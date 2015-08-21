Sportsday - rolling sports news

That's it for Friday's Sportsday Live. Many thanks for your company. We're back bright and breezy on Monday at 08:00 BST with reaction from a busy weekend of sport as well as breaking news as the countdown continues to the football transfer deadline.
Ni Hao from Beijing-China on my Birthday..Can u believe the youth them flour me? Only Jamaicans #GiveThanks #Blesssed
Team news
West Ham v Bournemouth (Sat, 15:00 BST)
West Ham's Mauro Zarate suffered a hamstring injury in training and will be sidelined for around three weeks.The Hammers will also be without suspended goalkeeper Adrian for the first time in 58 matches so Darren Randolph is set to deputise.
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has no new injury concerns, with Harry Arter (groin) the only long-term absentee. Shaun MacDonald has overcome a toe injury, while Sylvain Distin and Tyrone Mings await their debuts for the club.
Sunderland head coach Dick Advocaat is expected to make changes to the starting line-up in the wake of dispiriting back-to-back defeats. Jordi Gomez is nearing a return to fitness but will not be considered this weekend.
Ki Sung-yueng is Swansea's only fitness doubt for the game against one of his former clubs. The South Korean midfielder suffered a hamstring injury on the opening day of the season at Chelsea.
What you may have missed...
Football
Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood says he has a 'love-hate' relationship with teenage midfielder Jack Grealish.
“Hopefully he’s over that and he can learn from it.I love him and hate him at the same time."
Team news
Norwich v Stoke (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Norwich City manager Alex Neil could select the same starting line-up that beat Sunderland last weekend. The injured trio of Kyle Lafferty,Youssouf Mulumbu and Martin Olsson remain on the sidelines.
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says club record signing Xherdan Shaqiri will be involved at some stage of the match. Marc Wilson could make his first appearance of the season after injury but Bojan is more likely to return on Tuesday in the League Cup.
Lee signs for Luton
Football
League Two side Luton Town sign 24-year-old midfielder Olly Lee on a short-term deal. Lee was a free agent after leaving Birmingham City at the end of last season.
Great to finally get to see the cricket even if Australia's ashes have already been scattered.
Rooney could miss birth
World Athletics Championships
Men's 400m specialist Martyn Rooney could miss the birth of his first child as he prepares to lead the GB team at the World Athletics Championships.
Rooney was a late addition to the squad after enduring a mixed season. He said: "It would have been very tough [to miss out].
"It was already quite tough for me - my wife is due in three days, our first child... now that I am here, I have one job to do and that's run well."
Team news
Leicester v Tottenham (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Leicester City midfielder Gokhan Inler goes straight into the squad after signing from Napoli this week.Defender Christian Fuchs is expected to be fit after illness, leaving Matty James as the only absentee.
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has recovered from a tight calf, which caused him to be substituted against Stoke. Winger Andros Townsend has an ankle injury and will not feature but new recruit Clinton Njie is available.
What you may have missed...
Athletics
You can watch a special World Athletics Championships preview on BBC Two at 19:00 BST today.
Can't wait for tomorrow's game and the fans in Old Trafford! #mufc
Team news
Man Utd v Newcastle (Sat, 12:45 BST)
Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini completes a ban while Phil Jones remains absent with thrombosis.Bastian Schweinsteiger could make his first start for the Red Devils but Marcos Rojo is still not match fit.
Newcastle could give a debut to new winger Florian Thauvin but defender Daryl Janmaat is banned after being sent off at Swansea last weekend.
Midfielder Moussa Sissoko was substituted in that game with a groin injury but he could still play.
Virus hits Cardiff squad
Football
Cardiff City have been hit by sickness before their game with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Championship.
Manager Russell Slade will select his team as late as possible to assess the affects of a virus on his squad.
"There are a couple of viruses knocking around. We have to get to the bottom of that as soon as we can," he said.
Moyes curbs dreams of Europe
Football
David Moyes says European football is a step too far for his Real Sociedad team right now.
The former Manchester United and Everton boss, who led the club to a respectable 12th place finish in La Liga last season, said: "Considering what we did last season, looking to Europe is a very big step.
