Emirates Stadium that we will once again be hosting a fixture of this magnitude."
Manchester City news conference
Manuel Pellegrini
@MCFC/TwitterCopyright: @MCFC/Twitter
Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini has just settled down into his seat below this glitzy screen. Where, of course, he is chatting to the media ahead of Saturday's trip to Premier League title rivals Chelsea.
Manchester United news conference
Louis van Gaal
BBC Sport's Simon Stone at Carrington: "Van Gaal also confirms he will not be signing anyone before the transfer window closes on Monday.
"The Dutchman adds: 'Every day I read that I am interested in players. I am not interested in players, only selling.'"
Fletcher talking to West Ham - Van Gaal
Football
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal confirms Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher is in talks with West Ham, reports our man at Carrington, Simon Stone.
Fletcher, 30, is out of contract at the end of the season and has been granted a free transfer by the Old Trafford club.
"'He is now in West Ham, I believe," the Dutchman tells the news conference.
"We have to wait and see. He is my third captain, an important guy in the dressing room. I like him as a human being. But he has not played so much."
Andrew Tuffnell: So glad Costa got banned! Just a shame they didn't give him extra games for the cheek of even appealing it!
Catchwords: It would be a more fitting punishment to ban Costa from playing in the Capital One cup final for his 'alleged' stamp.
Conor McMeekin: Costa banned, who saw that coming - Media campaign once again comes good for anyone against Chelsea which seems to be everyone.
Carrick out for four weeks
Football
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
This from Manchester United's Twitter account: "Louis van Gaal tells #MUTV that Michael Carrick will miss around four weeks with a muscle rupture but Ashley Young is closer to full fitness."
"It's a touch of class from the manager," the 25-year-old told BBC Radio Bristol.
Foxes to avoid deadline-day rush
Football
Leicester manager Nigel Pearson says he will do all he can to avoid making any last-minute transfers before Monday's deadline.
The Premier League's bottom club have only managed to sign two players so far in January, with Andrej Kramaric and Mark Schwarzer arriving.
Pearson told BBC Radio Leicester: "If you have to do it, you have to do it. In an ideal world, I don't see why deals are done so late. I will certainly not be getting involved in that myself."
Blatter backs Australia World Cup
Football
Fifa president Sepp Blatter has fired his opening salvo in his campaign for re-election by saying Australia deserves to host the World Cup.
In his first column in FIFA Weekly magazine since confirming he will be a candidate for May's election, Blatter said: "Australia is the only continent never to have hosted the World Cup finals.
"That is basically an unfortunate omission in sporting history because very few countries boast such a rich sporting culture and long list of champions. We can say with confidence that it would be more than deserved if Australia were to stage the World Cup at some point."
Djokovic and Wawrinka go to a fifth...
Tennis
Quelle surprise. Defending champion Stan Wawrinka has taken world number one Novak Djokovic to a fifth set in their Australian Open semi-final.
We told you earlier that Steve Bruce expects to have Nikica Jelavic, Abel Hernandez, Gaston Ramirez, Andrew Robertson and Alex Bruce back for this weekend's match with Newcastle, and now we can get some quotes from the man himself.
"It looks like we might have some back," said Bruce. "We've been away for four or five days and managed to get some training into Jelavic, Hernandez and Robertson. You can add Ramirez to that list too.
"It's not ideal and we'd like another week for all of them if we're being honest, but as long as they come through training today it looks as though they'll be ok."
New Ferrari launch
Formula 1
Let's put a little more meat on the bones of the new Ferrari launch, including a nice graphic from Ferrari outlining a few key facts and stats.
The James Allison-designed car - the SF15-T - has undergone a major overhaul after last season's disappointing campaign, which was so bad it accounted for two team principals by the end of the year.
FerrariCopyright: Ferrari
A redesigned nose and sidepods are the most notable visible changes to the bodywork, while much work has gone on beneath the carbon fibre, with the Ferrari engine significantly overhauled.
Fernando Alonso may have gone but four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel arrives from Red Bull to partner Kimi Raikkonen.
Charlton striker heads out on loan
Football
Want some Championship transfer tittle-tattle? You are in luck.
While the English Premier League transfer market is yet to catch fire, there is confirmation of a smoking hot transfer in Italy's Serie A.
Italy striker Mattia Destro joins struggling giants AC Milan from title-chasing Roma and has been unveiled by the Rossoneri today.
The 23-year-old scored 13 league goals as Roma finished runners-up to Juventus last season, but has fallen out of coach Rudi Garcia's plans this term.
He joins 11th-placed Milan on loan with a view to a permanent deal at the end of the season.
Schurrle edging closer to Wolfsburg move
Football
Chelsea forward Andre Schurrle is on the verge of completing his return to the Bundesliga after his agent confirmed a "verbal agreement" had been reached with Wolfsburg.
A fee of around £22.5m is reported to have been agreed for the transfer, which Schurrle's agent Ingo Haspel told Germany's SID agency "should go through on Friday".
"There are still a few things to discuss, but we're no longer talking about figures," Haspel added.
GB teams await Euro draw
Wheelchair basketball
Elizabeth Hudson
BBC Sport at Worcester Cathedral
"It's a chilly morning in Worcester as the Great Britain men's and women's teams prepare for the draw for the European Wheelchair Basketball Championships which take place at the city's university from 28 August to 7 September.
"The men are bidding for a third gold medal in a row in the event while the women were third two years ago in Germany and are hoping to continue the form which saw them finish fifth at last year's World Championships in Canada."
England into tri-series final against Australia
Cricket
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
England beat India by three wickets in Perth to reach the tri-series final against Australia this weekend.
Chasing 201 for victory, England got over the line with four overs to spare.
James Taylor's 82 - part of a 125-run stand with Jos Buttler - earned him the man-of-the-match honours.
We all knew this Australian Open semi-final would be tighter than a Yorkshireman's wallet* and so it is proving.
World number one Novak Djokovic sneaks a 6-4 win in the third set, nudging himself ahead against defending champion Stan Wawrinka. Remember, the winner faces Great Britain's Andy Murray in Sunday's final.
* We are both Yorkshiremen so we're allowed to say that...
Mackay on Wigan exodus
Football
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Wigan Athletic manager Malky Mackay has been talking at the end of a week that has seen the departures of Shaun Maloney, Ben Watson, Adam Forshaw, Callum McManaman and Ivan Ramis. This, after three earlier January departures.
"I knew when I took the job on there had to be a restructure of the squad in terms of it being leaner and also dealing with the contract situation so that then really comes to pass when the January window opens up," said Mackay. "It was a process that was going to start in January and we are in the middle of it.
"Depending on situations there may be another couple on the fringes that may leave but in the main it will be about trying to replenish the squad."
Damien Morris: Shaun Wright-Phillips. He had so much promise at such a young age for his club and country. He can't even make a matchday squad let along the starting eleven for QPR these days.
Stuart Inns: Bony will be a forgotten man.
Adam Middleton: Shinji Kagawa was a prime example of this problem.
Arsenal news conference
Arsene Wenger
On the fitness of striker Danny Welbeck (thigh) and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (groin).
"If I were to gamble, gamble, gamble, Danny Welbeck could be available for Sunday. But it would be a big gamble after such a long time out. But he's definitely available for next week.
"I think next week's game at Tottenham will come a little bit early for Chamberlain."
