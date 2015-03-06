Sportsday - rolling sports news

And so we bring this Sportsday to a close, and what a day it turned out to be.

James Ward produced a quite stunning comeback to beat John Isner 15-13 in the fifth set and give Great Britain a 2-0 Davis Cup lead over the United States.

Hope you enjoyed it. Let's leave you with a photo of the man of the moment.

James Ward, you beauty. If I had a cap, I'd doff it. Goodnight.