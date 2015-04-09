Sportsday - rolling sports news

Would FA Cup glory make for a successful season at Liverpool?

Paddy de Lasa, Donegal, Ireland on text: You can't choose one over the other. An FA cup victory without CL place will be short lived, CL without FA Cup will be regression from last year. Liverpool need both for it to be deemed a successful season at all.

Chris: Liverpool need progress, winning the cup is a great day but it's only one day, top four means we are a lot better off financially and we can attract top players with CL football.

Bob: Its a sad indication of what modern football has become if people see finishing in the top four as a greater achievement than winning an actual trophy.

