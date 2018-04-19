Premier League news conferences

Getty Images

Tottenham are considering another move for 21-year-old Leicester City winger Demarai Gray. Spurs wanted to sign Gray last summer but the Foxes refused to consider offers for the England Under-21 captain.

Arsenal were also considering making a bid for Martial but manager Arsene Wenger has prioritised other areas of his squad to strengthen in the summer.

Liverpool want to sign Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 21, from newly promoted Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves are ready to move for England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 26, who can leave Arsenal as a free agent this summer and has already had a huge offer from Everton.

Read the full story here.