"I hope we can do it but I don't think we have to have that expectation from the start."
We'll have live text commentary from La Liga on Saturday as Atletico Madrid host Las Palmas at 19:30 BST.
Burgers & drug testing: @ZoePabloSmith with @PhilWilliams on the weightlifting life. Podcast bbc.in/1NyE9cg
Quiz time
Football
Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard play against each other in the MLS on Sunday But how much do you know about the duo or the league itself. Test yourself in this quiz.
Froome ready for Vuelta
Cycling
"I've had a good rest and I'm ready for my next challenge." Chris Froome there as he prepares his bid to become only the third rider in history to win the Vuelta a Espana and the Tour de France in the same year.
Frenchmen Jacques Anquetil (1963) and Bernard Hinault (1978) are the only riders to have previously achieved the feat.
The third and final Grand Tour of 2015 starts on Saturday, but some riders have been critical of the condition of parts of the course. Read more about that here.
Watch Bolt v Gatlin
World Athletics Championships
The eyes of the world will be on Beijing for the World Athletics Championships this weekend, for various reasons.
One of which will be a showdown between an out-of-form Usain Bolt and a very in-form Justin Gatlin in the men's 100m.
Iestyn Harris is set to leave his position as head coach of Salford Red Devils, reports BBC Radio Manchester.
It is understood the former dual-code Wales international is in talks over a severance deal, with his contract due to run until the end of next season.
Harris, 39, has officially been on sick leave since Salford's loss at Hull KR in June, but watched Huddersfield's win at St Helens on Thursday for the BBC.
Get Involved
Your Best Goal - #bbcsportsday
Tim Stubbs: Paul Gascoigne's class goal for England against Scotland in Euro '96. Sheer, delightful brilliance. And then that celebration!
Martin Woolhouse: Trevor Sinclair's overhead kick, FA Cup 4th rd. Certainly never been a better overhead!
We're frankly amazed this has only been mentioned once so far, Martin. Keep them coming...
City bound?
Gossip
Some more reports saying Wolfsburg midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is very, very close to a move to Manchester City.
Talksport claims City are now in advanced negotiations with Wolfsburg over a fee and hope to conclude a deal imminently.
bbc-coverageWatch 'Tinkerman' Ranieri on Football Focus
Football
Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri is on Football Focus this Saturday at the earlier time of 11:30 BST. He's been speaking about the Foxes' surprising start to the season and how he 'loves' being known as the 'Tinkerman'.
"Punching for 16 weeks is impossible," Ogogo said on Twitter. "So this amazing opportunity has presented itself whilst I'm recovering from my shoulder operation.
"My choices were sulk (and) sit on my backside whilst rehabbing my shoulder or whilst I'm unable to box make the most of this amazing opportunity."
Morecambe duo banned
Football
Two players from League Two Morecambe - midfielder Kevin Ellison and defender Ryan Edwards - will both serve three-match suspensions with immediate effect after each admitted an FA charge of violent conduct.
The pair were charged following Morecambe’s game against Wycombe Wanderers on 18 August.
It was alleged the players’ behaviour, which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video after the end of the fixture, constituted violent conduct.
Rugby Union
France v England (Sat, 20:00 BST)
England World Cup winner Mike Catt has weighed into the problem at centre for coach Stuart Lancaster, saying Luther Burrell must show what he's made of.
Burrell, Henry Slade, Sam Burgess, Billy Twelvetrees, Brad Barritt and Jonathan Joseph are all potential options for the Rugby World Cup.
But Catt said: "We're looking for some good stuff from Luther - we just want Luther to be Luther. No one understands the centre dilemma better than him.
"Luther had a very good Six Nations and played exceptionally well alongside Joseph... it's their opportunity to go and shine."
Athletics
More shenanigans from birthday boy Usain Bolt.
Blind European Championships
Disability Sport
England are hosting the Blind European Football Championships. It starts on Saturday and England are the only home nation taking part. Further details about the tournament are here.
Football
Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood says he has a 'love-hate' relationship with teenage midfielder Jack Grealish.
The 19-year-old has been warned about his off-field behaviour,and Sherwood tells the Birmingham Mail: "He’s a superb talent for this football club and young kids make mistakes.
