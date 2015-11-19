Sportsday - rolling football news

"Watford boss Quique Flores say Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is in the top three of best keepers in the world.
"Flores gave De Gea his debut at Atletico Madrid and comes up against him on Saturday. 'He was amazing. Then, we used to say - he will probably be the best goalkeeper in the world.
"'You could see then. He has everything you need. He can control their style of play, control with the ball, in the air, under the goal, in front of the goal. For me he is in the top three best goalkeepers in the world'."
Go-faster stripes?
Formula 1
Here's a picture of Lewis Hamilton wearing a zebra hat. Just because.
1. The 19-year-old has switched her allegiance back to Australia because she believes she did not get enough LTA support.
2. Her dad, Alan, is a family baker.
Remembering the Best
Football
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Wednesday, 25 November will mark 10 years since the death of the late, great George Best.
The Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend will be remembered by fans at Old Trafford in the seventh minute of the Champions League game against PSV. Supporters group Stretford End Flags are urging fans to switch on the torches on their mobile phones.
"Old Trafford will be lit up on the 25th of November in fond memory of an ordinary man with an extraordinary talent. Thank you to the Manchester United supporters for this beautiful gesture," said Best's sister Barbara McNarry.
Fearless Federer
Tennis
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Roger Federer is looking on tip top form at the ATP World Tour Finals in London.
"Of course I've been disappointed with some of the things which have been written. A lot of it has been irresponsible," he said.
Spanish athlete banned
Athletics
AFPCopyright: AFP
Spanish middle-distance runner Marta Dominguez Azpeleta has been stripped of her 2009 World Championships gold and 2010 Europeran Championships silver in the 3000m steeplechase after a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling.
The 40-year-old was found guilty of an anti-doping rule violation and has been banned fr three years following abnormalities in her Athlete Biological Passport (ABP).
Rotherham sign Kelly
Football
Championship side Rotherham United have signed Republic of Ireland international defender Stephen Kelly on a deal until the end of the season.
The 32-year-old has been without a club since leaving Reading at the end of last season.
'Difficult to asses how good Vettel is'
Formula 1
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton is used to burning rubber but the F1 champion has tried his hand at burning bridges by criticising three fellow drivers in one go.
"I have a lot of respect for Sebastian Vettel, but it's difficult to assess how good he really is," Hamilton told German magazine Sport Bild.
"He's never been in a team with someone like Fernando Alonso, but always with people like Mark Webber, who was not on his level, and Kimi Raikkonen, who is no longer at the peak of his performance."
So that's Seb, Webber and Kimi he's possibly offended there then.
Who is Matty Foulds?
Football
Fair to say this is one for the future from Everton.
There's not much to tell you about the 17-year-old, Bradford-born, left-footed central defender.
In fact, that's probably everything.
Oh. He's placed twice for Bury - in the League Cup and in the Football League Trophy.
Everton sign youngster
Football
Ferrari ordered to stand trial
Biathlon
Lance Armstrong's former doctor, Michele Ferrari, has been ordered to stand trial for allegedly helping a biathlete to dope.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Ferrari was banned for life by both the Italian Cycling Federation in 2002 and the United States Anti-Doping Agency in the 2012 case that saw Armstrong stripped of his seven Tour de France titles.
Italian biathlete Daniel Taschler and his father Gottlieb - a vice president of the International Biathlon Union - were also indicted by a preliminary judge in Italy, where doping is a crime.
Both Ferrari and the Taschlers deny any wrongdoing.
"He had guaranteed money there but he has said he can't take money off the football club, which is quite a unique circumstance," said Bury boss David Flitcroft.
Broad on Bell
Cricket
Stuart Broad says that Ian Bell has got what it takes to get back into the England Test team. Bell was dropped for the tour of South Africa, but speaking to BBC Nottingham Sport, Broad said "he's a world class player he'll be really disappointed, but he'll be very determined to work hard and get back in.
"We know that opportunities do arise - he won't see this at the end of his career. He'll be working hard after a bit of break to improve and put runs on the board. He'll be very determined to get back to his best - that starts by breaking it down and getting back in the nets."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
BreakingFederer beats Nishikori
Tennis
Roger Federer has beaten Kei Nishikori 7-5 4-6 6-4 at the ATP World Tour Finals.
Liverpool club captain Jordan Henderson has posted on Instagram about his recovery from a broken foot. Earlier we brought you news from Jurgen Klopp who said the England midfielder would be back in training next week.
"Feeling better everyday, Thanks to all the medical/fitness staff! And thanks for all your support. Hopefully not to long now
The 66-year-old was placed in interim charge of the R's after Chris Ramsey was sacked on 4 November.
He oversaw the 0-0 draw with Preston on 7 November and has brought in Kevin Blackwell to assist him at Loftus Road. Warnock, who was boss of QPR from March 2010 to January 2012, returned to the Championship club in an advisory role in October.
QPR's next two matches are at Middlesbrough on Friday and home to Leeds next Saturday, suggesting an appointment before their trip to Reading on Thursday, 3 December.
Rodriguez may need surgery
Football
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez may require surgery on a foot injury, according to manager Ronald Koeman.
The England striker last played for the Saints in the 2-2 draw with Leicester on 17 October.
"Jay is not good, it's now a long time and we have to make now a really tough decision how we have to do the treatment.
“Maybe it will be a surgery next week. Still his feet is a problem, it gives a lot of pain. We did everything and now, the final call, maybe it will be surgery next week.”
Rodriguez missed the whole of last season with a knee injury, only returning in August.
Dodoo goes on loan
Football
Leicester City forward Joe Dodoo has joined League One side Bury on a one-month loan.
The 20-year-old scored a hattrick for Leicester against the Shakers in the second round of the League Cup in August.
Poulter has been struggling with a foot injury though, and took a pain-killing injection before the round.
Eddie Jones 'an awesome human being'
Rugby Union
With Eddie Jones expected to become the next England coach, former South Africa second-row Bakkies Botha has given his thoughts on the potential appointment.
Jones was a consultant with the Springboks when they won the World Cup in 2007.
AFPCopyright: AFP
"I think it will be a good step and a positive step forward for English rugby if Eddie Jones is announced coach," he said.
"He’s an awesome human being and a coach. When you play against a team that Eddie Jones coaches you know you will get a surprise package in the game.
"He coached the Japanese team and they outplayed the Springboks through cleverness, not brutality or strength and that’s the type of coach Eddie is."
Boxing 'trash talk has thin line'
Boxing
Leon McKenzie says boxers need to keep "trash talk" professional after he felt comments about his depression by John McCallum "went below the belt".
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
McKenzie, who has previously revealed that he attempted to take his own life while suffering from depression, defeated McCallum in October.
"There's trash talking and trying to sell tickets, and then there's going below the belt by mentioning personal issues," the 37-year-old told BBC Radio Norfolk. "There's a thin line in regards to keeping it professional and he didn't."
Earlier we asked: Richie McCaw and which four other players have won 130 or more international caps?
The answers are:
Richie McCaw (New Zealand) - 148
Brian O'Driscoll (Ireland and Lions) - 141
George Gregan (Australian) - 139
Keven Mealamu (New Zealand) - 132
Ronan O'Gara (Ireland and Lions) - 130
Tough one today so congratulations if you got all those answers.
BreakingLa Marseillaise to play in the Premier League
Football
The Premier League have confirmed that the French national anthem will be played ahead of all of this weekend's matches.
Premier League Chief Exec Richard Scudamore said: "Given how close we are as well as the long-standing relationship that exists between the Premier League and France, playing La Marseillaise as an act of solidarity and remembrance is the right thing to do.
There are currently 72 French players currently in the Premier League, making France the second-most represented nation after England.
Clubs are also advising fans to arrive earlier than usual at matches, as there will be increased safety checks at grounds.
Federer 7-5 Nishikori
Tennis
Roger Federer is looking good at the O2 as he takes the first set 7-5 against Kei Nishikori.
"He's very thorough," said Moore. "You get a lot of attention to detail with Eddie.
"He would certainly be looking at many different sports and many different teams and what they are doing, and make sure that whatever team he is in charge of is right at the forefront of whatever teams are doing around the world in every area.
"So he's a very professional coach, and he knows what is important to win and how to prepare teams to win."
Southampton v Stoke (Sat 15:00 GMT)
Football
WillSouthamptonextended their Premier League unbeaten run to seven games against aStokeside that beatChelsealast time out?
Claudio Ranieri has been talking about England striker Jamie Vardy, who will equal Ruud van Nistelrooy's Premier League record of scoring in 10 straight games if he scores at Newcastle on Saturday.
Vardy missed England's friendlies against Spain and France with injury.
"Vardy rained today a little, I hope he can continue to train. If he's fit he plays. I hope he's available."
"I speak to the doctor, if he's 100% he plays. I don't want to risk a player for a match then lose him for a month."
“I’m not thinking about [who takes] penalties or records, I’m thinking about Newcastle, It will be a tough match. Not easy."
