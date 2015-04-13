Sportsday - rolling sports news
- Liverpool v Newcastle (20:00 BST)
- Reaction to United's big win in Manchester derby
- Day one of first Test between England and West Indies
- Jordan Spieth's record Masters victory
- World Snooker Championship qualifying updates
By Mandeep Sanghera and Shamoon Hafez
Kick It Out
Football
Football's anti-discrimination group Kick It Out has launched a major exercise to tackle abuse at grass-roots level.
The campaign will see a three-month consultation exercise with players, coaches, parents and referees about their experiences of discrimination in grass-roots football, and about the reporting process for cases and how incidents are handled.
"It is important that people are aware of discrimination and its effects across all levels of the game and this consultation will help us better deliver our messages of equality and inclusion," says Roisin Wood, director of Kick It Out.
Kick It Out is also looking for volunteers to take part in a three-month pilot scheme at grass-roots level in Birmingham, Essex and West Yorkshire from August.
Bristol City ready for 'cup final'
Football
Bristol City's match against Bradford, which could see the League One leaders clinch promotion, will be like a "cup final",says defender Derrick Williams.
The Robins, who are 13 points clear of third, will return to the Championship after a two-year absence with victory at Valley Parade on Tuesday.
"We've worked hard all season, I think we deserve it now," ex-Aston Villa man Williams, 22, told BBC Radio Bristol.
"We've just got to keep doing what we're doing. Tuesday is a massive one."
Surman 'proud' after whirlwind week
Football
Bournemouth midfielder Andrew Surman is looking to end a whirlwind few days by helping the club take another step towards promotion.
Surman's wife had their third child on Friday morning.
A few hours later he helped the Championship leaders earn a vital three points at Brighton and the Cherries travel to Reading on Tuesday.
"(We had) a daughter, who we are really proud of, and a great win,"Surman told BBC Radio Solent.
Bianchi still fighting, says father
Formula 1
Formula 1 driver Jules Bianchi's fight to recover from injuries sustained in a crash last year is the equivalent of "running a marathon every day", according to his father.
Bianchi, 25, remains in a coma, six months after the accident in Japan.
"The only thing we can say is that he's fiercely fighting as he always did, before and after the accident," Philippe Bianchi said. "From a medical point of view, his condition is stable."
The Marussia driver crashed into a recovery vehicle at the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.
'No plans to retire'
Football
Any defence who might be hoping they have seen the last of Chelsea striker Didier Drogba might want to think again.
The Ivorian, who is out of contract at the end of the season, intends to carry on playing next season.
Asked if he had decided on his future, Drogba said: "Yes I have and it's not going to be my last season."
Chiefs must stay focused says Baxter
Rugby Union
Exeter Chiefs head coach Rob Baxter sayshis side must not get carried away by their 21-10 victory over Premiership leaders Northampton.
The win sent Exeter back into the top four with three games left to play as the Chiefs became the first side to do the double over Saints this season.
"The time to enjoy today isn't today. The time to enjoy today is a few weeks time when we see whether we've achieved things at the end of the season," Baxter told BBC Radio Devon.
Reed to play at Irish Open
Golf
Patrick Reed is the latest top player to confirm their entry for the Irish Open at Royal County Down in May.
The world number 14 from Texas has won four PGA Tour titles, including a one-stroke victory in the 2014 WGC-Cadillac Championship at Doral.
Reed, 24, showed passion and aggression in the Ryder Cup last September as he starred for the losing US team, with the rookie unbeaten over three days.
Rory McIlroy will be among the star players at the 28-31 May tournament.
Chelsea youth crowned champions of Europe
Football
Chelsea Under-19s have won the Uefa Youth League, after a 3-2 victory over Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in Switzerland.
Izzy Brown scored twice and Dominic Solanke added another to claim the trophy.
'Noisy neighbours quietened'
Football
There's nothing like gloating after a derby win and Manchester United winger Ashley Young has been doing just that after his side's win over Manchester City.
"We wanted to keep our noisy neighbours quiet, and we quietened them down straight away (after their goal)," he told MUTV.
"As you can imagine the atmosphere in the dressing room was electric. A win in the derby, especially in the way we did it, meant there were fantastic celebrations."
So what about playing Premier League leaders Chelsea on Sunday? Young added: "We feel we can beat anyone on our day."
