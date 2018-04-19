Premier League news conferences

In other gossip news, will Paul Pogba really leave Manchester United?
Gray, Martial, Neves, Wilshere & more
Tottenham are considering another move for 21-year-old Leicester City winger Demarai Gray. Spurs wanted to sign Gray last summer but the Foxes refused to consider offers for the England Under-21 captain.
Arsenal were also considering making a bid for Martial but manager Arsene Wenger has prioritised other areas of his squad to strengthen in the summer.
Liverpool want to sign Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 21, from newly promoted Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Wolves are ready to move for England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 26, who can leave Arsenal as a free agent this summer and has already had a huge offer from Everton.
Pogba to leave United again?
Manchester United
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger will also discuss Sunday’s game against West Ham United, while also providing an update on Henrikh Mkhitaryan's injury.
Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is first up today.
The Arsenal website says he will discuss squad rotation ahead of the meeting with Atletico Madrid, Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey plus summer tour plans.
Thursday's back pages
Daily Mirror
Fleetwood appoint Joey Barton as manager.
Thursday's back pages
The Sun
A "lack of respect" could see Paul Pogba leave Manchester United.
Gaetan Bong hits back in racism row with Jay Rodriguez.
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Mail
Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United?
Patrick Vieira to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal?
