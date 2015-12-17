Mourinho reaction

Thanks for all your comments and we'll see you bright and early for another Sportsday, tomorrow morning from 08:00 GMT.
This story is going to run, and run...
What next for Chelsea?
Football
Definitely think Diego Simeone's got the character to handle the flour flying around in the kitchen while you've got to ice a lemon drizzle...
'It's not cake making'
Football
Chris Sutton
Former Norwich striker on BBC Radio 5 live
"It's not cake making, this is football, there are harsh words in dressing rooms.
"These are brutal places to be and if you can't cope you are outed, you have to have character to be at the top level."
Who next for Chelsea?
Pep Guardiola? Diego Simeone?
BBC Radio 5 Live
Sun journalist Rob Beasley: "Why would two of the most in-demand managers in the world want to go to Chelsea?
"You've got more chance of having two or three years at Manchester United or Manchester City than you have of a full season at Chelsea."
Who next for Chelsea?
Diego Simeone?
BBC Radio 5 Live
European football journalist Graham Hunter: "The bet has to be no but in football nothing is impossible when you have the persuasive powers of Chelsea. Simeone is known to have Abramovich's appreciation of him but Atletico Madrid is the club he is most passionate about, everything he has asked for he has been given."
You can listen live to BBC Radio 5 live's discussion panel using the links at the top of this page.
Who next for Chelsea?
Football
So who is next for Chelsea?
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone's been linked, and Guus Hiddink in a caretaker role until the end of the season has been widely reported.
There's been a few other names thrown out there which are, let's say, more interesting?
Juande Ramos anyone? Brendan Rodgers?.. (Dare I even type the name...) Avram Grant?
'Mourinho would have turned it around'
Football
Alec Stewart
Ex-England captain on Radio 5 live
"I go to every game and I’m a paid up season ticket holder and the side I’ve watched this year is nothing compared to what it was last year. Something obviously has happened and I don’t think you just blame one person, you have to look at the bigger picture.
"As a fan I wanted Mourinho to stay and I believe he would have turned it around."
'Abramovich had no choice'
Football
Here's former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher's take, speaking on Sky: “At times he’s hung the players out to dry publicly and he's probably done it privately too.
“I’m a massive fan of Jose Mourinho, but with the results, something had to change. The only way you can change it right now is change the manager. You can’t change the players.
“It was the only decision the owner could make really.”
'This wasn't civil war...'
Football
BBC Radio 5 Live
Daily Telegraph journalist Jason Burt:"When Jose Mourinho went in 2007, it was basically civil war at Chelsea. He was arguing with everyone at the club.
"This time it has not been like that. If anything the club has probably tried too much to help him, but results just haven't been good enough."
Listen to tonight's special panel discussion of Jose Mourinho's sacking as Chelsea manager using the link at the top of this page.
A penny for your thoughts, Roman
Football
There’s been a lot of talk about how this affects Jose Mourinho’s reputation.
But what about Chelsea’s? Will managers now think twice before signing up knowing that a dip in form won’t be given time to resolve?
'Players haven't played'
Football
Alec Stewart
Ex-England captain on Radio 5 live
"The players haven’t played for the manager. I would say they haven’t played for the club and they haven’t played for their teammates.
"That’s why this decision has been taken, which I think is bitterly disappointing."
'Hazard showed no stomach for fight'
Football
BBC Radio 5 Live
Journalist Rob Beasley: "If you watched Eden Hazard the other night at Leicester, if that wasn't a guy that showed no guts or stomach for the fight I have never seen one.
"When you have players like that you are going to have problems as a manager no matter who you are."
Neil Osmond: A sad day. Players paid millions to sulk and not give their all. Dedicated fans lose out. Get a grip football!
Steve T Davies: I think he should've stayed but now we must move on. CFC is bigger than Jose. Players must respond and turn season round.
Could Eden have done more?
Football
BBC Radio 5 Live
A lot of the chat onBBC Radio 5 live's panel discussionis honing in on Eden Hazard as the man who has let Jose Mourinho and Chelsea down this year...