“Hopefully he’s over that and he can learn from it.I love him and hate him at the same time."
Cricket
From the Match Of The Day studio to the Ashes...
Athletics
You can watch a special World Athletics Championships preview on BBC Two at 19:00 BST today.
Maloney set for Hull
Football
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
"Scotland midfielderShaun Maloneyis expected to fly out of Chicago later today ahead of an impending move toHull.
"Tigers boss Steve Bruce targeted Maloney, 32, to help strengthen his side's push for an immediate return to the Premier League.
"MLS side Chicago Fire were reluctant to lose Maloney, who only joined them at the start of the season.
"But Maloney is keen to return to the UK and it seems Bruce has got his way."
Cockayne extends Hull KR deal
Rugby League
Hull KR winger Ben Cockayne has signed a one-year contract extension with the Challenge Cup finalists.
The 32-year-old, who previously played for the Robins between 2006 and 2011, rejoined the club from Wakefield for the 2014 Super League season.
"I just want to keep playing for this club which has been a big part of my life," Cockayne, who had made 23 league appearances this season, told BBC Radio Humberside.
'Can't wait'
Man Utd v Newcastle (Sat, 12:45 BST)
Don't worry, Bastian. Not long to wait now...
Virus hits Cardiff squad
Football
Cardiff City have been hit by sickness before their game with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Championship.
Manager Russell Slade will select his team as late as possible to assess the affects of a virus on his squad.
"There are a couple of viruses knocking around. We have to get to the bottom of that as soon as we can," he said.
Moyes curbs dreams of Europe
Football
David Moyes says European football is a step too far for his Real Sociedad team right now.
The former Manchester United and Everton boss, who led the club to a respectable 12th place finish in La Liga last season, said: "Considering what we did last season, looking to Europe is a very big step.
"I hope we can do it but I don't think we have to have that expectation from the start."
We'll have live text commentary from La Liga on Saturday as Atletico Madrid host Las Palmas at 19:30 BST.
Quiz time
Football
Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard play against each other in the MLS on Sunday But how much do you know about the duo or the league itself. Test yourself in this quiz.
Froome ready for Vuelta
Cycling
"I've had a good rest and I'm ready for my next challenge." Chris Froome there as he prepares his bid to become only the third rider in history to win the Vuelta a Espana and the Tour de France in the same year.
Frenchmen Jacques Anquetil (1963) and Bernard Hinault (1978) are the only riders to have previously achieved the feat.
The third and final Grand Tour of 2015 starts on Saturday, but some riders have been critical of the condition of parts of the course. Read more about that here.
Watch Bolt v Gatlin
World Athletics Championships
The eyes of the world will be on Beijing for the World Athletics Championships this weekend, for various reasons.
One of which will be a showdown between an out-of-form Usain Bolt and a very in-form Justin Gatlin in the men's 100m.
So, to whet your appetites for the possible dethroning of the Jamaican sprinter and world's fastest man, here's a video of their juiciest battles to date.
Coe 'has hell of a job ahead of him'
Athletics
Boxing promoter Barry Hearn has told BBC Radio Live that new IAAF boss Lord Coe must tackle doping or risk the sport's credibility being damaged for good.
He told The Friday Sports Panel: “I think he’s got a hell of a job ahead of him."
Hearn added that drug cheats "have got to be treated in a draconian fashion to send out the clearest warning signals".
Watch a Beijing Special ahead of the World Athletics Championships on BBC Two, tonight at 19:00 BST.
Pedro trains with Chelsea
Football
Will he make his debut at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday?
Shearer's the daddy
BBC Sport pundit and former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer casts his mind back to a moment he's unlikely to ever forget...
County Championship Division Two
Tea scores
Lancashire 126-2 v Glamorgan at Old Trafford
Gloucestershire 203-8 v Surrey at Bristol
Derbyshire 201-3 v Kent at Derby
Northants 269-7 v Leicestershire at Northampton
County Championship Division One
Tea scores
Yorkshire 227-5 v Sussex at Hove
Somerset 228-3 v Worcestershire at Taunton
Nottinghamshire 311-1 v Warwickshire at Trent Bridge
Middlesex 141-5 v Durham at Chester-le-Street
Salford boss Harris set to leave
Rugby League
Iestyn Harris is set to leave his position as head coach of Salford Red Devils, reports BBC Radio Manchester.
