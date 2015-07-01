Sportsday - football transfer news
- England v Japan Women's World Cup semi-final build-up (kick-off 00:00 BST)
- GET INVOLVED: Your greatest motivational speech #bbcsportsday
- England announce 13-man squad for Ashes
- Football transfer window opens
- Blind appointed Netherlands coach
Remember there is coverage across the BBC, on TV, radio and the website, of England's World Cup semi-final against Japan tonight.
Can the ladies do it? Fingers crossed. Kick-off is at 00:00 BST.
Women's World Cup semi-final
England v Japan (Thursday, 00:00 BST)
David Beckham, Wayne Rooney and Harry Potter actress Emma Watson are among the fans who have beenswept away by England's displays so far.
Former England striker Gary Lineker told the BBC the run to the last four is a "game-changer for women's football in this country and a watershed moment".
Their quarter-final win over hosts Canada was watched by 1.6m television viewers, with more than 2m people following the match online, despite a 00:30 BST kick-off.
More than 10.7m people have followed the World Cup on the BBC.
Forest sign ex-Bolton defender Mills
Football
Defender Matt Mills has been reunited with former Bolton Wanderers boss Dougie Freedman at Nottingham Forest.
The 28-year-old played in 94 games for Bolton before being released earlier this summer. Details of the Swindon-born centre-half's contract at the City Ground have not been released.
Done and dusted
Cricket
Stephan Shemilt, at Chelmsford
BBC Sport
"All done at Chelmsford, the end of a day of batting practice for Australia.
Mitchell Marsh will take the headlines, his unbeaten 136 staking a huge claim for a spot in the first Test against England next week.
All in all, the tourists racked up 440-6, with decent contributions from David Warner, Shane Watson, Adam Voges and Peter Nevill. A young Essex attack stuck at it and weren't helped by five dropped catches."
Former boss plots Parma revival
Football
Associated Press reports that former Parma coach Nevio Scala is leading a group of investors applying to revive the bankrupt Italian club in the fourth division.
The 67-year-old Scala, who led Parma to three European trophies in the 1990s, is slated to become club president if the Italian federation approves the application.
Holtby exits the Lane
Football
Tottenham have confirmed the departure of Lewis Holtby - with the midfielder signing a permanent deal with Hamburg.
The 24-year-old Germany international spent last season on loan at the Bundesliga club, who only maintained their top-flight status with an extra-time victory in a relegation play-off against Karlsruher.
Having moved to White Hart Lane in 2013, Holtby never managed to hold down a first-team spot under then-manager Andre Villas-Boas and also spent a spell out on loan at Fulham - although he was unable to prevent the Cottagers dropping out of the Premier League.
Watching on
Tennis/Football
Speaking of Wimbledon, Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger was there today to watch Ana Ivanovic in action.
Schweinsteiger is reportedly a target for Man United this summer but as far as we're aware, there have been no reports of Mr S in the Manchester area. At least not yet...
Marathon match
Tennis
Marin Cilic has just about prevailed in an epic five-setter against Ricardas Berankis.
The number nine seed Cilic was taken all the way by Berankis, having to see off match points before prevailing in three hours and 33 minutes.
The Croat won 6-3 4-6 7-6 4-6 7-5. What a match. Live coverage from the Championships continueshere.
Blatter won't attend women's final
Football
Fifa president Sepp Blatter will skip the Women's World Cup final in Canada, avoiding a visit to North America at a time when US officials are pursuing a criminal investigation into the soccer's ruling body.
Blatter's second-in-command, secretary general Jerome Valcke, will also be absent "due to their current commitments in Zurich", Fifa announced in a statement.
Fifa's senior vice president Issa Hayatou of Cameroon will present the World Cup trophy to the winner of Sunday's game, according to the New York Times.
Women's World Cup semi-final
England v Japan (Thursday, 00:00 BST)
Prince William added: "There is a fantastic buzz around the country. Everyone is following your progress and you are making the country proud. You are a true inspiration to all football fans, boys and girls, back home.
"Enjoy the game. We all have every faith in you and thank you for giving us all another excuse to stay up late and watch more football! Best of luck. Go get 'em"
Women's World Cup semi-final
England v Japan (Thursday, 00:00 BST)
The Duke of Cambridge, President of the Football Association, has made a surprise call to the England Women's Football team ahead of their historic semi-final in the World Cup in Canada.
The Duke called at the start of their morning tactics meeting, with only England ,anager Mark Sampson aware in advance.
During the conversation, The Duke said: "Many, many congratulations to you all for what you have achieved so far and best of luck for today's match.
"Japan will be a tough team to beat but you are proving you are one of the best teams in the world and really making history."
Bolton sign Amos and Madine
Football
Bolton Wanderers havesigned goalkeeper Ben Amos and striker Gary Madine as well as agreeing a new deal with midfielder Darren Pratley.
