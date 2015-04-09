Sportsday - rolling sports news

With last weekend's quarter-final defeat by Leinster ending their Champions Cup hopes, Bath are now looking towards a first Premiership title since 1996.
Ford believes his side, who are third in the table, can take heart from their performance against Leinster, telling BBC Radio Bristol: "We were playing all the attacking rugby and, in the long run, to compete for trophies we need to play like that.
"After not playing particularly well with ball in hand, we could have won."
Hughes the winner?
Horse Racing
AintreeCopyright: Aintree
Racing for day one is over at Aintree. Plenty more action to come over the next couple of days.
Unhappy Magpies
Football
Newcastle United fans are not happy.
Some supporters have begun a campaign calling on fans to boycott the Tottenham home game and take part in protests against owner Mike Ashley.
If you haven't seen it already, watch the bizarre event that's got everybody talking today, as German referee Marija Kurtes disallows England defender Leah Williamson's spot-kick for encroachment... and awards a free-kick to Norway.
The eighth-tier club are opting to fold as they cannot afford to pay rent of up to £20,000 a season on their ground in Smallthorne, in the northern outskirts of Stoke-on-Trent.
Norton left the Norton Cricket Club & Miners Welfare Institute in December after a dispute with the ground owners and have since been sharing at Lyme Valley Stadium, home of Newcastle Town.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho believes the Ballon d'Or should be scrapped.
The Portuguese tells the Daily Telegraph the focus of football is turning from teams to individuals.
He said: "We are always looking at the individual performance, the individual stat, the player that runs more. Because you run 11km in a game and I run nine you did a better job than I did? Maybe not! Maybe my 9km were more important than your 11."
King suffered eight broken ribs and a collapsed lung in November while on a regular training route in south Wales. She was in intensive care for two days and in hospital for a further eight.
"I've spoken to Steve Peters, who has helped me overcome the fear," the 24-year-old told BBC Radio Solent. "I'm really looking forward to racing now - I feel really ready."
AP McCoy rides home with Jezki
Horse Racing
PACopyright: PA
Here's a look at that fall for Ruby Walsh on Arctic Fire that let AP McCoy ride home to victory on Jezki in the Doombar Aintree Hurdle.
Yet another win for McCoy, who is making his last appearance at the Grand National meeting.
Rory's out at Augusta
Golf
A reminder that you can follow all the action from Augusta, where the Masters is already under way, in our live text commentary over here.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Rory McIlroy, seeking a career grand slam, has just come out for his first round and has smacked the ball straight down the middle.
AP McCoy rides home with Jezki
Horse Racing
AP McCoy rides his first winner of his final Grand National meeting with Jezki, winning the Doombar Aintree Hurdle at 3/1 in a dramatic finish.
Three horses were in contention coming to the last where Ruby Walsh suffered a crashing fall on Arctic Fire.
That stopped the momentum of 2012 Champion Hurdle winner Rock on Ruby and allowed McCoy to race clear and win by 13 lengths.
McCoy said: "This festival is fantastic and it's great to win a race like this.
"I will miss riding a horse like this but hopefully this time next year I will be out of re-hab and be able to come and enjoy myself!"
'I thank Spurs for firing me' - Sherwood
Football
Tim Sherwood has been talking about his old club Tottenham Hotspur today, as he prepares to take his Aston Villa side to White Hart Lane on Saturday afternoon.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
"I was pleased with what I did [at Spurs] but I respect the decision made by [chairman] Daniel Levy and his board, they've been good for me. They only made that decision based on what they believe is best for the football club.
"I haven't got to agree with it. I just move on. I thank them for not being there now as it's the reason I am at this fantastic football club. It's all about what I can give to the side at Aston Villa at the weekend."
Birthday boy Bunting seeks Van Gerwen upset
Darts
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Stephen Bunting hopes to celebrate his 30th birthday today with victory over world number one Michael van Gerwen in the Premier League this evening.
After avoiding elimination last week at the end of the first phase of fixtures, Bunting is now seeking a top-four finish in the group stage, which would see him qualify for the play-offs next month.
Duval designed the kit as part of a school project and captain Jem Karacan suggested his drawings be turned into reality after visiting the school.
"It's brilliant to see this come to fruition," said Royals striker Simon Cox.
Mathews seeks talks as Abril pulls out
Boxing
Derry Mathews' camp are in talks with the WBA and Richar Abril's representatives after the Cuban pulled out of a defence against Mathews, 31.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The fight was set to take place on 18 April but Abril, 32, has withdrawn, reportedly with illness.
It is the second time the World Lightweight Champion has called off a defence against Liverpool's Mathews.
Croatia to appeal crowd ban
Football
The football association of Croatia says it will appeal against a Uefa decision ordering Croatia to play their Euro 2016 qualifier at home to Italy behind closed doors in June after crowd trouble last month.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Uefa made the decision after fans set off and threw missiles during a Group H match against Norway at Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb on 28 March.
Football association president and former Arsenal striker Davor Suker said: "For us, the game with Norway was a step forward. Only six firecrackers went off, but it obviously wasn't enough.
"We have to find the culprits and punish them. We already have footage to identify them. We know what Uefa's next moves will be - deduction of points and a ban from major international tournaments."
Rotherham recall defender Wood
Football
Rotherham Unitedrecall defender Richard Wood from his loan spell at League One strugglers Crawley Town. Wood, 29, scored three goals in 10 games for the Red Devils after joining them on loan in February.
Silviniaco Conti wins Betfred Bowl
Horse Racing
Dual King George winner Silviniaco Conti repeats his 2014 victory in the Grade One Betfred Bowl Chase at Aintree.
The Paul Nicholls-trained nine-year-old made amends for a disappointing run in the Cheltenham Gold Cup to win by a head as 7/4 favourite.
Winning jockey Noel Fehily said: "He's some little horse on his day. His jumping was electric."
AP McCoy, who is competing at his last Grand National meeting, finished third on Holywell.
More from Southampton manager Ronald Koeman, who has been addressing the media today.
The Dutchman confirms the Saints are assessing whether they will need to recruit a new goalkeeper, with Fraser Forster out injured having undergone knee surgery. Kelvin Davis played in the club's most recent match, a 1-0 defeat by Everton.
Koeman also said that Steven Davis and Florin Gardos will return to the squad for Saturday's game against Hull, but Filip Djuricic is out with an ankle injury.
Pearson eyeing a run
Football
Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson talking before Saturday's trip to West Brom:
"We've not had the winning feeling often enough, but we have games left vs teams we can affect. They'll see it the same way.
"Players have been positive all season. People will have written us off, but there's a lot of football to be played.
"We believe we can start a run, but we have to go and do it."
Freedman to sign new Forest deal
Football
Manager Dougie Freedman says he has shaken hands with Nottingham Forest owner Fawaz Al Hasawi on a new deal with the Championship club and expects to sign it before the weekend.
The 40-year-old, who succeeded Stuart Pearce in February, told BBC Radio Nottingham: "There's no problem from my end at all, it's just getting something in black and white.
"But there has been a handshake so I don't see anything that will stop us going forward."
How do you pick a Grand National winner?
Text us on 81111
Si, Torbay: My nanna Teresa had a foolproof method for picking race winners. The horse's name had to have a third letter 'r'. Mad I know, but you honestly wouldn't believe how many winners she had! So watch out for Lord Windermere, First Lieutenant, Spring Heeled, Carlito Brigante, Corrin Wood, Across The Bay and Portrait King - one of them is the winner. You're welcome.
The Stevenage-born world champion talks about the threat from Ferrari, provides an update on his proposed new deal with Mercedes, and gives an idea of what to expect at China this weekend.
