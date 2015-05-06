Sportsday - rolling sports news
- Gareth Bale's agent dismisses criticism of player
- Police probing Rangers takeover search Ashley firm's HQ
- Racing: Trip to Paris (10-1) wins the Chester Cup
- 19:45 BST: Bayern Munich v Barcelona
- What are sport's worst returns to an ex-employer? #nightmarereunion
By Steve Canavan
All times stated are UK
Farewell...
And that brings Sportsday to an end for Wednesday. It gets exciting tomorrow as we will have Premier League news conferences including Nigel Pearson (any Ostriches attending?)
We will also bring you live golf updates from the Players Championship, some brilliant sports-themed votes on election day and reaction from Barcelona v Bayern Munich which you can now start following on our live text.
Thanks for being with us today. See you at 08:00 BST.
McClaren '100%' committed to Derby
Football
Head coach Steve McClaren has insisted he is"100% committed" to Derby County but refused to confirm if he was offered the chance to manage struggling Premier League side Newcastle United.
McClaren's Rams missed out on a Championship play-off place after losing 3-0 to Reading on Saturday.
On the same day the ex-England boss wasapproached by the Magpies, who are only two points above the relegation zone.
But McClaren said: "I'm 100 per cent committed to finishing the job here."
Join the debate on #nightmarereunion
With Pep due at the Nou Camp, we have been asking you for your nightmare reunions.Tweet us on #nightmarereunion.
Damian Colton: Henrik Larsson returning to Celtic Park with Barcelona soon after leaving and scoring against us.
Simon Richardson: Dean Richards' return to Welford Road as Quins coach after being a hero both as player and manager at Tigers.
Pep's Nou Camp return
Barcelona v Bayern Munich (19:45 BST)
"Barca is a very important part of my life. Until now it was everything but I am here to win. I am not here for a homage but to see Bayern through to the final." Pep Guardiola.
Guardiola returns to the Nou Camp - where he managed from July 2008 to June 2012 - as manager of Bayern Munich tonight with a Champions League final place up for grabs. You can follow it all on our live text from 18:30 BST.
*Includes Spanish super Cup wins.
More under the belt for Ale...
Football
A good news story from football today sees Alejandro Faurlin complete 90 minutes.
The midfielder, 28, was ruled out with a third cruciate-ligament injury in as many seasons back in August but he played as Rangers' under-21 sidelost 5-4 to Norwich City today.
Lewis Hamilton... oh dear
Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton previews Mercedes' car for the 2016 season.
Hopefully you detect that is a joke but in all truth, I'm struggling to take anything about this outfit seriously. The headwear is astronomical. Lewis'sInstagram page has more joys.
Right time to face Bayern?
Barcelona v Bayern Munich (19:45 BST)
Are Barcelona set to meet Bayern Munich at the right time when the sides face off tonight at the semi-final stage of the Champions League?
The German champions are without long-term absentees Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, David Alaba and Holger Badstuber, while striker Robert Lewandowskicould yet feature wearing a protective mask.
The Poland front man broke his nose and jaw during a Bayern's German Cup defeat to Borussia Dortmund. Barcelona by contrast will only be without defender Jeremy Mathieu.
You can follow every kick on our dedicated live Champions League text from 18:30 BST.
Bees confident on Griffin Park stay
Football
Brentford hope the Premier League will allow them toplay their home games at Griffin Park if they are promoted through the Championship play-offs.
The 12,763-capacity stadium does not currently meet top-flight standards.
"I'm still convinced we can convince the Premier League," chief executive Mark Devlin told BBC London 94.9.
"We have got an agreement in principle with another club if we need to groundshare. We are focused on bringing Griffin Park up to scratch."
How to deal with a loose tooth
Now, turn away if you're a little squeamish when it comes to dental work.
The 2008 Olympic Champion Bryan Clay has made use of his spare javelins by tying the end of one to his daughter's loose tooth, launching it and consequently pulling out the troublesome tooth.
It's a novel way to deal with the situation Bryan, we will give you that. The American posteda video of the feat on his Twitter page with the heading: "What you use javelins for once you're retired."
Kiwi's as an "entree"
Cricket
New Zealand sound like they have a point to prove ahead of their summer Tests against England.
Their head coach Mike Hesson admits the Kiwis are considered England's "entree" before this summer's Ashes and says it is up to his players to prove they have the stomach for a more serious billing in the future.
The tourists, who thrashed England at the World Cu, will play two Tests against Alastair Cook's side, who then play five Tests against Australia.
"It seems to be the way we've been used in the past, that's just the way it's been," says Hesson. "You have to earn the right for those longer series, you do that over a period of time and that's something we're looking to do."
Derbyshire land Rutherford
Cricket
Derbyshire announce Hamish Rutherford will join the county this summer following the conclusion of New Zealand's Test tour of England.
