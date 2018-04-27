Premier League news conferences & Arsenal reaction

Gossip: Spurs ready to sell star quartet

Summary

  1. Premier League managers face the media: team news and injury updates
  2. Arsenal's "worst possible result" against Atletico Madrid
  3. Would Rangers move be too soon for Gerrard?
  4. Text 81111 or tweet #bbcfootball

Live Reporting

By Greg O'Keeffe

All times stated are UK

Newcastle v West Brom - Sat (15:00 BST)

West Bromwich Albion

Big Daz is still buzzing from that impressive comeback against Liverpool last weekend.

“To come back from two goals down against Liverpool - it was a wonderful fightback from the team. We are hoping to kick on from that result. We were delighted with the result,” he said.

Newcastle v West Brom - Sat (15:00 BST)

West Bromwich Albion

Darren Moore is here too now.

And he's got good injury news: "The squad is looking good. We’ve got Daniel Sturridge gaining better fitness and Chadli is getting stronger. I have a lot to choose from this weekend.”

Southampton v Bournemouth - Sat (15:00 BST)

.
Getty Images

Eddie Howe added: "Beating last year's target is a motivation for us and we'll be very keen to win the last three games and we're very capable of it."

Southampton v Bournemouth - Sat (15:00 BST)

Bournemouth

It's South Coast derby day tomorrow.

"We came very close to beating them there last year, but it was an important point for us at the time. We're taking some really good away support and I know they'll be vocal," said Eddie Howe.

"It's difficult for me to comment on what's happened there, I can only really comment on what's going on here. But they have our full respect and it'll be a difficult game."

Bournemouth

Eddie Howe is in the house! He's been asked about staying up (the Cherries are 11th and all but safe)

"Until it's done, it's not done. You can have the cushion of the points, but that can be a dangerous thing psychologically," he said.

"We've still got to get over the line. We've got a big game ahead of us and that's a big motivation for us."

Press Conferences

We're just waiting for the managers of Bournemouth and West Brom.

So while Eddie Howe and Darren Moore hastily slurp the last of their mugs of tea, let's see the fixtures.

.
Getty Images

It's just occurred to me that Arsenal draw was Wenger's last European night as Arsenal manager at the Emirates.

That's actually a bit sad.

All the latest on that Wembley story is here by the way.

.
Getty Images

'Give clubs a choice on standing'

Simon Stone

BBC Sport

The Football League and Football Supporters Federation have joined forces to push the argument for standing to be allowed at grounds in the top two leagues.

An online poll was launched at 0900 this morning, asking fans if they believe clubs should be allowed a choice about whether to offer standing areas as well as seating.

At present, any club in the top two leagues must have all seater stadiums and cannot change them, even if they go down.

Yet, because clubs promoted to the Championship have three years to do the work, Shrewsbury, who will have rail seating next season, could be in the same league as West Brom, whose application for a standing area at the Hawthorns, was rejected earlier this month.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey calls the situation 'illogical'.

In the interest of good old BBC balance

View more on twitter

Kevin de Bruyne recalls 'distant' relationship with Jose Mourinho at Chelsea

.
Getty Images
"Look Rom we all make mistakes OK?"

Press Conference times

We'l lhave updates from them all too. You lucky lucky things.

Bournemouth (0900)

West Brom (0900)

Everton (0930)

Liverpool (1030)

Tottenham (1230)

Huddersfield (1300)

Man Utd (1300)

Chelsea (1315)

Man City (1330)

Newcastle (1330)

Watford (1330)

West Ham (1330)

At least he bought this fella back after realising he did know where the back of the bet was after all...

.
Getty Images

Penny for his thoughts on this one then...

.
Getty Images
Jose Mourinho with Kevin de Bruyne

Mourinho defends Salah sale

.
Getty Images

Jose Mourinho says it was not his decision to sell Egypt forward Mohamed Salah when he was Chelsea manager.

Mourinho, now manager of Manchester United, says the Blues opted to cash in on the player - has scored 43 goals in all competitions for Liverpool since joining the club last summer - to fund other signings.

"People say that I was the one that sold Salah and it is the opposite.

"I was the one that bought Salah. I was the one that told Chelsea to buy Salah,"Mourinho told ESPN.

"But he came as a young kid, physically he was not ready, mentally he was not ready, socially and culturally he was lost and everything was tough for him.

"Chelsea decided to sell him, OK? So the decision to send him on loan was a decision we made collectively, but after that, the decision to sell him and to use that money to buy another player wasn't mine."

Read more here.

The story about Wembley's potential sale has kicked up an almighty fuss.

View more on twitter

In the other Europa League semi-final first leg Dimitri Payet set up both goals as Marseille beat Red Bull Salzburg 2-0 at Stade Velodrome.

You can read more about it here.

.
Charles Watts/Twitter

Football.London's Arsenal writer Charles Watts' is refusing to let the late goal deflate him.

'Can't understand how anyone can say that wasn't a good Arsenal performance,' he tweeted. 'Horrible ending yes, only got themselves to blame, yes. But that was a good performance which deserved far more.

Marca's back page
Getty Images
This is Marca's back page. The headline translates as 'Whoever Resists Wins'. They seem confident.

.
Getty Images
The Daily Mirror's back page today

.
Getty Images

  • Atletico Madrid have drawn 1-1 on each of their past three visits to England - against Leicester City in last season's Champions League quarter-final and at Chelsea in this season's group stage.
  • Atletico Madird have been victorious in seven of their nine two-legged knockout contests against English opponents.
  • Arsenal have lost all of the past three two-legged ties against Spanish opposition - all to Barcelona in the Champions League.

Hopefully when Wenger is away from the Arsenal job he doesn't frequently look so haunted. Or tense. Or morbid.

Nobody does sorrowful foreboding quite like him do they?

.
Getty Images

This is what Wenger made of it.

"Looking at the performance and the way the game went, it was the worst possible result for us - but we have to go there in a positive mood and qualify," he told BT Sport.

"Of course it feels like an opportunity missed. We could have qualified tonight but it didn't happen. Their keeper made a lot of saves and they showed their quality by scoring with one chance.

"What matters is that we go there with the belief to do it."

Too easy....

.
Getty Images
He shrugs off Koscielny

.
Getty Images
Has two chances to score
.
Getty Images
And leaves the Emirates with a goal and a grin - but leaves the home fans scowling

If you haven't seen the equaliser that left Arsene Wenger calling the 1-1 draw "the worst possible result" in their Europa League semi-final first leg, check it out,

Eight minutes left, Atletico down to 10 men, Griezmann latched on to a long ball forward, shrugged off Koscielny and stabbed into the net at the second attempt for that all-important away goal.

The defending for that late goal was very Arsenal wasn't it?

Laurent Koscielny has to have a word with himself, Antoine Griezmann is hardly the Hulk.

Good morning

.
Getty Images

Hi

Thanks for joining me on another busy day of news conferences to preview the weekend's Premier League action.

First things first though - who saw Arsenal last night?