Leicester news conference
Newcastle v Leicester (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri references the Paris attacks at his news conference.
“We must continue to play football because sport brings people together. Always we are united. We are very confident in our staff, Premier League staff."
Latest on Eddie Jones
Australian close to taking England job
Chris Jones
BBC Sport rugby reporter
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"The former Australia and Japan coach Eddie Jones is in London today as he finalises the details of his appointment as England head coach.
"Barring any late complications, Jones could be confirmed in the role by the end of the week.
"It's understood Bristol are prepared for an approach from the RFU for their forwards coach Steve Borthwick, who has worked with Jones at Saracens and Japan."
Saints have 'different ways to attack'
Southampton v Stoke (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
AFPCopyright: AFP
Southampton boss Ronald Koeman on his side's versatility: "We have different ways to attack. With Graziano Pelle we can play the long ball. We have offensive full-backs and we are strong in our set-pieces."
Leicester news conference
Newcastle v Leicester (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Everyone's favourite bespectacled Claudio Ranieri has arrived for his news conference...
Saints to show Paris support
Southampton v Stoke (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Koeman 'surprised' Long played for Ireland
Southampton v Stoke (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Southampton boss Ronald Koeman is speaking to the media.
He says he was surprised to see striker Shane Long play a part in the Republic of Ireland's Euro play-off win this week, after a lay-off with an ankle injury.
"I was very surprised he played 40 minutes. OK if the player is fit, but he had not trained for five or six weeks."
Federer v Nishikori
Tennis
Our coverage of the ATP World Tour Finals continues with Roger Federer against Kei Nishikori.
The Swiss has already qualified for the semi-finals after his victory over Novak Djokovic, while Nishikori must win here and hope Tomas Berdych downs Djokovic this evening.
A Millwall fan has named his new-born baby ‘Bermondsey Millwall Den Bloomfield’... without telling his wife.
Mike Bloomfield, who grew up in Bermondsey justified his decision by saying: “If David Beckham can name his son Brooklyn, then I can name mine Bermondsey. I just love Millwall and this is a good way to get the next generation involved.
“One of the women at the registry office was a Millwall fan and she loved it when she saw what we are going to name him. I threatened to do it but I don’t think my wife believed me! I’m not sure how she’s going to react.”
According to the report his wife Kelly was surprisingly forgiving.
Their dog is also called Kitchener after the Millwall legend Barry Kitchener.
Klopp over and out
Man City v Liverpool (Saturday, 17:30 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
That's it from Jurgen Klopp's news conference. Have a look down the page for the best bits.
'I spoke to Gerrard'
Man City v Liverpool (Saturday, 17:30 GMT)
More from Jurgen Klopp on Steven Gerrard...
'Very difficult for Can'
Man City v Liverpool (Saturday, 17:30 GMT)
Liverpool midfielder Emre Canwas one of the Germany players who spent most of Friday night inside the changing rooms at the Stade de France.
'Man City are not bad'
Man City v Liverpool (Saturday, 17:30 GMT)
A bit more from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's news conference...
Liverpool injury update
Man City v Liverpool (Saturday, 17:30 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Some tidbits of news coming from Jrgen Klopp's news conference.
Midfielder Jordan Henderson (foot) could be part of training next week. Defender Mamadou Sakho (knee ligament) is progressing better than first thought, but Klopp said it was too soon to put a time frame on it.
The 18-year-old could make his debut for the Terriers in Saturday's trip to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.
Crolla v Perez
Boxing
Bill Rice
BBC Radio Manchester
Bill Rice has been a busy boy. Fresh from Bolton Wanderers duties, he's just been to speak to Manchester's Anthony Crolla.
The 29-year-old will have a second go at beating Colombian Darleys Perez for the WBA wold lightweight title when the two meet at the Manchester Arena on Saturday.
BBCCopyright: BBC
"Just grabbed a quick chat with Anthony Crolla ahead of the press conference for his WBA world title fight with Darleys Perez on Saturday night in Manchester. The lightweight from New Moston says his preparation has been better this time, with less questions about the fractured skull he suffered confronting burglars before his return to the ring in their first fight - which ended in a controversial draw in July."
Is Neymar better than Messi and Ronaldo?
Football
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Neymar's good. Really good. But is he better than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?
General wisdom is that Messi and Ronaldo are your top two picks in world football.
Chelsea Ladies were knocked out of the Champions League with a 4-1 aggregate defeat by Wolfsburg in the last 16.
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
The Blues trailed 2-1 after the first leg and fell further behind after Swiss international Vanessa Bernauer's sublime 25-yard strike.
Eniola Aluko went close but an own goal from Claire Rafferty ensured two-time champions Wolfsburg progressed to the quarter-finals.
'No money' left at Bolton
Football
Bill Rice
BBC Radio Manchester
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"Bolton boss Neil Lennon revealed the extent of the club's financial difficulties today, admitting the Wanderers have no money to spend on players. The club appointed Trevor Birch to lead talks with potential investors interested in a takeover this week, with chairman Phil Gartside seriously ill.
"Lennon told BBC Radio Manchester the club could be facing administration if the process isn't hurried along, and also said he's hoping Gartside makes a speedy recovery, as his own job as manager has been made more difficult with the chairman absent."
Get Involved
#bbcsportsday
PACopyright: PA
Following Richie McCaw's retirement, we want to know which current sports stars can be considered all-time greats.
Lee O'Neill: Got to be Sir Bradley Wiggins
Simon Wyatt: Roger Federer should be the first name on the list of all-time tennis great
Warind: The greatest distance runner of all time, Mohamed Farah. He ain't no 'bolt', but he's a storm on his own
Football League signings
Football
A couple of loan moves to tell you about...
Brighton and Hove Albion's 20-year-old goalkeeper Christian Walton has joined Plymouth Argyleon loan until January.
And Burnley defender Kevin Long has joined League One strugglers Barnsleyfor a month.
'Je suis Paris'
Football
This is shirt that Paris St-Germain will wear on Saturday for their match against Lorient.
Its carries the words 'Je Suis Paris' to honour the city following the attacks on Friday.
Tony Pulis on life and football
Football
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
West Brom boss Tony Pulis has used the international break to sit down for an extended chat with BBC WM's Paul Franks.
In an hour-long special to be broadcast on BBC WM at 18:00 GMT on Thursday, the 57-year old discusses how the game has changed, modern players and life at home.
If you can't catch the interview as it goes out, you can always listen again afterwards.
It's worth listening to just to hear Tony Pulis talk about Tony Pulis in the third person: "If I had not adapted, then Tony Pulis wouldn't be in football."
Graeme Smith joins TMS
BBC coverage
It's not just the England squad that's been announced today... former South Africa captain Graeme Smith will be joining the Test Match Special team for England's tour of South Africa.
Smith will be joining Jonathan Agnew, Michael Vaughan, Geoffrey Boycott, Graeme Swann, Henry Blofeld, Simon Mann, Neil Manthorp and Alison Mitchell in the commentary box for the Test series which begins on Boxing Day.
'Dream to represent England'
Footitt in England squad
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Surrey left-arm seamer Mark Footitt has been speaking to BBC Radio 5 live after being selected in the Test squad to face South Africa.
“I’m over the moon I’ve been picked. It’s every cricketer’s dream to represent your country. It’s a massive honour to be selected. Hopefully if I do get the nod to play in a few matches I can do my country proud," he said.
Hasselbaink has been linked with the Championship side after winning the League Two title with Burton last season and taking them to fourth in League One this term.
But Robinson said: "We have not had an approach from QPR. The team and the manager have done fantastically well and that inevitably means that there will be speculation."
Seventh boss in 30 months...
Maamria appointed Southport manager
That's right. National League strugglers Southport have appointed former striker Dino Maamria as their new manager to make it seven bosses in 30 months.
The 44-year-old Tunisian has replaced Paul Carden who left by mutual consent on Monday.
Maamria kept Northwich Victoria in the fifth tier as manager in 2008 and has worked under Graham Westley at Stevenage and Preston.
He takes over a side that sit in 22nd place in the league and have won once in their last six games.
'Ridiculous and pathetic'
Cricket
I wonder who might have a strong opinion on England dropping Ian Bell...
Mmm let me think.
Oh would you believe it, Kevin Pietersen has something to say, that's unlike him.
The exiled-England cricketer thinks the decision to drop Bell for the tour of South Africa is "ridiculous" and "pathetic."
AFPCopyright: AFP
Pietersen said: "How can you take somebody who has played over 100 Test matches and with the biggest Test series of the year coming up, against the number one team and you can drop him.
"You have to take him for his experience.
"I do not get the thinking, Cook can go two years without a Test hundred yet he plays every single game.
"It is pathetic, Bell has been hard done by."
Baines close to return
Everton v Aston Villa (Sat 15:00 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Martinez says England left-back Leighton Baines is close to a full return after ankle surgery but Tom Cleverley should make his comeback against former side Aston Villa.