Amos, 25, joins on four-year deal after his release by Manchester United having been on loan at Wanderers last season.
Madine, 24, has signed a two-year contract after he was let go by Sheffield Wednesday in May.
Pratley, 30, joined Bolton in 2011 from Swansea and has penned a three year extension at the Macron Stadium.
Positive test
Road Cycling
The International Cycling Union says Italian rider Davide Appollonio has tested positive for the endurance-boosting hormone EPO.
The UCI says Appollonio is provisionally suspended pending a disciplinary case.
Appollonio rides for the second-tier Androni Giocattoli team, which is not entered in the Tour de France that starts on Saturday.
The team announced last year that riders signed contracts agreeing to pay fines of 100,000 euros plus compensation if they were caught doping.
Game on
Footbal
France will host Germany in November in a friendly at the Stade de France as part of their preparations for the 2016 European Championship.
It will be their first meeting since Germany won 1-0 in the quarter-finals at the 2014 World Cup.
After the 13 Nov game, France will visit Wembley for another friendly against England four days later.
Football
Bees sign Austrian midfielder
Brentford have signed central midfielder Konstantin Kerschbaumer from Austrian club FC Admira Wacker Modling for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the Bees, who reached the Championship play-offs last season.
"He is a box to box midfield player who I think will add versatility to our squad," new head coach Marinus Dijkhuizen told the club website.
Women's World Cup semi-final
England v Japan (Thursday, 00:00 BST)
Women's World Cup semi-final
England v Japan (Thursday, 00:00 BST)
England manager Mark Sampson wants thebacking of the nation when his side face Japan in the Women's World Cup semi-final in Canada on Thursday.
Sampson's squad are only the third England team to reach a World Cup semi-final, after the 1990 men's side and the 1966 World Cup winners.
England will be the underdogs against Japan, who are the reigning champions.
There will be live coverage on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website from 23:10 BST on Wednesday.
Scorching display
Hockey
The GB men's hockey team defeated Pakistan 2-1 in their Hockey World League 3 quarter-final this afternoon in Antwerp where the pitchside temperature was recorded at 41 degrees celcius during the game - the hottest day in the city since 1954.
Chris Griffiths and Alistair Brogdon scored the goals in the first quarter and GB held Pakistan at bay until a goal in the final 15 minutes.
GB will meet Australia on Friday in the semi-finals after they defeated Ireland 4-1.
Taking it easy
Tennis
Image of the day from Wimbledon...
It's a hard life.
Blind gets Dutch job
Football
Danny Blind has been appointed as the new Netherlands head coach.
The 53-year old succeeds Guus Hiddink, who left his position on Monday after just 10 months in charge.
Blind, who was Hiddink's assistant, won 42 caps during a 20-year playing career with Ajax and Sparta Rotterdam, and also managed Ajax.
Hiddink, 68, lost five and won four of his 10 matches during his second spell in charge, with the Dutch third in their Euro 2016 qualifying group.
Jackson on the move
Football
Atletico Madrid are poised to sign Colombian forward Jackson Martinez after meeting his £24.8m buy-out clause.
Top European clubs including Arsenal and AC Milan were reportedly keen to acquire the services of the 28-year-old.
But a statement from Porto read: "Atletico Madrid have informed Porto they will pay Jackson Martinez's buy-out clause."
Martinez is expected to sign a four-year deal with the Spanish club, who are keen to strengthen their attacking options after selling Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic to Juventus last week.
Let that be a lesson
Football
Dynamo Moscow's exclusion from European competition for one season should be a lesson to other overspending Russian clubs, says Vyacheslav Koloskov, honorary president of the Russian Football Union.
Dynamo, who have won the Soviet championship on 11 occasions, have been banned from next season's Europa League after failing to comply with Uefa's Financial Fair Play rules.
"The rules regarding Financial Fair Play were not introduced yesterday," Koloskov said.
"However, Dynamo did not want to learn from the mistakes of others. The result is a blow for the reputation of the club and is an embarrassment for Russian football."
Women's World Cup semi-final
England v Japan (Thursday, 00:00 BST)
England's women take on Japan in the World Cup semi-final in a few hours' time (kick-off at midnight BST).
But it will be a heck of a tricky game, not because of how well they play footie - they are playing very well - more to do with the "Nadeshiko Vision".
Nadeshiko literally means a sweet-smelling pink-and-white carnation, that has come to symbolise the "ideal" Japanese woman. The flower's qualities translate as "neatness, resilience and loyalty".
Think we've lost the plot? Check outthis article to learn more...
Cech sale right decision
Football
Jose Mourinho says he supports Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's decision to sell Petr Cech to rivals Arsenal.
Cech spent 10 years as Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper and 11 seasons at the club, but completed a £10m move across the capital after falling behind Thibaut Courtois in Mourinho's selection.
