Jessica Learmonth

The British Triathlon Mixed Relay Cup

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Team Leeds 1, consisting of Aaron Royle, Jess Learmonth, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Tom Bishop win the inaugural Mixed Relay Cup
  2. Team Loughborough 1 finish second
  3. Team Canada come third

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What is Mixed Relay?

    Mixed Relay Triathlon races feature teams of two men and two women, each completing their own mini triathlon before tagging their teammate.

    Each competitor will swim 300m, cycle 7.5km and run 1.5km along Victoria Embankment in Nottingham.

    This relay format has recently been admitted into the programme for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and promises to be an exciting event.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top