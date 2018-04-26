Premier League news conferences & Wembley reaction

Gossip: Liverpool will rebuff all offers for Mo Salah

  Premier League managers face the media: team news and injury updates
  Wembley for Sale? What's your opinion?
Article share tools

Rival Liverpool and Roma fans clashed just before the kick-off outside Anfield

This all follows the troubling scenes outside Anfield on Tuesday.

A Liverpool fan, Sean Cox, is still seriously ill in hospital after being attacked.

Liverpool have sold the 5,000 tickets they were allocated for the return leg at Stadio Olimpico.

Liverpool need more details

Liverpool

Liverpool also want clarity on the plan for supporters to have their names on match tickets, both the enforcement of it and its potential implications.

They also want to know the policy on taking bags into the stadium and whether it'll be allowed.

Liverpool

It is believed Liverpool are frustrated by the process of getting basic and essential information about arrangements for the game.

It follows comprehensive reconnaissance undertaken by senior club officials and Merseyside Police before Tuesday’s first leg.

Liverpool’s issue seems to be with the Italian authorities and not with Uefa or Roma, who have been collaborating with them.

They want to establish a safe and secure shuttle service for supporters to and from the ground and have offered to meet any additional costs for it.

They have also yet to receive confirmation of what time turnstiles will be open, hece what time supporters can arrive at the Stadio Olimpico.

Breaking - Liverpool request special meeting

Liverpool

Liverpool have requested an extraordinary meeting with Roma, UEFA and Rome police/security services tomorrow (Friday 27 April) to voice concerns over fan safety ahead of their Champions League second leg.

It's Business Time

Southampton v Bournemouth - Saturday (15:00 BST)

Southampton

Next from the Saints gaffer - a quote that sounds as if it could have been said by a hero in a Hollywood action film.

"We're well into the business end of the season, and it's time to get business done."

Boom.

Southampton v Bournemouth - Saturday (15:00 BST)

Southampton

Mark Hughes says Steven Davis will be out at the weekend due to an achilles problem.

But he's pleased with the form and attitude of striker Charlie Austin.

"Given a run of games he will always score goals," he said. "He has done right throughout his career. He's great around the dressing room too."

Get Involved - Sell it, just sell it

Ian Hopcoft: Should have a stadium built in the Midlands so every fan can have a good chance of going to England games

Danny Martin: Complete waste of money. Would be better (and fairer) to tour the country. We don’t need a national stadium! It’s an FA obsession so they’ve got something to show off!

Alec: Sell Wembley, and what, lease it back? After the years it took to build, they're seriously considering selling it off to lease it back and maybe lose control over it in 5 years? Rubbish.

Harry Kane 'not concerned' about goal joke

Harry Kane
He's not bothered

Some reports today have claimed PFA chairman Ben Purkiss is coming under pressure to apologise to Harry Kane for joking about his goal claim (along with several thousand people on Twitter).

The PFA have made a statement: 'In response to recent media coverage we can confirm that no complaints have been received by the PFA from Harry Kane, Harry’s representatives or Harry’s family. At no point has any party demanded an apology.

'Out of courtesy our Chairman Ben Purkiss contacted Harry personally to explain that the comment had been taken out of context.

'Harry has not expressed any concern at all about any comments and appreciated the joke. Furthermore Harry was categorically not at the event. We hope this brings an end to all the widespread inaccuracies. All concerned would now like to draw a line under this matter and move on.'

That's us told.

Selling Wembley would trigger big investment

BBC Sport understands selling Wembley would allow the FA to make a major investment into football at grassroots level.

The 90,000-seat stadium, which is the largest in the United Kingdom, cost £757m to build and opened in 2007.

The FA said in January it would finish paying for the ground by the end of 2024.

You can read more here.

Swansea v Chelsea - Saturday (17:30 BST)

Swansea City

The Men In Black with their mind-zappers have been around the Liberty Stadium.