Raikkonen has Mercedes in sights
Formula 1
Ferrari are putting the dominant Mercedes under pressure in Formula 1 and the Italian team's driver Kimi Raikkonen is hopeful of overtaking the German outfit.
"I don't see a reason why not," says Raikkonen. "We have made big gains and we will continue to make big gains during this year."
He adds: "Sebastian [Vettel] showed we can win (in Malaysia last month), but it depends as one circuit may be better for one team and the next could be a different story.
"We just need to be up there when something happens to them, or the conditions change, but I really feel on speed we will get there to regularly beat them."
Rangers must not be sloppy - McCall
Football
Rangers boss Stuart McCall has urged his side to cut out sloppy mistakes as they head for a "thrilling" Championship season finale.
They beat Raith Rovers 4-0 on Sunday to stay third, behind Hibernian on goal difference. Whoever finishes second will face one fewer play-off game.
"I think we can still do better,"McCall told BBC Radio Scotland.
"I thought there were periods in the second half where, because it was 2-0, we were a bit sloppy and casual."
Wigan not playing well - Wane
Rugby League
Wigan Warriors head coach Shaun Wane does not think his side are playing well despite sitting third in Super League with a 100% home record.
Last year's losing Grand Finalists ran in eight tries as they beat Catalans 34-0 at the DW Stadium on Sunday.
"We're not playing well,"Wane told BBC Radio Manchester.
"Today was a good performance, and I thought we managed to win well, but we're not playing anywhere near to the standard I know we can."
Awford departure very tough - chairman
Football
Portsmouth chairman Iain McInnes says the decision to part company with manager Andy Awford wasthe hardest of his two-year reign at Fratton Park.
Awford, 42, left his job on Monday after a season in charge of the League Two club and is the third manager to leave Fratton Park under McInnes.
"It's been a bad day," McInnes toldBBC Radio Solent. "An awful day".
"Today is about Andy and how he handled himself in the most incredible fashion when we met and had a conversation."
Bayern injury problems mount
Football
Bayern Munich will be without midfielders Bastian Schweinsteiger and Franck Ribery when they travel to Porto for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg.
Frenchman Ribery is not yet fully fit following a five-week absence with an ankle injury while Schweinsteiger has had a virus for the past few days.
The German club's Medhi Benatia, David Alaba, Javi Martinez and Arjen Robben had already been sidelined by injuries.
Delroy Facey trial
David Ornstein
BBC Sport
Former Premier League footballer Delroy Facey went on trial accused of match fixing.
Facey, 34, from Huddersfield, and 25-year-old former semi-professional Moses Swaibu, of south London, are charged with conspiracy to fix games of football in November 2013.
During the prosecution's opening speech at Birmingham Crown Court, Nicholas Mather spoke of the so-called beautiful game's ugly side - but pointed out that this particular case focused not on the top level but the lower reaches.
He said the aim of the conspiracy was to make money.
Heskey hopes for Bolton extension
Football
Former England strikerEmile Heskey is hoping to earn a new contract for next season with Championship side Bolton.
The 37-year-old former Liverpool, Birmingham, Wigan and Aston Villa forward is contracted until the end of the season and has scored once in 14 games for Neil Lennon's side.
"I'd love to stay for another year, definitely," he toldBBC Radio Manchester. "I've enjoyed it. The lads have taken to me really well, I feel at home and I've got a great feeling for the club and the legs feel good.
Halfpenny doubtful for European Cup semi
Rugby Union
Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny is doubtful for Toulon's European Champions Cup semi-final against Leinster on Sunday after being forced off in his comeback game.
He appeared to suffer a shoulder injury while being tackled during the Top 14 leaders' weekend win over Grenoble.
Halfpenny had been absent with concussion sustained playing for Wales against Italy in the Six Nations.
He kicked 13 points in the first half before being replaced at the interval.
World Championship qualifying
Snooker
China's Liang Wenbo has progressed into the final round of qualifying for the World Championship after beating countryman Zhou Yuelong 10-5.
The 1997 champion Ken Doherty leads Lee Walker 7-4, Welshman Matthew Stevens is 7-6 up on Peter Lines, while Mark Davis is tied at 7-7 against Oliver Lines.
And yes, Peter and Oliver are father and son.