Would you agree with that Blues fans?
Don't forget you can listen along using the links at the top of this page. Or just turn your radio on...
Vote results...
Football
Earlier on we asked you to vote on whether Chelsea were right to sack Jose Mourinho.
The results are in, and it's good news Jose. Not that it'll get you your job back...
Yes: 38%
No: 62%
'Call me the ___ one'
Football
"Call me the Special One."
Jose Mourinho is a man who once told us he was everything.
On his return to Chelsea for this ill-fated second spell in charge, he was "the Happy One".
But what is he now?
'Enormous Egos' at Chelsea'
Football
Chris Sutton
Former Norwich striker on BBC Radio 5 live
"The truth is there are a lot of enormous egos in that dressing room and some of them have downed tools. It is not acceptable but it is nearly always the manager that carries the can.
"Cesc Fabregas was one of those players. Diego Costa was, Branislav Ivanovic, Nemanja Matic, Eden Hazard.
"The other night Mourinho was inferring there wasn't an awful lot wrong with Hazard when he had to come off at Leicester..."
KP aghast at Mourinho departure
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has got some bad news if you're waking up in Australia (or anywhere else for that matter)...
Geb: I still believe that Jose is the best in the business from a tactical viewpoint. However, this has often been achieved by adopting a "win at all costs" boring football style. As a long - term season ticket holder l agree with Roman and want to be entertained. Jose's Chelsea don't give us this, nor are we getting results. Sorry Jose, you had to go.
'Jose will be successful elsewhere'
Football
Pat Nevin
Former Chelsea winger on BBC Radio 5 live
"There was a desperation from Chelsea to change the system – they wanted to try and build a dynasty but they obviously felt they had to act.
"If you are into short-termism it is the right decision. But Jose Mourinho is a great manager. I think he will go somewhere else and be very successful."
Where next for Jose?
Football
If you're out there thinking this is the end for Jose Mourinho, I'd say you were in the minority. He'll be on the blower in no time.
But where next for the manager formerly known as the Special One?
Manchester United if Louis van Gaal goes? Or Bayern Munich if Pep Guardiola moves on? Back to Real Madrid?
Surely not? Lies, damn lies and statistics...
Alan Vaughan: People say JM had lost the players, not the majority. But even worse Roman Abramovich has lost the fans, he will not be forgiven, ever.
Will Clarke: Very bad decision. I don't know a fan who wanted him to leave .. Players have a lot to answer for. Jose the best.
'Are we really suprised?'
Football
Chris Sutton
Former Chelsea striker on BBC Radio 5 live
"I keep hear people saying they are surprised by Mourinho's sacking. After Monday night, how can they be?
"For me he had lost the dressing room earlier on in the season. I have sat in dressing rooms. I know what it is like when big players are upset - they don’t just turn round and say: 'Oh alright.'
"After what Mourinho said about betrayal he knew he had to go. He is not daft. He knew there would be consequences after the words he used."
Mourinho and the Chelsea family
Football
Martin Keown
Former Arsenal & Aston Villa defender on BBC Radio 5 live
Here's Martin Keown's thoughts on that relationship between manager and players.
"Everyone talks about this family. It isn't actually. You need to be one step removed.
"We say things within our own families that we don't get away with in a work environment. Simply, Mourinho's spoken too much to the players and it's almost imploded in front of our own eyes."
Did Mourinho lose his players' support?
Football
Some of this really does boil down to the misty workings of that wholly unknowable place - professional football's dressing room.
To the outside observer it is a most mysterious thing. An entity almost - it is something you can 'lose' after all...
And what did Jose mean when he said his work had been "betrayed" by his players, after Monday's 2-1 defeat by Leicester?
The making of Mourinho
Football
Martin Keown
Former Arsenal & Aston Villa defender on BBC Radio 5 live
Some of the most interesting reaction I heard this afternoon came from former Arsenal defender Martin Keown.
"It would have been the making of him if he could come through this," he said.
"I'm disappointed that he's gone because we wanted to see how he'll cope when his team is getting beaten.