Europa League like Champions League for Saints
Football
Southampton boss Ronald Koeman speaking before Saturday's visit of struggling Hull:
On finishing in the top four: "You have to be realistic. Our focus, at the moment, has to be on fifth, sixth and seventh. If Saints reach the Europa League, it's like the rest reaching the Champions League."
Carter joins Glamorgan
Cricket
GlamorganCopyright: Glamorgan
Some county news away from the England scene as Glamorgan make a late addition to their squad before this weekend's County Championship opener - bringing in Nottinghamshire fast bowler Andy Carter on a one-month loan.
Carter, who has taken 70 wickets in 24 first-class matches since making his debut in 2009, will be available for the Division Two clash against Leicestershire, which gets under way at Grace Road on Sunday.
How do you pick a Grand National winner?
Text 81111 (UK users only)
The Grand National is almost upon us so we're asking you: How do you go about picking a winner?
Do you forensically study the form book (and then lose, naturally)? Is it instinct? Or do you just look for a funny name?
Ian, Burgess Hill: Well it's gut reaction from me, bit of form and the odd name chucked in. Surely this year Mr McCoy can go out on his horse and sting the bookies? Respect.
You can also text us on 81111 (UK only) - but please don't forget to include your name and location.
Luggy joins Yeovil
Football
League One strugglers Yeovil have appointed Paul Sturrock as their manager.
The former Plymouth and Southampton boss had been out of work since leaving Southend in 2013 before a four-day spell at Torquay over the Easter weekend.
He departed Plainmoor having been offered this role with the Glovers, set for relegation to League Two, which will see current interim manager Terry Skiverton revert to assistant boss with Darren Way first-team coach.
Sherwood's return
Football
Aston VillaCopyright: Aston Villa
Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood has also been talking to the media ahead of his side's trip to his former club Spurs. We will bring you what he has to say when we have it.
Reanne Evans bidding for Crucible place
Snooker
Ken Doherty takes a 5-4 lead at the interval over Reanne Evans in their best-of 19-frame World Championship qualifier.
When play resumes at 19:00 BST, Evans will continue her bid to become the first woman to play in the World Championship proper. The winner of this game will have to play two more qualifying matches to reach the first round.
Bring on the Gunners
Football
Burnley fcCopyright: Burnley fc
Burnley manager Sean Dyche is talking to the media ahead of Saturday's visit of Arsenal.
"I'm happy with the way the team is operating at the moment but it's a big challenge against a good side," he said.
"Our mental strength has been evident all season and we've found clarity before on big occasions and we look to again vs Arsenal."
Ledley a Palace doubt
Football
Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew confirms midfielder Joe Ledley has a hip strain and will be monitored before the trip to Sunderland.
"We'll have to see if this is a game for Joe. He's been exceptional since I've been here so we'll give him an opportunity," he said.
What's on at Aintree
Horse Racing
The opening day of the Grand National festival at Aintree is about to get under way. Here is today's itinerary...
One of a kind. The great Seve Ballesteros, born today in 1957.
No rush for Lewis
Formula 1
APCopyright: AP
Lewis Hamilton has agreed a deal in principle to remain at Mercedes beyond this season but the Formula One world champion is in no hurry to put pen to paper on a new contract.
Hamilton moved to Mercedes in 2013 but is out of contract at the end of the season and negotiations to extend his stay with the German team have become protracted.
"The situation is not really different from the last time I saw you," Hamilton said to the media. "I don't really feel particularly rushed. I think we've agreed that we want to stay together. I've got the rest of the year if I want to take that but obviously we'll get it done at some stage."
Alec Stewart says he would be open to the idea of taking a role with England after the departure of Paul Downton from the ECB.
Surrey's cricket director revealed he would be "silly not to listen" to England and Wales Cricket Board bosses if they enquired about his services as they look to restructure following the exit of managing director Downton, who was sacked on Wednesday.
England's former wicketkeeper-batsman said he will talk to ECB chiefs if they consult him over filling a proposed new director of cricket role.
Durston signs new Derbyshire deal
Cricket
Derbyshire all-rounder Wes Durston has signed a one-year contract extension until the end of 2016.
The 34-year-old has also replaced club captain Wayne Madsen as skipper for this season's T20 Blast campaign.
Durston is the county's all-time leading T20 run-scorer with 1,460 runs.
Can Rory do it?
Golf
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
The Augusta patrons were waiting for the gates to open in the early hours of the morning as we approach the start of the 79th Masters.
Favourite Rory McIlroy, looking to become the sixth player to complete the career grand, tees off at 15:41 BST while 14-time major winner Tiger Woods goes out in the penultimate group at 18:48 BST.
Before then, Charley Hoffman and Brian Harman get things under way at Augusta National imminently and you can follow all the action with BBC Sport's live text here.
Sit back and enjoy.
Snap happy
Cricket
Kevin PietersenCopyright: Kevin Pietersen
Surrey's new signing Kevin Pietersen tweets the above picture from the media day and writes: "Snap, snap, snap away."
Happy Birthday
PACopyright: PA
Former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler was born on this day in 1975.
Reanne Evans bidding for Crucible place
Snooker
Former world champion Ken Doherty levels his World Championship qualification match against Reanne Evans 3-3.
Ken Doherty has taken the fifth frame in his World Championship qualifying match against Reanne Evans, who is bidding to become the first woman to reach the competition proper.
Evans, 29, now leads 3-2 in the best-of-19-frame match.
'I miss the pies in Wigan'
Rugby Union
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
New Zealand Warriors full-back Sam Tomkins tells BBC Radio 5 live that missing his family and friends, as well as the pies in Wigan, has been a major factor in his move back to England.
The former Wigan man, 26, is to leave the NRL side because of homesickness, and says he will sign for a Super League club "in the next few days".
Would FA Cup glory make for a successful season at Liverpool?
Paddy de Lasa, Donegal, Ireland on text: You can't choose one over the other. An FA cup victory without CL place will be short lived, CL without FA Cup will be regression from last year. Liverpool need both for it to be deemed a successful season at all.
Chris: Liverpool need progress, winning the cup is a great day but it's only one day, top four means we are a lot better off financially and we can attract top players with CL football.
Bob: Its a sad indication of what modern football has become if people see finishing in the top four as a greater achievement than winning an actual trophy.
The best-of-19-frames game got under way at 10:00 BST this morning, and the winner will go on to play two more qualifying rounds to reach the first round proper at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield on 18 April.
Gunner can keep their stars
Football
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the club no longer need to sell their top players.
Midfielder Jack Wilshere has been linked with a move to Manchester City in several newspapers but Wenger says the Gunners can now keep hold of their stars.
"We are not in a position any more where we have to sell our best players," he said.
Petersen has joined Lancashire on a two-year deal.
Grand National line-up confirmed
Horse racing
Frank Keogh
BBC Sport at Aintree
"A maximum field of 40 runners has been named for Saturday's Grand National at Aintree with no withdrawals among the leading contenders.
"AP McCoy is set to ride 7-1 favourite Shutthefrontdoor as the 19-time champion rides in the race for a record 20th - and final time - before retiring this month.
"The weights for the famous race, over 30 fences and nearly four-and-a-half miles, are headed by Lord Windermere on 11st 10lb.
"Nina Carberry, on 25-1 chance First Lieutenant, will bid to become the first female jockey to win in the 168th running of the race. But there is no ride as it stands for Katie Walsh, who won Monday's Irish National on Thunder And Roses."
Making Uefa history
Football
An update on the news that England under-19 women's European Championship qualifier against Norway will have the final seconds replayed - starting with a 96th minute replay. (see 09:36)
The match is scheduled to take place at the Seaview Stadium in Belfast today at 21.45 local time with another referee (the referee involved has been sent back home).
It is the first time that this has happened in a Uefa competition.
Is it being replayed after England had a goal from the penalty spot wrongly disallowed due to encroachment.