On the challenge of facing Remi Garde's Villa, Martinez said: "I went to watch the game when they drew against Manchester City and they were very impressive.
"The new manager has come in with a very clear idea of the way he wants to see Villa playing and has really good experience of the British game from his time as a player.
"You're going to see a team based on attacking football and the fighting spirit they had against City is a really good starting point."
South African reaction to England Test squad
Cricket
Ian Bell being dropped has caused quite a stir, not least among two South African greats...
Everton news conference
Everton v Aston Villa (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Roberto Martinez was also asked about a move for ex-Aston Villa defender Ron Vlaar, who is a free agent but recovering from knee surgery.
"In Ron Vlaar you're talking about a player who has really good experience in the Premier League, he's unattached but at the moment it's not for me to mention any other players not in the squad."
Get Involved
#bbcsportsday
With Richie McCaw calling time on his career, we want to know which currently active sports stars can be considered all-time greats?
Talha: Scored the fastest century in ODIs ever on debut in 1996 & is 3rd on the T20 rankings in 2015. Afridi is an all time great
Darren Cook: Alastair Cook. Leading English run maker of all time & most 100s, still going, only 30 yrs old. On par to match/beat Sachin
Parul Sharma: Messi and Federer. And his current form is spiraling downwards but in golf it has to be Tiger Woods
Everton news conference
Everton v Aston Villa (Sat 15:00 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Roberto Martinez was asked about reports defender John Stones is now a target for Barcelona in the January transfer window.
"From our point of view the window in January will be to see if there is anything that could help the squad in place but we don't look to be really involved in this window, both to buy or sell players," he said.
"Our best players will not be leaving in January - the focus is clearly on trying to be strong together and having real continuity in the group.
"Alex Hales will open, leaving Nick Compton, Gary Ballance and Joe Root to compete for the now vacant position at number three. Mark Wood and Steve Finn are both ruled out of the Tests, unless Finn can prove his fitness and earn selection later. Mark Footitt has been preferred to Liam Plunkett. And rather than kicking his heels, Adil Rashid will gain experience playing in the Big Bash."
England close to Jones appointment
Rugby Union
Chris Jones
BBC Sport
“England are set to appoint former Japan and South Africa coach Eddie Jones.
"There are other creditable candidates, Jake White fits the bill with vast international experience but my understanding is that Jones has always been top of the list.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
“What Jones did with Japan at the World Cup was impressive, he is steeped in international experience having taken Australia to the World Cup final in 2003. Things have developed very quickly and I am hearing that a deal is all but done.
“He will be offered a lucrative contract, that’s what the RFU can offer. Hundreds and hundreds of thousands of pounds per year. They will have to open the chequebook to get their man but it’s looking increasingly likely that they will get Eddie Jones.”
'For freedom and democracy'
Everton v Aston Villa (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
EPACopyright: EPA
Quote Message: I think we have to cope all together during these horrible things because it can happen again, unfortunately. We need to be all together to fight for freedom, democracy and all the people who want to live in peace on this planet. from Remi Garde Aston Villa boss responding to the attacks in Paris
I think we have to cope all together during these horrible things because it can happen again, unfortunately. We need to be all together to fight for freedom, democracy and all the people who want to live in peace on this planet.
Get Involved
#bbcsportsday
We are asking who are the current all-time greats in their sporting fields..
Colin Crichton:Floyd Mayweather.
David Rich:Ryan Moore best flat jockey in this country and sought after worldwide.
Jonathan: have to put Rafael Nadal up there - 9 French Opens and won all major grand slam events plus Olympic Gold
Grundy: Mo Farah. He has set the bar for the next 30yrs for British Athletics in the same way Coe, Ovett & Cram did 30yrs ago.
Defenders: Laura Bassett (Notts County), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Gilly Flaherty (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Notts County), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Claire Rafferty (Chelsea), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Casey Stoney (Arsenal), Amy Turner (Notts County)
Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Liverpool)
Forwards: Eni Aluko (Chelsea), Jess Clarke (Notts County), Gemma Davison (Chelsea), Toni Duggan (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jodie Taylor (Portland Thorns), Ellen White (Notts County)
Lionesses squad announced
Football
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Fara Williams, Toni Duggan and Jordan Nobbs return to the England women squad for their Women's Euro 2017 qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina on 29 November.
The match at Ashton Gate, Bristol, is the first home game since the team finished third at the Women's World Cup in the summer.
Wiliams (hamstring), Duggan (ankle) and Nobbs (hamstring) have not featured for England since the World Cup due to injury
Mark Sampson's 23 player squad will also play Germany on 26 November in a friendly, which will be live on the BBC Red Button.
'Right time for a break'
Ian Bell dropped for South Africa tests
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
England national selector James Whitaker: “Ian Bell has been an outstanding player for many years and undoubtedly still has plenty to offer England in the future. It was clearly a difficult decision but he has struggled for runs in recent series and we felt that it was the right time for him to take a break and spend time working on his game out of the spotlight."
"Given South Africa’s status it’s a big call to drop Ian Bell, but he’s scored only two hundreds in his last 28 Tests. He confirmed to Andrew Strauss yesterday that he wishes to fight for his place, but at 33 it seems more likely that his career is now over."
Arsenal team news
West Brom v Arsenal (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Aaron Ramsey and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are out of Saturday's match but Hector Bellerin returns.
Arsenal news conference
West Brom v Arsenal (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been speaking about Saturday's opponents West Brom.
"They are an organised team. Tony Pulis is fully committed. You expect a physical and fast game."
Nick Compton recalled to England squad
Cricket
Compton hasn't played for England since being dropped for the 2013 Ashes. He scored two centuries in his nine Tests for England, both in New Zealand.
It'll be interesting to see whether England use him as an opener, or further down the order.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Arsenal news conference
West Brom v Arsenal (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
AFPCopyright: AFP
Arsene Wenger has spoken about France defender Laurent Koscielny, who played against England on Tuesday.
“You could see he was not himself on Tuesday. It has affected him deeply. He wasn’t the same player. I will talk with him to see if he is completely recovered and focussed. It is a big game for us. If he is not completely committed and feels ready I will not play him.”
BreakingIan Bell dropped
England squad announced
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Plenty of shocks in the England Test squad to face South Africa.
Ian Bell has been dropped - he hasn't retired
Nick Compton has been recalled for the first time since 2013
Gary Ballance is back after being dropped during the Ashes
First callup for left arm quick Mark Footitt
Adil Rashid left out - will play Big Bash cricket
Samit Patel included as back-up spinner
No place for Liam Plunkett
Mark Wood and Steve Finn injured
Arsenal news conference
West Brom v Arsenal (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
More from Arsene Wenger who has been speaking about the attacks in Paris and the tributes paid at the England and France friendly on Tuesday.
"You have to trust politicians to make the right decisions. France is a tolerant society.
"We have to get on with life and respond in a positive way. We have to get people to focus on something else.
"It showed the class of England. The arch of Wembley in French colours was very significant."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'I was not far from the events'
West Brom v Arsenal (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been speaking about the attacks in Paris.
Wenger thanks 'English community'
West Brom v Arsenal (Saturday, 1500 GMT)
Richie takes flight
McCaw retirement
Speaking of the great man...
Planning a trip to New Zealand next year? If you take a helicopter flight you could find a famous face behind the controls.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
After retiring from rugby, All Black captain Richie McCaw intends to work towards gaining his commercial pilot licence with Christchurch Helicopters in the next few months.
The 34-year-old first learned to fly with the company in 2001 and will be involved in various aspects of the business.
"Anything you think could or might be done with a helicopter, we're into all of it," said pilot Kevin Walsh.
Who are the current all-time greats?
Get Involved
After Richie McCaw's retirement, we want to know the names of those still competing in sport who can be considered an all-time great. They must still be taking part.
Lionel Messi? Mo Farah? Valentino Rossi? Serena Williams?
Send us your suggestions using #bbcsportsday on Twitter.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Galatasaray sack coach
Football
Turkish champions Galatasaray have sacked coach Hamza Hamzaoglu, less than a year after taking charge.
Hamzaoglu led the club to a league and cup double last year but Galatasaray are currently five points behind league leaders Besitkas after 11 games and are third in Champions League Group C on four points from as many games.
Former Brazil goalkeeper Claudio Taffarel, who won the 1994 World Cup, will take charge of Saturday's game against Antalyaspor.
This is Taffarel for those who can't remember...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
En Garde
Everton v Aston Villa (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
We'll have updates from Aston Villa boss Remi Garde in the coming minutes.
Tributes to Lomu
Rugby Union
New Zealand HeraldCopyright: New Zealand Herald
The New Zealand Herald's front page, including ten pages of coverage inside.
European papers
Mundo DeportivoCopyright: Mundo Deportivo
Is Barcelona forward Lionel Messi going to play in the El Clasico against Real Madrid on Saturday..MesSI say Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo...see what they have done there.