Rutherford, 26, will link up with the club next month and be available for seven T20 Blast fixtures, three LV County Championship matches and four Royal London One-Day Cup games, starting with the T20 encounter against Worcestershire on 19 June.
The batsman will act as cover while Sri Lankan Tillakaratne Dilshan is at the Caribbean Premier League.
'The apple is ripe'
Football
The future of reported Chelsea target Paulo Dybala will be decided in the next two weeks, according to Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini.
Dybala is Palermo's leading scorer with 13 Serie A goals and is understood to have attracted the attention of Jose Mourinho.
Palermo are keen to cash in on the 21-year-old after the Argentinian forward turned down a three-year contract extension in January.
"At least three teams are really interested in him," Zamparini told Italian newspaper Giornale di Sicilia. "The apple is ripe and we are ready to pick it."
No rush for Joshua
Boxing
Olympic champion Anthony Joshua is not in a rush to satisfy public clamour by engaging in an overly risky fight.
Heavyweight Joshua, 25, has 11 wins by knockout ahead of meeting Rafael Zumbano Love on Saturday and American Kevin Johnson on 30 May.
"I will do things my way, I have from the start and I will continue to do that," says Joshua. "Everyone wants to fight me and I want to fight everyone, but I can't fight them all at once, this is not WWE wrestling, this is boxing - we'll do it at the right time and one at a time.
"Rounds aren't essential to me - Deontay Wilder proved that you don't need to go rounds to do it when it matters. Everyone trains hard, so it's all mental and depends who you are facing."
Wilder became WBC heavyweight champion in January.
From toys to noise
Now earlier you may have seen us bring you an image of Lewis Hamilton in Central Park wearing a garish red hat (sorry Lewis).
It was more Whacky Horror Show than James Bond but David Beckham has brought us back to a state of cool with this latestInstagram image.
In a move which would have incurred the wrath of his former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson Beckham is on a motorbike under a beautiful Los Angeles sky. "Early morning ride," he posts.
Meanwhile, boxer Paul Smith Jr, who fights Andre Ward on 20 June,posts: "No chance whatsoever of a post-gym snooze with young Phil Collins here."
It seems the pair have had very different mornings.
Crook & Keogh shine against Lancashire
Cricket
Northants 385 & 391-5, Lancashire 436
Steven Crook and Rob Keogh hit final-day centuries as Northants batted out a draw with Lancashire at Wantage Road.
All-rounder Crook struck a six and 12 fours in an unbeaten 102 after Keogh had departed for exactly 100 earlier in the day.
Josh Cobb finished on 46 not out as he and Crook shared an unbroken stand of 156, a sixth wicket record for the county against Lancashire.
Forbes rich list - results
Football
The Premier League makes up five of the top 10 clubs in football's rich list.
The Forbes study sees Real Madrid and Barcelona in as the richest two clubs in the game, with Manchester United third, Bayern Munich fourth and Manchester City fifth, worth an estimated £905m.
Chelsea (£898m), Arsenal (£859m) and Liverpool (£644m) are sixth-eighth on the list respectively.
Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham complete the Premier League's representation in the top 20, following the recent £5.136billion domestic television deal.
Elstone hits ton in Cardiff draw
Cricket
Derbyshire 205 & 209-2, Glamorgan 103-4 dec
BBC Radio Wales Sport's Nick Webb at Cardiff: "Glamorgan and Derbyshire had to settle for a draw in a rain-ruined match despite the weather relenting to allow play after lunch on the final day.
"The Welsh county sped through their overs to avoid a points deduction after their controversial declaration the previous night, as Derbyshire reached 209-2 declared.
"Scott Elstone made a maiden first-class hundred for the visitors, while captain Wayne Madsen reached his first half-century of the season."
Man Utd world's third-richest club
Football
It makes the world go round and Real Madrid seemingly have lots of it.
The Spanish club have retained their place as football's richest club for a third-straight year according to Forbes.
Los Blancos are valued at £2.13bn, a 5% drop on last season, with rivals Barcelona close behind on £2.07bn and Manchester United third, worth an estimated £2.03bn.
Stay tuned for more detail on which seven other English teams are in the top 20.
Headlines at 5
A quick round-up of what's been making the headlines today:
Football: Burnley's Michael Duff has had hisred card against West Ham rescinded, meaning the defender is free to play in the crucial relegation game at Hull on Saturday.
Cycling: Olympic champion Sir Bradley Wiggins intends to put cycling's iconic hour track record"out of reach" when he rides in London on 7 June.
Football: Gareth Bale's agent hasdismissed criticism of the winger's display in Real Madrid's Champions League defeat to Juventus on Tuesday, labelling the comments of pundits like Roy Keane irr elevant.