PSG on track for quadruple
Football
Pocho22lavezziCopyright: Pocho22lavezzi
Paris St-Germain remain in contention for a quadruple as Zlatan Ibrahimovic's hat-trick helped them reach the French Cup final with a 4-1 victory over St Etienne on Wednesday.
Ibrahimovic is now PSG's second highest all-time scorer on 102 goals, behind former Portugal forward Pauleta, who scored 109.
The Ligue 1 leaders play Bastia in the League Cup final on Saturday and are still in the Champions League, of course, having knocked Chelsea out in the last 16 to set up a quarter-final with Barcelona.
Would FA Cup glory make for a successful season at Liverpool?
Paul in Reading: FA Cup for Liverpool would be brilliant however top four is what we really need to continue progressing. In Brendan I still trust!
Subhan Baig in Scotland: Liverpool have to finish in the top four for a successful season, but winning the FA Cup might just keep Rodgers in position...
I hope you won't be staying up too late Wayne? Big Manchester derby on Sunday...
Napoli president in threat to players
Football
Napoli president Aurelio Di Laurentiis threatens to send his players to a training camp if they do not improve.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Di Laurentiis was furious after his team continued their recent poor run of form by losing out to Lazio in the Coppa Italia semi-final.
A run of five Serie A matches without a win has seen the Italian club drop from third place to sixth in the league table.
"I want discipline," Di Laurentiis said. "I have never failed to pay salaries or even delayed them. I have spent 386 million euros (£280m) on the purchase of players in 10 years and I demand commitment."
Dave in Bournemouth in text: As a Liverpool fan this season was all about building and we shouldn't be looking at bad recent results but the awful start to our campaign which Rogers has turned around. A lot of people knocking Liverpool last night which I think is a disservice to Blackburn. We played some good football with three defenders who don't play regularly.
Wales football fans could be excused for suffering from a nosebleed this morning after the latest Fifa rankings.
The Welsh have shot up the charts 15 places to 22nd - their highest ever position.
They are only eight places behind England now...
Arsenal news conference
Football
Arsene Wenger rounds his news conference off by saying striker Olivier Giroud is "playing his best football". Having scored in six consecutive matches, he does have a point doesn't he?
That got us thinking about high-pressure situations in sport - a single kick or hit to decide your fate maybe? Perhaps you have been involved in a similar situation? Have you played a sporting contest that lasted just a few seconds?
You can also text us on 81111 (UK only) - but please don't forget to include your name and location.
Paying the penalty
Football
Talk about pressure...
England women's U19's European Championship qualifying game against Norway will see the final seconds replayed - restarting from a 96th-minute penalty.
In the original game, England were 2-1 down when they were awarded a 96th minute penalty, which was disallowed because of encroachment.
Instead of ordering a re-take the referee gave Norway a free-kick and England went on to lose 2-1 and the closing stages are set to to be replayed in Belfast tonight - not before they play Switzerland in a group game though.
Incredible stuff.
Chelsea bid for Muto
Football
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The window may be firmly 'slammed shut' but that doesn't stop the transfer cogs going round and round in the world of football.
Wilshere passed fit
Football
ArsenalCopyright: Arsenal
Arsene Wenger confirms Jack Wilshere, Mikel Arteta and Abou Diaby are available for Saturday's Premier League trip to Burnley.
"Burnley are quite efficient at home, therefore we have to make sure we produce the expected performance," said Wenger.
"We have a good team dynamic and hopefully we can maintain that until the end of the season. We work very hard."
"Every position matters"
Football
PACopyright: PA
More from Everton manager Roberto Martinez: "The only target we have got is to fight for every single point we still have to play for. We are in a confident position, which is really important. The group are enjoying their games, we have another four to play at Goodison Park, and we want to finish strongly at home, but against Swansea, we have a good opportunity to test ourselves.
"We want to get as many wins as we can in the final third of the season, because every point you play for, every position in the table matters."
Everton team news
Football
Everton manger Roberto Martinez has some team news ahead of this weekend's game at Swansea.
"Aiden McGeady is carrying a bit of pain in his back and I think Saturday is too early for him", he says.
Martinez also rules out Bryan Oviedo and Tony Hibbert, while Romelu Lukaku is rated "50-50".
Premier League news conferences
Football
We're also waiting to hear from Everton boss Roberto Martinez first thing this morning.
And later in the day we'll be brining you updates from news conferences at Leicester (10:00 BST, Crystal Palace (13:00), Burnley (13:15) and Swansea (14:00).
Wenger to face media
Football
Can Arsenal really win the Premier League title? You expect manager Arsene Wenger will get quizzed about that by the media this morning ahead of Saturday's trip to Burnley.
We will bring you what he has to say as soon as we have it in the next few minutes.
For me though, that is it for the evening.
I'm off home to turn the radio on and get my tablet fired up.
Cheerio.
Curbishley fits Fulham 'perfectly'
Football
Fulham manager Kit Symons says Alan Curbishley has been "a massive help" since joining the Whites last month.
Former Charlton boss Curbishley, 57, rejoined the Championship strugglers last month in an advisory capacity.
"He has got a real assuredness and calmness about him. He fits in perfectly with what we want to do," Symons told BBC London 94.9.
"My staff are young, diligent and hard-working. We haven't got experience and Curbs has got that in abundance."
Ford confident in Bath style
Rugby Union
Mike Ford believes Bath's style of play will see them compete for trophies.
With last weekend's quarter-final defeat by Leinster ending their Champions Cup hopes, Bath are now looking towards a first Premiership title since 1996.
Ford believes his side, who are third in the table, can take heart from their performance against Leinster, telling BBC Radio Bristol: "We were playing all the attacking rugby and, in the long run, to compete for trophies we need to play like that.
"After not playing particularly well with ball in hand, we could have won."
Burgess to start in back row
Rugby Union
Sam Burgess will start in the back row for Bath for the first time since switching from rugby league to union.
The 26-year-old has played all of his 11 previous first-team games for Bath in the centres but will start at blindside flanker against Newcastle.
Burgess played in the back row on his Bath A-team debut, a position which Ford believes to be the best long-term option for him.
Branco charged
Football
The FA: Swindon Town defender Raphael Rossi Branco has been charged with violent conduct following unseen incident.
Anyone who watched his questionable attempt to stop Bristol City's Aden Flint in Tuesday's 3-0 defeat will not be surprised by this news.
Jack Sanders: I think Mourinho is right as individuals that don't score but help out defensively never get the recognition goal scorers do.
Join the conversation using #bbcsportsday on Twitter, or drop us a line on the BBC Sport Facebook or Google+ page.
Tigers talking to McCaffrey & Betham
Rugby Union
Leicester Tigers chief executive Simon Cohen has said the club are close to sealing deals for London Welsh back-rower Lachlan McCaffrey and Waratahs winger Peter Betham.
Betham, 26, has won two caps for Australia, while McCaffrey, 25, is an ex-Wallabies Under-20 international.
Cohen said Tigers were "not a million miles" from completing the deals.
He also admitted there was a "real possibility" flanker Robert Barbieri will leave at the end of the season.
'We can still do it'
Football
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero insists they can still win the Premier League - despite being nine points behind leaders Chelsea.
"Of course we can still win it," he told the Manchester Evening News. "In football, anything can happen. As soon as you think something is certain then everything changes.
"We have seen it so many times before and we'll see it again.
"We only focus on ourselves, try to win every game we play and keep pressure on Chelsea."
Lack of goals bothering Saints' Fonte
Football
Southampton captain Jose Fonte admits his failure in front of goal this season has been playing on his mind.
Fonte, 31, has not scored this season and was last found the net against Hull City on 11 February 2014.
And the Portugal defender says he hopes to end his drought before the end of the season.
"It's something that has been bothering me to be honest and possibly I've been putting too much pressure on myself," Fonte told BBC Radio Solent.
