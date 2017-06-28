Sportsday - football news and gossip
GOSSIP: Everton to beat Man Utd to Burnley defender Michael Keane
Summary
- Wimbledon qualifying continues
- Konta beats Cirstea 6-2 6-2 at Eastbourne
- England U21s lose on penalties to Germany
- Your sporting inevitability - #bbcsportsday
- Lawes makes Lions Test claim - Guscott
Live Reporting
By Alex Bysouth and Amy Lofthouse
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Goodbye....
It's goodbye from Sportsday for today, we've loved you sporting inevitability stories but all good things have to come to an end, so they say.
HOWEVER...
You can continue to watch Wimbledon qualifying here and all the action from Eastbourne right here.
And from 18:00 BST we'll also have a live text commentary on the Confederations Cup semi-final between Portugal and Chile.
So here are some not-really-relevant football people to wave you off.
Until the next time....
From Roy of the Rovers to putting...
What a cracking read this is from Iain Carter with Paul Trevillion, the Roy of the Rovers cartoonist who came up with the secret to putting.
It's well worth a few minutes of your time, have a nosey here.
When Rashford met Ronaldinho...
How about that then, Marcus Rashford meets Ronaldinho...
App users my need to click 'view more' to see this post.
Who should make Saturday's squad?
New Zealand v British and Irish Lions (Saturday, 08:35 BST)
Jeremy Guscott
Former Lions and England centre
Neither George Kruis nor Alun Wyn Jones imposed themselves in the series-opening 30-15 defeat at Eden Park.
However, I don't think Iain Henderson or Courtney Lawes did enough in the 31-31 draw with the Hurricanes on Tuesday to displace Kruis, Jones or Saturday's replacement Maro Itoje in the race for a starting slot.
I might be tempted to use one, or perhaps both, to make an impact off the bench, though.
Lawes is a thunderous tackler in defence, while Henderson is a slightly better ball player, as he showed with his nice offload for George North's try on Tuesday.
Read Jeremy Guscott's Lions column here.
Rain, rain go away
The third day of the day-night County Championship match between Yorkshire and Surrey at Headingley was abandoned without a ball bowled because of rain.
Umpires Richard Kettleborough and Neil Mallender called the day off at 15:30 BST after persistent rain on Wednesday.
Yorkshire are 27-1 in reply to the visitors' 516-7, still 489 runs behind, and better weather is forecast for Thursday.
Anyone know a decent rain dance?
Welsh clubs set for Europa League ties
Five weeks after Manchester United won the Europa League, the tournament is up and running again...
Welsh Premier League sides Connah's Quay Nomads, Bala Town and Bangor City begin their Europa League campaigns on Thursday.
Nomads, who finished as league runners-up in 2016-17, will host HJK Helsinki of Finland in the first qualifying round first leg at Bangor City's Nantporth.
Welsh Cup winners Bala will face FC Vaduz of Lichtenstein in their first leg ties at Rhyl's Belle Vue.
Bangor secured their place in Europe via the play-offs and they will be away to Danish side Lyngby BK.
Best five shots: Konta beats Cirstea
Konta 6-2 6-2 Cirstea
Wire's Gidley to retire
Warrington Wolves half-back Kurt Gidley will retire at the end of the season.
The Australian, 35, joined Warrington at the start of 2016, having played for Newcastle Knights in Australia's National Rugby League since 2001.
Gidley has made 48 appearances so far for the Super League club, scoring 13 tries and kicking 111 goals.
"I knew deep down that two years was probably the right amount of time, although I was open to playing more," he said.
"I had played all my career at Newcastle but always had the desire to come over to Super League," added Gidley, who helped Warrington to the 2016 Super League Grand Final.
Get Involved - your sporting inevitability
#bbcsportsday or text 81111
Paul Hallett: playing to compensate for a slight fade, only for the ball to go straight for the first time
Alan: Playing beautifully straight to the opening bowlers only to hoick across the line and be back-leg lbw as soon as the "pie-chucker" comes on
Stephen Smith: After a glorious 250yd drive I will fluff the chip shot from just off the green
Ajax midfielder Clement joins Reading
Reading have made their first signing of the summer after agreeing a three-year deal with midfielder Pelle Clement from Ajax.
The Dutchman, 21, joins last season's beaten Championship play-off finalists for an undisclosed fee.
Clement is a graduate from the Ajax academy and made his senior debut for the club last season in the Dutch Cup.
"He is a young, very promising player with a good personality," Reading manager Jaap Stam said.
Another Sessegnon signs...
What's that they say about twins doing everything together...?
Borini to join AC Milan
Sunderland striker Fabio Borini is set to join Italian giants AC Milan, according to BBC Newcastle.
The Italian, 26, who scored two goals last season as Sunderland were relegated to the Championship, will have a medical on Thursday.
The Black Cats signed Borini for £10m in 2015, following a loan spell during the 2013-14 season.
The former Swansea and Roma player made 93 appearances in total for Sunderland and scored 17 goals.
Confirmed: Sessegnon signs new deal
And here's a tweet from Fulham confirming that...
Sessegnon signs new deal
Gossip
Fulham have secured the future of 17-year-old Ryan Sessegnon on a three-year contract, as well as his twin brother Steven, ending the hopes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in signing him in the immediate future, reports the Telegraph.
Post update
Back to some transfer goss...
Game, set and match - Konta
Konta 6-2 6-2 Cirstea
And through to the third round goes Johanna Konta! A fine service game to see out the match, outmuscling her opponent with relative ease.
She gets a short break now - enough time to watch compatriots Heather Watson and Cameron Norrie take on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Gael Monfils respectively - before she heads back out onto Centre Court to face Jelena Ostapenko.
Chile's objective - stop Ronaldo scoring
Portugal v Chile (19:00 BST)
Chile will attempt to keep Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo away from the ball when the sides meet in Wednesday's Confederations Cup semi-final in Kazan, says midfielder Marcelo Diaz.
Real Madrid forward Ronaldo, 32, has scored twice to help guide his country to the last four in Russia.
"We all know he's an amazing player, he's very dangerous and can decide a game alone," said Diaz.
"He has had an amazing season. He's playing here with the same strength. The main thing is trying to stop him getting the ball and scoring."
Post update
Konta 6-2 4-1 Cirstea*
Sorana Cirstea has just ended Johanna Konta's run of seven consecutive victories with a good service game.
There was a momentary worry for the Briton as she took another tumble on the grass, seemingly jarring her knee, but after a bit of a jog around she's been okay to continue. She's just two games away from a third round meeting with Jelena Ostapenko.
Old rivalry renewed
Portugal v Chile (19:00 BST)
There's a tasty encounter in prospect tonight, with the fixture also pitting together old La Liga rivals Alexis Sanchez and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Arsenal forward Sanchez played for Barcelona between 2011 and 2014 and consequently faced Real Madrid star Ronaldo a number of times.
Sanchez, who became his country's leading scorer with a goal against Germany in the group stage of the Confederations Cup, has been linked with replacing Ronaldo should he leave Real this summer.
Post update
Needing your football fix? Well, there's Confederations Cup action tonight as Portugal face Chile in the semi-final at 19:00 BST...