"It was astonishing in that last game against Leicester to capitulate the way they did. He's lost players and there's no trust there. Respect has gone. It's easier to change the manager than it is 22 players."
BBC Radio 5 Live
Over the next hour and a half, we'll be accompanying a special BBC Radio 5 live programme discussing Jose Mourinho's departure from Chelsea.
Listen using the links at the top of this very page, or tune in on your radio.
What next?
Football
We're all here because of the many, many questions this most dramatic of managerial sackings stirs up.
There is the practical: Who next? For how long? Where next? And how much?
Then there is the long game. Reputations, personalities, emotions.
There is data to be mined and views to be opined. Welcome to this Sportsday special.
What. A. Day.
Football
And so Chelsea bid farewell to the Special one.
Jose Mourinho's second spell is broken.
Coming up...
Football
And you'll be able to listen live using the links at the top of this very page.
We're going into Sportsday extra-time today...
How Mourinho antics dominated social media
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho has barely been out of the headlines all season.
From disputes with his club doctor to compelling television interviews, talk of getting an "electronic tag" and a series of increasingly damaging defeats, his demise as Chelsea manager has captivated social media.
Here, we chart the key moments in his downfall and look at how his profile on Twitter compared with those of his rival managers.
Looking forward...
Jose Mourinho sacked by Chelsea
Players will be pleased to see back of him
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp told Sky Sports News: "I wasn't that surprised at the announcement.
"After Monday's result against Leicester, when words like 'betrayal' were used, unfortunately you felt like there was going to be an ending where the manager has to leave. You can't get rid of players obviously because they have long contracts."
"It's always light and shade with Jose but it just feels this year there's been a lot more shade.
"It's unprecedented what's happened to Chelsea after winning the title seven months ago.
"A lot of players who have fallen out with him will be pleased to see the back of him."
When will Mourinho manage in the Champions League again?
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
A stop-gap appointment?
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
Former Chelsea and Netherlands midfielder Boudewijn Zenden has given his views on the potential appointment of Dutchman Guus Hiddink.
“He’s of course someone who is a people manager, if you want to call it that way," Zenden told the BBC World Service.
"He is one of the options, a very experienced manager that has earned the stripes and probably the players to listen to. He had a tough time with the national team in Holland, that is why he is available.
"Chelsea have to make a decision on who is best to take on the job as an interim manager because as far as I can see they want to appoint someone new in the summer.”
How the Mourinho story unfolded
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
BBC Sport editor Dan Roan broke the news of Mourinho's sacking 31 minutes before it was confirmed by Chelsea.
On Claudio Nine
Everton v Leicester (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
And as you can imagine, Claudio Ranieri, speaking before Jose Mourinho's sacking was announced,says he's a very happy man at Leicester.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
“When other teams play against us, maybe they think twice. For us, it’s not important what they think, but how we play," he said.
"It is important to maintain this friendly group. In every match they help each other. I love it.
"I am very glad when I see our fans happy."
Ranieri on win over Chelsea
Everton v Leicester (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Foxes boss Claudio Ranieri also reflected on his side's victory over Chelsea this week that was Jose Mourinho's last game in charge of last year's champions.
“It was a great result for our team and for the fans - not because it was Chelsea, but because it was three points," he said.
"We understood to beat the champions was not easy. Now it’s important the players clear their minds."
Remember the Foxes?
Everton v Leicester (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
So Chelsea's title defence is going to be an unsuccessful one, but what about current Premier League leaders Leicester?
Well they had a press conference earlier while Jose Mourinho was getting his marching orders and here are some of the best quotes from it.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Starting off with some bad news for Foxes fans as boss Claudio Ranieri says Jeffrey Schlupp could be out for up to 10 weeks with a hamstring injury.
But good news immediately followed with Ranieri adding that Danny Drinkwater's hamstring injury is not serious and the midfielder (pictured) will be back soon.
Lose to Leicester and lose your job
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
Time for Roberto Martinez to be worried? Maybe so.