Cash woes
Football
One for the older generation here.
Rotor Volgograd, one of Russia's leading clubs in the 1990s and who famously beat Manchester United in the Uefa Cup 20 years ago, have been wound up after going bankrupt.
Sad news.
Sweepstake kit
Horse Racing
Got your scissors? Your form guide? And of course 40 friends? Good.
You are well primed to take full advantage of our Grand National sweepstake kit, which you can access here.
Makes a band of horses racing each other a little bit more interesting doesn't it? Unless you lose of course.
Monk to hold Michu talks
Football
Swansea City manager Garry Monk will hold talks on the future of forward Michu, currently on a season-long loan at Napoli, at the end of the campaign.
Michu, 29, joined Italian club Napoli in July but injuries have limited him to just five appearances so far.
The Spain international has a year left on his Swansea contract, and Monk hopes to resolve his future.
"I'll just let him worry about his football and, at the end of the season, we'll sit down and see where we go forward from there." said Monk.
Get involved: Scrap the Ballon d'Or?
#bbcsportsday
Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho believes Fifa should scrap the Ballon d'Or because he thinks football is becoming too much about the individual. We are asking for your thoughts.
Paul Sharma: Currently it's sparking great rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and I don't mind watching that!
Jerald Tan: My main gripe with the Ballon d'Or is that it is too focused on attacking players. Hardly any defenders or keepers have won it.
Michal Koziol: Greece played as a team at Euro 2004, but were not entertaining. People watch football for entertainment, which players provide.
Join the conversation using #bbcsportsday on Twitter, or drop us a line on the BBC Sport Facebook or Google+ page.
Early days
Golf
The Masters is under way, with Charley Hoffman taking an early lead.
LEADERBOARD:-4 Hoffman (US) -3 Henley (US), Rose (Eng) -2 Simpson (US), Haas (US), Casey (Eng), -1 T Watson (US), Woodland (US), Villegas (Col), Streelman (US), Poulter (Eng), B Watson (US), Reed (US), Bradley (US), Stricker (US), Matsuyama (Jap), Schwartzel (SA), Mickelson (US)
Listen to the all action via BBC Radio 5 live or online and follow BBC Sport's live text commentary.
Wickham looking up in survival bid
Football
Connor Wickham says Sunderland are hunting down the clubs above them in the Premier League table, rather than worrying about the form of those below.
The Wearsiders, who beat local rivals Newcastle 1-0 on Sunday, are three points and three places clear of Queens Park Rangers in 18th.
West Bromwich Albion, a place above the Black Cats, are four points ahead and there is a six-point gap to Newcastle.
"We're looking at who we can catch," forward Wickham told BBC Newcastle. "We're not looking down, we're looking at who we can suck in and put in the fight instead of ourselves."
What is it about penalties and England?
Football
Yet more penalty drama for England women's under-19 side! Leah Williamson, whose spot-kick was disallowed on Saturday (see 16:22) scores one this afternoon to put her side 2-1 up on Switzerland.
They need to win that one ahead of the restart of their game against Norway this evening. Did we mention that one begins in the 96th-minute? With, yep you guessed it, a penalty?
Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho believes Fifa should scrap the Ballon d'Or because he thinks football is becoming too much about the individual. We are asking for your thoughts.
Wee Brenny Rodgers: He has a point. Ronaldo is the most selfish player in history and cries when people don't pass to him, pathetic.
Join the conversation using #bbcsportsday on Twitter, or drop us a line on the BBC Sport Facebook or Google+ page.
England to restart with penalty in 96th minute
Football
If you haven't seen it already, watch the bizarre event that's got everybody talking today, as German referee Marija Kurtes disallows England defender Leah Williamson's spot-kick for encroachment... and awards a free-kick to Norway.
England were trailing 2-1 in the key under-19 women's match on Saturday, but will now restart in the 96th minute - with a retaken penalty.
Carberry takes victory
Horse Racing
Frank Keogh
BBC Sport at Aintree
"Ladies' Day 24 hours early as Nina Carberry, riding On The Fringe, wins the Fox Hunters' Chase over Grand National fences."
Non-league Norton to fold over rent dispute
Football
Norton United, who reached the FA Cup first round for their first time in their 26-year history earlier this season, are to fold at the end of the campaign.
The eighth-tier club are opting to fold as they cannot afford to pay rent of up to £20,000 a season on their ground in Smallthorne, in the northern outskirts of Stoke-on-Trent.
Norton left the Norton Cricket Club & Miners Welfare Institute in December after a dispute with the ground owners and have since been sharing at Lyme Valley Stadium, home of Newcastle Town.
Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho believes the Ballon d'Or should be scrapped.
The Portuguese tells the Daily Telegraph the focus of football is turning from teams to individuals.
He said: "We are always looking at the individual performance, the individual stat, the player that runs more. Because you run 11km in a game and I run nine you did a better job than I did? Maybe not! Maybe my 9km were more important than your 11."
King gets Peters' help ahead of return
Road Cycling
Great Britain's Olympic track champion Dani King received help from psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters as she attempted to get over a horror crash that left her fearing for her career.
King suffered eight broken ribs and a collapsed lung in November while on a regular training route in south Wales. She was in intensive care for two days and in hospital for a further eight.
"I've spoken to Steve Peters, who has helped me overcome the fear," the 24-year-old told BBC Radio Solent. "I'm really looking forward to racing now - I feel really ready."
AP McCoy rides home with Jezki
Horse Racing
Here's a look at that fall for Ruby Walsh on Arctic Fire that let AP McCoy ride home to victory on Jezki in the Doombar Aintree Hurdle.
Yet another win for McCoy, who is making his last appearance at the Grand National meeting.
Rory's out at Augusta
Golf
A reminder that you can follow all the action from Augusta, where the Masters is already under way, in our live text commentary over here.
Rory McIlroy, seeking a career grand slam, has just come out for his first round and has smacked the ball straight down the middle.
AP McCoy rides home with Jezki
Horse Racing
AP McCoy rides his first winner of his final Grand National meeting with Jezki, winning the Doombar Aintree Hurdle at 3/1 in a dramatic finish.
Three horses were in contention coming to the last where Ruby Walsh suffered a crashing fall on Arctic Fire.
That stopped the momentum of 2012 Champion Hurdle winner Rock on Ruby and allowed McCoy to race clear and win by 13 lengths.
McCoy said: "This festival is fantastic and it's great to win a race like this.
"I will miss riding a horse like this but hopefully this time next year I will be out of re-hab and be able to come and enjoy myself!"
'I thank Spurs for firing me' - Sherwood
Football
Tim Sherwood has been talking about his old club Tottenham Hotspur today, as he prepares to take his Aston Villa side to White Hart Lane on Saturday afternoon.
"I was pleased with what I did [at Spurs] but I respect the decision made by [chairman] Daniel Levy and his board, they've been good for me. They only made that decision based on what they believe is best for the football club.
"I haven't got to agree with it. I just move on. I thank them for not being there now as it's the reason I am at this fantastic football club. It's all about what I can give to the side at Aston Villa at the weekend."
Birthday boy Bunting seeks Van Gerwen upset
Darts
Stephen Bunting hopes to celebrate his 30th birthday today with victory over world number one Michael van Gerwen in the Premier League this evening.
After avoiding elimination last week at the end of the first phase of fixtures, Bunting is now seeking a top-four finish in the group stage, which would see him qualify for the play-offs next month.
"Every point could be massive over the next few weeks and I want to push towards the top four," said the former BDO world champion from St Helens.
"This is my debut [season] and it was always going to be nervous, but hopefully I can push into the top four now. I'll be trying my best and we'll see how the next weeks progress."
