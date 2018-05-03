'This could be the start of something special' - analysis as Liverpool reach final
- Liverpool lose second leg 4-2 but advance 7-6 on aggregate
- Reds to face Real Madrid in final in Kiev on 26 May
- Liverpool to get 16,600 tickets for final
Liverpool played crazy football, says Jurgen Klopp
How good has Liverpool's campaign been?
Ivan: They deserve but now comes the hard way they have to prepare for a clash not only with real Madrid players but also and referees.
Steve: Liverpool weren't at there best last night but got the job done and deserve to be in that final. Liverpool will win that final Real Madrid won't be able to cope with the pace of the Liverpool front three.
Brian Edmondson: Liverpool have outscored everyone, entertained the masses and rightly have their place in the final.
'Going forward, Liverpool are unstoppable'
Liverpool
Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson on BBC Radio 5 live: "No-one says anything about Philippe Coutinho anymore. I actually thought when he left it might unsettle Roberto Firmino with his mate leaving, but actually, he has stepped up to the plate and been brilliant.
"The two young full-backs [Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold] have seriously improved. Loris Karius is relatively inexperienced so maybe we shouldn't be too surprised they have conceded the goals tonight. But the experience they have gained from nights like this will be invaluable. Jurgen Klopp has improved all of his players.
"If we said at the start of the game, Roma would win 4-2, we would have got locked up. It was a game that was so open and that's a slight worry. Going forward, Liverpool are unstoppable but they do have mad moments defensively. If they can cure that moving forward they will be an excellent team."
Slim: Yes Liverpool deserve to be in the final. Just need to get that back line solid to compliment the front's efforts scoring goals by defending well.
Don J. Chipocludo Tormey: Was a great game but if Liverpool defend like that against Real I can't see them winning.
R: Liverpool from the first 70 minutes in Liverpool are thousands times better than Rome. Then a lot happened. Some dodgy decisions by the ref... I wish the VAR was used in CL to make everything a bit fairer
'This could be the start of something special'
Liverpool
Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard on BT Sport: "I'm happy for them. You see the emotion on James Milner's face there, he's been immense. You see the celebrations in the crowd and I know what it means. I know the following this club has got.
"These fans just want this club to compete and they want to be proud of their team. This manager has got them flying, if they go one step further this could be the start of something special under this manager. I think they're on the verge of something really, really good."
Liverpool into Champions League final
Liverpool reached the Champions League final for the first time since 2007, advancing 7-6 on aggregate despite losing a dramatic second leg to Roma.
A journey that started on 15 August in Germany against Hoffenheim in the play-off round will end on 26 May when Jurgen Klopp's men face 12-time winners Real Madrid in Kiev.
Liverpool conceded three times in the second half in Rome to lose for the first time in the competition this season but Klopp and his players celebrated wildly in front of 5,000 travelling fans after the final whistle at the Stadio Olimpico.
Virgil van Dijk sank to his knees and James Milner lay flat on his back in front of the travelling fans, who were kept in the ground long after the final whistle.
Read the full report here.
