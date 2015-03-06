Sportsday - rolling sports news
Summary
- Great Britain 1-0 USA in Davis Cup with James Ward in action
- Gerrard faces first-team fight - Rodgers
- King, Murray and Gilligan voted on to Rangers board
- Live coverage of European Indoor Athletics
- Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins European indoor gold
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Davis Cup - what a way to end the day
Tennis
And so we bring this Sportsday to a close, and what a day it turned out to be.
James Ward produced a quite stunning comeback to beat John Isner 15-13 in the fifth set and give Great Britain a 2-0 Davis Cup lead over the United States.
Hope you enjoyed it. Let's leave you with a photo of the man of the moment.
James Ward, you beauty. If I had a cap, I'd doff it. Goodnight.
Davis Cup
Last set of tweets. Cheers for joining in.
Ruth Corrigan: Epic from @JamesWardtennis Top 50 ahoy!
Madhavan Raman: James Ward with a great comeback win. Cue the numerous 'son of a London cabbie' mentions.
Leanne: That James Ward result is epic!
Jim Taylor: Amazing Davis Cup comeback from James Ward - kept me absolutely gripped for the last two hours
Davis Cup: GB v USA
Tennis
The Murray brothers go wild as James Ward clinches victory.
What a day of tennis that has been.
And who'd have thought Englishman Ward would end up getting a bigger roar in Glasgow than Andy Murray? Amazing.
Davis Cup #bbctennis
Woof: James ward - HERO!
Ben Roach: There was only one song those Scots could play after that epic... More of The Proclaimers!
RacketlonNews: Every British racket sports player stand up and salute James Ward. From two sets to love down to win 15-13 in the 5th set.
Kenny Simpson: WHAT. AN. EFFORT.
Davis Cup: GB v USA
Tennis
GB captain Leon Smith looks almost as shattered as James ward.
"He deserves all the plaudits he gets after that match," said Smith.
"It was so gutsy. he kept fighting, even if he was 40-0 down on Isner's serve and that paid off in the key moments.
"I can barely speak. I've almost lost my voice.
"But it's really tough for the USA now at two matches down. But they have Jim Courier as captain and he will not let them go down without a fight."
Davis Cup: GB v USA
Tennis
James Ward is interviewed on court. He looks emotional. The crowd are cheering wildly.
"I'd prefer it if I had less five set matches... I don't know what to say," he says.
"This is by far the best atmosphere I've ever been involved in and thank you very much to all the crowd."
He added: "It was difficult. I had a lot of chances in the last set. It was an unbelievable match."
Davis Cup: GB v USA
Tennis
James Ward has just come from two sets down to beat the best player in the United States.
What a hero. He goes wild, then hugs Andy Murray for a long time, the kind of time you'd hug your partner for on Valentine's Day. Hope Kim isn't jealous.
But why not. That was brilliant. Four hours and 52 minutes. One of the best Davis Cup comebacks of all time? Very possibly.
Davis Cup: GB v USA
Tennis
Game number 28 of the fifth set.
And Ward starts well, moving to 0-30. Isner suddenly looks spent.
And the American slams a forehand wide. 0-40. The crowd go wild. Three matchpoints.
He only needs one. Get in son. Ward has done it. Pop the champagne.
Davis Cup: GB v USA
Tennis
This man is loving it.
Davis Cup: GB v USA
Tennis
Danger for Ward as he slips to 0-30 behind on serve.
A tense hush falls around the Glasgow crowd. Two greatpoints and he's back to 30-30. Cue pandemonium again.
Andy Murray is even feeling the heat. He's removed that big sweater, the one that made it look like he was outside trying to make his way home after work on a freezing winter's night, revealing a blue T-shirt. Very fetching.
Ward goes 40-30 ahead . A big serve and he holds. Great comeback that from an awkward position. 14-13. Phew!
Davis Cup:
Tennis
Ladies and gentleman, we've just broken a record.
Four hours, 49 minutes - makes it the longest ever World Group singles match at the Davis Cup.
On the court, it's 13-13. Ward serving.
Davis Cup #bbctennis
Nicola Jade: Four and 3/4 hours in and I am knackered just watching James Ward and John Isner... Unbelievable tennis!