14-year-old fan designs Reading kit
Football
Reading will play Blackburn Rovers on Saturday wearing a one-off kit designed by 14-year-old fan Ryan Duval.
Duval designed the kit as part of a school project and captain Jem Karacan suggested his drawings be turned into reality after visiting the school.
"It's brilliant to see this come to fruition," said Royals striker Simon Cox.
Mathews seeks talks as Abril pulls out
Boxing
Derry Mathews' camp are in talks with the WBA and Richar Abril's representatives after the Cuban pulled out of a defence against Mathews, 31.
The fight was set to take place on 18 April but Abril, 32, has withdrawn, reportedly with illness.
It is the second time the World Lightweight Champion has called off a defence against Liverpool's Mathews.
Croatia to appeal crowd ban
Football
The football association of Croatia says it will appeal against a Uefa decision ordering Croatia to play their Euro 2016 qualifier at home to Italy behind closed doors in June after crowd trouble last month.
Uefa made the decision after fans set off and threw missiles during a Group H match against Norway at Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb on 28 March.
Football association president and former Arsenal striker Davor Suker said: "For us, the game with Norway was a step forward. Only six firecrackers went off, but it obviously wasn't enough.
"We have to find the culprits and punish them. We already have footage to identify them. We know what Uefa's next moves will be - deduction of points and a ban from major international tournaments."
Rotherham recall defender Wood
Football
Rotherham Unitedrecall defender Richard Wood from his loan spell at League One strugglers Crawley Town. Wood, 29, scored three goals in 10 games for the Red Devils after joining them on loan in February.
Silviniaco Conti wins Betfred Bowl
Horse Racing
Dual King George winner Silviniaco Conti repeats his 2014 victory in the Grade One Betfred Bowl Chase at Aintree.
The Paul Nicholls-trained nine-year-old made amends for a disappointing run in the Cheltenham Gold Cup to win by a head as 7/4 favourite.
Winning jockey Noel Fehily said: "He's some little horse on his day. His jumping was electric."
AP McCoy, who is competing at his last Grand National meeting, finished third on Holywell.
The Masters
Golf
Don't forget the Masters is in full swing and you can follow all the action on BBC Sport's live text commentary.
Saints ponder new 'keeper
Football
More from Southampton manager Ronald Koeman, who has been addressing the media today.
The Dutchman confirms the Saints are assessing whether they will need to recruit a new goalkeeper, with Fraser Forster out injured having undergone knee surgery. Kelvin Davis played in the club's most recent match, a 1-0 defeat by Everton.
Koeman also said that Steven Davis and Florin Gardos will return to the squad for Saturday's game against Hull, but Filip Djuricic is out with an ankle injury.
Pearson eyeing a run
Football
Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson talking before Saturday's trip to West Brom:
"We've not had the winning feeling often enough, but we have games left vs teams we can affect. They'll see it the same way.
"Players have been positive all season. People will have written us off, but there's a lot of football to be played.
"We believe we can start a run, but we have to go and do it."
Freedman to sign new Forest deal
Football
Manager Dougie Freedman says he has shaken hands with Nottingham Forest owner Fawaz Al Hasawi on a new deal with the Championship club and expects to sign it before the weekend.
The 40-year-old, who succeeded Stuart Pearce in February, told BBC Radio Nottingham: "There's no problem from my end at all, it's just getting something in black and white.
"But there has been a handshake so I don't see anything that will stop us going forward."
How do you pick a Grand National winner?
Text us on 81111
Si, Torbay: My nanna Teresa had a foolproof method for picking race winners. The horse's name had to have a third letter 'r'. Mad I know, but you honestly wouldn't believe how many winners she had! So watch out for Lord Windermere, First Lieutenant, Spring Heeled, Carlito Brigante, Corrin Wood, Across The Bay and Portrait King - one of them is the winner. You're welcome.
The madder the better, join the conversation using #bbcsportsday on Twitter, or drop us a line on the BBC Sport Facebook or Google+ page.
Happy Birthday
Canadian Formula One driver Jacques Villeneuve, who won the 1997 world championship, was born on this day in 1971.
Loving the wigs by the way.
All yours
Horse Racing
All Yours, ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies and trained by champion trainer Paul Nicholls, won the Grade One juvenile hurdle at Aintree at 16-1.
The odds-on favourite Hargam, ridden by AP McCoy, faded to finish outside the places.
McCoy also missed out in the opening race of the Grand National Meeting, which was won by Ruby Walsh on Clarcam.
Button rejects women-only series
Formula 1
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport chief F1 writer
Jenson Button has rejected Bernie Ecclestone's proposal for a women-only Formula 1 championship.
The F1 impresario has suggested the idea as one of a series of proposals aimed at spicing up the sport.
"We have a lot of issues that need resolving but I don't think we'll have a women's championship," said Button.
"There's no reason a woman can't race against guys. These days, with the way the cars are, it is mentally taxing and demanding but not physically."
Ferrari are on our tail - Hamilton
Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton's latest BBC Sport column is up and ready for you to read.
The Stevenage-born world champion talks about the threat from Ferrari, provides an update on his proposed new deal with Mercedes, and gives an idea of what to expect at China this weekend.
Europa League like Champions League for Saints
Football
Southampton boss Ronald Koeman speaking before Saturday's visit of struggling Hull:
On finishing in the top four: "You have to be realistic. Our focus, at the moment, has to be on fifth, sixth and seventh. If Saints reach the Europa League, it's like the rest reaching the Champions League."
Carter joins Glamorgan
Cricket
Some county news away from the England scene as Glamorgan make a late addition to their squad before this weekend's County Championship opener - bringing in Nottinghamshire fast bowler Andy Carter on a one-month loan.
Carter, who has taken 70 wickets in 24 first-class matches since making his debut in 2009, will be available for the Division Two clash against Leicestershire, which gets under way at Grace Road on Sunday.
How do you pick a Grand National winner?
Text 81111 (UK users only)
The Grand National is almost upon us so we're asking you: How do you go about picking a winner?
Do you forensically study the form book (and then lose, naturally)? Is it instinct? Or do you just look for a funny name?
Ian, Burgess Hill: Well it's gut reaction from me, bit of form and the odd name chucked in. Surely this year Mr McCoy can go out on his horse and sting the bookies? Respect.
Luggy joins Yeovil
Football
League One strugglers Yeovil have appointed Paul Sturrock as their manager.
The former Plymouth and Southampton boss had been out of work since leaving Southend in 2013 before a four-day spell at Torquay over the Easter weekend.
He departed Plainmoor having been offered this role with the Glovers, set for relegation to League Two, which will see current interim manager Terry Skiverton revert to assistant boss with Darren Way first-team coach.
The Boat Race
Rowing
BBC Sport has been meeting the Oxford and Cambridge University female rowing teams as they prepare for their historic race on the Thames on Saturday.
The two women's crews will be competing on the same day and on the same course as their male counterparts for the first time in the race's history.
The Boat Races are live from 16:15-18:35 BST on BBC One and 16:50-18:50 BST on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.
Villa's fight
Football
Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's trip to former club Spurs.
"We are hungry, fighting for our lives and will go out in every game and try to win them."
Ferrari's winning feeling
Formula 1
It is about time Ferrari started winning again - and Sebastian Vettel agrees.
Fresh from Ferrari's first victory in 35 grands prix in Malaysia 11 days ago, and ending his own 20-race drought, Vettel returned to a hero's welcome at the team's factory at Maranello last week.
He said: "It was a great victory we had in Malaysia, great for us as a team, and for myself a very emotional day - my first win with Ferrari.
"When I returned to the factory on Wednesday, to see all the people there was quite special. The team hadn't won for quite a while, so they enjoyed the fact they had something to celebrate.
"There were a couple of rituals involved, so it was nice for them to get that feeling again."