Mourinho the fifth to go
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho became the fifth Premier League manager to lose his job this season:
Dick Advocaat (Sunderland) 4 October: The Dutchman saved the Black Cats from relegation last season but left after an eight-game winless run.
Brendan Rodgers (Liverpool) 4 October: Rodgers took the Reds to the brink of their first Premier League title in 2014 but was sacked hours after a Premier League draw against Everton.
Tim Sherwood (Aston Villa) 25 October: Sherwood guided Villa to the 2015 FA Cup final but won only one of their 12 league games this season.
Garry Monk (Swansea) 9 December: Led the club to a record points total last season, but a run of one win in 12 ended Monk's tenure.
Jose Mourinho (Chelsea) 17 December: Premier League and League Cup winners last season, but nine defeats in 16 league games this campaign left them one point above the drop zone. Mourinho was a gonner.
The worldwide reaction to Mourinho's sacking
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
In the 20 minutes after the news of Mourinho's sacking there were 113,000 tweets sent about it.
Between 15:00 GMT - 16:00 GMT, 339,000 tweets were sent and by 18:00, 641, 537 posts about Jose Mourinho had been tweeted.
The term 'Jose Mourinho' has been trending in cities and countries around the world
Mourinho in world's top three - Barton
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
Burnley midfielder Joey Barton has tweeted his thoughts on the Chelsea managerial situation.
Who next at Stamford Bridge
Could Terry move from the captain's role to the manager's job?
In every list of potential next managers there is also a speculative suggestion. So, why not, let's go for one.
Name: John Terry.
Status: Chelsea captain.
Managerial record: Unproven.
The club captain, now 35, has been reading management books for the last few years and recently had Sir Alex Ferguson's "Leading" for company on a flight back from a match. Some have argued Terry has been in charge of Chelsea for years, maybe he could be handed the opportunity to prove it.
Who next at Stamford Bridge?
Diego Simeone to enter the Premier League?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Name: Diego Simeone
Status: Atletico Madrid manager
Premier League record: Unproven
The former Argentina midfielder has enjoyed a fine period as Atletico Madrid boss, breaching the two-team dominance of Barca and rivals Real with an attractive style, while beating Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup and Champions League in the process. The Blues have looked to Atletico for players, now for a manager?
Who next at Stamford Bridge?
An unlikely England return for Ramos?
Name: Juande Ramos
Status: Out of work
Premier League record: Sacked by Tottenham after less than a year in 2008
The former Tottenham boss would be a left-field appointment but has been mentioned often over recent days.
Has a long and well-travelled career and most recently took charge of Dnipro. Would in no way be a long-term appointment. But with Roman Abramovich in charge of Chelsea, not every decision is predictable. Remember Avram Grant?
Who next at Stamford Bridge?
Hiddink as interim boss again?
Name: Guus Hiddink
Status: Out of work
Premier League record: Third and an FA Cup win as interim manager (2009)
If Chelsea need a stop-gap option, they could look to someone who has done the job before. No, not Rafael Benitez, who is now Real Madrid boss, but Dutchman Hiddink.
His three-month spell from February 2009, after the departure of Luiz Felipe Scolari, saw Chelsea win the FA Cup and finish third in the Premier League.
A sad looking Terry
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
Who next at Stamford Bridge?
Pep Guardiola to manage in England?
Name: Pep Guardiola
Status: Bayern Munich manager
Premier League record: Unproven
The former Barcelona boss was reportedly coveted by Roman Abramovich while on sabbatical before the former Spain midfielder opted for Bayern Munich.
His contract with the Bavarians ends this summer and speculation of a switch to Manchester City is growing in strength. But Chelsea may still try to tempt him.
Who next at Stamford Bridge?
Carlo Ancelotti to return?
So who is going to replace Jose Mourinho at Chelsea? Let's profile six of the likely lads.
Name: Carlo Ancelotti
Status: Out of work
Premier League record: Chelsea 2009-11 (champions 2010)
Will Chelsea return for another man who enjoyed great success? The Italian, who won the 2010 Premier League and FA Cup double and finished second the following season before being sacked, is available after leaving Real Madrid where he won the Champions League.