Formula 1: Susie Wolff admits she feels"very far away" from becoming the first woman to race in Formula 1 for 40 years.
Horse Racing: The official distance of the Grand National has beenreduced by a furlong after new measurements of racecourses.
Hines back with Scotland
Rugby Union
Former Scotland lock Nathan Hines has returned to the international fold to join Vern Cotter's coaching staff.
The 38-year-old Sale player is ending his playing career to begin work as a "resource coach" - using his lineout expertise to help the national team while also helping develop the younger forwards in the squad.
Hines, who won 77 caps, rejoins the Scotland set-up as scrum coach Massimo Cuttitta departs.
Harte to leave Bournemouth
Football
Bournemouth havereleased seven players as they prepare to revamp their squad ahead of their first season in the Premier League.
Former Republic of Ireland defender Ian Harte is leaving the club along with Josh McQuoid, Benji Buchel, Joe Partington, Mohamed Coulibaly, Miles Addison and goalkeeper Darryl Flahavan.
"This is the heartbreaking part of the job because we're losing some very good people and some fantastic characters," said manager Eddie Howe.
Join the debate on #nightmarereunion
Pep Guardiola takes Bayern Munich to his old place of work tonight - Barcelona. What in your view is the worst reunion in sport?Tweet us on #nightmarereunion.
Brown close to return
Football
Sunderland defender Wes Brown hopes he is back in action soon after stepping up his comeback from a knee injury .
The 35-year-old, who has not featured for the Black Cats since March, played the first half for the club's under-21s against Everton.
The former Manchester United player told the club's website: "It was a positive 45 minutes and the more players we get back for the remaining four games the better.
"It is very important because we have some very big games coming up."
Lay off Bale
Football
Former Chelsea and Celtic midfielder Craig Burley defends Real Madrid's Gareth Bale after the winger was criticised, most notably by ITV pundit Roy Keane.
Bale's agentJonathan Barnett has since played down the criticism, stating his client only listens to "relevant" ones.
Six-year-old wins player of the season
Football
St Mirren fans have voted a six-year-old academy player as their player of the year - in recognition of the schoolboy's ongoing battle against cancer.
Aaron Woodall is in the midst of a spell of four courses of chemotherapy having already undergone radiotherapy and an earlier operation to remove a brain tumour.
The youngster - a member of the club's junior academy team - was mascot for the club's Scottish Premiership game against Motherwell in December, hours after being released from hospital following surgery the previous month.
Almost 500 fans voted in the poll and Aaron came out ahead of a number of first-team players.
Duff card overturned
Football
Burnley defender Michael Duff's red card against West Ham has been rescinded.
Duff was sent off for a professional foul on Cheikhou Kouyate,conceding a penalty which Mark Noble scored.
But boss Sean Dyche said after the game: "It's impossible for it to be a red card. Jason Shackell is in position to go and cover."
Duff's one-match suspension has been withdrawn with immediate effect.
Wasps sell out bond
Rugby Union
Wasps say they are on course to become the richest rugby club in the world after announcing their issue of a retail bond has been oversubscribed, raising their target of £35m.
The club issued the bonds on 27 April and willuse some of the capital raised to pay a £13.4m debt owed to Coventry City Council.
"The funds raised will enable us to restructure our balance sheet and pay down our existing debt, including the loans we acquired with the Ricoh Arena," said chief executive David Armstrong."
A retail bond allows an investor to provide a set amount to a company (Wasps in this case) with a return paid each year and the lump sum returned at the end of a specified time frame. Wasps are also to pass French giants Toulouse in terms of revenue.
Join the debate on #nightmarereunion
As Pep Guardiola prepares to return to Barcelona with Bayern Munich, we are asking for your nightmare sport reunions...
Delors: Moyes back at Goodison.
Sebastian Feirup: Luis Figo's return to Camp Nou comes to mind - highlight: A pigs head being thrown at "traitor" Figo.Tweet us your view on #nightmarereunion.
Come home soon lads
Cricket
County champions Yorkshire have chartered a private jet to fly three of their players back to Headingley after international duty (who said they're tight in those parts?) in order to boost their depleted squad.
Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid and Tim Bresnan are in England's team to face Ireland in a one-day international in Dublin on Friday, but will be fly back to Yorkshire immediately afterwards.
Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur said: "It is unprecedented times. We have had six players away for three Championship matches.
"We fully understand the difficulties the ECB face and they fully support this. They have made allowances for the lads to travel back separately."
Richards heading north?
Football gossip
#nightmarereunion
Kathryn Bate: Alonso leaving Ferrari and going back to McLaren?
Sol Perkins: English Cricket has got one that's still happening. Peter Moores! Can't buy a game.
Tim Stubbs: Craig Mackail-Smith back on loan at Peterborough from Brighton 2014. Huge expectancy, zero goals. Still a Posh legend though.