Grand National sweepstake kit
Horse racing
Saturday's Grand National at Aintree simply wouldn't be the same without a sweepstake.
Luckily you can download one on the BBC Sport website.
As well as having a bet on your favourite horse, give yourself another chance by pooling together 40 work colleagues, or a combination of family and friends, and having a lucky dip.
It is always an open race so best of luck.
The Grand National is almost upon us so we're asking you: How do you go about picking a winner?
Do you forensically study the form book (and then lose, naturally)? Is it instinct? Or do you just look for a funny name?
Sherwood's return
Football
Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood has also been talking to the media ahead of his side's trip to his former club Spurs. We will bring you what he has to say when we have it.
Reanne Evans bidding for Crucible place
Snooker
Ken Doherty takes a 5-4 lead at the interval over Reanne Evans in their best-of 19-frame World Championship qualifier.
When play resumes at 19:00 BST, Evans will continue her bid to become the first woman to play in the World Championship proper. The winner of this game will have to play two more qualifying matches to reach the first round.
Bring on the Gunners
Football
Burnley manager Sean Dyche is talking to the media ahead of Saturday's visit of Arsenal.
"I'm happy with the way the team is operating at the moment but it's a big challenge against a good side," he said.
"Our mental strength has been evident all season and we've found clarity before on big occasions and we look to again vs Arsenal."
Ledley a Palace doubt
Football
Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew confirms midfielder Joe Ledley has a hip strain and will be monitored before the trip to Sunderland.
"We'll have to see if this is a game for Joe. He's been exceptional since I've been here so we'll give him an opportunity," he said.
What's on at Aintree
Horse Racing
The opening day of the Grand National festival at Aintree is about to get under way. Here is today's itinerary...
13:40: Manifesto Novices' Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f
14:15: Aintree Anniversary 4YO Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 1f
14:50: Betfred Bowl Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f Jump
15:25: Doom Bar Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f Jump
16:05: Crabbie's Fox Hunters' Steeple Chase (Class 2) 2m 5½f
16:40: Aintree Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m
17:15 Injured Jockeys Fund Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 3m ½f
McCoy and Balding join Aintree Hall of Fame
Horse Racing
Former Grand National winner AP McCoy and trainer, the late Toby Balding, have been inducted into Aintree's Hall of Fame.
McCoy, who is on the verge of having his 20th and final ride in the Crabbie's Grand National, won the race in 2010 on 'Don't Push It'.
Balding,, who died on September 25, 2014, won the Grand National twice - with Highland Wedding in 1969 and with Little Polveir in 1989. He also gave A P McCoy his first job in racing in England.
Evans bidding for Crucible
Snooker
It is tense stuff as former world champion Ken Doherty levels at 4-4 against Reanne Evans in their World Championship qualification match.
Evans, 29, is bidding to become the first woman to play in the competition proper.
The one and only
Golf
One of a kind. The great Seve Ballesteros, born today in 1957.
No rush for Lewis
Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton has agreed a deal in principle to remain at Mercedes beyond this season but the Formula One world champion is in no hurry to put pen to paper on a new contract.
Hamilton moved to Mercedes in 2013 but is out of contract at the end of the season and negotiations to extend his stay with the German team have become protracted.
"The situation is not really different from the last time I saw you," Hamilton said to the media. "I don't really feel particularly rushed. I think we've agreed that we want to stay together. I've got the rest of the year if I want to take that but obviously we'll get it done at some stage."
England in action
Football
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
England striker Eniola Aluko: Game Day!! World Cup send off game v China @MCWFC CFA stadium! Hoping for a win in front of our home supporter.
You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra from 19:15 BST,
ECB to assess Prior injury
Cricket
Sussex and England wicketkeeper Matt Prior will have his long-standing Achilles injury assessed by the England & Wales Cricket Board.
The 33-year-old, who has not played since the second Test against India in July 2014, had surgery in September and has no date set for a return to action.
"It is sad for Matt really," Sussex manager Mark Robinson told BBC Sussex. "It is a bloke's career - something he has done since 18 - and it has been threatened. Our thoughts are with him."
Under starter's orders
Horse Racing
Aintree Racecourse on Twitter: It's an absolutely gorgeous day at Aintree!
No need to rub it in...
Reanne Evans bidding for Crucible place
Snooker
Reanne Evans takes a 4-3 lead against former world champion Ken Doherty in their World Championship qualification match.
Evans, 29, is bidding to become the first woman to play in the competition proper, and had moved into a 3-1 lead in the best-of-19-frames contest.
Stewart willing to talk
Cricket
Alec Stewart says he would be open to the idea of taking a role with England after the departure of Paul Downton from the ECB.
Surrey's cricket director revealed he would be "silly not to listen" to England and Wales Cricket Board bosses if they enquired about his services as they look to restructure following the exit of managing director Downton, who was sacked on Wednesday.
England's former wicketkeeper-batsman said he will talk to ECB chiefs if they consult him over filling a proposed new director of cricket role.
Durston signs new Derbyshire deal
Cricket
Derbyshire all-rounder Wes Durston has signed a one-year contract extension until the end of 2016.
The 34-year-old has also replaced club captain Wayne Madsen as skipper for this season's T20 Blast campaign.
Durston is the county's all-time leading T20 run-scorer with 1,460 runs.
Can Rory do it?
Golf
The Augusta patrons were waiting for the gates to open in the early hours of the morning as we approach the start of the 79th Masters.
Favourite Rory McIlroy, looking to become the sixth player to complete the career grand, tees off at 15:41 BST while 14-time major winner Tiger Woods goes out in the penultimate group at 18:48 BST.
Before then, Charley Hoffman and Brian Harman get things under way at Augusta National imminently and you can follow all the action with BBC Sport's live text here.
Sit back and enjoy.
Snap happy
Cricket
Surrey's new signing Kevin Pietersen tweets the above picture from the media day and writes: "Snap, snap, snap away."
Happy Birthday
Former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler was born on this day in 1975.
Reanne Evans bidding for Crucible place
Snooker
Former world champion Ken Doherty levels his World Championship qualification match against Reanne Evans 3-3.
Evans, 29, is bidding to become the first woman to play in the competition proper, and had moved into a 3-1 lead in the best-of-19-frames contest.
Bedene through to Casablanca third round
Tennis
Britain's Aljaz Bedene is through to the Casablanca Open third round after defeating Belgium's Arthur de Greef 6-2 6-3.
The Slovenia-born 25-year-old, ranked 99th in the world, became British number two after switching countries last month.
De Greef, 23, is ranked 241 in the world.
On course at Aintree
Horse racing
Frank Keogh
BBC Sport at Aintree
"View from The Chair as sun pokes out @AintreeRaces ahead of Grand National meeting. Ground in super shape."
Team Sky announces Paris-Roubaix riders
Road Cycling
Team Sky announces its line-up for Sunday's Paris-Roubaix, a one-day classic in northern France.
Sir Bradley Wiggins will make his last appearance for the team before he leaves to front his own outfit, Team Wiggins.
Full line-up: Bernhard Eisel, Andy Fenn, Christian Knees, Salvatore Puccio, Luke Rowe, Ian Stannard, Geraint Thomas and Sir Bradley Wiggins.
You can read more about cycling's spring classics season here.
Would FA Cup glory make for a successful season at Liverpool?
Sayyed Azhar Hassan: Champions League a must for Liverpool. FA Cup great but CL football a must to attract the top players.
Martin Perry: Fourth place would be an achievement for Manchester City right now, but still won't forget Yaya's winner against Stoke for first trophy.
Oscar Block10 Gooner: For Arsenal, second and the FA Cup is a great season by anyone's standards. Now Arsene Wenger says we are gonna keep our players, the sky's the limit.
On course at Aintree
Horse Racing
Frank Keogh
BBC Sport at Aintree
"England & Liverpool defender @glen_johnson among those Aintree. Insisted someone else in photo. Honest."
