Watch: European Championships 2018 - Guy and Scott in 200m freestyle

- GB's James Guy, Duncan Scott & Calum Jarvis in Men's 200m freestyle heats
- Track Cycling - Katie Archibald in women's omnium
- Jack Carlin & Philip Hindes in men's sprint quarter-finals
- Swimming - Eleanor Faulkner & Holly Hibbott in women's 200m freestyle final
- James Wilby & Ross Murdoch in men's 200m breaststroke final
- Athletics gets underway from 15:00 BST - Dai Greene in 400m hurdles
17:00 BST - Welsh swimmer Alys Thomas will be looking to repeat her performance from April's Commonwealth Games when she provided one of the feel-good stories of the event after emerging from obscurity to win the 200m butterfly title at the age of 27.
18:08 - Prepare yourself for a large dose of Glasgow 2014 nostalgia as Ross Murdoch attempts to defend his European 200m breaststroke title in the same pool where he made his senior breakthrough.
19:18 - Jason Kenny is the two-time Olympic track cycling individual sprint champion but there is a new kid on the block in the shape of Jack Carlin. Can the 21-year-old make his big breakthrough in Glasgow?
Network coverage: 09:00-13:45, BBC Two; 13:45-17:15, BBC One; 17:15-21:00, BBC Two.
Radio coverage:16:50-18:35, Swimming, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.
Further coverage: 08:45-13:00 & 17:30-21:00, rowing, track cycling and swimming, BBC Red Button & 09:00-22:00, live coverage including synchronised swimming and track cycling, Connected TV & online.