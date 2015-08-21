Sportsday - rolling sports news

Getty Images

West Ham's Mauro Zarate suffered a hamstring injury in training and will be sidelined for around three weeks.The Hammers will also be without suspended goalkeeper Adrian for the first time in 58 matches so Darren Randolph is set to deputise.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has no new injury concerns, with Harry Arter (groin) the only long-term absentee. Shaun MacDonald has overcome a toe injury, while Sylvain Distin and Tyrone Mings await their debuts for the club.