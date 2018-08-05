Watch: European Championships 2018 - Guy and Scott in 200m freestyle

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Can Alys Thomas repeat her performance from the Commonwealth Games and win the 200m butterfly? Image caption: Can Alys Thomas repeat her performance from the Commonwealth Games and win the 200m butterfly?

GB ones to watch

17:00 BST - Welsh swimmer Alys Thomas will be looking to repeat her performance from April's Commonwealth Games when she provided one of the feel-good stories of the event after emerging from obscurity to win the 200m butterfly title at the age of 27.

18:08 - Prepare yourself for a large dose of Glasgow 2014 nostalgia as Ross Murdoch attempts to defend his European 200m breaststroke title in the same pool where he made his senior breakthrough.

19:18 - Jason Kenny is the two-time Olympic track cycling individual sprint champion but there is a new kid on the block in the shape of Jack Carlin. Can the 21-year-old make his big breakthrough in Glasgow?

Network coverage: 09:00-13:45, BBC Two; 13:45-17:15, BBC One; 17:15-21:00, BBC Two.

Radio coverage:16:50-18:35, Swimming, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

Further coverage: 08:45-13:00 & 17:30-21:00, rowing, track cycling and swimming, BBC Red Button & 09:00-22:00, live coverage including synchronised swimming and track cycling, Connected TV & online.