European papers
MarcaCopyright: Marca
The El Clasico is a "matter of pride" for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, according to the front page of Spanish newspaper Marca.
European papers
L'equipeCopyright: L'equipe
French sports newspaper L'Equipe pay tribute to Jonah Lomu.
BreakingClarke 'on verge' of joining Fulham
Football
Reading manager Steve Clarke is on the verge of leaving the club for Championship rivals Fulham.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Former West Bromwich Albion boss Clarke has been at the Madejski Stadium for 11 months and led the club to an FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal last season.
He is understood to be Fulham's preferred candidate to replace Kit Symons, who was dismissed from the job at Craven Cottage on 8 November.
Seven - Heaven or hell?
Football
Best.Robson.Cantona.Beckham.Ronaldo.
It's no mean feat for Memphis Depayto live up to the famous former wearers of Manchester United's No. 7 shirt butDavid Beckhamsays it should be a source of inspiration for the struggling Dutchman.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
“I don’t see it as an intimidation, I see it as an honour,” Beckham said. “When you get given the No7 shirt it doesn’t matter who has worn it in the past or what that player has achieved in the past.
“It was never my shirt. It was George Best’s, Bryan Robson’s, Eric Cantona’s.
"The only reason I wanted to wear the No7 shirt was because of these players.
"The No7 shirt is a special shirt for Man United. It always has been and it always will be.”
Arsene Wenger news conference
Football
Rob Nothman
BBC Sport
Arsenal have the chance to go top of the table - for a couple of hours at least - if they win at West Brom on Saturday afternoon.
Arsene Wenger should have a range of topics to talk about this morning from latest injury updates on Walcott, Wilshere, Ramsey and Welbeck to his opinion on how FIFA may go about restructuring the international calendar.
Nasri out for three months
Football
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
That's right Samir, you are out for three months.
The Manchester City midfielder has been ruled out of action until February with a hamstring injury.
Five of the best
Federer marches on
You probably know that Roger Federer continued his supreme form at the ATP World Tour finals by beating Kei Nishikori earlier.
But you may not have seen five of the best shots of the match. You can do it right here.
I've called my baby Bermondsey
...and not told my wife
If you missed this earlier, it's worth flagging it up again.
If you didn't miss it earlier, it's worth reminding yourself.
A cracking story from the Southwark News.
Millwall fan Mike Bloomfield has named his newborn son 'Bermondsey Millwall Den Bloomfield’ – without telling his wife.
On a side note, his dog is named after Lions legend Barry Kitchener.
Crolla crowing
Boxing
Anthony Crolla is convinced it will be second time lucky when he challenges WBA lightweight champion Darleys Perez in Manchester on Saturday.
Home fighter Crolla boxed his Colombian rival to a draw in July, although many observers thought he won the fight
"Since the first fight I have developed as a boxer and a fighter and I have no doubts I'll bring that world title home. I know I have all the answers."
'Macho' referees get it in the neck
Football
Speaking of wrestling, this story reminded me of the late, great Macho Man Randy Savage.
Dundee United midfielder John Rankin says referees' "macho" attitudes sometimes get in the way of developing good relationships with players.
Ohhhh yeah!!!
The Man That Gravity Forgot
Football
WWE superstar and big Newcastle united fan Adrian Neville hastaken on Mark Lawrenson with his Premier League predictions.
Proud Geordie Neville - known as The Man That Gravity Forgot for his high-flying style - name checks a few well-known Newcastle names. But also has this little gem.
"Then there was big Pav Srnicek, our rock in goal for many years, who lived near my estate when I was a boy. I used to ride to his house on my bike just to see his car's number plate 'Pav 1'."
Ben Foden = Clever boy
Rugby Union
Sucking up to the guy who's about to become the new England boss, Ben?
Don't blame you one bit.
England and Northampton back Foden has not played for his country for two years.
'Far from what I want at Watford'
Watford v Man Utd (Saturday, 12:45 GMT)
More from Watford boss Quique Flores from today's news conference:
'When he tackled you, the lights went out'
Jonah Lomu remembered
We highly recommend you have a read of former England and Lions centre Jeremy Guscott'stribute to Jonah Lomu.
The legendary New Zealand wing died this week at the age of 40.
Watford v Manchester United (Sat 12:45 GMT)
Football
The football might not be thrilling but it's been effective for Manchester United so far and they have the chance to go top with a win over Watford on Saturday.
Or will the Hornets continue to impress? Play our BBC Sport Predictor.
'De Gea top three in the world'
Watford v Man Utd (Saturday, 12:45 GMT)
Geoff Doyle
BBC Three Counties Radio sport
"Watford boss Quique Flores say Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is in the top three of best keepers in the world.
"Flores gave De Gea his debut at Atletico Madrid and comes up against him on Saturday. 'He was amazing. Then, we used to say - he will probably be the best goalkeeper in the world.
"'You could see then. He has everything you need. He can control their style of play, control with the ball, in the air, under the goal, in front of the goal. For me he is in the top three best goalkeepers in the world'."
Go-faster stripes?
Formula 1
Here's a picture of Lewis Hamilton wearing a zebra hat. Just because.
Cobblers problems continue
Football
Northampton Town are having a complete nightmare.
Under an administration petition from the local council over a £10.25m loan and a winding-up petition from HM Revenue & Customs, they could now see a potential takeover collapse.
Kelvin Thomas' deal to take over League Two side from current chairman David Cardoza is in doubt.
There future of the club is in genuine peril. We feel for you Cobblers fans.
Aussies taking over?
Rugby Union
Press Association rugby union correspondent Duncan Bech, referencing Eddie Jones potentially becoming the new England boss, tweets...
Asking Haskins
Boxing
You can take the boy out of Bristol...
Lee Haskins talks 50 Cent and Denzel Washington as he faces 60 seconds of questions.
The 31-year-old defendshis interim IBF bantamweight world title fight against Randy Caballero in Las Vegas on Saturday.
20 years of Buffon
Football
Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon made his Serie A debut 20 years ago today, keeping a clean sheet for Parma in a 0-0 draw with AC Milan.
Buffon, 37, joined Juventus in 2001 for £32.6m, a world-record fee for a keeper, and has since won six domestic titles and the 2006 World Cup with Italy.
'Dropped like a hot potato'
Tennis
Two bits of interesting information from this piece on Isabelle Wallace.
1. The 19-year-old has switched her allegiance back to Australia because she believes she did not get enough LTA support.
2. Her dad, Alan, is a family baker.
Remembering the Best
Football
Wednesday, 25 November will mark 10 years since the death of the late, great George Best.
The Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend will be remembered by fans at Old Trafford in the seventh minute of the Champions League game against PSV. Supporters group Stretford End Flags are urging fans to switch on the torches on their mobile phones.
"Old Trafford will be lit up on the 25th of November in fond memory of an ordinary man with an extraordinary talent. Thank you to the Manchester United supporters for this beautiful gesture," said Best's sister Barbara McNarry.
Fearless Federer
Tennis
Roger Federer is looking on tip top form at the ATP World Tour Finals in London.
The Swiss has beaten Kei Nishikori 7-5 4-6 6-4 to maintain his 100% record in the group.
He's sailed through to the semi-finals, where he will be joined by either Novak Djokovic or Tomas Berdych.
'They've got an agenda'
Swans boss hits back
Swansea City manager Garry Monk believes speculation about him facing the sack is caused by people outside the club with an
"Of course I've been disappointed with some of the things which have been written. A lot of it has been irresponsible," he said.
Spanish athlete banned
Athletics
Spanish middle-distance runner Marta Dominguez Azpeleta has been stripped of her 2009 World Championships gold and 2010 Europeran Championships silver in the 3000m steeplechase after a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling.
The 40-year-old was found guilty of an anti-doping rule violation and has been banned fr three years following abnormalities in her Athlete Biological Passport (ABP).
Rotherham sign Kelly
Football
Championship side Rotherham United have signed Republic of Ireland international defender Stephen Kelly on a deal until the end of the season.
The 32-year-old has been without a club since leaving Reading at the end of last season.
'Difficult to asses how good Vettel is'
Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton is used to burning rubber but the F1 champion has tried his hand at burning bridges by criticising three fellow drivers in one go.
"I have a lot of respect for Sebastian Vettel, but it's difficult to assess how good he really is," Hamilton told German magazine Sport Bild.
"He's never been in a team with someone like Fernando Alonso, but always with people like Mark Webber, who was not on his level, and Kimi Raikkonen, who is no longer at the peak of his performance."
So that's Seb, Webber and Kimi he's possibly offended there then.
Who is Matty Foulds?
Football
Fair to say this is one for the future from Everton.
There's not much to tell you about the 17-year-old, Bradford-born, left-footed central defender.
In fact, that's probably everything.
Oh. He's placed twice for Bury - in the League Cup and in the Football League Trophy.