The Portuguese would have preferred Cech to stay, buttold the club's website: "I support the owner's decision to honour the player in this way.
"I understand Petr needed to move on to play first team football every week. Sometimes you have to respect the wishes of someone who has earned so much respect with his service and actions for your club."
Dost costs
Football gossip
Newcastle United will have to pay more than £9m if they want to sign 26-year-old Wolfsburg striker Bas Dost, reports theNewcastle Chronicle.
Marsh hunts a hundred
Cricket
Stephan Shemilt, at Chelmsford
BBC Sport
"Net-session stuff at Chelmsford now, with Mitchell Marsh and Peter Nevill filling their boots. Australia have moved to 35-1, with Marsh hunting a hundred on 86 and Nevill making the most of an opportunity to move to 40.
Essex have stuck to their task and will have the boost of a second new ball very soon. In truth, though, the quality of the attack means Australia have learned little before next week's first Test.
Having said that, a second successive century for Marsh would surely have him ahead of Shane Watson in the battle for the all-rounder's spot."
Watson a winner
Tennis
Job done for Heather Watson at Wimbledon.
The British number one has just brushed aside Slovakian Daniela Hantuchova in straight sets to power into the third round at Wimbledon.
Watson has won 6-4 6-2 and could face Serena Williams next.
Live coverage from Wimbledonhere.
Thanks boss
Football
Leeds boss Uwe Rosler has thanked owner Massimo Cellino for surprising him by landing Leicester striker Chris Wood.
United saw off plenty of other interest to sign the 23-year-old New Zealander on a deal believed to be worth close to £3m.
"I think everybody wanted Wood," Rosler said. "For me we got a player I didn't know was possible to get, but Mr Cellino made it happen and we can only thank him for that.
"Now our job is to integrate him as quickly as possible and give him the opportunity to play football. If we can raise his confidence he can be a very important player for Leeds United for years to come."
Tough decision
Football
Petr Cech says leaving Chelsea was the hardest decision of his career.
After helping Chelsea win several major trophies during an 11-year stay, Cech moved to Arsenal for a fee of about £10m.
"I'm far from being finished and being happy to sit on the bench," the 33-year-old said.
"Arsenal came and put on the table by far the best deal and are a club that matches my personal ambitions to win more trophies. To stay in the Premier League was another key factor."
Luton sign defender
Football
League Two side Luton Town have signed former Colchester United defenderMagnus Okuonghae on a two-year deal.
The 29-year-old left the U's, where he made over 200 appearances in a six-year spell, at the end of last season after an Achilles injury ruled him out of much of the campaign.
"When I knew Luton were interested I drove out the car park at another club," said Okuonghae.
Saints set to sign full-back Quinlan
Rugby League
St Helens are set tosign Adam Quinlan from National Rugby League side Parramatta Eels to ease their full-back problems.
The 22-year-old Australian has agreed to join Saints as full-backs Shannon McDonnell and Jonny Lomax are out, while Paul Wellens retired last week.
Quinlan joined Parramatta from St George Illawarra Dragons in January.
"We're literally just waiting for visas now and we can get the kid over and get him playing," Saints head coach Keiron Cunningham told BBC Radio Merseyside.
DIaby off
Football
Abou Diaby is one of five playersleaving Arsenal.
The midfielder has been at the club for a decade, making 180 appearances and scoring 19 goals.
However, his progress has been hampered by several injuries and he has been released along with academy players Jack Jebb, Austin Lipman, Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill and Josh Vickers.
Voges goes
Cricket
Stephan Shemilt, BBC Sport at Chelmsford
BBC Sport
Tea at Chelmsford, with Australia 275-5. Adam Voges has been removed in the only way that looked likely - a run out - a horrible mix-up with Mitchell Marsh that could have seen either man on the way back.
Marsh remains on 44, looking for a score that would see him past Shane Watson into the Ashes XI. He's with Peter Nevill, the Australia reserve wicketkeeper who might not be seen again this summer.
Cyclist to make horse racing debut
Horse Racing
Double Olympic cycling champion Victoria Pendleton is to make her debut as an amateur jockey in a flat race at Newbury on Thursday (17.55 BST).
Pendleton, 34, who retired from cycling after the 2012 Olympics, will ride Mighty Mambo in the one-mile, five-furlong George Frewer Charity Race.
She said: "I've been training hard and working with a world-class team of experts and I am excited at the prospect of riding in a race."
Pendleton will face 10 other riders.
He's a keeper
Football
AC Milan veteran goalkeeper Christian Abbiati has signed a new one-year contract with the Italian club.
The 37-year-old's previous deal had expired yesterday.
Abbiati, Diego Lopez's understudy, made 10 Serie A starts for AC Milan this season.
A former Italy international, Abbiati joined AC Milan in 1998 but had loan spells at Juventus, Torino and Spanish side Atletico Madrid, before returning to the Rossoneri for the 2008-09 campaign.