'No manager is safe'
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
Bournemouth's Glenn Murray, who scored the winner against Chelsea on 5 December, tweets his shock at the sacking of Jose Mourinho.
Mourinho's Chelsea record - part two
Football
Trophies won:
1 x Premier League
1 x League Cup
Mourinho's Chelsea record - part one
Football
Trophies won:
2 x Premier League
1 x FA Cup
2 x League Cup
Peter White: Considering starting a petition for fellow United fans called 'Van Gaal out, Jose in...
Lee Parkinson: The rate we are going through managers it's only a matter of time before Mourinho arrives at Elland Road #LUFC
I owe Mourinho a lot - Fabregas
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has tweeted his support for his former boss.
"The oldest reason of all. Nine losses in 16 games was a decline even Mourinho could not survive - not even with the credit in the bank from last season's Premier League title.
"Chelsea's season has been chaotic from day one, when Mourinho's row with team doctor Eva Carneiro that led to her removal provided the backdrop of the rest of his stay at Stamford Bridge. The 3-0 loss at Manchester City exposed the on-field flaws and Chelsea and Mourinho have simply not recovered."
How did we get here?
Chelsea sack Jack Mourinho
So why have today's events unfolded? We have asked BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty for his thoughts, and this is what he has said...
McIlroy's plea to Mourinho
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
Ah, nothing like a backtracking tweet from a famous football fan.
Golf superstar Rory McIlroy, who is of course a Manchester United fan, tweeted #TaxiForJose on 31 October, following Chelsea's 3-1 loss to Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.
Well McIlroy is clearly not as happy as he was with United boss Louis van Gaal as this is his tweet today...
Wikipedia hand the job to Guus Hiddink
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
We asked who is next, well it is already decided, according to Wikipedia. They have gone a bit early in appointing Guus Hiddink as Jose Mourinho's replacement.
He of course managed the club on an interim basis and won the FA Cup in 2009.
This is what it says on his Wikipedia page.
Who's next at Chelsea?
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola, ex-Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, Juande Ramos, who was once at Tottenham, and former boss Guus Hiddink have all been touted as possible successors to Jose Mourinho.
Get Involved #BBCSportsday
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
A sad day for some, got to feel for them... :-(
famakin olawole: Wow I feel so sad, Jose sacked as Chelsea boss, you are still the special one Jose!!!!
James Shanley:#Mourinho deserved better, players have forced him to go, proving beyond all doubt they rule clubs. Im sad for football
Lucy Ferman: Sad but increasingly inevitable so right call. Lost love for him over #EvaCaneiro incident. Can we have her back now?
17 Dec - Gone...but not forgotten
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho - from the title to the sack
Two spells in charge. Three Premier League titles. One FA Cup. Three League Cups. One Community Shield.
Thanks for the memories, Jose.
"Ashamed" - one of Mourinho's final words
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
BBCCopyright: BBC
In what turned out to be his final Chelsea interview, an "ashamed" Jose Mourinho said his Chelsea side have "no chance" of finishing in the Premier League top four after losing 2-1 to Leicester at King Power Stadium.
Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri was sacked by Chelsea in 2004 and Jose Mourinho was brought in to replace him.
Eleven years later, it's a defeat against Ranieri's Leicester that ends up costing Mourinho his job.
14 Dec - Red Leicester
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho - from the title to the sack
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Chelsea managers past and present are in the dug outs as the Blues slump to yet another defeat at Leicester. Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked by the Blues in 2004, shakes hands with Jose Mourinho at the end of Leicester's 2-1 win...and Mourinho disappears down the tunnel for the last time.
5 December - New low
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho - from title to the sack
Chelsea sink to their eighth defeat in 15 games as Bournemouth become the first promoted side to beat the Blues at home since Charlton in April 2001.
"There is no chance that Chelsea will be fighting relegation," says Mourinho as his side are left three points above the bottom three.