Everton sign youngster
Football
Ferrari ordered to stand trial
Biathlon
Lance Armstrong's former doctor, Michele Ferrari, has been ordered to stand trial for allegedly helping a biathlete to dope.
Ferrari was banned for life by both the Italian Cycling Federation in 2002 and the United States Anti-Doping Agency in the 2012 case that saw Armstrong stripped of his seven Tour de France titles.
Italian biathlete Daniel Taschler and his father Gottlieb - a vice president of the International Biathlon Union - were also indicted by a preliminary judge in Italy, where doping is a crime.
Both Ferrari and the Taschlers deny any wrongdoing.
Kenny takes a hit
Football
Thanks for that Paddy.
Former Republic of Ireland keeper Paddy Kenny, 37, has left Bury 13 days into his short-term contract after suffering a hamstring injury.
"He had guaranteed money there but he has said he can't take money off the football club, which is quite a unique circumstance," said Bury boss David Flitcroft.
Broad on Bell
Cricket
Stuart Broad says that Ian Bell has got what it takes to get back into the England Test team. Bell was dropped for the tour of South Africa, but speaking to BBC Nottingham Sport, Broad said "he's a world class player he'll be really disappointed, but he'll be very determined to work hard and get back in.
"We know that opportunities do arise - he won't see this at the end of his career. He'll be working hard after a bit of break to improve and put runs on the board. He'll be very determined to get back to his best - that starts by breaking it down and getting back in the nets."
BreakingFederer beats Nishikori
Tennis
Roger Federer has beaten Kei Nishikori 7-5 4-6 6-4 at the ATP World Tour Finals.
You can get reaction on BBC Two, on BBC Radio 5 live, or on our live text page.
'Not long now'
Football
Liverpool club captain Jordan Henderson has posted on Instagram about his recovery from a broken foot. Earlier we brought you news from Jurgen Klopp who said the England midfielder would be back in training next week.
"Feeling better everyday, Thanks to all the medical/fitness staff! And thanks for all your support. Hopefully not to long now
Federer v Nishikori
ATP World Tour Finals
It's 4-4 in the deciding set. Which way will it go? Enjoy the conclusion right here...
'Two more games' for Warnock at QPR
Football
Neil Warnock expects to be in charge of Queens Park Rangers for two more games, BBC Radio London reports.
The 66-year-old was placed in interim charge of the R's after Chris Ramsey was sacked on 4 November.
He oversaw the 0-0 draw with Preston on 7 November and has brought in Kevin Blackwell to assist him at Loftus Road. Warnock, who was boss of QPR from March 2010 to January 2012, returned to the Championship club in an advisory role in October.
QPR's next two matches are at Middlesbrough on Friday and home to Leeds next Saturday, suggesting an appointment before their trip to Reading on Thursday, 3 December.
Rodriguez may need surgery
Football
Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez may require surgery on a foot injury, according to manager Ronald Koeman.
The England striker last played for the Saints in the 2-2 draw with Leicester on 17 October.
"Jay is not good, it's now a long time and we have to make now a really tough decision how we have to do the treatment.
“Maybe it will be a surgery next week. Still his feet is a problem, it gives a lot of pain. We did everything and now, the final call, maybe it will be surgery next week.”
Rodriguez missed the whole of last season with a knee injury, only returning in August.
Dodoo goes on loan
Football
Leicester City forward Joe Dodoo has joined League One side Bury on a one-month loan.
The 20-year-old scored a hattrick for Leicester against the Shakers in the second round of the League Cup in August.
In light of Richie McCaw's retirement, we're asking who the all-time greats are who are still taking part in sport.
Carl Harrison: South Africa winger BryanHabana. No question.
Staino Chisom Austine:The only one Zlatan Ibrahimovic! Be careful or he will retire you before you know it!
James Clarky: It's gotta be Jimmy Anderson. He is England's best bowler at the moment, the master of swing. Truly brilliant.
Get involved by using #bbcsportsday or on the BBC Sport facebook page.
Federer 7-5 4-6 Nishikori
Tennis
We spoke too soon - Roger Federer blows a 4-1 lead as Kei Nishikori hits back to take the second set 6-4.
Watch the deciding set live on BBC Two, listen on BBC Radio 5 live Sports Extra or follow our live text here.
Poulter playing through the pain
Englishman shares lead in Dubai
Ian Poulter shares a four-way lead with fellow Englishman Andy Sullivan, German Martin Kaymer and Australian Marcus Fraser after the opening round of the World Tour Championship in Dubai.
Poulter has been struggling with a foot injury though, and took a pain-killing injection before the round.
Eddie Jones 'an awesome human being'
Rugby Union
With Eddie Jones expected to become the next England coach, former South Africa second-row Bakkies Botha has given his thoughts on the potential appointment.
Jones was a consultant with the Springboks when they won the World Cup in 2007.
"I think it will be a good step and a positive step forward for English rugby if Eddie Jones is announced coach," he said.
"He’s an awesome human being and a coach. When you play against a team that Eddie Jones coaches you know you will get a surprise package in the game.
"He coached the Japanese team and they outplayed the Springboks through cleverness, not brutality or strength and that’s the type of coach Eddie is."
Boxing 'trash talk has thin line'
Boxing
Leon McKenzie says boxers need to keep "trash talk" professional after he felt comments about his depression by John McCallum "went below the belt".
McKenzie, who has previously revealed that he attempted to take his own life while suffering from depression, defeated McCallum in October.
"There's trash talking and trying to sell tickets, and then there's going below the belt by mentioning personal issues," the 37-year-old told BBC Radio Norfolk. "There's a thin line in regards to keeping it professional and he didn't."
Answer Time
A Question of Sport Teaser
Earlier we asked: Richie McCaw and which four other players have won 130 or more international caps?
The answers are:
Tough one today so congratulations if you got all those answers.
BreakingLa Marseillaise to play in the Premier League
Football
The Premier League have confirmed that the French national anthem will be played ahead of all of this weekend's matches.
Premier League Chief Exec Richard Scudamore said: "Given how close we are as well as the long-standing relationship that exists between the Premier League and France, playing La Marseillaise as an act of solidarity and remembrance is the right thing to do.
There are currently 72 French players currently in the Premier League, making France the second-most represented nation after England.
Clubs are also advising fans to arrive earlier than usual at matches, as there will be increased safety checks at grounds.
Federer 7-5 Nishikori
Tennis
Roger Federer is looking good at the O2 as he takes the first set 7-5 against Kei Nishikori.
Keep up with our live coverage of the ATP World Tour Finals here.
Sunderland need points before 'tough' December
Football
Sunderlandneed to pick up points in November's Premier League matches, with a "tough" December to come, says striker Fabio Borini.
Crystal Palace host the Wearsiders on Monday, before Stoke City visit to the Stadium of Light on 28 November.
Manchester City and Arsenal, the current top two, plus champions Chelsea among their opponents in December.
"We have to get something from these games because December is a tough month," Borini told BBC Newcastle.
"Not just because it is Christmas, because in England you don't stop so you play every three days, it's tiring for the players but also the quality of the opponents."
'He knows what is important to win'
Rugby Union
Australia captain Stephen Moore has shared his thoughts on prospective England head coach Eddie Jones.
Jones, who has held talks with RFU boss Ian Ritchie, handed Moore his debut when in charge of Australia in 2005.
"He's very thorough," said Moore. "You get a lot of attention to detail with Eddie.
"He would certainly be looking at many different sports and many different teams and what they are doing, and make sure that whatever team he is in charge of is right at the forefront of whatever teams are doing around the world in every area.
"So he's a very professional coach, and he knows what is important to win and how to prepare teams to win."
Southampton v Stoke (Sat 15:00 GMT)
Football
WillSouthamptonextended their Premier League unbeaten run to seven games against aStokeside that beatChelsealast time out?
Play our BBC Sport Predictorand boost your team up the leaderboard.
Newcastle v Leicester (Sat 15:00 GMT)
Football
Leicester could go top of the table this weekend if results go their way, while Newcastle could drop into the relegation zone.
Which is more likely? Test it out on our BBC Sport Predictor.
'He broke his nose in two places but he's fine'
Southampton v Stoke (Sat 15:00 GMT)
Hughes concludes by praising opposition boss Ronald Koeman and reveals Erik Pieters is available despite breaking his nose in two places last time out against Chelsea.
Leicester news conference
Newcastle v Leicester (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Leicester are third in the Premier League on 25 points but Claudio Ranieri is still targeting the magic 40 point mark.
"We are fighting for another 15 points. Every match is a trap. Newcastle are a good team with good fans who push their players, but we are ready."
And the secret formula for the Foxes' success...
“Italian tactics and English spirit. I want to work hard to improve both with Leicester."
'He wants more game time'
Southampton v Stoke (Sat 15:00 GMT)
Hughes discusses striker Peter Crouch's plea for more game time before turning his attentions to Saturday's game against an in-form Southampton.
