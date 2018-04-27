Premier League news conferences & Arsenal reaction

Getty Images

Jose Mourinho says it was not his decision to sell Egypt forward Mohamed Salah when he was Chelsea manager.

Mourinho, now manager of Manchester United, says the Blues opted to cash in on the player - has scored 43 goals in all competitions for Liverpool since joining the club last summer - to fund other signings.

"People say that I was the one that sold Salah and it is the opposite.

"I was the one that bought Salah. I was the one that told Chelsea to buy Salah,"Mourinho told ESPN.

"But he came as a young kid, physically he was not ready, mentally he was not ready, socially and culturally he was lost and everything was tough for him.

"Chelsea decided to sell him, OK? So the decision to send him on loan was a decision we made collectively, but after that, the decision to sell him and to use that money to buy another player wasn't mine."