Get Involved
#bbcsportsday
Keep sending your reaction to #bbcsportsday. Here is what some of you have been saying:
Martin McHugh: Bad managing should get the sack, but also players with mega salaries not giving 100% every match also the sack!
Michael Ward: Mourinho, fair weather coach. Can't accept blame when it goes wrong, quickly leads to resentment and division.
D.Tee: Mourinho's sacking. A case of player power?
'Chelsea have some of the greatest players'
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
More quotes from former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry. "Carlo Ancelotti would have been a great fit and a great choice so I don't know where they go from here," Henry tells Sky Sports.
"You have to be careful who is available and who will come. Is it going to be a manager who is coming in the short term or long term? You need to bring in someone who can bring back the desire and commitment to win games. Chelsea have some of the greatest players in the league.
"You can't sack the players so go for the manager. I am now thinking if I am going into the right profession? You have to have sympathy for Jose Mourinho. He put Chelsea on the map - you can take that away from him."
History repeats itself
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
Players have to take responsibility - Henry
Chelsea sack Mourinho
Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry, speaking on Sky Sports, says: "They needed a change to spark a reaction, but they have sacked the best manager in their history and the best manager in the game.
"The players should be held accountable. You cannot sack all the players so sack the manager - whether right or wrong.
"What happened in some of the games is not all down to Mourinho. There was a lack of desire and commitment.
"I kept saying Chelsea will turn it around but they didn't. I don't know if he would have turned it around but you have to be careful what you wish for. It's a sad day if you are a Chelsea fan. The media are losing a great character and hopefully he can bounce back."
29 Nov - Bib baby
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho - from the title to the sack
Chelsea secure a point in a 0-0 draw at Tottenham but a lack of harmony between Jose Mourinho and striker Diego Costa is evident.
Costa is left out of the side and petulantly threw his bib towards his Portuguese manager after failing to be sent on as a substitute.
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho - from the title to the sack
Quote Message: Fourth position for me is not an impossible mission. If you ask me about winning the the title, I would say impossible mission. Maybe Tom Cruise can do it but it's complicated." from Jose Mourinho
Fourth position for me is not an impossible mission. If you ask me about winning the the title, I would say impossible mission. Maybe Tom Cruise can do it but it's complicated."
Jose has really let himself down - Sutton
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
BBC News Channel
Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton, speaking on the BBC News channel, says: "The writing was on the wall after his interview on Monday night. He certainly hasn’t covered himself in glory this season with his behaviour.
"Previously he was perceived as intelligent, charming and witty but some of his antics this season he has really let himself down.
"There were cracks appearing when he subbed Matic and had a dressing down with Hazard. He clearly had lost the players earlier in the season. Performance wise, he must have seen things weren’t getting any better. You can’t doubt Mourinho’s coaching credentials but he has clearly lost the dressing room."
Hiddink in?
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho is already forgotten about as the next man is already in, according to the Telegraph...
A winner dismissed
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
One team's loss another's gain?
Tweet us on #bbcsportsday
BBC Radio presenter Danny Baker has some advice for Manchester United...
7 Nov - Banned from Stoke
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho - from the title to the sack
Jose Mourinho is forced to watch his side's 1-0 defeat at Stoke from a television at the team hotel as he serves a stadium ban.
"Jose did the pre-match talk at the hotel and that was it," says Chelsea's former Stoke keeper Asmir Begovic afterwards.
Chelsea's third successive league defeat leaves them with 11 points from 12 games.
2 Nov - Day to forget
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho - from the title to the sack
Jose Mourinho discovers he is to be the subject of individual legal action from former Chelsea team doctor Eva Carneiro. It means he will have to appear at an employment tribunal unless there is an out of court settlement.
Carneiro was dropped from first-team duties after Mourinho said she was"naive" for treating Eden Hazard during a draw with Swansea.
On the same day Mournho also finds out he is to serve a one-match stadium ban, as well as being hit with a £40,000 fine, for his conduct against West Ham.
Get Involved #BBCSportsday
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho once called Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger "a specialist in failure".
The fans haven't forgotten that one...