Leicester teams news
Newcastle v Leicester (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Claudio Ranieri says all his players bar Jamaican defender Wes Morgan have returned from international duty.
"All our other international players are fit. I’m just waiting for the captain (Wes Morgan), he should be landing now."
Stoke news conference
Southampton v Stoke (Sat 15:00 GMT)
Stoke manager Mark Hughes starts by addressing football's reaction to the attacks in Paris and striker Jon Walters' heroics in sending the Republic of Ireland through to Euro 2016.
Leicester news conference
Newcastle v Leicester (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Claudio Ranieri has been talking about England striker Jamie Vardy, who will equal Ruud van Nistelrooy's Premier League record of scoring in 10 straight games if he scores at Newcastle on Saturday.
Vardy missed England's friendlies against Spain and France with injury.
"Vardy rained today a little, I hope he can continue to train. If he's fit he plays. I hope he's available."
"I speak to the doctor, if he's 100% he plays. I don't want to risk a player for a match then lose him for a month."
“I’m not thinking about [who takes] penalties or records, I’m thinking about Newcastle, It will be a tough match. Not easy."
Leicester news conference
Newcastle v Leicester (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri references the Paris attacks at his news conference.
“We must continue to play football because sport brings people together. Always we are united. We are very confident in our staff, Premier League staff."
Latest on Eddie Jones
Australian close to taking England job
Chris Jones
BBC Sport rugby reporter
"The former Australia and Japan coach Eddie Jones is in London today as he finalises the details of his appointment as England head coach.
"Barring any late complications, Jones could be confirmed in the role by the end of the week.
"It's understood Bristol are prepared for an approach from the RFU for their forwards coach Steve Borthwick, who has worked with Jones at Saracens and Japan."
Saints have 'different ways to attack'
Southampton v Stoke (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Southampton boss Ronald Koeman on his side's versatility: "We have different ways to attack. With Graziano Pelle we can play the long ball. We have offensive full-backs and we are strong in our set-pieces."
Leicester news conference
Newcastle v Leicester (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Everyone's favourite bespectacled Claudio Ranieri has arrived for his news conference...
Saints to show Paris support
Southampton v Stoke (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Koeman 'surprised' Long played for Ireland
Southampton v Stoke (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Southampton boss Ronald Koeman is speaking to the media.
He says he was surprised to see striker Shane Long play a part in the Republic of Ireland's Euro play-off win this week, after a lay-off with an ankle injury.
"I was very surprised he played 40 minutes. OK if the player is fit, but he had not trained for five or six weeks."
Federer v Nishikori
Tennis
Our coverage of the ATP World Tour Finals continues with Roger Federer against Kei Nishikori.
The Swiss has already qualified for the semi-finals after his victory over Novak Djokovic, while Nishikori must win here and hope Tomas Berdych downs Djokovic this evening.
Keep across the live reporting right here.
Headlines
You're probably just getting back to your seat after a hearty lunch. So you may want to know what are the top stories so far today:
Velodromes to autodromes
Motorsport
Olympic track cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy will replace injured MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo in this weekend's Race of Champions.
Lorenzo sustained second-degree burns on his leg in Mallorca last week while celebrating his recent title win.
Hoy, who took up motorsport competition after retiring from professional cycling in 2013, will take the Spaniard's place in the All-Stars team with Lotus Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean.
The Race of Champions takes place at London's Olympic Stadium on 20-21 November and pits the world’s best drivers against each other in identical cars to see who is the fastest of them all.
Bermondsey the baby?
Football
A gem of a story from the Southwark News.
A Millwall fan has named his new-born baby ‘Bermondsey Millwall Den Bloomfield’... without telling his wife.
Mike Bloomfield, who grew up in Bermondsey justified his decision by saying: “If David Beckham can name his son Brooklyn, then I can name mine Bermondsey. I just love Millwall and this is a good way to get the next generation involved.
“One of the women at the registry office was a Millwall fan and she loved it when she saw what we are going to name him. I threatened to do it but I don’t think my wife believed me! I’m not sure how she’s going to react.”
According to the report his wife Kelly was surprisingly forgiving.
Their dog is also called Kitchener after the Millwall legend Barry Kitchener.
Klopp over and out
Man City v Liverpool (Saturday, 17:30 GMT)
That's it from Jurgen Klopp's news conference. Have a look down the page for the best bits.
'I spoke to Gerrard'
Man City v Liverpool (Saturday, 17:30 GMT)
More from Jurgen Klopp on Steven Gerrard...
'Very difficult for Can'
Man City v Liverpool (Saturday, 17:30 GMT)
Liverpool midfielder Emre Canwas one of the Germany players who spent most of Friday night inside the changing rooms at the Stade de France.
'Man City are not bad'
Man City v Liverpool (Saturday, 17:30 GMT)
A bit more from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's news conference...
Liverpool injury update
Man City v Liverpool (Saturday, 17:30 GMT)
Some tidbits of news coming from Jrgen Klopp's news conference.
Midfielder Jordan Henderson (foot) could be part of training next week. Defender Mamadou Sakho (knee ligament) is progressing better than first thought, but Klopp said it was too soon to put a time frame on it.
Gerrard can train at Liverpool
Man City v Liverpool (Saturday, 17:30 GMT)
Sturridge 'not 100%'
Man City v Liverpool (Saturday, 17:30 GMT)
Chilwell joins Huddersfield
Football
Huddersfield Town have signed Leicester City defender Ben Chilwellon loan until 3 January.
The 18-year-old could make his debut for the Terriers in Saturday's trip to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.
Crolla v Perez
Boxing
Bill Rice
BBC Radio Manchester
Bill Rice has been a busy boy. Fresh from Bolton Wanderers duties, he's just been to speak to Manchester's Anthony Crolla.
The 29-year-old will have a second go at beating Colombian Darleys Perez for the WBA wold lightweight title when the two meet at the Manchester Arena on Saturday.
"Just grabbed a quick chat with Anthony Crolla ahead of the press conference for his WBA world title fight with Darleys Perez on Saturday night in Manchester. The lightweight from New Moston says his preparation has been better this time, with less questions about the fractured skull he suffered confronting burglars before his return to the ring in their first fight - which ended in a controversial draw in July."
Is Neymar better than Messi and Ronaldo?
Football
Neymar's good. Really good. But is he better than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?
General wisdom is that Messi and Ronaldo are your top two picks in world football.
But have a read of Andy West's compelling argument to the contrary.
Chelsea out of Champions League
Football
Chelsea Ladies were knocked out of the Champions League with a 4-1 aggregate defeat by Wolfsburg in the last 16.
The Blues trailed 2-1 after the first leg and fell further behind after Swiss international Vanessa Bernauer's sublime 25-yard strike.
Eniola Aluko went close but an own goal from Claire Rafferty ensured two-time champions Wolfsburg progressed to the quarter-finals.
'No money' left at Bolton
Football
Bill Rice
BBC Radio Manchester
"Bolton boss Neil Lennon revealed the extent of the club's financial difficulties today, admitting the Wanderers have no money to spend on players. The club appointed Trevor Birch to lead talks with potential investors interested in a takeover this week, with chairman Phil Gartside seriously ill.
"Lennon told BBC Radio Manchester the club could be facing administration if the process isn't hurried along, and also said he's hoping Gartside makes a speedy recovery, as his own job as manager has been made more difficult with the chairman absent."
Following Richie McCaw's retirement, we want to know which current sports stars can be considered all-time greats.
Lee O'Neill: Got to be Sir Bradley Wiggins
Simon Wyatt: Roger Federer should be the first name on the list of all-time tennis great
Warind: The greatest distance runner of all time, Mohamed Farah. He ain't no 'bolt', but he's a storm on his own
Football League signings
Football
A couple of loan moves to tell you about...
Brighton and Hove Albion's 20-year-old goalkeeper Christian Walton has joined Plymouth Argyleon loan until January.
And Burnley defender Kevin Long has joined League One strugglers Barnsleyfor a month.
'Je suis Paris'
Football
This is shirt that Paris St-Germain will wear on Saturday for their match against Lorient.
Its carries the words 'Je Suis Paris' to honour the city following the attacks on Friday.
Tony Pulis on life and football
Football
West Brom boss Tony Pulis has used the international break to sit down for an extended chat with BBC WM's Paul Franks.
In an hour-long special to be broadcast on BBC WM at 18:00 GMT on Thursday, the 57-year old discusses how the game has changed, modern players and life at home.
If you can't catch the interview as it goes out, you can always listen again afterwards.
It's worth listening to just to hear Tony Pulis talk about Tony Pulis in the third person: "If I had not adapted, then Tony Pulis wouldn't be in football."
Graeme Smith joins TMS
BBC coverage
It's not just the England squad that's been announced today... former South Africa captain Graeme Smith will be joining the Test Match Special team for England's tour of South Africa.