It is understood the former dual-code Wales international is in talks over a severance deal, with his contract due to run until the end of next season.
Harris, 39, has officially been on sick leave since Salford's loss at Hull KR in June, but watched Huddersfield's win at St Helens on Thursday for the BBC.
Tim Stubbs: Paul Gascoigne's class goal for England against Scotland in Euro '96. Sheer, delightful brilliance. And then that celebration!
Martin Woolhouse: Trevor Sinclair's overhead kick, FA Cup 4th rd. Certainly never been a better overhead!
We're frankly amazed this has only been mentioned once so far, Martin. Keep them coming...
City bound?
Gossip
Some more reports saying Wolfsburg midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is very, very close to a move to Manchester City.
Talksport claims City are now in advanced negotiations with Wolfsburg over a fee and hope to conclude a deal imminently.
Football
Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri is on Football Focus this Saturday at the earlier time of 11:30 BST. He's been speaking about the Foxes' surprising start to the season and how he 'loves' being known as the 'Tinkerman'.
You can watch a sneak preview here.
Mane 'wants to stay at Saints'
Football
Manchester United transfer target Sadio Mane wants to stay at Southampton, Saints boss Ronald Koeman claims.
"He wants to stay and he know there’s no bid for the player," Koeman tells the Southern Daily Echo.
"His agent knows, he knows, I know - everybody knows. I don't know why you have to think about rumours."
Equestrian
Live equestrian action is just about ready to start as the FEI European Championships get under way in Aachen, Germany.
Watch the final round of the team showjumping here.
Cole out of Roma squad
Football
Former Chelsea and England defender Ashley Cole has been left out of Roma's squad for their first Serie A match of the season against Hellas Verona on Saturday.
"Ashley Cole will not be in the squad, that’s a club decision, in that we’ve taken it all together," said Roma boss Rudi Garcia.
Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who is on loan from Arsenal, will start for Roma.
If somewhere between being a kid and growing up, moving started to look more like hard work than fun and games, the chances are that you could use a bit more activity in your life.
Everyday Athletics is about the fun things that you can do to get a little bit more movement in your life.
We want to hear about how you stay active while juggling everything else in your life. Tweet us at #everydayathletics and click here for some inspiration.
Shaqiri ready for Stoke debut
Football
A line from earlier courtesy of our colleagues at BBC Radio Stoke...
Ogogo dancer
Strictly Come Dancing
Middleweight boxer Anthony Ogogo is doing Strictly Come Dancing this year because he is unable to box until December due to a dislocated shoulder.
The 26-year-old 2012 Olympic bronze medallist had surgery following his most recent fight against Ruslan Schelev.
"Punching for 16 weeks is impossible," Ogogo said on Twitter. "So this amazing opportunity has presented itself whilst I'm recovering from my shoulder operation.
"My choices were sulk (and) sit on my backside whilst rehabbing my shoulder or whilst I'm unable to box make the most of this amazing opportunity."
Morecambe duo banned
Football
Two players from League Two Morecambe - midfielder Kevin Ellison and defender Ryan Edwards - will both serve three-match suspensions with immediate effect after each admitted an FA charge of violent conduct.
The pair were charged following Morecambe’s game against Wycombe Wanderers on 18 August.
It was alleged the players’ behaviour, which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video after the end of the fixture, constituted violent conduct.
Rugby Union
France v England (Sat, 20:00 BST)
England World Cup winner Mike Catt has weighed into the problem at centre for coach Stuart Lancaster, saying Luther Burrell must show what he's made of.
Burrell, Henry Slade, Sam Burgess, Billy Twelvetrees, Brad Barritt and Jonathan Joseph are all potential options for the Rugby World Cup.
But Catt said: "We're looking for some good stuff from Luther - we just want Luther to be Luther. No one understands the centre dilemma better than him.
"Luther had a very good Six Nations and played exceptionally well alongside Joseph... it's their opportunity to go and shine."