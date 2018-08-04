Watch: European Championships 2018 - Kenny, Wilby, Guy & Carlin all in action
Summary
- 24 gold medals up for grabs on Sunday
- GB's Jack Carlin and Philip Hindes feature in men’s sprint qualifying (09:01 BST)
- Laura Kenny targeting gold in women's elimination race
- Rowing - GB in men's eight final
- Dani Rowe leads GB in women's road race
- Swimming - men's 100m freestyle and 200m butterfly finals, women's 50m backstroke and 100m breaststroke finals
- Gymnastics - women's individual finals
All times stated are UK
BBC coverage
Gold medals: 25 in rowing, cycling, synchronised swimming, gymnastics and swimming.
GB ones to watch
11:35 BST - Cyclist Laura Kenny won her 11th European title on Friday and will hope to win another in the elimination race.
12:30-16:00 - Dani Rowe goes in the women's road race, but Dutchwomen Anna van der Breggenand Marianne Vos are the ones to watch.
17:20 - Swimmer Duncan Scott, who won six Commonwealth Games medals this year, goes in the men's 100m freestyle after qualifying fifth fastest.
17:25 - Siobhan Marie O'Connor will aim to see off Russia's Yulia Efimova in the 100m breaststroke final.
18:21- Georgia Davies broke the European 50m backstroke record on Saturday and will look to win gold.
18:45 - James Guy qualified fourth quickest for the men's 200m butterfly final.
18:52 - GB are the reigning world champions in the 4x200m freestyle relay.
Network coverage: 09:00-19:00, BBC Two; 19:00-21:00, BBC Two
Further coverage: 08:45-13:00, swimming and cycling road race, BBC Red Button & 09:00-21:00, uninterrupted coverage, Connected TV and online.