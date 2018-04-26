Premier League news conferences & Wembley reaction

Jack Smallwood: It's disgrace if FA sold Wembley. Why, Just why? Where would England play? Where the history go? Why sell Wembley when England have won 1966 World Cup there. Wembley has vast history. Selling to rich bloke down the road even though he could build a new Fulham stadium to share.

Owen Allison: It is better for fans who can't make the trip to Wembley. If Englad play in different stadiums it's 100% for kids and for the parents who can't afford tickets and train fare and merch etc. Question is, which ground will chosen to be our next national stadium?

Steve Jarvis: Selling Wembley out for NFL games is not going to help the English game. For a start it will look like no home, no hope, is that what the FA wants? No brainer

Jim: If it means England play their games around the country and the FA Cup Semi finals are held at neutral venues such as Old Trafford, Villa Park etc... then it is good news. The FA may then stop conning fans through extortionate prices for the FA Cup.