Nathan Spafford: Revell at Wembley v Orient for RUFC. His double set the wheels in motion for relegation to League 2.
More please to#nightmarereunion
Kent pair hold up Leicestershire
Cricket
Leicestershire 386 & 196, Kent 268 & 99-2
BBC Sport's Elizabeth Ammon at Canterbury:
"It's tea here in Canterbury and Leicestershire need to take a further eight wickets for their first Championship victory since 2012, but there is a vital third-wicket partnership building between Daniel Bell-Drummond and Brendan Nash, which is currently worth 59.
"There are 36 overs remaining on this, the final day, and batting is getting a little easier now that the ball is 35 overs old.
"It is unlikely that Kent will go after the remaining 216 runs they need to win, but it is getting more difficult for the Leicestershire bowlers with the two not out batsmen well set."
Keogh hits final-day century
Cricket
Northants 385 & 304-5, Lancashire 436
Northants batsman Rob Keogh made exactly 100 as their Championship Division Two game against Lancashire headed for a draw at Wantage Road.
The home side were 304-5 at tea, a lead of 253, after 23-year-old Keogh hit two sixes and 11 fours before holing out off Jordan Clark.
Steven Crook (50) and Josh Cobb (27) shared an unbroken stand of 69 before the interval.
'I'm staying' - McClaren
Football
Steve McClaren has reaffirmed his "100 per cent" commitment to Derby amid continuing speculation linking him with Newcastle.
McClaren told Sky Sports News: "I reiterate what I said on Saturday straight after the game, and what I've said to the board and the players yesterday - I'm 100 per cent committed to finishing the job here.
"I hear the speculation, I see it, but I'm 100 per cent committed to Derby County at this point. I've been saying it for months, that my total focus, my total commitment, is on Derby County."
#nightmarereunion
ChampionsChelsea: It has to be David Luiz against Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge.
Matthew Birch: Adebayor against Arsenal for Man City was pretty bad!
(Indeed Matthew - among the many things hurled on to the pitch as he celebrated that day appears to be a small, white plastic chair)
Adam Terris: Ivan Sproule in his first game for Ross County against Hibs. Everyone knew he'd score even before kick-off.
Alan: Allegri leaving AC Milan to win the League with Juventus.
Keep 'em coming to#nightmarereunion
Elstone hits highest score in Cardiff
Cricket
Derbyshire 205 & 141-2, Glamorgan 103-4 dec
BBC Radio Wales Sport's Nick Webb at Cardiff:
"Glamorgan managed to improve their bowling over-rate enough to avert the danger of losing their bonus points as Derbyshire batted comfortably through the afternoon session to reach 142-2 in a howling wind at the Swalec Stadium.
"Scott Elstone reached a career best 67 not out by the tea interval, sharing a century stand with captain Wayne Madsen.
"Derbyshire lead by 243 at the break after Glamorgan had rattled through 42 overs in two and a quarter hours."
The rematch
Tennis
Andy Murray must be sick of the sight of Philipp Kohlschreiber.
The Brit faces Kohlschreiber at the Madrid Open later today (around 20:30 BST) - just two days after beating him in the final of the Munich Open.
Murray won his 32nd ATP title - and first on clay - with a gripping three-set victory over the German on Monday, as he builds towards the French Open later this month.
"I hope I can have a good run at one of the next two events, either here or Rome, and get myself ready for the French," said Murray, 27.
Chesterfield not underdogs - Cook
Football
Chesterfield are not thinking of themselves asunderdogs for Thursday's play-off semi-final against Preston, according to boss Paul Cook.
Cook's side won promotion to League One last season and finished their first season back in the third tier in sixth.
Preston had the chance to go up automatically on Sunday but lost to Colchester to finish third.
"We'll be considered by most to be the underdogs but we don't think of it that way," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.
#nightmarereunion
MyVoteSport: King Kenny at Liverpool? Shearer took Newcastle down (although doubt many blame him.
Aashraf Pradhanang: Beckham's return to Old Trafford with Milan. A 4-0 thrashing from his former club.
Serie A Writer: Shevchenko to AC Milan.
Josh Watson: Got back together with my girlfriend.
Think you're slightly missing the point, Josh...
More please to#nightmarereunion
It ain't over yet
Formula 1
And while we're in F1 mode, Niki Lauda insists there is still all to race for in the 2015 Formula One championship, despite Lewis Hamilton's impressive start to his title defence.
The Briton has taken three victories out of the opening four rounds as he looks to win a third drivers' championship.
But Lauda, non-executive chairman at Mercedes, believes Ferrari can push Hamilton all the way - starting at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.
"Ferrari is very strong, there is no question about it, and as a racing team you should never think that nobody can catch you, then you make a big mistake," said Lauda.