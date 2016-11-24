Gerrard & Button retire - Sportsday reaction

Tottenham Hotspur will remain at Wembley for any potential Europa League matches, according to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs have played their home Champions League games at Wembley this season but they cannot qualify for the knockout stages after losing to AS Monaco on Tuesday.

They will go into the Europa Lague if they win or draw their final Champions League group tie.

Pochettino wants his players to make Wembley feel like home, adding that his players should always "look forwards."

"I am looking forward to try to get more possibilities to play at Wembley, and that the players and the team start to feel at home," he said.