Smith will be joining Jonathan Agnew, Michael Vaughan, Geoffrey Boycott, Graeme Swann, Henry Blofeld, Simon Mann, Neil Manthorp and Alison Mitchell in the commentary box for the Test series which begins on Boxing Day.
'Dream to represent England'
Footitt in England squad
Surrey left-arm seamer Mark Footitt has been speaking to BBC Radio 5 live after being selected in the Test squad to face South Africa.
“I’m over the moon I’ve been picked. It’s every cricketer’s dream to represent your country. It’s a massive honour to be selected. Hopefully if I do get the nod to play in a few matches I can do my country proud," he said.
Roy Keane 'not awkward'
Football
Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill says working with Roy Keane has not been awkward.
Keane, renowned for possessing somewhat of a fiery temper, is O'Neill's assistant. The pair achieved qualification for Euro 2016 this week.
Hardcourt haircut
Tennis
Unlike Samson, Andy Murray's hair probably isn't the source of his power but a mid-match trim didn't help as he was well beaten by Rafael Nadal in the ATP World Tour Finals.
The Scot cut off a wayward strand of his locks while 2-1 down in the first set before falling to a 6-4 6-1 defeat.
Murray plays Stan Wawrinka in his last group match on Friday and can still progress to the semi-finals.
‘Fans will show defiance and go to Euro 2016’
BBC 5 Live's Football Daily
BBC 5Live
Mark Pougatch is joined by journalists Henry Winter, Shaun Custis and John Cross to discuss whether the events in Paris have changed the way we’ll attend sporting events in future.
You can listen again or download the podcast here.
No QPR approach for Hasselbaink
Football
Burton Albion have not received an approach from QPR to speak to manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, says Brewers chairman Ben Robinson.
Hasselbaink has been linked with the Championship side after winning the League Two title with Burton last season and taking them to fourth in League One this term.
But Robinson said: "We have not had an approach from QPR. The team and the manager have done fantastically well and that inevitably means that there will be speculation."
Seventh boss in 30 months...
Maamria appointed Southport manager
That's right. National League strugglers Southport have appointed former striker Dino Maamria as their new manager to make it seven bosses in 30 months.
The 44-year-old Tunisian has replaced Paul Carden who left by mutual consent on Monday.
Maamria kept Northwich Victoria in the fifth tier as manager in 2008 and has worked under Graham Westley at Stevenage and Preston.
He takes over a side that sit in 22nd place in the league and have won once in their last six games.
'Ridiculous and pathetic'
Cricket
I wonder who might have a strong opinion on England dropping Ian Bell...
Mmm let me think.
Oh would you believe it, Kevin Pietersen has something to say, that's unlike him.
The exiled-England cricketer thinks the decision to drop Bell for the tour of South Africa is "ridiculous" and "pathetic."
Pietersen said: "How can you take somebody who has played over 100 Test matches and with the biggest Test series of the year coming up, against the number one team and you can drop him.
"You have to take him for his experience.
"I do not get the thinking, Cook can go two years without a Test hundred yet he plays every single game.
"It is pathetic, Bell has been hard done by."
Baines close to return
Everton v Aston Villa (Sat 15:00 GMT)
Martinez says England left-back Leighton Baines is close to a full return after ankle surgery but Tom Cleverley should make his comeback against former side Aston Villa.
On the challenge of facing Remi Garde's Villa, Martinez said: "I went to watch the game when they drew against Manchester City and they were very impressive.
"The new manager has come in with a very clear idea of the way he wants to see Villa playing and has really good experience of the British game from his time as a player.
"You're going to see a team based on attacking football and the fighting spirit they had against City is a really good starting point."
South African reaction to England Test squad
Cricket
Ian Bell being dropped has caused quite a stir, not least among two South African greats...
Everton news conference
Everton v Aston Villa (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Roberto Martinez was also asked about a move for ex-Aston Villa defender Ron Vlaar, who is a free agent but recovering from knee surgery.
"In Ron Vlaar you're talking about a player who has really good experience in the Premier League, he's unattached but at the moment it's not for me to mention any other players not in the squad."
With Richie McCaw calling time on his career, we want to know which currently active sports stars can be considered all-time greats?
Talha: Scored the fastest century in ODIs ever on debut in 1996 & is 3rd on the T20 rankings in 2015. Afridi is an all time great
Darren Cook: Alastair Cook. Leading English run maker of all time & most 100s, still going, only 30 yrs old. On par to match/beat Sachin
Parul Sharma: Messi and Federer. And his current form is spiraling downwards but in golf it has to be Tiger Woods
Everton news conference
Everton v Aston Villa (Sat 15:00 GMT)
Roberto Martinez was asked about reports defender John Stones is now a target for Barcelona in the January transfer window.
"From our point of view the window in January will be to see if there is anything that could help the squad in place but we don't look to be really involved in this window, both to buy or sell players," he said.
"Our best players will not be leaving in January - the focus is clearly on trying to be strong together and having real continuity in the group.
Anyone want to hang out with Roy?
Football
It didn't go down well with Premier League clubs first time around, but England boss Roy Hodgson wants to rekindle plans to get his squad together over the winter.
"I would like an afternoon or early evening with the players," he said.
Ten-pin bowling maybe? Qasar? Catch the new Bond movie perhaps?
What could Roy and the boys get up to on their get-together?
Everton news conference
Everton v Aston Villa (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Roberto Martinez has also spoken of the challenges facing his squad in the busiest period of the season.
"It's such an incredible block of fixtures right now - at the start of the season you get periods of a lot of football then the international breaks.
"We've gone through this international break with real feelings of satisfaction because we haven't picked up any injuries and the group look very strong.
"We're now facing a period of 19 Premier League games and obviously involved in three competitions with the League Cup and the start of the FA Cup before the next international break."
Everton v Aston Villa (Sat 15:00 GMT)
Football
Can Aston Villa move off the bottom of the table with a win away at in-form Everton?
Play our BBC Sport Predictor to test out how Remi Garde's Villains get on.
Everton news conference
Everton v Aston Villa (Sat,15:00 GMT)
Everton boss Roberto Martinez has given his thoughts on potential plans to sing the French national anthem La Marseillaise before this weekend's round of Premier League fixtures.
"We all experienced the feelings surrounding the game between England and France," he said.
"It was a fantastic vehicle of showing solidarity, showing what the game of football can do for humanity in such difficult circumstances.
"This weekend is going to be exactly the same, it's a perfect way to show the game of football has got a strong role in getting humanity together.
"We've not been spoken to about any security concerns, the only job we have to do is prepare for the game."
O's players check-in... for a week
Football
It's may not be the Linton Travel Tavern, but Leyton Orient have confirmed the story in today’s Daily Mail is true.
Owner Francesco Becchetti ordered his players to spend the week in a hotel following their defeat at Hartlepool on Sunday.
The players have been allowed to visit their families but have been eating and sleeping at the Marriott Hotel in Waltham Abbey.
The club are seventh in League Two and play York City on Saturday.
We just hope the corby trouser presses are still in tact...
A Question of Sport Teaser
#QSTeaser
Tricky one is this... Answers later on.
'Compton, Ballance and Root to compete'
Analysis of England squad for South Africa Tests
Jonathan Agnew
BBC Test Match Special
"Alex Hales will open, leaving Nick Compton, Gary Ballance and Joe Root to compete for the now vacant position at number three. Mark Wood and Steve Finn are both ruled out of the Tests, unless Finn can prove his fitness and earn selection later. Mark Footitt has been preferred to Liam Plunkett. And rather than kicking his heels, Adil Rashid will gain experience playing in the Big Bash."
England close to Jones appointment
Rugby Union
Chris Jones
BBC Sport
“England are set to appoint former Japan and South Africa coach Eddie Jones.
"There are other creditable candidates, Jake White fits the bill with vast international experience but my understanding is that Jones has always been top of the list.
“What Jones did with Japan at the World Cup was impressive, he is steeped in international experience having taken Australia to the World Cup final in 2003. Things have developed very quickly and I am hearing that a deal is all but done.
“He will be offered a lucrative contract, that’s what the RFU can offer. Hundreds and hundreds of thousands of pounds per year. They will have to open the chequebook to get their man but it’s looking increasingly likely that they will get Eddie Jones.”
'For freedom and democracy'
Everton v Aston Villa (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
We are asking who are the current all-time greats in their sporting fields..
Colin Crichton:Floyd Mayweather.
David Rich:Ryan Moore best flat jockey in this country and sought after worldwide.
Jonathan: have to put Rafael Nadal up there - 9 French Opens and won all major grand slam events plus Olympic Gold
Grundy: Mo Farah. He has set the bar for the next 30yrs for British Athletics in the same way Coe, Ovett & Cram did 30yrs ago.
Get involved via Twitter #bbcsportsday or the BBC Sport Facebook page.
'Absolutely gutted'
Ian Bell dropped by England
Ian Bell has responded to being dropped for the South Africa Tests. Brace yourself, it's a three-tweeter...