Asked about any lingering after-effects of last weekend's 5-0 defeat by Champions Manchester City, Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal said: "We don't remember about that."

Swansea v Chelsea - Saturday (17:30 BST)

Swansea City

Carlos Carvalhal has given some injury updates after an anecdote about a superstitious former manager in Portugal (long story).

Federico Fernandez and Kyle Bartley are both set for scans to see if they can play against Chelsea but the medics have "good expectations". They both have knee problems.

"It will be a difficult game against a team that after the season all their players will go to the World Cup," added Carvalhal.

Swansea defender Federico Fernandez

No, Nein, Nada, Zilch

You can't have him, he's ours....

With huge predictability the Mo Salah transfer rumours have started.

Today, shortly after he notched his 2,378th goal of the season, it was reported that Real Madrid want to sign him this summer.

See what Liverpool are supposed to say about it (you can guess) in today's Gossip column here.

Crystal Palace v Leicester - Saturday (15:00 BST)

Leicester City

Claude Puel wants to make it clear that Roy Hodgson's men will be no pushovers.

“Our home game against Crystal Palace was difficult," he said. "They need another result to secure their place, and they have a lot of qualities."

Swansea v Chelsea - Saturday (17:30 BST)

Swansea City

"They (Chelsea) are better..but miracles we try to do."

You've got to love Carlos.

Swansea v Chelsea - Saturday (17:30 BST)

Swansea City

Carlos Carvalhal has been charming us all again. He's feeling confident about the visit of Chelsea even if his side are 17th and just four points off danger.

"We feel the energy of the Liberty. Our players feel very comfortable playing at home."

Get Involved - 'It's a disgrace - or a bonus'

Jack Smallwood: It's disgrace if FA sold Wembley. Why, Just why? Where would England play? Where the history go? Why sell Wembley when England have won 1966 World Cup there. Wembley has vast history. Selling to rich bloke down the road even though he could build a new Fulham stadium to share.

Owen Allison: It is better for fans who can't make the trip to Wembley. If Englad play in different stadiums it's 100% for kids and for the parents who can't afford tickets and train fare and merch etc. Question is, which ground will chosen to be our next national stadium?

Steve Jarvis: Selling Wembley out for NFL games is not going to help the English game. For a start it will look like no home, no hope, is that what the FA wants? No brainer

Jim: If it means England play their games around the country and the FA Cup Semi finals are held at neutral venues such as Old Trafford, Villa Park etc... then it is good news. The FA may then stop conning fans through extortionate prices for the FA Cup.

Liverpool v Stoke - Saturday (12:30 BST)

Stoke City

More injuries....whatever happened to the heady days of 15 minutes ago...?

"There are one of two with bumps and bruises. Glen Johnson is struggling. Maxim Choupo-Moting won't be fit for Saturday," said Lambert.

Liverpool v Stoke - Saturday (12:30 BST)

Stoke City

Liverpool beat Stoke 3-0 in November
Getty Images
Liverpool beat Stoke 3-0 in November

To be fair to the Potters boss they'll have to show plenty of fighting spirit against a side that just beat Roma 5-2 at Anfield.

"We definitely need to win two of our last three games," said the Stoke manager. "All we can do is try our best to win all three.

"Whether Liverpool rest one or two I don't know, that is up to Jurgen Klopp. They still have a good team whatever one we face on Saturday."

Over to you Jurgen...

Liverpool v Stoke - Saturday (12:30 BST)

Stoke City

Paul Lambert says Stoke won't go without a scrap - they just need to start scoring.

"They players have given me absolutely everything. If we had taken a little bit more care in the final third we wouldn't be in this position. We are still in with a fight though," he said.

Stirring stuff.

Get Involved - Wembley for sale?

Simon Mahon: I hope they sell. Loads of money for grassroots football and they can take England matches round the country instead being London centric.

