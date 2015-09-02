Sportsday - rolling football news

Former Lions prop Adam Jones admits he still has a "bit of a man crush" on Warren Gatland despite his anger at being dropped by the Wales coach.

The 34-year-old tighthead retired after not being picked for Wales' Six Nations squad and told Jason Mohammad's programme on BBC Radio Wales that he wrote Gatland a letter in an effort to cope being dropped after winning 95 caps.

But Jones thanked Gatland for helping him win 3 Grand Slams and a Lions series.