Fraser Lawrence:#Mourinho has he blamed Mr Wenger yet? Now who is the specialist in failure?
Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer reacts to Jose Mourinho's sacking on BBC Radio 5 live: "Once you fall out with players then it is a very difficult situation you find yourself in.
"If you fall out with two or three you can move them on. But when you go over that you're talking about half a dressing room. You can't sack all the players. Then you have a decision to make."
Get Involved
#bbcsportsday
Mixed reaction on the news that Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has been sacked...
411 Sports Lady: Jose Mourinho was given plenty of time to turn things around, but unfortunately, it didn't work out for him.
Sarah Morgan: Chelsea not considered players' under performance enough but Mourinho should have lost job when cost doctor hers.
Tony Ross: Makes no sense to sack #Mourinho now and has been let down by the players #Guardiola must have already agreed to go to Chelsea
Who's to blame
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
The world reacts
Football
The term 'Jose Mourinho' is trending around the world in the US, Australia, India and parts of Africa.
Since news broke of the sacking there have been over 200,000 tweets.
Chelsea news conference cancelled
Football
Chelsea have sent out a briefing saying there will be no manager's news conference on Friday.
That's because they no longer have a manager. Jose Mourinho has been sacked, don't you know?
15 Oct - 'A disgrace'
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho - From the title to the sack
Jose Mourinho says his Football Association fine is a "disgrace" after being ordered to pay £50,000. Mourinho had claimed officials were "afraid" to award his team penalties after Robert Madley denied Chelsea a spot-kick in a 3-1 loss to Southampton.
"I'm happy I don't have an electronic tag," he added. "£50,000 is a disgrace. The possibility of getting a stadium ban is astonishing."
3 October - "I don't run away"
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho - From the title to the sack
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Quote Message: I want to make it clear. One, I don't run away. Two, if the club want to sack me they have to sack me because I am not running away from my responsibilities or my team." from Jose Mourinho after 3-1 home defeat to Southampton
I want to make it clear. One, I don't run away. Two, if the club want to sack me they have to sack me because I am not running away from my responsibilities or my team."
Vote now
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
So were Chelsea right to sack Jose Mourinho? Now is the time for you to tell us.
We have a vote running, it is a simple yes or no question whether Chelsea have made the right decision.
The vote closes at 19:30 GMT.
Second time around
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
'He's not the Special One no more'
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
Former Chelsea defender Graham Roberts reacts to the sacking of Jose Mourinho on BBC Radio 5 live: "He came in and said he was the 'Special One' but he's not the 'Special One' no more. He will be thinking 90% of those players have let him down.
"I think as Pep Guardiola is saying he is leaving maybe Roman Abramovich has thought we'd try our hardest to get him in. He wants to come to London, that's the rumour going around."
What next for Mourinho?
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
It is unlikely Jose Mourinho will be out of management for long, given his record of success at Chelsea and other top European clubs.
He guided Porto and Inter Milan to Champions League glory in 2004 and 2010 respectively, then led Real Madrid to the Spanish La Liga title in 2012.
At 52, he is still some way from retirement age, but he has expressed a wish to coach the English and Portuguese national sides at some stage in his career.
Will that make his candidature less appealing to the kind of club he is used to managing, such as German giants Bayern Munich, rising French stars Paris St-Germain or Premier League duo Manchester United or Manchester City?
29 September - No happy return to Porto
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho - From the title to the sack
Porto was the club where Jose Mourinho made his name - most notably by lifting the Champions League title with the Portuguese side in 2004.
But he came a cropper on his old stomping ground as Porto won 2-1 and the Blues slipped to third in their Champions League group.
19 September - rare victory
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho - From the title to the sack
Chelsea had suffered three defeats in the first five league games by the time they hosted Arsenal.
Yet in a fiery match, Arsenal defender Gabriel was sent off seconds before half-time for kicking out at Diego Costa. Mourinho later said that striker Diego Costa was "man of the match".
'He tried everything'
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho's sacking "will tarnish him", says Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer.
"Nothing surprises me with football managers nowadays," Shearer tells BBC Radio 5 live.