Jamie Gardner: What is it with Isner and 5th set marathons!
Dan Turner: Whatever the result, this is a heroic performance by James Ward.
Here. here Dan. Though let's make sure it's not another case of plucky Brit loser eh?
Davis Cup: GB v USA
Tennis
Well, what a game that was. Ward wins it to love to go 13-12.
Both men return to their seats to take a well-earned two-minute breather.
Isner looks like he needs the break more but remember he's been here before.
Back at Wimbledon in 2010, the American overcome Nicolas Mahut 70-68 in the deciding set of an unforgettable first-round encounter.
Isner outlasted Frenchman Mahut to win 6-4 3-6 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (7-3) 70-68 in the longest match in history, taking 11 hours and five minutes over three days.
Hopefully this one won't take quite as long, especially as I'm meant to be meeting a pal of mine in half an hour for a pint.
Davis Cup #bbctennis
Cameron Johnson: My mate has came round to house and suddenly we're captivated by Davis Cup match. Come on Ward!
Davis Cup: GB v USA
Tennis
Sniff of a chance at 0-30 on the Isner serve but the American, sensing danger, hits back to 40-30. Great forehand from Ward and it's deuce. But a weak end to the game, two Ward mistakes, sees Isner take it. 12-12.
The GB team applaud their man, and on we go.
Piers Newbery
BBC Sport at Emirates Arena, Glasgow
"Provisions are being horded, transport rearranged, toilets queued for… an epic match in the best traditions of the Davis Cup, and tie could really be on the line as a Ward win would leave the US struggling.
"Credit to Isner, he has produced big serves when it matters, while Ward came through a hugely edgy game to hold for 12-11."
Davis Cup: GB v USA
Tennis
This fifth set has now lasted 89 minutes. That's one hour 29 minutes. After they've already played four sets. How do they do it? I'm shattered after four press-ups at the gym.
Davis Cup #bbctennis
Ed Fondue: Andy Murray has just popped out to take part in Wimbledon.
Very good Ed. But don't joke about it. The way things are going it could happen.
Davis Cup: GB v USA
Tennis
Some decent play from Isner during the game, coupled with one or two mistakes from Ward - means the American takes it deuce. That hasn't happened often this set.
Alarm bells ring. And they get even louder as Isner moves to advantage.
The American has suddenly raised his game and Ward's level has just dropped a fraction. Two breakpoints, both saved by Ward. Gutsy stuff, but then you expect gutsy from a lad who has come back from two sets down.
He takes the game. Brillaint stuff. 12-11. Everyone keeping up? Good.
Davis Cup #bbctennis
Rhosyn Morgan-Davies: The noise from the crowd is incredible! They're like football fans! Wish I was there.
Kenny Simpson: This is getting insane!
Davis Cup: GB v USA
Tennis
Nip and tuck this game but then... Isner fires wide at 30-30 and it's another matchpoint, the fourth in total, for Ward.
But once again Isner saves it, thanks to a massive first serve. Deuce. But Ward rips a backhand over the net and secures a fifth matchpoint. Maybe this time?
Er, no. Isner - and you have to give him great respect for this because he looks exhausted - hits back and takes the game. 11-11. Ward to serve.
Davis Cup #bbctennis
Harry Waldie: The noise will be immense if (when) Ward wins this.
Indeed. We're in Salford and we can almost here the racket (no pun intended) from here.
Davis Cup: GB v USA
Tennis
A lengthy game with a few nervy moments but Ward wins it to restore his advantage and take it to 11-10.
Hang on, where's he going? As the game ends he races from the court into the bowels of the arena. Appropriate description that for it looks like he's nipped to the loo.
Whatever he got up to, it didn't take long. Ward is back, and we begin the 22nd game of this marathon fifth set.
Davis Cup: GB v USA
Tennis
A lot of Twiiter talk about Jamie Ward's shirt.
What do you reckon? And given how he's playing, does it matter?
Davis Cup #bbctennis
Alban Lee: This is unbelievable!
No, it's really happening Alban. Honest.
Davis Cup: GB v USA
Tennis
Hang on. An incredibly limp backhand from Isner puts ward 15-30 up. Two points from the match. Nice serve and volley tennis from isner brings him back to 30-30 though, and means he avoids getting in a distinctly sticky position.
