Sportsday - rolling football news

Best.Robson.Cantona.Beckham.Ronaldo.

It's no mean feat for Memphis Depayto live up to the famous former wearers of Manchester United's No. 7 shirt butDavid Beckhamsays it should be a source of inspiration for the struggling Dutchman.

“I don’t see it as an intimidation, I see it as an honour,” Beckham said. “When you get given the No7 shirt it doesn’t matter who has worn it in the past or what that player has achieved in the past.

“It was never my shirt. It was George Best’s, Bryan Robson’s, Eric Cantona’s.

"The only reason I wanted to wear the No7 shirt was because of these players.

"The No7 shirt is a special shirt for Man United. It always has been and it always will be.”