"I have never known a capitulation like it from a football club. I have never known players perform like they did in a season and then be so bad now. It is unbelievable.
"It will without doubt hurt him. He tried leaving players out that didn't work. He tried criticising players in public, that didn't work. He tried protecting players, that didn't work. Whatever he has done it just has not worked. No one could have predicted this."
Carneiro left the club in the wake of the manager's criticism and, although the FA cleared Mourinho of making discriminatory remarks to her, she is making a constructive dismissal claim.
Something drastic has happened - Shearer
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
Former England captain and current BBC Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer has given his view on Chelsea's sacking of Jose Mourinho.
"Prior to this season, whoever you spoke to, whether it was John Terry or Frank Lampard, they spoke in glowing terms of their manager," says Shearer.
"But for the players to have performed the way they have for him this season shows something drastic has happened at Chelsea this summer. That will come out, it often does.
"You cannot have players play so well last season and then like they have done. The likes of Eden Hazard wouldn't get in a second division side this season."
Get Involved #BBCSportsday
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
Hardik Vishna: What's the chance of Jose taking over at Man Utd by January and winning the league?
James Wall: Chelsea should go for Tony Pulis - relegation survival specialist.
Ben Rabinovich: The Unemployed One.
Tweet us using #BBCSportsday, or leave a message on the BBC Sport Facebook page.
What Mourinho won in England
Football
Three Premier League titles, two of those in his first spell between 2004 and 2007
FA Cup, in 2007
League Cup three times - in 2005, 2007 and 2015
Mourinho's Premier League record
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
Mourinho's legacy
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho leaves Chelsea just a point off the relegation zone and 20 points behind Leicester.
Champions League qualification via one of the top four spots in the Premier League looks almost impossible.
However, the Blues are through to the last 16 of European football's biggest club competition, where they will face French champions Paris St-Germain in February and March.
Mourinho only signed a new four-year contract on 7 August and is Chelsea's most successful manager.
'Chelsea have been diabolical'
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
Former Chelsea and England defender Graham Roberts has just been talking on BBC Radio 5 live about the Blues' decision to sack Jose Mourinho.
"I don't think they can play any worse, they have been absolutely diabolical this year," says Roberts.
"Some of the players need to look at their own stature at the club. They have let the club down, the supporters down. Some of them came back overweight for pre-season. That's not how professional footballers do it these days."
The best record
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
Chelsea sack Mourinho
Get Involved
Tweet us on #bbcsportsday
Wow. What a story. Please send us your views on the sacking of Jose Mourinho to #bbcsportsday.
Seven months - a long time in football
Chelsea sack Jose Mourinho
Just seven short months ago, Chelsea were celebrating their fourth Premier League title - three of which had been brought to the club across Mourinho's two spells in charge.
"Jose Mourinho had a meeting with the club a few minutes ago when he was told the end had come. He has been let go in his second stint and won't be paid the £40m compensation speculated. My understanding is that he has been paid until the end of this season, what was left of the £12m.
"While he has undeniably enjoyed so much success around Europe, he has failed to manage to secure a lasting legacy and enjoy success over a prolonged period of time.
"Chelsea faced a huge decision and Roman Abramovich had to make it. Reports of Juande Ramos have been a surprise and former manager Guus Hiddink has been linked too. There hasn't been an obvious choice."
Jose Mourinho sacked
Football
BIG NEWS coming out this afternoon. Chelsea have dismissed manager Jose Mourinho.
More on that breaking story coming up. We will have all the developments as they happen and expert analysis aplenty.
If you want to read the breaking news story as it evolves, click here.
Get involved
Good evening
Football
Right then. That's it from us this evening.
We'll leave you with some words from Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo, who has just been speaking to Chelsea TV.
He's had some pretty interesting things to say about why Mourinho was sacked, including the line of there having been a "palpable discord between manager and players."
For more on that one, head over here.
Thanks for all your comments and we'll see you bright and early for another Sportsday, tomorrow morning from 08:00 GMT.
This story is going to run, and run...