Afam Udeozo: Without question a bad move. When internationals have to be played in the UK the owner of Wembley might refuse to hire it out or not. I'd always thought it was a national treasure.

Andrew Driver: Just because he wants it for his American Football matches, surely the FA can offer some lease arrangements so they retain ownership. I have heard there is some money in football surely the FA don't need to sell the family silver

Crystal Palace v Leicester - Saturday (15:00 BST)

Leicester City

Foxes boss Claude Puel has ruined the injury-free dream. His team has a few.

“Kasper [Schmeichel] is still injured, like [Shinji] Okazaki. They are both not available,” he said.

Spoilsport.

Crystal Palace v Leicester - Saturday (15:00 BST)

Crystal Palace

Hodgson is just glad the Eagles' fate is in their own hands.

"We are much happier that it is up to us now," he said. "Having pulled ourselves out of the bottom three, it is important that we stay out of there."

Brighton & Hove Albion

Pascal Gross was voted the club's Player of the Season for the 2017/18 campaign last week. Hughton isn't taking all the credit for nabbing the player who became the club's first Premier League signing though.

"Pascal's success is great for our recruitment department - I saw him a few times but they did that work and they picked him up," he said, rather humbly. "I'm pleased for them that he got the award last week."

I feel sorry for Benteke - Hodgson

Crystal Palace v Leicester - Saturday (15:00 BST)

Crystal Palace

The Eagles boss has been asked about Christian Benteke's form (or lack of it) lately.

"This season I feel sorry for him. He has tried his hardest. I can't complain about his work rate or his attitude.

"To anyone who doubts him, it isn't for the want of trying. It is one of those things that players go through."

Crystal Palace v Leicester - Saturday (15:00 BST)

Crystal Palace

There'll be zero chill from Roy and his players even though they're 14th and six points away from danger.

"I will not be relaxing and the players will not be relaxing until we are mathematically safe," said Hodgson.

Weirdly... no injuries

Crystal Palace v Leicester - Saturday (15:00 BST)

Crystal Palace

What's going on here? Is nobody getting injured down South these days?

"We don't have any at the moment which is strange," said Eagles boss Roy Hodgson. "Today the only two players not training are Jason Puncheon, Bakary Sako and Scott Dann.

"Connor Wickham trained and Jeffrey Schlupp is back."

Hughton a Burnley admirer

Burnley v Brighton - Saturday (15:00 BST)

Burnley are seventh - four points behind Arsenal

"They know their jobs very well and have good players - if I look at their work on the ball it's improved in a very tough division," said Hughton.

Is that back-handed? Either way it's definitely a compliment.

Burnley v Brighton - Saturday (15:00 BST)

Brighton & Hove Albion

Hughton confirms that everyone is fit and available apart from midfielder Steve Sidwell.

Davy Propper, though, remains suspended.

Teams below us still pushing - Hughton

Burnley v Brighton - Saturday (15:00 BST)

Brighton & Hove Albion

Chris Hughton's men travel to Europe-chasing Burnley this weekend and the Seagulls boss sees it as a good chance to really ensure they stay up.

"Until we're over the line we can't rest easy and a lot of clubs will be pushing over these next few matches," he said.

"This Saturday's game is the best opportunity to get to safety - because it's our next game.

"That's how you have to treat every game. I still feel the teams below us will be pushing and some will get results."

Get Involved

What do you make of it?

Should the FA do a deal? Great idea or a potential mistake?

Would it be better for the national team to simply go on tour around the country instead of being based in the South?

Wembley for sale?

Well this is a eye-opener isn't it?

The FA have received an £800m offer to buy Wembley from Shahid Khan, the owner of Fulham and NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars.

The ground known as 'The Home of football' may be on the market

Welcome

Hey!

It's nearly the weekend and that means - oh yes - more Premier League footy.

Some managers are about to face the media with all the latest from Brighton, Leicester Palace, Stoke, Southampton, Swansea and Burnley.

We'll bring you the updates here.