It goes to deuce. And Isner puts a forehand wide. It looked easy. but when you're shattered.
Ward waves his hands and the crowd goes berserk.
Matchpoint. Saved. Or missed to be more accurate - a mishit Ward forehand dropping just long with Isner static at the net.
Back to deuce. And Isner powers through to just about hold again. How many times have we said that this set? A lot. It's 10-10, fifth set.
Davis Cup: GB v USA
Tennis
Isner holds but it's a case of anything you can do...
Ward might be 111 in the world but he is playing inspired stuff. Big ace to make it 10-9 and its Isner to serve next to stay in the match.
Remember, victory for Ward would put GB two-up after Andy Murray's earlier win. and put them in pole position to win this Davis Cup tie.
Davis Cup #bbctennis
Amanda Elliott: This is epic... 8-8 in fifth what a great effort from Ward. Isner upping his level a bit though I feel.
Ben Dalton: Lest we forget, John Isner has some decent history in long fifth sets.
Indeed Ben. You have got a sleeping bag handy haven't you?
Davis Cup #bbctennis
Oscar Snow: James Ward's shirt makes it look like he's just rocked up at a BBQ and fancies some tennis. Love it!
Watch it Oscar, if he wins that's the best shirt we've ever seen.
Davis Cup: GB v USA
Tennis
Andy Murray jumps to his feet and pumps his fist as John Isner slams a weak-looking forehand into the net and Ward holds serve.
So did Isner, so we're at - hang on, hand me a calculator - 9-8 to Ward. On we go. Isner to serve. Quiet please.
More on Evans-Cisse spitting row
Football
Some footie. We brought you the breaking news earlier that Manchester United defender Jonny Evans has denied an FA charge for allegedly spitting at Newcastle's Papiss Cisse in Wednesday's Premier League match.
You canread the full story here.
Piers Newbery
BBC Sport at Emirates Arena, Glasgow
"The Isner backhand has all but left the building, but the world number 20 is doing enough with his serve and forehand to stay alive.
"Ward has been playing the better tennis for the last two hours and should be fit enough to go for some time yet, having spent some of the off-season training with Murray in Florida."
Davis Cup: GB v USA
Tennis
What's that? You'd like a sort of general overview photograph of the arena but with a British flag somewhere in the foreground?
Sure thing.
Ward holds. He's 8-7 up. Pressure back on John Isner.
Davis Cup: GB v USA
Tennis
Both players hold serve, first Ward, then Isner.
The score moves to 7-7. Gripping stuff.
Davis Cup #bbctennis
Ruth Corrigan: Superb play from James Ward no matter what the outcome!
Andrew Lawton: Huge tennis from James Ward. Incredible performance he's putting in at the moment.
Ed Fondue: Whatever the result James Ward has been immense. One of the best GB Davis Cup performance.
Davis Cup: GB v USA
Tennis
We really could be here all night. Can anyone bring me some sandwiches and a nice milky coffee?
Davis Cup: GB v USA
Tennis
Isner, to his great credit, holds well, despite losing the first point of the game when James Ward produced a thumping forehand.
It's 6-6. No tie-breaks in the fifth set, which means we could still be here tomorrow morning.
Davis Cup: GB v USA
Tennis
Ward holds again with relative ease. He leads 6-5. The Brit definitely looks the stronger.
Fascinating game coming up now, especially given how much Isner has been struggling to hold serve of late.
Don't go anywhere.
Piers Newbery
BBC Sport at Emirates Arena, Glasgow
"Ward has the beating of Isner when he can get the 6ft 10in American on the move, something Andy Murray appears to have been relaying to captain Leon Smith on the sidelines.
"Murray has also been signing autographs and took a few moments to himself in the nearby facilities, which are actually reserved for the media. We'll let him off though."
Scott in bold mood
Golf
Let's break away from the tennis for just one moment and news that there is no sign of a British charge at theWGC-Cadillac Championship in Miami.
Adam Scott has, however, started day two well and is four under through nine holes, six under overall.
JB Holmes leads on 10 under. Welshman Jamie Donaldson and England's Lee Westwood are nine off the pace.