We'll believe you Frank...
Who'd be a sprinter?
Road Cycling
Sir Bradley Wiggins and Geraint Thomas managed to avoid the pile-up but a number of riders were caught up in a major crash in the final kilometre of the Scheldeprijs race in Belgium on Wednesday.
Irish rider Sam Bennett of Bora - Argon was one of those to go down - and he went down hard judging by his Instagram page.
"Had a nice little 'GET DOWN' today #thatssprinting," he wrote. "Chainring in the side."
G is for Goater
Football
When Manchester City and Manchester United meet on the football pitch, there is generally plenty of goals, drama and even the odd 'Why always me?' T-shirt.
The two teams meet at Old Trafford on Sunday, and BBC Sport has compiled an A-Z of one of English football's biggest games.
Check it out here.
Reanne Evans bids for Crucible place
Snooker
Ken Doherty has taken the fifth frame in his World Championship qualifying match against Reanne Evans, who is bidding to become the first woman to reach the competition proper.
Evans, 29, now leads 3-2 in the best-of-19-frame match.
'I miss the pies in Wigan'
Rugby Union
New Zealand Warriors full-back Sam Tomkins tells BBC Radio 5 live that missing his family and friends, as well as the pies in Wigan, has been a major factor in his move back to England.
The former Wigan man, 26, is to leave the NRL side because of homesickness, and says he will sign for a Super League club "in the next few days".
Would FA Cup glory make for a successful season at Liverpool?
Paddy de Lasa, Donegal, Ireland on text: You can't choose one over the other. An FA cup victory without CL place will be short lived, CL without FA Cup will be regression from last year. Liverpool need both for it to be deemed a successful season at all.
Chris: Liverpool need progress, winning the cup is a great day but it's only one day, top four means we are a lot better off financially and we can attract top players with CL football.
Bob: Its a sad indication of what modern football has become if people see finishing in the top four as a greater achievement than winning an actual trophy.
Bedene a set up in Casablanca
Tennis
Britain's Aljaz Bedene takes the first set of his second round match against Belgian Arthur de Greef at the Casablanca Open, winning 6-2.
The Slovenia-born 25-year-old, ranked 99th in the world, became British number two after switching countries last month.
De Greef, 23, is ranked 241 in the world.
Sim Bhular scores first NBA points by Indian player
Basketball
Sim Bhullar scored his first NBA points for Sacramento Kings a day after becoming the first player of Indian descent to appear in the competition.
Bhullar scored the final points in an 82-second appearance as they lost 103-91 to Utah Jazz, following a 16-second debut against Minnesota Timberwolves.
The 7ft 5in Canada-born centre, 22, is on a 10-day contract with the Kings after being promoted from their affiliate side Reno Bighorns.
Three hundred not out
Football
Just how good is Cristiano Ronaldo?
The Real Madrid man became just the third player to score 300 goals for the club with a goal in Wednesday night's win over Rayo Vallecano.
That, by itself, is pretty impressive. Then consider it took him just 288 games to score them.
It took Raul and Alfredo Di Stefano 741 and 396 matches respectively to reach that mark.
Reanne Evans bidding for Crucible place
Snooker
Reanne Evans moves into a 3-1 lead over former champion Ken Doherty in World Championship qualification at Ponds Forge.
Evans, 29, is bidding to become the first woman to play in the World Championship proper.
The winner of the match, a best-of-19-frame contest, will have to play two more qualifying matches if they are to reach the first round proper at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.
Bresnan eyeing England recall
Cricket
The sun is out and the county cricket season is about to get under way. Can life get any better?
At Yorkshire's press day, Tim Bresnan says he believes a good start to the domestic season with the champions could help him make a case for an England Test recall.
Bresnan last played in the England whites during the 5-0 Ashes defeat in the winter of 2013/14.
He said: "If I do get a load of wickets at the start of the season and get a few runs then I put my case forward, that's all I can do - then it's up to the selectors."
Rodgers: Team meeting was key for us
Football
A Liverpool team meeting after recent defeats had a key role in their FA Cup win at Blackburn, says manager Brendan Rodgers.
It came after defeats by Manchester United and Arsenal brought criticism and reports of "crisis talks".
"A lot has been made of that meeting but the review was very important in how we want to work," said Rodgers.
"I'm a coach who speaks openly to players. If you don't review and analyse your performance, how can you get better?"
Liverpool reach FA Cup semi-finals
Football
Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet tweets: "Great result last night, can't wait for the semi now! Thanks again for the support!"
Liverpool beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 on Wednesday evening thanks to a Philippe Coutinho goal, setting up a semi-final meeting with Aston Villa at Wembley.
Happy Birthday
Swimmer Sarah Hardcastle - Britain's double Olympic medallist at 1984 Games in Los Angeles - was born on this day in 1969.
Reanne Evans bids for Crucible place
Snooker
Reanne Evans has now taken the lead in her World Championship qualifier against Ken Doherty.
The 29-year-old, bidding to become the first woman to appear in the competition proper, is up 2-1 on former world champion Doherty, having lost the first frame.
Wales on the rise
Football
A bit more on the news that Wales have reached their highest ever Fifa ranking,
Blackburn 'regain their soul'
Football
Blackburn Rovers may have lost last night's FA Cup quarter-final to Liverpool but, according to the Lancashire Telegraph, they "regained their soul".
Blackburn columnist Chris Flanagan, wrote: "The applause at the final whistle was prolonged and heartfelt. Blackburn Rovers may have lost the match, but they had rediscovered a part of their soul.
"Two years ago, just 8,635 were inside a sterile Ewood Park for a last-eight tie against Millwall. Never before had an FA Cup quarter-final seemed less like an FA Cup quarter-final.
"It was a symbol of the disconnect between Rovers and their supporters, such was the anger about the club's slide from the Premier League to Championship relegation trouble under Venky's rule.
"This time, it could not have been any more different. A sell-out crowd of 28,415 and the way supporters still cheered in defeat told you that progress has been made, that now there is hope."
It's all about KP
Cricket
BBC Sport's David Ornstein: One name on everybody's lips at @surreycricket pre-season press day - Kevin Pietersen back in English cricket.
Aren't the media supposed to be taking the photos Kevin?
Reanne Evans bids for Crucible place
Snooker
Reanne Evans strikes back immediately in her World Championship qualifier against Ken Doherty, levelling at 1-1.
England's 10-time ladies' champion, 29, is bidding to become the first woman to play in the main stages of the tournament.
Fly-half Hooley to join Exeter
Rugby Union
Exeter Chiefs have added to their fly-half ranks for next season by signing Will Hooley from Premiership rivals Northampton on a two-year contract.
The 21-year-old former England Under-20 international will compete with Henry Slade and Gareth Steenson for the number 10 jersey at Sandy Park.
"He ticks a lot of the boxes for us. He's the right age to be developing another 10, he's got a very good skill set," Exeter boss Rob Baxter told BBC Sport.
Would FA Cup glory make for a successful season at Liverpool?
Albie Mills: Ironic that Liverpool fans so dearly crave fourth spot yet all us Arsenal fans want is another piece of silverware.
Simon Bates: Can't believe there's even a debate. An FA Cup win is a tangible achievement, long remembered by fans. Fourth place? Ho hum.
Reanne Evans bids for Crucible place
Snooker
Former world champion Ken Doherty takes the first frame in his World Championship qualifying match against Reanne Evans, who is bidding to become the first woman to play in the main stages of the tournament.
The best-of-19-frames game got under way at 10:00 BST this morning, and the winner will go on to play two more qualifying rounds to reach the first round proper at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield on 18 April.
Gunner can keep their stars
Football
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the club no longer need to sell their top players.
