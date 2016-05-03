Leicester win title - reaction & social media

WATCH: BBC Football Daily - Leicester fairytale comes true

Live Reporting

By Jamie Lillywhite, Richard Winton and Libby Dawes

All times stated are UK

  3. Have a good evening, one and all!

    So that's it from Sportsday live today. Thanks for all your contributions and chat. 

    Don't forget to follow tonight's Champions League here: Bayern Munich v Atletico Madrid

    Also, Andy Murray is playing tonight - Listen live

    Same again tomorrow. We may have gotten over Leicester by then... doubt it though.

  4. Fearsome line-up for Queen's

    Tennis

    Russell Fuller

    BBC tennis correspondent

    Next month's Aegon Championships at The Queen's Club should have the strongest field in the event's history.

    In total, 16 of the world's top 30 have entered, with the defending champion Andy Murray joined by fellow top 10 players Stan Wawrinka, Rafael Nadal, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Milos Raonic.

  5. 'I'm only interested in winning'

    Bayern Munich v Atletico Madrid (19:45 BST)

    Coach Diego Simeone says Atletico Madrid will not sit back against Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

    Atletico arrived in Germany with a 1-0 advantage after Saul Niguez's first-leg goal at the Vicente Calderon.

    Simeone said his side will look to kill off Bayern by scoring an away goal instead of trying to play for a 0-0 draw, which would take them through. "I'm only interested in winning," he said. "That is what I prepare for."

  6. On this day

    Football

    1952: Newcastle beat Arsenal to become the first team in the 20th century to win the FA Cup in successive seasons.

    Newcastle win the FA Cup in 1952
    Copyright: Getty Images
  8. Post update

    The incident sparked this extraordinary response from Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal...

    Video content

    Video caption: Man Utd 1-1 Leicester: Louis van Gaal's most outrageous quote yet?
  9. BreakingFellaini & Huth charged by FA

    Football

    Manchester's United's Marouane Fellaini and Leicester's Robert Huth have been charged with violent conduct after their off-the-ball incident at Old Trafford on Sunday.

    Fellaini appeared to elbow Huth after the defender pulled his hair in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

    Both players have until 18:00 BST on Wednesday, 4 May to respond, with three-match suspensions the likely sanction should they be found guilty.

  10. Get Involved

    #bbcsportsday

    What if there is an increase in Leicester babies being born in nine months time... 

    It happened after London 2012 when the British public were feeling particularly "euphoric". 

    Btw, this is not a call for you to tell us your stories - merely an observation. 

  11. Just going to leave this here...

    Snooker

    Video content

    Video caption: Mark Selby steals the show with karaoke classic
  12. And as sure as night follows day...

    Football

  13. No problem man...

    Football

  14. Madrid Open Live: Murray v Stepanek

    Tennis

    BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

    Listen to 5 live sports extra's coverage from 19:00 BST at the Madrid Open as Andy Murray faces Radek Stepanek in the second round. 

    BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra - Madrid Masters live
    Copyright: BBC
  15. On this day

    Football

    2003: Sunderland's 14th successive defeat, 1-0 at Aston Villa, condemned them to relegation from the Premiership.

    Lee Hendrie is tackled by Gavin McCann
    Copyright: Getty Images
  16. Defibrillator donated in memory of Jones

    Rugby league

    The first defibrillator has been delivered to a junior team in Sheffield after a £50,000 fundraising drive by the widow of rugby Keighley player Danny Jones, who died last year aged 29 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

  17. Get Involved

    #bbcsportsday

    A whole rash of kids called Claudio Smith then, eh?

  18. Fabregas 'slapped nether regions' of Spurs players

    Football

    Chelsea v Spurs
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The Telegraph are reporting that Cesc Fabregas sparked the brawl at the end of Chelsea’s draw with Tottenham by "slapping the nether regions" of Spurs players and staff. Of course he did...

  19. New partnership at Old Trafford

    Football

    Former Yorkshire and England opening batsman Geoffrey Boycott was in attendance at the Manchester United awards evening last night. I'm sure Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea has all the great man's instructional books on the forward defensive stroke.

  20. Foxes fan flies round the world to see 'the moment'

    Calum McKenzie

    BBC Local Live

    Say hello to Foxes fan Andrew Bradley. He flew back from Australia to be back in his home town to see the magic moment. 

    Andrew Bradley
    Copyright: Richard Vernalls/PA Wire

    He looks one tired man...

