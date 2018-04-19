Premier League news conferences

Summary

  1. Premier League & FA Cup news conferences
  2. Including Arsenal (from 08:45 BST), Tottenham & Everton
  3. Promotions & relegations to be decided this weekend
  4. Man Utd beat Bournemouth 2-0 in Premier League on Wednesday

Pogba to leave United again?

Manchester United

Paul Pogba
In other gossip news, will Paul Pogba really leave Manchester United?

Gray, Martial, Neves, Wilshere & more

Demarai Gray
Tottenham are considering another move for 21-year-old Leicester City winger Demarai Gray. Spurs wanted to sign Gray last summer but the Foxes refused to consider offers for the England Under-21 captain.

Arsenal were also considering making a bid for Martial but manager Arsene Wenger has prioritised other areas of his squad to strengthen in the summer.

Liverpool want to sign Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 21, from newly promoted Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves are ready to move for England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 26, who can leave Arsenal as a free agent this summer and has already had a huge offer from Everton.

Read the full story here.

While we wait for Mr. Wenger, how about some juicy gossip to start your Thursday morning?

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger will also discuss Sunday’s game against West Ham United, while also providing an update on Henrikh Mkhitaryan's injury.

Sorry my love, can I call you back?

Gentle reminder for all managers today, remember to turn your phone off.

Conte's wife interrupts Chelsea news conference

Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is first up today.

The Arsenal website says he will discuss squad rotation ahead of the meeting with Atletico Madrid, Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey plus summer tour plans.

Thursday's back pages

Daily Mirror

Fleetwood appoint Joey Barton as manager.

Thursday's back pages

The Sun

A "lack of respect" could see Paul Pogba leave Manchester United.

Gaetan Bong hits back in racism row with Jay Rodriguez.

Thursday's back pages

The Daily Mail

Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United?

Patrick Vieira to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal?

Good morning

Welcome one and all.

Plenty to talk about today. Let's kick it off with a look at some of today's back pages.