Midfielder Jack Wilshere has been linked with a move to Manchester City in several newspapers but Wenger says the Gunners can now keep hold of their stars.
"We are not in a position any more where we have to sell our best players," he said.
Join the debate
BBC Radio 5 live
' Lancs here I come'
Cricket
Here comes the county cricket season...
Former South Africa opening batsman Alviro Petersen on Twitter: All packed up and ready to join.
Petersen has joined Lancashire on a two-year deal.
Grand National line-up confirmed
Horse racing
Frank Keogh
BBC Sport at Aintree
"A maximum field of 40 runners has been named for Saturday's Grand National at Aintree with no withdrawals among the leading contenders.
"AP McCoy is set to ride 7-1 favourite Shutthefrontdoor as the 19-time champion rides in the race for a record 20th - and final time - before retiring this month.
"The weights for the famous race, over 30 fences and nearly four-and-a-half miles, are headed by Lord Windermere on 11st 10lb.
"Nina Carberry, on 25-1 chance First Lieutenant, will bid to become the first female jockey to win in the 168th running of the race. But there is no ride as it stands for Katie Walsh, who won Monday's Irish National on Thunder And Roses."
Making Uefa history
Football
An update on the news that England under-19 women's European Championship qualifier against Norway will have the final seconds replayed - starting with a 96th minute replay. (see 09:36)
The match is scheduled to take place at the Seaview Stadium in Belfast today at 21.45 local time with another referee (the referee involved has been sent back home).
It is the first time that this has happened in a Uefa competition.
Is it being replayed after England had a goal from the penalty spot wrongly disallowed due to encroachment.
PSG on track for quadruple
Football
Paris St-Germain remain in contention for a quadruple as Zlatan Ibrahimovic's hat-trick helped them reach the French Cup final with a 4-1 victory over St Etienne on Wednesday.
Ibrahimovic is now PSG's second highest all-time scorer on 102 goals, behind former Portugal forward Pauleta, who scored 109.
The Ligue 1 leaders play Bastia in the League Cup final on Saturday and are still in the Champions League, of course, having knocked Chelsea out in the last 16 to set up a quarter-final with Barcelona.
Would FA Cup glory make for a successful season at Liverpool?
Paul in Reading: FA Cup for Liverpool would be brilliant however top four is what we really need to continue progressing. In Brendan I still trust!
Subhan Baig in Scotland: Liverpool have to finish in the top four for a successful season, but winning the FA Cup might just keep Rodgers in position...
Paris confident on Olympic bid
Olympics
Paris is set to go ahead with a bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, according to the French capital's deputy mayor in charge of sports.
The Paris City Council will vote on Monday to decide whether to make a bid for the 2024 Games - 100 years after Paris last staged the Summer Olympics.
"A good job was made by the sporting world in explaining why and how (to bid)... so we are going towards this vote with optimism," Jean-Francois Martins said.
England & Leeds winger Hall out for month
Rugby League
England and Leeds Rhinos winger Ryan Hall is ruled out for a month with a fractured hand.
However, scans have revealed that Hall, 27, does not need an operation that would have put him on the sidelines for up to four months.
Wrong direction?
Golf
Is nowhere safe from 'One Direction' mania?
Niall Horan, a member of pop group One Direction, caddied for Rory McIlroy in the Par 3 Contest at the Masters in Augusta on Wednesday.
If only Zayn was there...
Watch the video here.
Post update
Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney on Twitter: Can't wait for the Masters later. Good luck @McIlroyRory go and get that career Grand Slam.
I hope you won't be staying up too late Wayne? Big Manchester derby on Sunday...
Napoli president in threat to players
Football
Napoli president Aurelio Di Laurentiis threatens to send his players to a training camp if they do not improve.
Di Laurentiis was furious after his team continued their recent poor run of form by losing out to Lazio in the Coppa Italia semi-final.
A run of five Serie A matches without a win has seen the Italian club drop from third place to sixth in the league table.
"I want discipline," Di Laurentiis said. "I have never failed to pay salaries or even delayed them. I have spent 386 million euros (£280m) on the purchase of players in 10 years and I demand commitment."
Dave in Bournemouth in text: As a Liverpool fan this season was all about building and we shouldn't be looking at bad recent results but the awful start to our campaign which Rogers has turned around. A lot of people knocking Liverpool last night which I think is a disservice to Blackburn. We played some good football with three defenders who don't play regularly.
Flying high
Football
Wales football fans could be excused for suffering from a nosebleed this morning after the latest Fifa rankings.
The Welsh have shot up the charts 15 places to 22nd - their highest ever position.
They are only eight places behind England now...
Arsenal news conference
Football
Arsene Wenger rounds his news conference off by saying striker Olivier Giroud is "playing his best football". Having scored in six consecutive matches, he does have a point doesn't he?
That got us thinking about high-pressure situations in sport - a single kick or hit to decide your fate maybe? Perhaps you have been involved in a similar situation? Have you played a sporting contest that lasted just a few seconds?
Paying the penalty
Football
Talk about pressure...
England women's U19's European Championship qualifying game against Norway will see the final seconds replayed - restarting from a 96th-minute penalty.
In the original game, England were 2-1 down when they were awarded a 96th minute penalty, which was disallowed because of encroachment.
Instead of ordering a re-take the referee gave Norway a free-kick and England went on to lose 2-1 and the closing stages are set to to be replayed in Belfast tonight - not before they play Switzerland in a group game though.
Incredible stuff.
Chelsea bid for Muto
Football
The window may be firmly 'slammed shut' but that doesn't stop the transfer cogs going round and round in the world of football.
Chelsea have made a bid for FC Tokyo striker Yoshinori Muto.
The Japan international, 22, is yet to decide whether to move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.
He's been capped 11 times by Japan, and has scored three times in four games at the start of the new J-League season.
Arsenal news conference
Football
More from Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger ahead of Saturday's trip to Burnley:
"We had a difficult start this season and we had many players out. Since then we have found our cohesion and we have moved forward.
"Olivier Giroud is in outstanding form and has improved the quality of his game."
Would FA Cup glory make for a successful season at Liverpool?
R El Jumaili: FA Cup would make Liverpool's season more successful but maintaining top four was the aim and what will be used to measure success.
Wilshere passed fit
Football
Arsene Wenger confirms Jack Wilshere, Mikel Arteta and Abou Diaby are available for Saturday's Premier League trip to Burnley.
"Burnley are quite efficient at home, therefore we have to make sure we produce the expected performance," said Wenger.
"We have a good team dynamic and hopefully we can maintain that until the end of the season. We work very hard."
"Every position matters"
Football
More from Everton manager Roberto Martinez: "The only target we have got is to fight for every single point we still have to play for. We are in a confident position, which is really important. The group are enjoying their games, we have another four to play at Goodison Park, and we want to finish strongly at home, but against Swansea, we have a good opportunity to test ourselves.
"We want to get as many wins as we can in the final third of the season, because every point you play for, every position in the table matters."
Everton team news
Football
Everton manger Roberto Martinez has some team news ahead of this weekend's game at Swansea.
"Aiden McGeady is carrying a bit of pain in his back and I think Saturday is too early for him", he says.
Martinez also rules out Bryan Oviedo and Tony Hibbert, while Romelu Lukaku is rated "50-50".
Premier League news conferences
Football
We're also waiting to hear from Everton boss Roberto Martinez first thing this morning.
And later in the day we'll be brining you updates from news conferences at Leicester (10:00 BST, Crystal Palace (13:00), Burnley (13:15) and Swansea (14:00).
Wenger to face media
Football
Can Arsenal really win the Premier League title? You expect manager Arsene Wenger will get quizzed about that by the media this morning ahead of Saturday's trip to Burnley.
We will bring you what he has to say as soon as we have it in the next few minutes.
FA Cup enough for Liverpool?