Remi Garde news conference
Football
Pat Murphy
BBC Radio 5 live at Remi Garde's news conference
"Remi Garde spoke very impressively about the recent events in Paris & how affected he was by the support of England players fans & officials at Wembley on Tuesday night.
"He's convinced the Paris atrocities have brought the two countries together. He was very emotional about England supporters singing La Marsellaise at Wembley.'
'Play good, win more games'
Everton v Aston Villa (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Aston Villa boss Remi Garde has had a revolutionary idea about football...
'Something terrible'
Everton v Aston Villa (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Aston Villa boss Remi Garde faced the media this morning, and the Frenchman was asked about the attacks in Paris.
"I was very shocked at the events in Paris like everyone. It was something terrible. What I saw at Wembley was a very good sign of solidarity."
You can read more on the Birmingham Mail website.
England women squad
Football
Full squad:
Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Rachael Laws (Sunderland), Carly Telford (Notts County)
Defenders: Laura Bassett (Notts County), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Gilly Flaherty (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Notts County), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Claire Rafferty (Chelsea), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Casey Stoney (Arsenal), Amy Turner (Notts County)
Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Liverpool)
Forwards: Eni Aluko (Chelsea), Jess Clarke (Notts County), Gemma Davison (Chelsea), Toni Duggan (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jodie Taylor (Portland Thorns), Ellen White (Notts County)
Lionesses squad announced
Football
Fara Williams, Toni Duggan and Jordan Nobbs return to the England women squad for their Women's Euro 2017 qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina on 29 November.
The match at Ashton Gate, Bristol, is the first home game since the team finished third at the Women's World Cup in the summer.
Wiliams (hamstring), Duggan (ankle) and Nobbs (hamstring) have not featured for England since the World Cup due to injury
Mark Sampson's 23 player squad will also play Germany on 26 November in a friendly, which will be live on the BBC Red Button.
'Right time for a break'
Ian Bell dropped for South Africa tests
England national selector James Whitaker: “Ian Bell has been an outstanding player for many years and undoubtedly still has plenty to offer England in the future. It was clearly a difficult decision but he has struggled for runs in recent series and we felt that it was the right time for him to take a break and spend time working on his game out of the spotlight."
'It seems Bell's career is over'
Ian Bell dropped for South Africa Tests
Jonathan Agnew
BBC Test Match Special
"Given South Africa’s status it’s a big call to drop Ian Bell, but he’s scored only two hundreds in his last 28 Tests. He confirmed to Andrew Strauss yesterday that he wishes to fight for his place, but at 33 it seems more likely that his career is now over."
Arsenal team news
West Brom v Arsenal (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Aaron Ramsey and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are out of Saturday's match but Hector Bellerin returns.
Arsenal news conference
West Brom v Arsenal (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been speaking about Saturday's opponents West Brom.
"They are an organised team. Tony Pulis is fully committed. You expect a physical and fast game."
Nick Compton recalled to England squad
Cricket
Compton hasn't played for England since being dropped for the 2013 Ashes. He scored two centuries in his nine Tests for England, both in New Zealand.
It'll be interesting to see whether England use him as an opener, or further down the order.
Arsenal news conference
West Brom v Arsenal (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Arsene Wenger has spoken about France defender Laurent Koscielny, who played against England on Tuesday.
“You could see he was not himself on Tuesday. It has affected him deeply. He wasn’t the same player. I will talk with him to see if he is completely recovered and focussed. It is a big game for us. If he is not completely committed and feels ready I will not play him.”
BreakingIan Bell dropped
England squad announced
Plenty of shocks in the England Test squad to face South Africa.
Arsenal news conference
West Brom v Arsenal (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
More from Arsene Wenger who has been speaking about the attacks in Paris and the tributes paid at the England and France friendly on Tuesday.
"You have to trust politicians to make the right decisions. France is a tolerant society.
"We have to get on with life and respond in a positive way. We have to get people to focus on something else.
"It showed the class of England. The arch of Wembley in French colours was very significant."
'I was not far from the events'
West Brom v Arsenal (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been speaking about the attacks in Paris.
Wenger thanks 'English community'
West Brom v Arsenal (Saturday, 1500 GMT)
Richie takes flight
McCaw retirement
Speaking of the great man...
Planning a trip to New Zealand next year? If you take a helicopter flight you could find a famous face behind the controls.
After retiring from rugby, All Black captain Richie McCaw intends to work towards gaining his commercial pilot licence with Christchurch Helicopters in the next few months.
The 34-year-old first learned to fly with the company in 2001 and will be involved in various aspects of the business.
"Anything you think could or might be done with a helicopter, we're into all of it," said pilot Kevin Walsh.
Who are the current all-time greats?
Get Involved
After Richie McCaw's retirement, we want to know the names of those still competing in sport who can be considered an all-time great. They must still be taking part.
Lionel Messi? Mo Farah? Valentino Rossi? Serena Williams?
Send us your suggestions using #bbcsportsday on Twitter.
Galatasaray sack coach
Football
Turkish champions Galatasaray have sacked coach Hamza Hamzaoglu, less than a year after taking charge.
Hamzaoglu led the club to a league and cup double last year but Galatasaray are currently five points behind league leaders Besitkas after 11 games and are third in Champions League Group C on four points from as many games.
Former Brazil goalkeeper Claudio Taffarel, who won the 1994 World Cup, will take charge of Saturday's game against Antalyaspor.
This is Taffarel for those who can't remember...
En Garde
Everton v Aston Villa (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
We'll have updates from Aston Villa boss Remi Garde in the coming minutes.
Tributes to Lomu
Rugby Union
The New Zealand Herald's front page, including ten pages of coverage inside.
European papers
Is Barcelona forward Lionel Messi going to play in the El Clasico against Real Madrid on Saturday..MesSI say Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo...see what they have done there.
European papers
The El Clasico is a "matter of pride" for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, according to the front page of Spanish newspaper Marca.
European papers
French sports newspaper L'Equipe pay tribute to Jonah Lomu.
BreakingClarke 'on verge' of joining Fulham
Football
Reading manager Steve Clarke is on the verge of leaving the club for Championship rivals Fulham.
Former West Bromwich Albion boss Clarke has been at the Madejski Stadium for 11 months and led the club to an FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal last season.
He is understood to be Fulham's preferred candidate to replace Kit Symons, who was dismissed from the job at Craven Cottage on 8 November.
Seven - Heaven or hell?
Football
Best.Robson.Cantona.Beckham.Ronaldo.
It's no mean feat for Memphis Depayto live up to the famous former wearers of Manchester United's No. 7 shirt butDavid Beckhamsays it should be a source of inspiration for the struggling Dutchman.
“I don’t see it as an intimidation, I see it as an honour,” Beckham said. “When you get given the No7 shirt it doesn’t matter who has worn it in the past or what that player has achieved in the past.
“It was never my shirt. It was George Best’s, Bryan Robson’s, Eric Cantona’s.
"The only reason I wanted to wear the No7 shirt was because of these players.
"The No7 shirt is a special shirt for Man United. It always has been and it always will be.”
Arsene Wenger news conference
Football
Rob Nothman
BBC Sport
Arsenal have the chance to go top of the table - for a couple of hours at least - if they win at West Brom on Saturday afternoon.
Arsene Wenger should have a range of topics to talk about this morning from latest injury updates on Walcott, Wilshere, Ramsey and Welbeck to his opinion on how FIFA may go about restructuring the international calendar.
Nasri out for three months
Football
That's right Samir, you are out for three months.
The Manchester City midfielder has been ruled out of action until February with a hamstring injury.
Nasri, 28, has not featured for City since coming on as a second-half substitute in the 5-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth on 17 October.
The France international has posted this moody picture of himself on crutches on his Instagram account.
He wrote: "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. I will be back better than ever. See you in three months."
Deep.
Jonah Lomu: The Man Who Changed Rugby
Rugby Union
The death of Jonah Lomu brought tributes to the New Zealand great from across the rugby world.
BBC 5 Live Sport gathered together some of those voices for a special programme presented by Mark Pougatch to honour Lomu's life.
Hear from former teammates including Andrew Mehrtens and Zinzan Brooke, former coach Graham Henry, opponents Francois Pienaar and Mike Catt, and archive interview with Lomu himself.
Listen again or download the show as a podcast here.
Coming up
We have a busy day of news conferences in the Premier League starting with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger at 09:00 GMT and Aston Villa boss Remi Garde from 09:15 GMT.
At 10:00 GMT we will bring you news of the England cricket team to tour South Africa this winter.
That will be followed by Everton manager Roberto Martinez at 11:00 BST.
Chelsea's "soap opera"
Football
The good news for Chelsea fans is that they never have to wait long to see their team on Match of the Day.
The defending champions top this season's Match of the Day running order more than any other team.
The bad news is they are first choice because of their disastrous start to the season.
The BBC's head of football Mark Cole says the "soap opera" surrounding their struggles and the behaviour of manager Jose Mourinho has been tough to resist.